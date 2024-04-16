Special Project: MP Elections 2024

, ,

Election 2024 complete coverage: Candidates, MP profiles, interviews, voter guides, choosing your MP, polling info, news, analysis and data.

Constituencies & Candidates

Get to know your constituency, and who your candidates are.

Phase 1: April 19th

Phase 2: April 26th

Phase 5: May 20th

  • Mumbai North
  • Mumbai South
  • Mumbai North East
  • Mumbai North West
  • Mumbai North Central
  • Mumbai South Central

Candidate Interviews & Profiles

DR Kalanidhi Veerasami, Member of Parliament from Chennai North Constituency
Have suggested a health survey to check effects of industrial pollution: Kalanidhi Veerasamy (Chennai North)
MP gopal shetty in front of statue of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee
Confident Adani-ji will construct 3 lakh houses in 10 years: Incumbent MP Gopal Shetty (Mumbai North)
TT - South Chennai
Will push for education reforms including a ban on coaching institute ads: Thamizhachi Thangapandian (Chennai South)
Aarey colony has not been taken seriously by any government: Incumbent MP Gajanan Kirtikar (Mumbai North West)

Chennai

Bengaluru

Mumbai

Resources

Voter Guide

All you need to know before you cast your vote

How do you check if your name is on the electoral rolls? How do you locate your polling booth? Who are the candidates in your constituency? Can you still vote if you don’t have a voter ID card?

Find your constituency

How to vote

MP’s role and responsibilities

Understanding Political Parties (Manifestos)

On the ground

Sections:

