Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – P C Mohan, Bangalore Central Constituency

by April 19, 2024 Governance
With a long history in politics, the three-time MP, P C Mohan, is all set to contest from Bangalore Central constituency.

P. Chikkamuni Mohan or P C Mohan is a three-time Lok Sabha MP representing Bangalore Central constituency. The BJP MP has a long innings in politics. He was the MLA of Chickpet assembly constituency for two terms, from 1999 to 2008. He got elected as MP in the 15th (2009), 16th (2014) and 17th (2019) Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central.

In 2019, Mohan got 6,02,853 votes (50.35%); while his rival Rizwan Arshad of Indian National Congress (INC) got 5,31,885 votes (44.43%).

In 2014, Mohan got 51.85 % of the 10,74,602 votes cast in Bangalore Central constituency. He defeated his nearest rival, Rizwan Arshad of the INC, by more than 1,37,500 votes. In the 2009 elections, his tally exceeded that of H T Sangliana from INC, by over 35,000 votes.

PC Mohan: Personal information

NameP C Mohan
Age60 years
Political PartyBJP
Educational QualificationInter/ Higher Secondary
ProfessionBusiness
Enrolled as Voter in171, Padmanabhanagar (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no 976 in Part no. 143
Emailcontact@pcmohan.com
Contact Number09910827136, 011-23016074
Address1928, 30th Cross, 12th Main,Banashankari 2nd Stage, Bengaluru – 560 070
# 07, Tyagaraja Marg, Opp-Army Canteen, New Delhi – 110011
Source: opencity.in

Online presence
Website: www.pcmohan.com
Facebook: P C Mohan
Instagram: instagram.com/pcmohanmp
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PCMohanBJP
Twitter: @PCMohanMP

Criminal cases

According to P C Mohan’s affidavit, an FIR has been lodged in 50/2024 at Halasuru Gate Police Station, which has been stayed by the Karnataka High Court. Private complaint in PCR no. 46/2019 was filed in 2019 by one Mr. Anand TR before the Court of City Civil and Sessions Judge, CCH-82, Bangalore (Special Court). The proceedings have been stayed by the Supreme Court.

Assets and liabilities


Details		Holdings in 2024 Holdings in 2019Change in %
Movable assetsRs. 14.85 croreRs. 25.46 crore41.67% decrease
Immovable assetsRs. 66.44  croreRs. 40.09 crore102.76% increase
Total Assets (Movable + Immovable)Rs. 81.29 croreRs. 65.55 crore24.01% increase
LiabilitiesRs. 15.86 croreRs. 31.25 crore70% increase
Source: ECI web portal

The MP’s total assets increased from Rs 65.55 crore to Rs 81.29 crore, a 24.01% increase – over the past five years. This spike was largely because of an increase of 102.76% in his movable assets.

Read more: Our cities are struggling; what do BJP and Congress manifestos promise them?

Positions held

  • In 17th Lok Sabha: (2019-2024)
    • 2022 – 2024:
      • Member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes
      • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation
      • Member, Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs
      • 2019 – 2024: Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs
  • In 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019):
    • Member of Coir Board
    • Member of Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes
    • 2010 – 2014: Chairman, Standing Committee, Mumbai Municipal Corporation.)
  • 16 September 2022 onwards
    • Member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes
    • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation
    • Member, Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs
  • 13 September 2019 onwards
    • Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs
  • May, 2019
    • Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (3rd term)
    • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Tourism and Culture
  • 15 September 2014 – 25 May 2019
    • Member, Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)
  • 1 September 2014 – 25 May 2019
    • Member, Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs
  • May, 2014
    • Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term)
  • 3 May 2013
    • Member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs)
  • 21 July 2011
    • Member, Coir Board

Performance in Parliament

MPAttendanceNo. of debates participatedNo. of questions askedPrivate Member’s Bill
P C Mohan82%91840
National average79%45.72071.5
State (Kar) average71%15.5207NA
Source: Prsindia

Summary of debates and questions

He participated in 9 debates, which included topics such as:

  1. Issue of handing over Defence land for infrastructure in Bengaluru
  2. Eliminate the unmanned level crossing gates (LC gates) in Karnataka within the shortest possible time. There are 26 manually operated LC gates by South Western Railways, which are adding to the traffic gridlock 
  3. Suburban transportation infrastructure to connect suburban corridors:
    • State Government and the Railways to sort out the issues raised by PMO and prepare a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the approval of the Union Cabinet
    • Shifting of railway goods shed and Inland Container Depot facilities to Malur or beyond so that the area occupied by these terminals can be utilised as maintenance yard for passenger trains, freeing up space for additional amenities at the existing stations 

He asked 184 questions in parliament. These include: 

  1. Components and objectives of the ‘Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure’ scheme (PMKSY)
  2. Survey of new rail lines –
    • Details and the status of the projects of new rail lines passing through Bangalore, if any.  
    • Status of the survey that was undertaken for the Tumkur – Rayadurga line and the reasons for non-implementation and expected timeline for completion? 
  3. User development fee (UDF) reduction at KIAL –
    • Whether passengers will benefit from it?
    • Its impact on the expansion plan
    • Whether the government proposes to collect UDF on providing metro links to the airport?
  4. Lake rejuvenation
    • The details of programmes being implemented 
    • Funds  
    • Directives to State Governments regarding issues pertaining to buffer zones, restoration of lakes, encroachment clearance etc. 
  5. Illegal websites –
    • Steps taken to curb the menace of illegal websites, which promote investment scams
    • Legislation to curb online frauds and scams 
    • State-wise complaints registered and resolved on the 1930 Cyber Crime Portal

The full list of the questions the MP asked and the position he took in debates, is available here.

MPLADS funding for Bangalore Central

YearTotal Funds Released (in Cr)Total Expenditure (in Cr)Total Works RecommendedTotal Works Completed
2019-202.50 crore5.01 crore3414
2020-212.50 crore000
2021-2201.68 crore214
2022-232.00 crore040
2023-240000
Total amount/RecommendedRs 7.5 crore 
Utilised amountRs 6.69 crore
Balance Rs 0.88 crore 
Source: Loksabha https://sansad.in/ls/members 

These are purchase of smart boards, visual display units and projectors, equipment for crèches and anganwadis, pipelines for drinking water, construction of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries, etc.

P C Mohan in the news

Republic Day celebrations at Idgah Maidan
Celebration after controversy at Chamrajnagar Idgah Maidan. Pic: Twitter/P C Mohan (MP)

In April 2023, Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Walkers Association (CPWA) wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging the agency to ban ‘political meetings’ in parks such as Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, citing disturbance to animals and birds. This came a day after BJP leader and minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar held a public meeting in Cubbon Park along with Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan. 

In November 2023, during an inspection of Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs. 480 crore, he stressed the need for seamless integration of metro and railway stations. 

While a foot overbridge (FOB) has been planned in the metro, Mohan asked  to integrate a travelator into it. He also asked for an additional FOB to link the walkway with all platforms. In July 2023, days after a video of a 70-year-old lady weeping for her missing corn cart outside Cubbon park in Bengaluru went viral, it was handed  back to her. P C Mohan intervened and said that sellers like her preserve culture, tradition and memories of Bengaluru.

On one of his campaign visits, a Bengaluru woman asked P C Mohan why he has not ever been present on the field.

Also read:

Sections:

About Sandhya Bhat

Sandhya is a Community Anchor at Citizen Matters with a keen interest in public policy. She is also a Joint Secretary and Governing Council Member with Bangalore Apartment Federation and a member of the Koramangala Warriors Group. Occasionally tweets at @Kora_prapancha
Read more by Sandhya Bhat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru politicians across party lines bat for Mekedatu project

by April 18, 2024 Governance
Environmentalists warn that the project could have a massive impact on the Cauvery forest that is home to critically endangered wildlife.

The Mekedatu project has been proposed, opposed and has lain forgotten several times over the past many decades. However, the project idea is revived during every election. The current issue of water shortage in Bengaluru has particularly spurred interest in it again. Politicians from both the BJP and Congress in Karnataka are now using the project as an election campaign talking point. Mekedatu, which is Kannada for goat’s crossing, is a rocky outcrop along the river Cauvery. It is situated within the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, around three kilometres from the confluence of Arkavathy and Cauvery River. Read more: Water shortage…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Arvind Sawant, Mumbai South

by April 18, 2024 Governance
Two-time MP Arvind Sawant and a candidate for upcoming elections for Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction, is confident of winning.

Name: Arvind Sawant Constituency: Mumbai South Two-term member of Parliament from Mumbai South constituency, Arvind Sawant, 73, started his political journey as a party worker with the Shiv Sena, when he started participating in agitations such as the Maharashtra- Karnataka border dispute protests.  He got into the trade union movement, when he founded the workers union of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam limited (MTNL), where he worked.  Subsequently, he quit his job in 1995 to plunge into full-time politics and was nominated twice as member of legislative council ( MLC) from 1996-2010. He also played an active role in the Bharatiya…

Continue reading