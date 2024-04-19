Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – P C Mohan, Bangalore Central Constituency

P. Chikkamuni Mohan or P C Mohan is a three-time Lok Sabha MP representing Bangalore Central constituency. The BJP MP has a long innings in politics. He was the MLA of Chickpet assembly constituency for two terms, from 1999 to 2008. He got elected as MP in the 15th (2009), 16th (2014) and 17th (2019) Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central.

In 2019, Mohan got 6,02,853 votes (50.35%); while his rival Rizwan Arshad of Indian National Congress (INC) got 5,31,885 votes (44.43%).

In 2014, Mohan got 51.85 % of the 10,74,602 votes cast in Bangalore Central constituency. He defeated his nearest rival, Rizwan Arshad of the INC, by more than 1,37,500 votes. In the 2009 elections, his tally exceeded that of H T Sangliana from INC, by over 35,000 votes.

PC Mohan: Personal information

Name P C Mohan Age 60 years Political Party BJP Educational Qualification Inter/ Higher Secondary Profession Business Enrolled as Voter in 171, Padmanabhanagar (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no 976 in Part no. 143 Email contact@pcmohan.com Contact Number 09910827136, 011-23016074 Address 1928, 30th Cross, 12th Main,Banashankari 2nd Stage, Bengaluru – 560 070

# 07, Tyagaraja Marg, Opp-Army Canteen, New Delhi – 110011 Source: opencity.in

Online presence

Website: www.pcmohan.com

Facebook: P C Mohan

Instagram: instagram.com/pcmohanmp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PCMohanBJP

Twitter: @PCMohanMP

Criminal cases

According to P C Mohan’s affidavit, an FIR has been lodged in 50/2024 at Halasuru Gate Police Station, which has been stayed by the Karnataka High Court. Private complaint in PCR no. 46/2019 was filed in 2019 by one Mr. Anand TR before the Court of City Civil and Sessions Judge, CCH-82, Bangalore (Special Court). The proceedings have been stayed by the Supreme Court.

Assets and liabilities



Details Holdings in 2024 Holdings in 2019 Change in % Movable assets Rs. 14.85 crore Rs. 25.46 crore 41.67% decrease Immovable assets Rs. 66.44 crore Rs. 40.09 crore 102.76% increase Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs. 81.29 crore Rs. 65.55 crore 24.01% increase Liabilities Rs. 15.86 crore Rs. 31.25 crore 70% increase Source: ECI web portal

The MP’s total assets increased from Rs 65.55 crore to Rs 81.29 crore, a 24.01% increase – over the past five years. This spike was largely because of an increase of 102.76% in his movable assets.

Positions held

In 17th Lok Sabha: (2019-2024) 2022 – 2024: Member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation Member, Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs 2019 – 2024: Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs

In 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019): Member of Coir Board Member of Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes 2010 – 2014: Chairman, Standing Committee, Mumbai Municipal Corporation.)

16 September 2022 onwards Member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation Member, Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs

13 September 2019 onwards Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs

May, 2019 Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (3rd term) Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Tourism and Culture

15 September 2014 – 25 May 2019 Member, Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)

1 September 2014 – 25 May 2019 Member, Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs

May, 2014 Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term)

3 May 2013 Member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs)

21 July 2011 Member, Coir Board



Performance in Parliament

MP Attendance No. of debates participated No. of questions asked Private Member’s Bill P C Mohan 82% 9 184 0 National average 79% 45.7 207 1.5 State (Kar) average 71% 15.5 207 NA Source: Prsindia

Summary of debates and questions

He participated in 9 debates, which included topics such as:

Issue of handing over Defence land for infrastructure in Bengaluru Eliminate the unmanned level crossing gates (LC gates) in Karnataka within the shortest possible time. There are 26 manually operated LC gates by South Western Railways, which are adding to the traffic gridlock Suburban transportation infrastructure to connect suburban corridors: State Government and the Railways to sort out the issues raised by PMO and prepare a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the approval of the Union Cabinet

Shifting of railway goods shed and Inland Container Depot facilities to Malur or beyond so that the area occupied by these terminals can be utilised as maintenance yard for passenger trains, freeing up space for additional amenities at the existing stations

He asked 184 questions in parliament. These include:

Components and objectives of the ‘Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure’ scheme (PMKSY) Survey of new rail lines – Details and the status of the projects of new rail lines passing through Bangalore, if any.

Status of the survey that was undertaken for the Tumkur – Rayadurga line and the reasons for non-implementation and expected timeline for completion? User development fee (UDF) reduction at KIAL – Whether passengers will benefit from it?

Its impact on the expansion plan

Whether the government proposes to collect UDF on providing metro links to the airport? Lake rejuvenation The details of programmes being implemented

Funds

Directives to State Governments regarding issues pertaining to buffer zones, restoration of lakes, encroachment clearance etc. Illegal websites – Steps taken to curb the menace of illegal websites, which promote investment scams

Legislation to curb online frauds and scams

State-wise complaints registered and resolved on the 1930 Cyber Crime Portal

The full list of the questions the MP asked and the position he took in debates, is available here.

MPLADS funding for Bangalore Central

Year Total Funds Released (in Cr) Total Expenditure (in Cr) Total Works Recommended Total Works Completed 2019-20 2.50 crore 5.01 crore 34 14 2020-21 2.50 crore 0 0 0 2021-22 0 1.68 crore 21 4 2022-23 2.00 crore 0 4 0 2023-24 0 0 0 0

Total amount/Recommended Rs 7.5 crore Utilised amount Rs 6.69 crore Balance Rs 0.88 crore Source: Loksabha https://sansad.in/ls/members

These are purchase of smart boards, visual display units and projectors, equipment for crèches and anganwadis, pipelines for drinking water, construction of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries, etc.

P C Mohan in the news

Celebration after controversy at Chamrajnagar Idgah Maidan. Pic: Twitter/P C Mohan (MP)

In April 2023, Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Walkers Association (CPWA) wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging the agency to ban ‘political meetings’ in parks such as Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, citing disturbance to animals and birds. This came a day after BJP leader and minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar held a public meeting in Cubbon Park along with Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan.

In November 2023, during an inspection of Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs. 480 crore, he stressed the need for seamless integration of metro and railway stations.

While a foot overbridge (FOB) has been planned in the metro, Mohan asked to integrate a travelator into it. He also asked for an additional FOB to link the walkway with all platforms. In July 2023, days after a video of a 70-year-old lady weeping for her missing corn cart outside Cubbon park in Bengaluru went viral, it was handed back to her. P C Mohan intervened and said that sellers like her preserve culture, tradition and memories of Bengaluru.

On one of his campaign visits, a Bengaluru woman asked P C Mohan why he has not ever been present on the field.

