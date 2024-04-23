Lok Sabha 2024: Bangalore Rural — Know your constituency and candidates

Bangalore Rural (Parliamentary Constituency number 23) comprises eight assembly constituencies: 131-Kunigal, 154-Rajarajeshwari, 176-Bangalore South, 177-Anekal Nagar, 182-Magadi, 183-Ramanagaram, 184-Kanakapura and 185-Channapatna. Bangalore South assembly constituency, comprising wards like Yelachenahalli, Begur and Anjanapura, should not be confused with the Bangalore South parliamentary constituency.

Bangalore Rural constituency was created during the delimitation in 2008. The ex-chief minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S), was the first MP to be elected from this constituency in 2009. Since 2013, D K Suresh of Congress has been the MP here.

The demography of the constituency is largely rural. However, Bangalore South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar have a fair number of people working in the city’s IT sector.

Neighbourhoods in Bengaluru continue to be segregated along caste lines, which has fuelled by social prejudices and economic marginalisation. Wards such as Rajarajeshwarinagar house less than 10% of SC/ST population.

Constituency map

At a glance

Constituency Name Bangalore Rural Number of voters (2019) 24,97,141 Male voters 12,87,524 Female voters 12,09,276 Other voters 341 Source: ceo.karnataka.gov.in

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Additional information

Overall 45 candidates have filed their nomination for Bangalore Rural constituency of which 38 have been accepted. Most of the 7 rejected are independent candidates. The actual number of contestants are less than 38 as some of the candidates especially from BJP and INC have filed four affidavits each. Multiple Manjunath’s are in the fray for Bangalore Rural constituency, these include a Manjunath C N from Bahujan Bharat Party, which is bound to confuse the voters.

D K Suresh

Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Suresh or DK Suresh is a three-time MP of Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency, born in Doddaalahalli, Ramanagara.

D K Suresh was first elected through a by-election in 2013 from Bangalore Rural, after sitting MP H D Kumaraswamy resigned. He was elected a second time in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Profession: Farmer and Business

Political experience: He has over 10 years of experience as an MP, held various positions such as; Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Member, Standing Committee on Water Resources, etc.

Cases: His affidavit with ECI shows three pending criminal cases largely filed during Mekedatu Padayathre alleging disobedience to law by violating the rules of Covid 19.

Online: X- @DKSureshINC

Dr C N Manjunath

Dr C N Manjunath is a renowned cardiologist, a Padma Shri awardee, and the former director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. He is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda.

Education: Doctor of Medicine in Cardiology (DM)

Profession: Former Senior Cardiologist and Director of Sri Jayade va Institute of. Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

Online: @DrCNManjunath

Political experience: Political novice

Hemavathi K

The lone female candidate from Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist) is contesting from Bangalore Rural constituency.

Education: Bachelor of Law

Profession: Advocate

Political experience: Political novice

Past election results

2019 Candidate Sex Party Vote Share (%) 1 D K Suresh M INC 54.15% 2 Ashwath Narayana Gowda M BJP 41.4% 3 Dr Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade M BSP 1.23%

2014 Candidate Sex Party Vote Share (%) 1 D K Suresh M INC 44.85% % 2 Muniraju Gowda . P M BJP 28.95 % Source: citizenmatters.in

Key issues

A section of NH 48 to Tumkur falls in the constituency and the elevated road on the highway from Peenya to Anchepalya has been closed to heavy vehicles for more than a year now after cracks developed.

Given the presence of a large number of industries in Peenya and Jalahalli, pollution – air and water – is a major concern. 75% of the industries in the area were found to be flouting pollution norms. Close to 16,000 MSMEs have also shut down in recent years and the association has been calling for aid.

Bordering Tamil Nadu, the Anekal constituency in urban Bengaluru is not without its fair share of problems. In a bid to address the problems of urban flooding and groundwater recharge, institutions and civic organisations have come together to ensure that 11 lakes in Anekal will be replenished.

The Bommasandra-Jigani link road, which is a major industrial corridor that falls within the constituency, has residents complaining about the lack of basic amenities, such as streetlights, good roads and drainage systems. The 6 km stretch is riddled with potholes that have threatened the safety of employees in the neighbouring companies as well as residents living along the road. Residents have also complained that due to these persisting issues, cabs and autos have dismissed their rides, causing them to struggle to commute on a daily basis.

A recent report by the Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) finding heavy metal contamination in vegetables sold in Bengaluru markets. This was based on samples tested in markets across the city including HOPCOMS in Raja Rajeshwarinagar.

DK Suresh: D K Suresh courted controversy when he proclaimed there was no choice but to demand a “separate country” for South India, claiming that Karnataka was not receiving “enough funds” from the Centre. Congress was forced to put out a ‘unity’ message after D.K. Suresh’s remarks over separate country sparked row.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case registered in the year 2019, under sections 171H of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 133 of the Representation of People Act, against Congress MP D.K. Suresh for allegedly campaigning in an open vehicle without obtaining due permission from the authorities.

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar, said the JDS was committing suicide by fielding former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath on a BJP ticket.

Ashwath Narayan and DK Suresh nearly came to blows at Karnataka event organised in Ramanagara district to unveil statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kempegowda.

Dr. CN Manjunath: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy, Dr C N Manjunath’s brother-in-law, on March 19th, appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy paramilitary forces for the high-profile Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

CN Manjunatha: Not to be confused with the above mentioned candidate, Dr CN Manjunath of BJP, this Manjunath holds an honorary doctorate. He wants to fight the elections from Mumbai-based political party, Bahujan Bharat Party (BBP). The only other similarity between the Manjunaths (apart from their names, well almost) is that they both hail from Channarayapatna in Hassan.

