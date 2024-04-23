Lok Sabha 2024: Bangalore Rural — Know your constituency and candidates

Bangalore Rural (Parliamentary Constituency number 23) comprises eight assembly constituencies: 131-Kunigal, 154-Rajarajeshwari, 176-Bangalore South, 177-Anekal Nagar, 182-Magadi, 183-Ramanagaram, 184-Kanakapura and 185-Channapatna. Bangalore South assembly constituency, comprising wards like Yelachenahalli, Begur and Anjanapura, should not be confused with the Bangalore South parliamentary constituency.
Bangalore Rural constituency was created during the delimitation in 2008. The ex-chief minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S), was the first MP to be elected from this constituency in 2009. Since 2013, D K Suresh of Congress has been the MP here.
The demography of the constituency is largely rural. However, Bangalore South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar have a fair number of people working in the city’s IT sector.
Neighbourhoods in Bengaluru continue to be segregated along caste lines, which has fuelled by social prejudices and economic marginalisation. Wards such as Rajarajeshwarinagar house less than 10% of SC/ST population.
Constituency map
At a glance
|Constituency Name
|Bangalore Rural
|Number of voters (2019)
|24,97,141
|Male voters
|12,87,524
|Female voters
|12,09,276
|Other voters
|341
Find your polling booth
Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.
Read more: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru politicians across party lines bat for Mekedatu project
Key candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024
|Candidates for 2024
|D K Suresh, Male, 57
Party: INC
Education: Pre-university course
Pending criminal cases: 3
Total assets: 593.04 crore
Total liabilities: 150 crore
Click here for affidavit
|Dr CN Manjunath, Male, 67
Party: BJP
Education: Post graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 593 crore
Total liabilities: 14.81 crore
Click here for affidavit
|Hemavathi K, Female, 47
Party: SUCI(C)
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 63.84 lakhs
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
|Abhishek K, Male, 36
Party: Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases:
Total assets: 1 crore
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
|HV Chandrasekhar, Male, 46
Party: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 95 lakhs
Total liabilities: 3.60 lakhs
Click here for affidavit
|CN Manjunatha, Male, 52
Party: Bahujan Bharat Party
Education: 10th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: 1.56 crore
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
|Kumar L, Male, 59
Party: Bharatiya Prajagala Kalyana Paksha
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 1.07 crore
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
|Mahamad Musadik Pasha, Male, 38
Party: Karnataka Rashtra Samithi
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 11.98 lakhs
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
|N Krishnappa, Male, 71
Party: Pyramid Party of India
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 89.56 lakhs
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
|JT Prakash, Male, 67
Independent candidate
Education: Graduate professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 73 lakhs
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
|Suresh S, Male, 45
Party: Karunaadu Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 2.11 lakhs
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
|Vasist J, Male, 26
Party: Country Citizen Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 31.08 lakhs
Total liabilities: 1.65 crore
Click for here affidavit
|Narasimhamurthy J P, Male, 54
Independent candidate
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 6.41 crore
Total liabilities: 1.57 crore
Click here for affidavit
|Suresh MN, Male, 44
Independent candidate
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: 1.80 lakhs
Total liabilities: 0
Click here for affidavit
Additional information
Overall 45 candidates have filed their nomination for Bangalore Rural constituency of which 38 have been accepted. Most of the 7 rejected are independent candidates. The actual number of contestants are less than 38 as some of the candidates especially from BJP and INC have filed four affidavits each. Multiple Manjunath’s are in the fray for Bangalore Rural constituency, these include a Manjunath C N from Bahujan Bharat Party, which is bound to confuse the voters.
D K Suresh
Read more about the incumbent MP here.
Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Suresh or DK Suresh is a three-time MP of Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency, born in Doddaalahalli, Ramanagara.
D K Suresh was first elected through a by-election in 2013 from Bangalore Rural, after sitting MP H D Kumaraswamy resigned. He was elected a second time in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
- Profession: Farmer and Business
- Political experience: He has over 10 years of experience as an MP, held various positions such as; Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Member, Standing Committee on Water Resources, etc.
- Cases: His affidavit with ECI shows three pending criminal cases largely filed during Mekedatu Padayathre alleging disobedience to law by violating the rules of Covid 19.
- Online: X- @DKSureshINC
Dr C N Manjunath
Dr C N Manjunath is a renowned cardiologist, a Padma Shri awardee, and the former director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. He is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda.
- Education: Doctor of Medicine in Cardiology (DM)
- Profession: Former Senior Cardiologist and Director of Sri Jayade va Institute of. Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.
- Online: @DrCNManjunath
- Political experience: Political novice
Hemavathi K
The lone female candidate from Socialist Unity Centre Of India (Communist) is contesting from Bangalore Rural constituency.
- Education: Bachelor of Law
- Profession: Advocate
- Political experience: Political novice
Past election results
|2019
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Vote Share (%)
|1
|D K Suresh
|M
|INC
|54.15%
|2
|Ashwath Narayana Gowda
|M
|BJP
|41.4%
|3
|Dr Chinnappa Y Chikkahagade
|M
|BSP
|1.23%
|2014
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Vote Share (%)
|1
|D K Suresh
|M
|INC
|44.85% %
|2
|Muniraju Gowda . P
|M
|BJP
|28.95 %
Key issues
A section of NH 48 to Tumkur falls in the constituency and the elevated road on the highway from Peenya to Anchepalya has been closed to heavy vehicles for more than a year now after cracks developed.
Given the presence of a large number of industries in Peenya and Jalahalli, pollution – air and water – is a major concern. 75% of the industries in the area were found to be flouting pollution norms. Close to 16,000 MSMEs have also shut down in recent years and the association has been calling for aid.
Bordering Tamil Nadu, the Anekal constituency in urban Bengaluru is not without its fair share of problems. In a bid to address the problems of urban flooding and groundwater recharge, institutions and civic organisations have come together to ensure that 11 lakes in Anekal will be replenished.
The Bommasandra-Jigani link road, which is a major industrial corridor that falls within the constituency, has residents complaining about the lack of basic amenities, such as streetlights, good roads and drainage systems. The 6 km stretch is riddled with potholes that have threatened the safety of employees in the neighbouring companies as well as residents living along the road. Residents have also complained that due to these persisting issues, cabs and autos have dismissed their rides, causing them to struggle to commute on a daily basis.
A recent report by the Environmental Management & Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) finding heavy metal contamination in vegetables sold in Bengaluru markets. This was based on samples tested in markets across the city including HOPCOMS in Raja Rajeshwarinagar.
Candidates in the news
DK Suresh: D K Suresh courted controversy when he proclaimed there was no choice but to demand a “separate country” for South India, claiming that Karnataka was not receiving “enough funds” from the Centre. Congress was forced to put out a ‘unity’ message after D.K. Suresh’s remarks over separate country sparked row.
The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case registered in the year 2019, under sections 171H of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 133 of the Representation of People Act, against Congress MP D.K. Suresh for allegedly campaigning in an open vehicle without obtaining due permission from the authorities.
Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar, said the JDS was committing suicide by fielding former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath on a BJP ticket.
Ashwath Narayan and DK Suresh nearly came to blows at Karnataka event organised in Ramanagara district to unveil statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kempegowda.
Dr. CN Manjunath: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy, Dr C N Manjunath’s brother-in-law, on March 19th, appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy paramilitary forces for the high-profile Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency.
CN Manjunatha: Not to be confused with the above mentioned candidate, Dr CN Manjunath of BJP, this Manjunath holds an honorary doctorate. He wants to fight the elections from Mumbai-based political party, Bahujan Bharat Party (BBP). The only other similarity between the Manjunaths (apart from their names, well almost) is that they both hail from Channarayapatna in Hassan.