Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – D K Suresh, Bangalore Rural Constituency

Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Suresh or DK Suresh is a three-time MP of Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency. The 57-year-old was born in Doddaalahalli, Ramanagara. He is from the Indian National Congress (INC).
D K Suresh was first elected through a by-election in 2013 from Bangalore Rural, after sitting MP H D Kumaraswamy resigned. He was elected a second time in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
DK Suresh: Personal information
|Name
|D K Suresh
|Age
|57 years
|Political Party
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|Educational Qualification
|Pre-university course
|Profession
|Farmer and business
|Enrolled as Voter in
|184, Kanakapura (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no. 527 in part no. 245
|dksuresh18@gmail.com
|Contact Number
Local phone No.: 09480929142, 09845029142 (M), Permanent: (080) 23617000, 0984529142 (M), Fax : (080) 23619000
|Address
|127, Doddalahalli Village, Kanakapura Raluk, Ramanagara District, Karnataka- 562126
Online presence
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dksureshofficial/
- Instagram: dksureshofficial
- Twitter: @DKSureshINC
Criminal cases
Five cases have been filed against D K Suresh. His affidavit with ECI shows three pending criminal cases, largely filed during Mekedatu Padayathre. The complaint alleged disobedience of the law by violating Covid-19 rules.
Read more: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru politicians across party lines bat for Mekedatu project
Assets and liabilities
Details
|Holdings in 2024
|Holdings in 2019
|Change in %
|Movable assets
|Rs. 106.71 crore
|Rs. 33.3 crore
|220.4%
|Immovable assets
|Rs. 486.33 crore
|Rs.305.5 crore
|59.18%
|Total Assets (Movable + Immovable)
|Rs. 593.04 crore
|Rs.338.6 crore
|75.14%
|Liabilities
|Rs. 207.33 crore
|Rs. 51.9 crore
|299.48%
The MP’s total assets increased from Rs 338.6 crore to Rs 593.04 crore – a whopping 75% – over the past five years. This spike was largely contributed by an increase of 220% in his movable assets; the MP’s immovable assets had risen by a modest 59% (only over this period.) His liabilities too have seen a 299% increase over the last five years.
Positions held
- Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
- 13 September 2019 onwards
- Member, Standing Committee on Water Resources
- May 2019
- Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (3rd term)
- Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Food Processing Industries
- 1 September 2014 – 25 May 2019
- Member, Standing Committee on Information Technology
- 15 September 2014 – 25 May 2019
- Member, Committee on Provision of Computers to Members of Lok Sabha
- May 2014
- Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term)
- 9 September 2013
- Member, Standing Committee on Water Resources
- 24 August 2013
- Elected to 15th Lok Sabha in a bye-election
Performance in Parliament
|MP
|Attendance
|No. of debates participated
|No. of questions asked
|Private Member’s Bill
|D K Suresh
|69 %
|21
|395
|0
|National average
|79 %
|46.7
|210
|1.5
|State (Kar) average
|71%
|15.8
|210
|NA
Summary of debates and questions
DK Suresh participated in 21 debates, which included topics such as:
- The Union Budget 2022-2023 demands for Grants No. 85 under the control of the Ministry of Railways
- Interim Budget of Union Territory of J&K
- Regarding completion of Hejjala-Chamarajanagar new broad gauge railway line
- Request to govt give instruction to Karnataka govt to not stop school girls from wearing hijab in school
- Regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cocoons
- Issue of ‘imposition’ of Hindi, especially in the Southern states
- The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019
- Regarding setting up of a Regional office of a Coconut Board in Karnataka
He asked 395 questions in parliament. These include:
- Collegium system
- Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme
- Development of Nuclear Science
- Modernisation of Forensic Capabilities
- Transportation of arecanut
- Solar Power for every household
- Improvement in life and welfare of farm labourers
- Minimum W\wages
- Rising sea levels
The full list of the questions the MP asked and the position he took in debates, is available here.
MPLADS funds spending for Bangalore Rural
|Year
|Total Funds Released (in Cr)
|Total Expenditure (in Cr)
|Total Works Recommended
|Total Works Completed
|2019-2020
|Rs. 2.50 crore
|Rs. 4.66 crore
|17
|15
|2020-2021
|Rs. 2.50 crore
|0
|0
|0
|2021-2022
|Rs. 2.00 crore
|1.28 Cr
|14
|9
|2022-2023
|0
|1.72 Cr
|22
|13
|2023-2024
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total amount/Recommended (with interest)
|Rs 8.47 crore
|Utilised amount
|Rs 7.66 crore
|Balance
|Rs 0.90 crore
DK Suresh in the news
D K Suresh has been in the news mainly as a Congress party strongman, along with his brother Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He had charged the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI and the IT wing for targeting the Karnataka’s Congress-JD(S) coalition government.
D K Suresh courted controversy when he proclaimed there was no choice but to demand a “separate country” for South India, claiming that Karnataka was not receiving “enough funds” from the Centre. Congress was forced to put out a ‘unity’ message after DK Suresh’s remarks over separate country sparked row.
The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case registered in 2019, under sections 171H of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 133 of the Representation of People Act, against DK Suresh for allegedly campaigning in an open vehicle without obtaining due permission from the authorities.
Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar, said the JDS was committing suicide by fielding former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath on a BJP ticket.
Ashwath Narayan and DK Suresh nearly came to blows at a Karnataka event organised in Ramanagara district to unveil statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kempegowda.
In his first tenure, he had helped farmers in Ramanagara get compensation for cattle that died of foot-and-mouth disease.