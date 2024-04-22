Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – D K Suresh, Bangalore Rural Constituency

D K Suresh's performance in Parliament this term was above average but he has three pending criminal cases against him.

Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Suresh or DK Suresh is a three-time MP of Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency. The 57-year-old was born in Doddaalahalli, Ramanagara. He is from the Indian National Congress (INC).

D K  Suresh was first elected through a by-election in 2013 from Bangalore Rural, after sitting MP H D Kumaraswamy resigned. He was elected a second time in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

DK Suresh: Personal information

NameD K Suresh
Age57 years
Political PartyIndian National Congress (INC)
Educational QualificationPre-university course
ProfessionFarmer and business
Enrolled as Voter in184, Kanakapura (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no. 527 in part no. 245
Emaildksuresh18@gmail.com
Contact Number
Local phone No.: 09480929142, 09845029142 (M), Permanent: (080) 23617000, 0984529142 (M), Fax : (080) 23619000
Address127, Doddalahalli Village, Kanakapura Raluk, Ramanagara District, Karnataka- 562126
Online presence 

Criminal cases

Five cases have been filed against D K Suresh. His affidavit with ECI shows three pending criminal cases, largely filed during Mekedatu Padayathre. The complaint alleged disobedience of the law by violating Covid-19 rules.

Sewage mixed water flowing in Nagarbhavi torai - a major drain into Vrishabhavathi river
Nagarbhavi Torai, a tributary of Vrishabhavathi carrying sewage. Rainwater from surrounding areas also ends up here. Pic : Vaidya R

Read more: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru politicians across party lines bat for Mekedatu project

Assets and liabilities 


Details		Holdings in 2024 Holdings in 2019Change in %
Movable assetsRs. 106.71 croreRs.  33.3 crore220.4%
Immovable assetsRs. 486.33 croreRs.305.5  crore59.18%
Total Assets (Movable + Immovable)Rs. 593.04 croreRs.338.6 crore75.14%
LiabilitiesRs. 207.33 croreRs.  51.9 crore299.48%
The MP’s total assets increased from Rs 338.6 crore to Rs 593.04 crore – a whopping 75% – over the past five years. This spike was largely contributed by an increase of 220% in his movable assets; the MP’s immovable assets had risen by a modest 59% (only over this period.) His liabilities too have seen a 299% increase over the last five years.

Positions held

  • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
  • 13 September 2019 onwards
    • Member, Standing Committee on Water Resources
  • May 2019
    • Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (3rd term)
    • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Food Processing Industries
  • 1 September 2014 – 25 May 2019
    • Member, Standing Committee on Information Technology
  • 15 September 2014 – 25 May 2019
    • Member, Committee on Provision of Computers to Members of Lok Sabha
  • May 2014
    • Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term)
  • 9 September 2013
    • Member, Standing Committee on Water Resources
  • 24 August 2013
    • Elected to 15th Lok Sabha in a bye-election

Performance in Parliament 

MPAttendanceNo. of debates participatedNo. of questions askedPrivate Member’s Bill
D K Suresh69 %213950
National average79 %46.72101.5
State (Kar) average71% 15.8210NA
Summary of debates and questions

DK Suresh participated in 21 debates, which included topics such as:

  1. The Union Budget 2022-2023 demands for Grants No. 85 under the control of the Ministry of Railways
  2. Interim Budget of Union Territory of J&K
  3. Regarding completion of Hejjala-Chamarajanagar new broad gauge railway line
  4. Request to govt give instruction to Karnataka govt to not stop school girls from wearing hijab in school
  5. Regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cocoons 
  6. Issue of ‘imposition’ of Hindi, especially in the Southern states
  7. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019
  8. Regarding setting up of a Regional office of a Coconut Board in Karnataka

He asked 395 questions in parliament. These include: 

  • Collegium system
  • Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme
  • Development of Nuclear Science
  • Modernisation of Forensic Capabilities
  • Transportation of arecanut
  • Solar Power for every household
  • Improvement in life and welfare of farm labourers
  • Minimum W\wages
  • Rising sea levels

The full list of the questions the MP asked and the position he took in debates, is available here.

MPLADS funds spending for Bangalore Rural

YearTotal Funds Released (in Cr)Total Expenditure (in Cr)Total Works RecommendedTotal Works Completed
2019-2020Rs. 2.50 croreRs. 4.66 crore1715
2020-2021Rs. 2.50 crore 000
2021-2022Rs. 2.00 crore1.28 Cr149
2022-202301.72 Cr2213
2023-20240000
Total amount/Recommended (with interest)Rs 8.47 crore 
Utilised amountRs 7.66 crore
Balance Rs 0.90 crore 
DK Suresh in the news 

D K Suresh has been in the news mainly as a Congress party strongman, along with his brother Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He had charged the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI and the IT wing for targeting the Karnataka’s Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

D K Suresh courted controversy when he proclaimed there was no choice but to demand a “separate country” for South India, claiming that Karnataka was not receiving “enough funds” from the Centre. Congress was forced to put out a ‘unity’ message after DK Suresh’s remarks over separate country sparked row.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case registered in 2019, under sections 171H of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 133 of the Representation of People Act, against DK Suresh for allegedly campaigning in an open vehicle without obtaining due permission from the authorities.

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar, said the JDS was committing suicide by fielding former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath on a BJP ticket.

Ashwath Narayan and DK Suresh nearly came to blows at a Karnataka event organised in Ramanagara district to unveil statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kempegowda.

In his first tenure, he had helped farmers in Ramanagara get compensation for cattle that died of foot-and-mouth disease.

