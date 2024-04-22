Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – D K Suresh, Bangalore Rural Constituency

Doddaalahalli Kempegowda Suresh or DK Suresh is a three-time MP of Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency. The 57-year-old was born in Doddaalahalli, Ramanagara. He is from the Indian National Congress (INC).

D K Suresh was first elected through a by-election in 2013 from Bangalore Rural, after sitting MP H D Kumaraswamy resigned. He was elected a second time in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

DK Suresh: Personal information

Name D K Suresh Age 57 years Political Party Indian National Congress (INC) Educational Qualification Pre-university course Profession Farmer and business Enrolled as Voter in 184, Kanakapura (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no. 527 in part no. 245 Email dksuresh18@gmail.com Contact Number

Local phone No.: 09480929142, 09845029142 (M), Permanent: (080) 23617000, 0984529142 (M), Fax : (080) 23619000 Address 127, Doddalahalli Village, Kanakapura Raluk, Ramanagara District, Karnataka- 562126 Source: opencity.in

Online presence

Criminal cases

Five cases have been filed against D K Suresh. His affidavit with ECI shows three pending criminal cases, largely filed during Mekedatu Padayathre. The complaint alleged disobedience of the law by violating Covid-19 rules.

Assets and liabilities



Details Holdings in 2024 Holdings in 2019 Change in % Movable assets Rs. 106.71 crore Rs. 33.3 crore 220.4% Immovable assets Rs. 486.33 crore Rs.305.5 crore 59.18% Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs. 593.04 crore Rs.338.6 crore 75.14% Liabilities Rs. 207.33 crore Rs. 51.9 crore 299.48% Source: opencity.in

The MP’s total assets increased from Rs 338.6 crore to Rs 593.04 crore – a whopping 75% – over the past five years. This spike was largely contributed by an increase of 220% in his movable assets; the MP’s immovable assets had risen by a modest 59% (only over this period.) His liabilities too have seen a 299% increase over the last five years.

Positions held

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

13 September 2019 onwards Member, Standing Committee on Water Resources

May 2019 Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (3rd term) Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Food Processing Industries

1 September 2014 – 25 May 2019 Member, Standing Committee on Information Technology

15 September 2014 – 25 May 2019 Member, Committee on Provision of Computers to Members of Lok Sabha

May 2014 Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term)

9 September 2013 Member, Standing Committee on Water Resources

24 August 2013 Elected to 15th Lok Sabha in a bye-election



Performance in Parliament

MP Attendance No. of debates participated No. of questions asked Private Member’s Bill D K Suresh 69 % 21 395 0 National average 79 % 46.7 210 1.5 State (Kar) average 71% 15.8 210 NA Source: Prsindia

Summary of debates and questions

DK Suresh participated in 21 debates, which included topics such as:

The Union Budget 2022-2023 demands for Grants No. 85 under the control of the Ministry of Railways Interim Budget of Union Territory of J&K Regarding completion of Hejjala-Chamarajanagar new broad gauge railway line Request to govt give instruction to Karnataka govt to not stop school girls from wearing hijab in school Regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cocoons Issue of ‘imposition’ of Hindi, especially in the Southern states The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 Regarding setting up of a Regional office of a Coconut Board in Karnataka

He asked 395 questions in parliament. These include:

Collegium system

Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme

Development of Nuclear Science

Modernisation of Forensic Capabilities

Transportation of arecanut

Solar Power for every household

Improvement in life and welfare of farm labourers

Minimum W\wages

Rising sea levels

The full list of the questions the MP asked and the position he took in debates, is available here.

MPLADS funds spending for Bangalore Rural

Year Total Funds Released (in Cr) Total Expenditure (in Cr) Total Works Recommended Total Works Completed 2019-2020 Rs. 2.50 crore Rs. 4.66 crore 17 15 2020-2021 Rs. 2.50 crore 0 0 0 2021-2022 Rs. 2.00 crore 1.28 Cr 14 9 2022-2023 0 1.72 Cr 22 13 2023-2024 0 0 0 0

Total amount/Recommended (with interest) Rs 8.47 crore Utilised amount Rs 7.66 crore Balance Rs 0.90 crore Source: https://sansad.in/ls/members

DK Suresh in the news

D K Suresh has been in the news mainly as a Congress party strongman, along with his brother Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He had charged the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI and the IT wing for targeting the Karnataka’s Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

D K Suresh courted controversy when he proclaimed there was no choice but to demand a “separate country” for South India, claiming that Karnataka was not receiving “enough funds” from the Centre. Congress was forced to put out a ‘unity’ message after DK Suresh’s remarks over separate country sparked row.

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case registered in 2019, under sections 171H of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 133 of the Representation of People Act, against DK Suresh for allegedly campaigning in an open vehicle without obtaining due permission from the authorities.

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar, said the JDS was committing suicide by fielding former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath on a BJP ticket.

Ashwath Narayan and DK Suresh nearly came to blows at a Karnataka event organised in Ramanagara district to unveil statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Kempegowda.

In his first tenure, he had helped farmers in Ramanagara get compensation for cattle that died of foot-and-mouth disease.

