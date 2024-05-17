Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai South — Know your constituency and candidates

The Mumbai South constituency represents the vibrant best of our city and country, be it finance (the Reserve Bank of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange), banking (almost all leading banks have their headquarters here), history (Gateway of India) and heritage (art deco buildings, the CSMT railway station). Not surprisingly, this constituency continues to attract tourists in droves from across the country and world.
It is also home to various agitations and movements that find space at Azad Maidan and also attracts various key sporting events at the Wankhede stadium and various sporting clubs. It is a constituency of the contrasts from the rich billionaires of Malabar Hill to the chawls of Lalbagh-Girgaum, the BDD chawls of Naigaum-Worli or even the informal settlements of Sewri and Wadala.
Constituency Map
At a glance – Mumbai South Constituency
|Constituency Name
|Mumbai South
|Number of voters
|15,36,168
|Male voters
|8,32, 560
|Female voters
|7,03,565
|Third gender
|43
|Assembly segments
|Colaba, Mumbadevi, Malabar Hill, Byculla, Worli and Sewri
Find your polling booth
Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.
Key candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Mumbai South constituency has witnessed intense political action in past few weeks. Congress leader Milind Deora joined the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena amidst speculations that he would get the ticket. However, he is a Rajya Sabha MP now and Yamini Jadhav, has been fielded against incumbent MP Arvind Sawant, a staunch loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray. It is being touted as a Sena vs Sena fight.
You can watch the exclusive interview with Arvind Sawant here.
|Arvind Sawant, 73
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Education: Graduate
Criminal cases: One case
Total assets: Rs 5,04,85,191
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Yamini Jadhav, 56
Shiv Sena
Education: Graduate
Criminal Cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs13,4675915
Liabilities: Rs 1,08,40,000
Click here for affidavit
|Arvind Narayan Sawant, 55
Independent
Education: 10th pass
Criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 43,13,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Manisha Gohil, 43
Samata Party
Education: Class X
Criminal Cases: Three cases
Total assets: Rs 45,40,800
Liabilities: Rs 12,52,760
Link for candidate affidavit
|Afzal Shabbirali Dawoodani, 44,
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Education: Class XII
Criminal Cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 1,313,1465
Liabilities: Rs 21,2000
Click here for affidavit
|Mohammed Mahtab Akhtar Hussain Shaikh, 36
Bahujan Mukti Party
Education: Class X
Criminal Cases: Two cases
Total assets: Rs 4,09,959
Liabilities: Rs 1,45,000
Click here for affidavit
|Prashant Ghadge, 38
Independent
Education: Class VIII
Criminal Cases: Two cases
Total assets: Rs 25,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Subhash Chiplunkar, 43
Rashtriya Kisan Bahujan Party
Education: Class VIII
Criminal Cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 1,18,47061
Liabilities: Rs 50,32,528
Click here for affidavit
|Mohammed Shuaib Bashir Khateeb, 46
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
Education: Class X
Criminal Cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 64,40,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Mohammad Naeem Shaikh, 59
Aim Political Party
Education: 12th pass
Criminal cases: One
Total assets: Rs 4,33,73,148
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Rahul Phanaswadikar, 49
Lokshahi Ekta Party
Education: 9th pass
Criminal cases: One
Total assets: Rs 47,08,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Mateen Ahmed Rangrej, 55
Independent
Education: 10th pass
Criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 26,77,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Shankar Sonawane, 56
Independent
Education: 10th pass
Criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 95,85,500
Liabilities: Rs 1,75,000
Click here for affidavit
|Sabeeha Khan, 27
Independent
Education: Graduate (BBA LLB)
Criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs. 25,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Additional information
A total of 30 applications were received for candidature of Mumbai South constituency. Out of these 8 were rejected and 19 were accepted. After three withdrawals. there are 14 contestants in the fray. It is important to note that there are two candidates with the name Arvind Sawant. One is the incumbent MP from Shiv Sena (UBT) with a symbol of mashaal’ or flaming torch. The other is an independent candidate.
|MumbaiVotes, a non-profit working for voter awareness and providing data and analysis about Lok Sabha elections 2024, has studied all the candidates for every constituency in Mumbai along with Thane, Kalyan and Palghar. Following is the list of candidates and their affidavits as published by MumbaiVotes.
|** Mumbai South Constituency – https://mumbaivotes.com/constituency/1/
** You can also find more information about all Mumbai Candidates here.
** To compare political parties click here. You can also find manifesto analysis of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress.
Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Arvind Sawant, Mumbai South
Electoral history of Mumbai South
The Mumbai South Constituency has a long tryst with history with the likes of senior leaders like SK Patil and George Fernandes contesting from here in the 50’s and 60’s. Thereafter this constituency became a Congress stronghold, led by Murli Deora from 1984 to 1996 before he lost to Jaywantiben Mehta of the BJP in 1996. He did win against her in 1998 only to be defeated again in 1999.
His son Milind Deora won from here for two terms in 2004 and 2009 but since then has failed to sustain his momentum. He has been defeated in straight two elections in 2014 and 2019 by Arvind Sawant. Milind Deora has now taken the Rajya Sabha route to Parliament, having shifted his loyalties from the Congress to the Eknath Shinde wing of the Shiv Sena.
Past election results
|2019
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Votes received
|Vote Share (%)
|1
|Arvind Sawant
|M
|Shiv Sena
|4,21,937
|52.64%
|2
|Mlind Deora
|M
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|3,21,870
|40.15%
|3
|Dr Anil Kumar
|M
|Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)
|30,348
|3.8%
|2014
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Votes received
|Vote share (%)
|1
|Arvind Sawant
|M
|Shiv Sena
|3,74,780
|46.75%
|2
|Milind Deora
|M
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|2,46,632
|30.77%
|3
|Bala Nandgaonkar
|M
|Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)
|84, 864
|10.59%
Read more: ‘Malleable, uncertain but determined to vote:’ Thoughts of a first time voter from Mumbai
Key issues in Mumbai South Constituency
Though it houses the rich and the powerful, including the ministers, most of the challenges are related to proliferation of informal settlements, old dilapidated buildings that await redevelopment. New skyscrapers are being built but are prohibitively expensive. Lack of affordable housing options has pushed out the low and middle income population to distant suburbs.
The commercial complexes, the IT sector, the corporate sector too have been steadily shifting to Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri and Malad.
Mumbai South as has witnessed massive digging and traffic snarls because of under-construction projects. The redevelopment of old, cessed buildings continues to be a long-drawn process that has stagnated the growth of this part of the city. Major infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road and the Metro lines are still incomplete.
The textile mills have been replaced by malls and high-end housing projects. However, the area does not have necessary infrastructure like wide roads, footpaths to accommodate the additional population and clogs existing narrow roads with large vehicular movement. Over 16,000 families of the BDD chawls are being rehoused in new skyscrapers, which may lack sunlight and ventilation.
Over the years, city’s vibrant population has shifted to the suburbs and people say Mumbai South is now a sad reflection of its old glorious self.
Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: A people’s manifesto for urban areas
Mumbai South candidates in the news
Mumbai South constituency, which was a stronghold of the Congress (Murli Deora and son Milind), went to Shiv Sena for the past two terms. However, this time, it is a contest between two Senas. Congress conceded the seat to Shiv Sena (UBT), which perhaps led to Milind Deora’s defection to Eknath Shinde’s Sena. Similarly, the BJP agreed to field Yamini Jadhav, MLA from Shinde faction as their candidate.
Arvind Sawant
Arvind Sawant has been campaigning in Mumbai South constituency with the support of several senior leaders from the Mumbai Vikas Aghadi alliance, that is, Congress and also from the larger INDIA alliance. The two-time-MP is staunch supporter of Uddhav Thackeray and is confident that people will support him for being accessible and honest. He has also been connecting with diverse populations and meeting Muslim voter groups, among other communities. The door to door campaign includes creating awareness about the new symbol of ‘mashaal’ or flaming torch for Shiv Sena (UBT).
Yamini Jadhav
Yamini Jadhav is relying on her local connect as well as she is an MLA from Byculla. Her husband Yashwant Jadhav was the chairman of BMC’s standing committee. The IT department has sent a demand notice for Rs 143 crore for the period of four years between 2018-2022. The matter is still pending before the tribunal. In her campaign she has been supported by Eknath Shinde, who said he is confident she would win. Speaking at an event she said she did not need a manifesto and only people’s suggestions matter. She also reiterated that they were the real spirit of Sena, in an attempt to convince voters away from Uddhav, who lost the party symbol to Eknath Shinde faction.