Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai South — Know your constituency and candidates

The Mumbai South constituency represents the vibrant best of our city and country, be it finance (the Reserve Bank of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange), banking (almost all leading banks have their headquarters here), history (Gateway of India) and heritage (art deco buildings, the CSMT railway station). Not surprisingly, this constituency continues to attract tourists in droves from across the country and world.

It is also home to various agitations and movements that find space at Azad Maidan and also attracts various key sporting events at the Wankhede stadium and various sporting clubs. It is a constituency of the contrasts from the rich billionaires of Malabar Hill to the chawls of Lalbagh-Girgaum, the BDD chawls of Naigaum-Worli or even the informal settlements of Sewri and Wadala.

Constituency Map

Mumbai South Constituency comprises of areas such as Colaba, Malabar Hill, Worli, Byculla and Mumbadevi. Pic: Opencity

At a glance – Mumbai South Constituency

Constituency Name Mumbai South Number of voters 15,36,168 Male voters 8,32, 560 Female voters 7,03,565 Third gender 43 Assembly segments Colaba, Mumbadevi, Malabar Hill, Byculla, Worli and Sewri Source: Opencity.in

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Mumbai South constituency has witnessed intense political action in past few weeks. Congress leader Milind Deora joined the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena amidst speculations that he would get the ticket. However, he is a Rajya Sabha MP now and Yamini Jadhav, has been fielded against incumbent MP Arvind Sawant, a staunch loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray. It is being touted as a Sena vs Sena fight.

Additional information

A total of 30 applications were received for candidature of Mumbai South constituency. Out of these 8 were rejected and 19 were accepted. After three withdrawals. there are 14 contestants in the fray. It is important to note that there are two candidates with the name Arvind Sawant. One is the incumbent MP from Shiv Sena (UBT) with a symbol of mashaal’ or flaming torch. The other is an independent candidate.

MumbaiVotes, a non-profit working for voter awareness and providing data and analysis about Lok Sabha elections 2024, has studied all the candidates for every constituency in Mumbai along with Thane, Kalyan and Palghar. Following is the list of candidates and their affidavits as published by MumbaiVotes. ** Mumbai South Constituency – https://mumbaivotes.com/constituency/1/

** You can also find more information about all Mumbai Candidates here.

** To compare political parties click here. You can also find manifesto analysis of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress.

Electoral history of Mumbai South

The Mumbai South Constituency has a long tryst with history with the likes of senior leaders like SK Patil and George Fernandes contesting from here in the 50’s and 60’s. Thereafter this constituency became a Congress stronghold, led by Murli Deora from 1984 to 1996 before he lost to Jaywantiben Mehta of the BJP in 1996. He did win against her in 1998 only to be defeated again in 1999.

His son Milind Deora won from here for two terms in 2004 and 2009 but since then has failed to sustain his momentum. He has been defeated in straight two elections in 2014 and 2019 by Arvind Sawant. Milind Deora has now taken the Rajya Sabha route to Parliament, having shifted his loyalties from the Congress to the Eknath Shinde wing of the Shiv Sena.

Past election results

2019 Candidate Sex Party Votes received Vote Share (%) 1 Arvind Sawant M Shiv Sena 4,21,937 52.64% 2 Mlind Deora M Indian National Congress (INC) 3,21,870 40.15% 3 Dr Anil Kumar M Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) 30,348 3.8%

2014 Candidate Sex Party Votes received Vote share (%) 1 Arvind Sawant M Shiv Sena 3,74,780 46.75% 2 Milind Deora M Indian National Congress (INC) 2,46,632 30.77% 3 Bala Nandgaonkar M Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 84, 864 10.59% Source: https://www.oneindia.com

Key issues in Mumbai South Constituency

Though it houses the rich and the powerful, including the ministers, most of the challenges are related to proliferation of informal settlements, old dilapidated buildings that await redevelopment. New skyscrapers are being built but are prohibitively expensive. Lack of affordable housing options has pushed out the low and middle income population to distant suburbs.

The commercial complexes, the IT sector, the corporate sector too have been steadily shifting to Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri and Malad.

Redevelopment of BDD Chawls is one of the major challenges for planning in Mumbai South Constituency. Pic: Hepzi Anthony.

Mumbai South as has witnessed massive digging and traffic snarls because of under-construction projects. The redevelopment of old, cessed buildings continues to be a long-drawn process that has stagnated the growth of this part of the city. Major infrastructure projects like the Coastal Road and the Metro lines are still incomplete.

The textile mills have been replaced by malls and high-end housing projects. However, the area does not have necessary infrastructure like wide roads, footpaths to accommodate the additional population and clogs existing narrow roads with large vehicular movement. Over 16,000 families of the BDD chawls are being rehoused in new skyscrapers, which may lack sunlight and ventilation.

Over the years, city’s vibrant population has shifted to the suburbs and people say Mumbai South is now a sad reflection of its old glorious self.

Mumbai South constituency, which was a stronghold of the Congress (Murli Deora and son Milind), went to Shiv Sena for the past two terms. However, this time, it is a contest between two Senas. Congress conceded the seat to Shiv Sena (UBT), which perhaps led to Milind Deora’s defection to Eknath Shinde’s Sena. Similarly, the BJP agreed to field Yamini Jadhav, MLA from Shinde faction as their candidate.

Arvind Sawant

Arvind Sawant has been campaigning in Mumbai South constituency with the support of several senior leaders from the Mumbai Vikas Aghadi alliance, that is, Congress and also from the larger INDIA alliance. The two-time-MP is staunch supporter of Uddhav Thackeray and is confident that people will support him for being accessible and honest. He has also been connecting with diverse populations and meeting Muslim voter groups, among other communities. The door to door campaign includes creating awareness about the new symbol of ‘mashaal’ or flaming torch for Shiv Sena (UBT).

Yamini Jadhav

Yamini Jadhav is relying on her local connect as well as she is an MLA from Byculla. Her husband Yashwant Jadhav was the chairman of BMC’s standing committee. The IT department has sent a demand notice for Rs 143 crore for the period of four years between 2018-2022. The matter is still pending before the tribunal. In her campaign she has been supported by Eknath Shinde, who said he is confident she would win. Speaking at an event she said she did not need a manifesto and only people’s suggestions matter. She also reiterated that they were the real spirit of Sena, in an attempt to convince voters away from Uddhav, who lost the party symbol to Eknath Shinde faction.

