Stalled projects, discrimination by Centre hurting Mumbai: Incumbent MP Arvind Sawant

by April 19, 2024 Governance
Arvind Sawant is contesting for the third time from Mumbai South and is confident of winning the seat for Uddhav Thackeray's Sena.

Arvind Sawant, who has served two terms as the MP from Mumbai South, is raring to go as he prepares to fight for a third term. His opponents are a divided house and the official candidate is yet to be announced here.

Leaders such as Rahul Narwekar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Yeshwant Jadhav are eyeing this seat. So is Milind Deora, who has already been nominated to the Rajya Sabha now and had previously lost to Sawant in the two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. 

Mumbai South is comprised of the assembly constituencies of Colaba, Mumbadevi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Worli and Sewri. It has a large number of old dilapidated buildings or cessed buildings, which are considered unsafe to live in. It also has the old and iconic BDD chawls, which are being redeveloped.

Recently the decision to have a theme park on Mahalaxmi Race Course, which Arvind Sawant also supports, met with stiff opposition from civil society groups. Open spaces are a major issue with citizens also protesting against the possibility of the redevelopment of Malabar Hill garden.

Arvind Sawant at a Ram Navami event in south Mumbai. Pic: Twitter (X)

The coastal road has already taken off on the Western waterfront affecting the view, access to the sea. Activists have raised the issue of damage to the marine life and livelihoods of the fisherfolk there. 

Arvind Sawant pointed out that development of the Eastern waterfront is yet to start as the central government has not cleared it. Sawant also said that the redevelopment of Sewri BDD chawls is stuck pending green signal from the centre.

Mumbai South and Arvind Sawant

Mumbai South, the constituency that Arvind Sawant represents, is home to plush areas like Marine Drive, Malabar Hill and Worli. The constituency is home to some of the richest citizens in the country including the Ambani’s, the Birla’s, the Singhania’s. It also includes the VIP zones that house the state ministers and major government and corporate offices.

The constituency has a diverse population living in pockets such as the Gujarati and Muslim community. Though Arvind Sawant is staunch Shiv Sainik, that is believer in Marathi pride (asmita), he has a stronghold and deep connect in the region and with several communities.

mumbai south
Arvind Sawant is standing from Mumbai South Constituency, for the third time in a row and is confident of winning.

Video interview of Arvind Sawant

In this interview for Citizen Matters, Arvind Sawant lists out various projects that need to be pushed further with the Center. He also alleges that discriminatory treatment from the union government, where BJP holds the majority, is affecting employment and economic growth of Mumbai.  

Sawant said he has raised these issues in the Parliament time and again and will continue to do so, if elected.

About Hepzi Anthony

Hepzi Anthony is an independent journalist based in Mumbai, who writes about issues of public policy, urban development, planning and environment. Passionate about Mumbai and its people, she tweets from hepzia and shares her views on her LinkedIn and Facebook accounts. https://hepzianthony.contently.com/
