Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Gajanan Kirtikar, Mumbai North West

Name: Gajanan Kirtikar

Constituency: Mumbai North West

Gajanan Kirtikar, 80 is an old hand in Maharashtra politics and has risen up the ranks of his party. He has always been with the Shiv Sena, having been part of the core team of Bal Thackeray, subsequently working under Uddhav Thackeray. He chose to move to the Shiv Sena faction led by present chief minister Eknath Shinde.

He served as a legislator for four terms between 1990 to 2009 and then entered the Parliament for two terms from 2014. He also served as the minister of state for home and tourism and later as Maharashtra’s cabinet minister for transport. However, he is better known for his work in securing employment for many in government, docks, railways, banking, insurance and finance sectors through the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh.

Unfortunately for him, the split of Shiv Sena also affected him on a personal level – his son Amol Kirtikar chose to stay back with the Uddhav faction. He has been declared as a candidate for the Lok Sabha candidate by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena from the Mumbai North West constituency. It is not clear if Gajanan Kirtikar will get a ticket from the Shinde faction.

Beyond his political persona, he is also active in various sporting associations as administrator. He has played a key role in organising national and international tournaments, particularly in sports like Kabaddi and bodybuilding.

The Mumbai North West constituency comprises areas such as Andheri, Jogeshwari and Goregaon.

Who is Gajanan Kirtikar?

Name Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar Age 80 years Political Party Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Educational Qualification BA (Economics) from DG Ruparel College, Mumbai Profession Agriculturist, Consultant Enrolled as Voter in Serial no 163 in Part no 182, Mumbai North West constituency Email gajanan.kirtikar@yahoo.com Contact Number 022-29270262/ 292703629821114872( CHECK) Address 503, Snehadeep Pahadi School,RD 2,Aaray Road, Goregaon (East) Mumbai – 400 063

Criminal cases

Gajanan Kirtikar does not have any criminal cases against him.

Assets and liabilities

Gajanan Kirtikar’s assets and liabilities have both shown a steep rise. Total assets – including movable and immovable – have risen by 50%.



Details Holdings in 2019 Holdings in 2014 Rise in 5 years Change in % Movable assets 2,86,28000 Rs. 2,22,33,000 Rs 63,95,000 22.33% Immovable assets 7,67,63000 Rs.3,61,19,000 Rs 4,06,44,000 52.94% Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) 10,53,92,000 5,19,32,000 Rs 5,34,60,000 50.72% Liabilities 40,23,000 Rs 22,57,000 17,66,000 43.89%

Important posts held by Gajanan Kirtikar

In 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) Standing Committee Membership — Home Affairs Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of youth affairs and sports.

In 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019): Member – National Shipping Board Member – Telephone Advisory Committee for Mumbai West (West -II) Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Member- Standing Committee on Railways Member -Public Accounts Committee

1998-1999 – Cabinet Minister for Transport, Information & Public Relations, Govt of Maharashtra

1995 – 1998 – Minister of State for Home, Tourism

Guardian minister – Thane, Nanded, Gadchiroli and Vidarbha, government of Maharashtra.

1990 – 2009 – Member, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Four Terms)

Gajanan Kirtikar’s performance in Parliament

MP Attendance No of Debates participated No of questions asked Private Member’s Bill Gajanan Kirtikar 71% 41 580 0 National average 79% 46.7 210 1.5 State (Mah) average 74% 57.6 386 2.9 Source: Prsindia.org/mptrack

Gajanan Kirtikar has raised questions about slum redevelopment and allocations of funds for metro projects among others. Similarly, he also raised questions about the issue of long waiting periods to adopt children, about the need to review drug price control mechanisms. He also raised the issue of compensation for fishermen affected by the Tauktae cyclone.

Most of his questions in Parliament pertain to issues related to transport such as trains, roads, metro network and if toll points on national highways could be shut down.

Gajanan Kirtikar has used some his funds for getting civic work done in his constituency. Residents of Jogeshwari felicitated him for the fencing of a MHADA colony. Pic: via Twitter

He has also discussed about implementation of the Smart Cities Mission and policies on exporting rice and cars. He also focussed on drawing attention on subjects like starvation deaths, to check if tatkal ticketing system was being misused by unscrupulous agents. He raised questions about the national policy for the elderly and old age home facilities. He also asked about the possibility of linking Aadhaar with election card.

Gajanan Kirtikar’s MPLADS spending

Entitlement received for Mumbai North West constituency (2019-24) Rs 17 cr Recommended amount for work Rs 19.34 cr Amount sanctioned Rs 12.28 cr Funds released Rs 9.5 cr Expenditure incurred Rs 6.99 cr Unspent balance Rs 2.82 cr % of utilisation of funds 71.57% Source: https://mplads.gov.in

Kirtikar says that he has been successful in getting grants and aid for his constituency beyond the entitled local area development fund of Rs 5 crore per annum. For instance, he was able to get funds worth Rs 131.94 crore in his second term between 2019-2024, including Rs 61.73 crore from the urban development department, Rs 12.39 crore from the tourist sites development fund programme, Rs 4.99 crore for improving sanitation in slums.

He also got Rs 7 crore for the protection wall fund programme towards building walls around the forest to prevent leopards from straying into residential complexes. He is currently trying to build a new jetty at Versova and got approval for a train terminus for long-distance trains at Jogeshwari.

Similarly, he had managed to get funds worth Rs 46.50 crore for various public utility services during his first term for the years 2014-19.

Gajanan Kirtikar in news

Gajanan Kirtikar has been more in the news for the tussle with his son, Amol Kirtikar as much as the exchange of barbs with ex-Shiv Sena colleague Ramdas Kadam. The shift of allegiance of Kirtikar, from the Uddhav Thackeray camp to the Eknath Shinde wing of the Shiv Sena, was also much written about.

After being a loyal Shiv Sena member and a close ally of the Thackeray family for decades, Gajanan Kirtikar joined Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena in 2022. Pic: via Twitter

He has more in the news for his political activities rather than regarding his civic issues or even issues concerning his constituency. Though he has served as a member of Parliament from Aarey for about a decade, he has never been very vocal about it.

During his tenure, Gajanan Kirtikar came out in favour of the construction of the metro car shed in Aarey, even as residents opposed the plan to cut trees in the much needed lung space for the city.

The right-wing leader led a campaign for the naming of the Ram Mandir Railway station serving the Oshiwara locality. He has agitated in front of the parliament along with fellow Shiv Sena MPs demanding classical language status for Marathi.

Citizen speak

Narendra Soneji, an active resident of Andheri west says a lot can be done for his locality. He says the root of the problem is lack of urban planning, adding that foresight to handle evolving needs of the city is crucial.

Citing redevelopment as a major change driver, Soneji feels that the city leadership needs to think through concerns like additional need for resources like water.

He is also aghast that the Gokhale-Barfiwala bridge design blunder, which has led to a 6-ft gap between the bridges, could be allowed to happen. That blunder has directly impacted access for citizens like him.

Though implementation of the metro network has improved connectivity in his locality, Soneji feels that the names of metro stations need to be changed to avoid confusion. He also raises the problem of indisciplined public behaviour such as double parking and encroachments on footpaths, that have marred last mile connectivity.

