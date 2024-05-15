Lok Sabha 2024: Mumbai North — Know your constituency and candidates

The Mumbai North constituency is located at the northern tip of Mumbai encompassing the coastlines of Gorai, Malad and tapers at the Dahisar toll naka leading into the forests of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

It is well connected with the Western Express Highway and the Link Road, which run parallel. The metro 7 and 2A line networks connect various locations. However, the terminal point of Borivali railway station struggles to accommodate new stations as it has emerged as the central point connecting the expanding localities of Vasai-Virar belt.

The challenges of housing in the koliwadas of the fishing communities of Gorai, Malad Marve belt as well for redevelopment of old buildings into skyscrapers are the main contentious issues here.

This constituency is spread over six assembly constituencies of Dahisar, Borivli, Magathane, Kandivli (E), Malad (W) and Charkop and had 847141 male electorates and 716243 female voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

There is no

Constituency Map

At a glance – Mumbai North Constituency

Constituency Name Mumbai North Number of voters (2019) 15,63,706 Male voters 8,47,141 Female voters 7,16,243 Source: OpenCity.in

Finding your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Incumbent MP Gopal Shetty did not get a ticket for upcoming elections. You can watch his exclusive interview here, about the issues of Mumbai North constituency and the work done by him.

MumbaiVotes, a non-profit working for voter awareness and providing data and analysis about Lok Sabha elections 2024, has studied all the candidates for every constituency in Mumbai along with Thane, Kalyan and Palghar. Following is the list of candidates and their affidavits as published by MumbaiVotes. https://mumbaivotes.com/constituency/6/

Additional information

Nineteen candidates are contesting in 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North constituency. About 32 applications were received of which 11 were rejected and two withdrew from the fray.

Past election results

Gopal Shetty from the BJP won the last two elections in 2014 and 2019 defeating Sanjay Nirupam and Urmila Matondar respectively. He won with a victory margin of 47% in 2019 as against 52% in 2014.

The Mumbai North constituency is significant historically since Dr BA Ambedkar, the father of Indian Constitution, lost election from here in 1951, a year after the Constitution was officially implemented.

Since then India’s defence minister V.K. Krishna Nair won twice from here in 1957 and 1962. Firebrand socialist feminist leader Mrinal Gore represented this constituency from 1977- 1980.

The runners-up here are an interesting set too including the likes of ex-Congress president JB Kriplani, Dr BA Desai, Ram Naik and Sanjay Nirupam.

Senior BJP leader Ram Naik lost twice in a row in 2004 and 2009 at the hands of film actor Govinda and Sanjay Nirupam respectively. This was after winning five straight elections and representing the constituency from 1989 till 2004 during which he also served as union minister for petroleum and natural gas from 1999-2004.

2019 Candidate Sex Party Vote polled Voteshare % 1 Gopal Shetty M BJP 706,678 71.4% 2 Urmila Matondar F INC 241,431 24.4% 3 Sunil Thorat M VBA* 15,691 1.6% Source: Indiavotes.com

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

2014 Candidate Sex Party Vote polled Voteshare % 1 Gopal Shetty M BJP 664,004 70.1% 2 Sanjay Nirupam M INC 217,422 23% 3 Satish Jain* M AAP 32,364 3.4% Source: Indiavotes.com

Aam Aadmi Party

Key issues in Mumbai north

The Mumbai north constituency has the fishing communities near the coast and the adivasis living in the tribal padas, who are struggling to save their livelihoods in the face of rapid urbanisation. It also has the urban middle-class office goers, who depend on the local trains and the metro network to connect them with their workplaces.

Traffic congestion remains a concern despite the metro network on the Metro 2A and 7 lines. Located on the northern tip of Mumbai, it is a now an important junction for travel to extended suburbs like Vasai-Virar belt or to Thane.

“Borivali is emerging as a major transport hub but the necessary support infrastructure is not in place. The state transport bus terminals are in pathetic condition and private outstation buses literally halt along the highways for lack of facilities. Similarly, the railway station is left with no space to expand and is literally extending vertically making it very inconvenient for commuters,” says local resident and founder of Mumbai March, Gopal Jhaveri.

Proliferation of informal settlements especially on the mangroves and wetlands and the forest lands of the National Park are another area of concern. Slum rehabilitation is a contentious issue riddled with major systemic challenges. Redevelopment of old buildings and that of buildings near the defence land is another issue that is marred by tedious documentations and complicated regulations.

Residents continue to live on the banks of Poisar river despite recurrent floods. Pic: Hepzi Anthony

The rivers of Dahisar and Poisar that run from here continue to flood and their regular cleaning is still far from satisfactory according to the residents.

Hawkers on the station roads of railway stations like Borivali, Malad make footpaths inaccessible and walking difficult for pedestrians. Skywalks have failed to provide relief for residents.

Most residential townships have developed far from stations forcing people to rely on share-auto rickshaw services that tend to overcharge and ply excess passengers.

Piyush Goyal

When senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal’s candidature was announced for Mumbai North Constituency, it led to much discussion, as this is his first time contesting a Lok Sabha election in a three decade-long political career. Having been a Rajya Sabha MP for three terms, Goyal is now addressing public meetings and campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. He took a train ride to ‘connect’ with people of Mumbai and visited Siddhivinayak Temple.

Reports indicate that Mumbai North is a safe seat for Goyal as MP Gopal Shetty has won it twice and most of the MLA’s are also from BJP or Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Goyal’s candidature from Mumbai is considered as a bit of homecoming as his parents were politically active in Mumbai, though he himself has little grassroots connect with the constituency.

Bhushan Patil

The candidate fielded by the Indian National Congress, Bhushan Patil, has a contrasting trajectory compared to BJP’s Piyush Goyal. Risen through the ranks of NSUI, Bhushan Patil claims to be a son of soil with deep connections with locals and understanding of local issues. He also promises to be available for 24 hours for his constituency people.

Comparatively less experienced to union minister Piyush Goel, Bhushan Patil had Shashi Tharoor campaign for him and has posed with Aaditya Thackeray before filing nomination for Mumbai North constituency. He has spoken about improvement of railways, mangrove conservation and need for a super speciality hospital.

