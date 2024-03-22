Confident Adaniji will construct 3 lakh houses in 10 years: Incumbent MP Gopal Shetty

As India gets ready to vote to decide who will represent them in Parliament, Citizen Matters is speaking to elected Parliamentary representatives from Mumbai. We will ask them about the work they have done for the city, policies have they supported and why Mumbaikars should cast votes in their favour (or of their political parties).

As part of this series, we spoke to Gopal Shetty, who represented Mumbai North for the past two terms. Shetty has now been replaced by Piyush Goyal by his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who will be seeking votes based on the work done by Gopal Shetty.

Mumbai North and Gopal Shetty

Mumbai North constituency is a Gujarati dominated area, which has diverse localities including the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Gopal Shetty has been representing this region for several years.

Gopal Shetty rose from the ranks from being a corporator for three terms, thereafter as a legislator for two terms before serving as a member of Parliament for two terms. He is known for his people connect and for his discipline.

He has been in the forefront of addressing issues of redevelopment of buildings in and around the defence lands. He also raised the issue of rehabilitation of housing in Koliwadas as also to help get housing for the tribals in various parts of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – Gopal Shetty, Mumbai North

Here is the video interview with Gopal Shetty in which we asked him about the initiatives he undertook during his term as MP from Mumbai North and other issues that continue to remain a challenge in Mumbai North.

Video interview of Gopal Shetty

Also read: