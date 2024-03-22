Confident Adaniji will construct 3 lakh houses in 10 years: Incumbent MP Gopal Shetty

MP Gopal Shetty speaks about his work in the past term in Mumbai North. The two-time MP will not contest in 2024 elections.

As India gets ready to vote to decide who will represent them in Parliament, Citizen Matters is speaking to elected Parliamentary representatives from Mumbai. We will ask them about the work they have done for the city, policies have they supported and why Mumbaikars should cast votes in their favour (or of their political parties).

As part of this series, we spoke to Gopal Shetty, who represented Mumbai North for the past two terms. Shetty has now been replaced by Piyush Goyal by his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who will be seeking votes based on the work done by Gopal Shetty.

Mumbai North and Gopal Shetty

Mumbai North constituency is a Gujarati dominated area, which has diverse localities including the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Gopal Shetty has been representing this region for several years.

Gopal Shetty rose from the ranks from being a corporator for three terms, thereafter as a legislator for two terms before serving as a member of Parliament for two terms. He is known for his people connect and for his discipline. 

He has been in the forefront of addressing issues of  redevelopment of buildings in and around the defence lands. He also raised the issue of rehabilitation of housing in Koliwadas as also to help get housing for the tribals in various parts of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – Gopal Shetty, Mumbai North

Here is the video interview with Gopal Shetty in which we asked him about the initiatives he undertook during his term as MP from Mumbai North and other issues that continue to remain a challenge in Mumbai North.

Video interview of Gopal Shetty

About Hepzi Anthony

Hepzi Anthony is an independent journalist based in Mumbai, who writes about issues of public policy, urban development, planning and environment. Passionate about Mumbai and its people, she tweets from hepzia and shares her views on her LinkedIn and Facebook accounts. https://hepzianthony.contently.com/
Read more by Hepzi Anthony

