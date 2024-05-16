Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North East — Know your constituency and candidates

Mumbai North East (Parliamentary Constituency no 28) comprises six assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup (W), Ghatkopar (W), Ghatkopar (E), Mankhurd – Shivaji Nagar. After the delimitation of 2008, the first MP from this constituency was Sanjay Dina Patil, who contested from an NCP ticket.
The constituency shows a demographic variety both in terms of religion and standard of living. There is a sizeable population of the Muslim religious minority here. It has the M-East ward, one of the poorest in the city with lowest human development indicators. The ward saw an outbreak of mumps a while ago.
At a glance – Mumbai North East Constituency
|Name of the constituency
|Mumbai North East
|Number of voters (2024)
|16,36,890
|Male voters
|8,77,855
|Female voters
|7,58,799
|Other voters
|236
Key candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Previously BJP’s Manoj Kotak was the MP for Mumbai North East. You can read about his tenure as MP here.
|Candidates for 2024
|Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha, Male, 49
Bharatiya Janata Party
Education: Passed first year of junior college
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 14,55,08,603
Total liabilities: Rs. Rs 8,98,34,997
Click here for affidavit
|Sanjay Dina Patil, Male, 55
Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Education: B.Com
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,99,11,145
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Nandesh Vithal Umap, Male, 48
Bahujan Samaj Party
Education: 6th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 2,92,96,948
Total liabilities: Rs 55,15,515.12
Click here for affidavit
|Sanjay B Patil, Male, 51
National People’s Party
Education: 5th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 21,51,688
Total liabilities: Rs 35,000
Click here for affidavit
|Dattatray Arjun Utekar, Male, 68
Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party
Education: L.L.M
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,62,93,394
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Daulat Kadar Khan, Male, 44
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
Education: 3rd standard
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 80,65,950
Total liabilities: Rs 15,15,176
Click here for affidavit
|Prof. Dr Prashant Gangawane, Male, 41
Desh Janhit Party
Education: Ph.D
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 6,42,50,838
Total liabilities: Rs 14,77,892
Click here for affidavit
|Bhawani H Choudhary, Male, 45
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party
Education: 8th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 5,31,523
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Bhopinder Singh Saini, Male, 66
Viro Ke Vir Indian Party
Education: Diploma in Electronics/Radio/Communication engineering, software engineering from ANIIT
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 40,09,949
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Mohammad Arman Mohammad Wasi Khan, Male, 46
Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party
Education: 12th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 38,75,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Comrade Surendra Sibag, Male, 38
All India Forward Bloc
Education: 8th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 13,72,317
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Sanjay Saoji Deshpande, Male, 58
Republican Party of India
Education: 10th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,58,64,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Sanju Maruti Pawar, Male 44
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,52,58,000
Total liabilities: Rs 12,00,000
Click here for affidavit
|Prem Ramapati Gupta, Male, 54
Independent
Education: 5th standard
Pending criminal cases: 3
Total assets: Rs 35,95,501
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Dilip Bansode, Male, 64
Independent
Education: 12th standard
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 4,04,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Mohammed Ahmed Shaikh, Male, 32
Independent
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 4,63,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Vidya Naik, Female, 52
Independent
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 2,17,96,574
Total liabilities: Rs 13,10,400
Click here for affidavit
|Shahaji Nanai Thorat, Male, 60
Independent
Education: 10th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 46,38,143b
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Dr. Sushma Maurya, Female, 45
Independent
Education: Doctorate in Social Work & Activists for long standing social work conferred by America International University, Hollywood USA
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,73,24,115
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Sanjay Patil, Male, 43
Independent
Education: 9th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 10,43,603
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Additional information
A total of 42 candidates had filed their nominations from Mumbai North east. 16 got rejected and 26 got accepted, but only 20 are finally contesting, out of which 7 are independents.
Mihir Kotecha
Mihir Kotecha of the BJP became a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Mulund in 2019. Before that, he contested for the assembly seat from Wadala in 2014 but lost by a very small margin. For the first time, he is contesting in a parliamentary election.
- Profession: Business
- Political experience: He has worked as the Vice President of BJP Mumbai and the Youth Wing President of BJP Mumbai before that. He is the treasurer of BJP’s Maharashtra state unit. He started with the BJP over 30 years ago and has steadily risen through the ranks to now contest a parliamentary seat. He contested his first assembly election from Wadala in 2014, losing by a small margin. He again contested the assembly elections in 2019, but from Mulund and won.
- Cases: The affidavit he has filed with ECI shows no criminal cases pending against him.
- Online: X- @mihirkotecha Instagram – @mihirkotecha18
Sanjay Dina Patil
Sanjay Dina Patil is contesting on a Shivsena (UBT) ticket. He has considerable experience as a politician having won his first assembly election on an NCP ticket in 2004 from the Bhandup assembly constituency. He fought for the Mumbai North East seat from the NCP in 2019 but lost to Manoj Kotak of the BJP.
- Profession: social worker, business
- Political experience: Sanjay Dina Patil has been fighting elections on an NCP ticket since 2004 when he won the Bhandup assembly seat. In 2009 he became the MP from Mumbai North East, but lost to Kirit Somaiya of the BJP in 2014. The same year he also threw in his ring for the assembly elections from the Vkokhroli assembly constituency, losing to Sunil Raut of the Shiv Sena. In 2019 he fought the parliamentary elections again from Mumbai North East, this time losing to Manoj Kotak of the BJP. Later that year he left the NCP to join Shiv Sena. 2024 sees him contesting on a Shivsena (UBT) ticket.
- Cases: The affidavit he has filed with ECI shows no criminal cases pending against him.
- Online: X- @SDPatil_16 Instagram – @sanjaydinapatilofficial
Nandesh Umap
Nandesh Umap who has established himself as a folk artist of repute and renown is set to enter a new phase of his career: electoral politics. He is the son of famous folk singer and social worker Shahir Vithal Umap, an Ambedkarite Buddhist. He is contesting the election on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.
- Profession: Business
- Political experience: Nandesh Umap is not new to public life but this is his first foray into politics. He has worked with the cultural ministry of Maharashtra when BJP leader Vinod Tawde was the Minister of Marathi Bhasha and Culture. It is also said that he is close to the Thackeray family and that when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister his name was being considered for the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
- Cases: The affidavit he has filed with ECI shows no criminal cases pending against him.
- Online: X – @UmapNandesh Instagram – @nandeshumap
|MumbaiVotes, a non-profit working for voter awareness and providing data and analysis about Lok Sabha elections 2024, has studied all the candidates for every constituency in Mumbai along with Thane, Kalyan and Palghar. Following is the list of candidates and their affidavits as published by MumbaiVotes.
|Mumbai North East Constituency – https://mumbaivotes.com/constituency/4/
Past election results
|2019
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Vote share
|1
|Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak
|M
|BJP
|56.61%
|2
|Sanjay Dina Patil
|M
|NCP
|31.70%
|3
|Niharika Khondalay
|F
|VBA
|7.51%
|2014
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Vote share
|1
|Kirit Somaiya
|M
|BJP
|60.95%
|2
|Sanjay Dina Patil
|M
|NCP
|24.16%
|3
|Medha Patkar
|F
|AAP
|8.87%
Key issues in Mumbai North East constituency
The Mumbai North East constituency has the M-east ward, one of the poorest in the city. The residents of Govandi have been suffering from poor air quality caused by different factors. Toxic fumes from a biomedical waste treatment plant in Govandi have been affecting residents since 2009. In September 2023 the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to move the plant to Patalganga.
A ready-mix concrete plant and cement and chemical factories have added to the woes of the residents. They are also unhappy about the waste-to-energy plant which is to be built at Deonar dumping ground.
Mulund has seen many protests in the past few months with residents demanding that the building of homes for project affected persons (PAPs) near Kelkar College be scrapped. The building of rental homes for Dharavi residents has also prompted protests.
Illegal medical facilities have been operating in the slums of Govandi-Mankhurd. Doctors running them say that the BMC has stopped registering hospitals and demands too many documents leading to such hospitals.
Mumbai North East candidates in the news
Mihir Kotecha
While campaigning in Mumbai North East constituency, Mihir Kotecha, the BJP candidate has accused supporters of Sanjay Dina Patil, the Shivsena (UBT) candidate of attacking him during his campaign processions. He said that bricks had been hurled at him and his supporters. He has also assured voters in his poll promises that he will ensure that the dumping grounds at Deoanar and Vikhroli will be shifted, blaming the Shivsena (UBT) for approving the dumping ground.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he claimed that Mankhurd is a drug den, a source of illegal gutkha and cheap drugs. He said that he will free the area of such activities if voted to power.
Sanjay Dina Patil
Sanjay Dina Patil of the Shivsena (UBT) has claimed that he and his supporters were barred from campaigning in a housing society in Ghatkopar and were told Marathi people were not allowed to canvas for support in their complex.
He has also submitted a letter of complaint to the chief electoral officer, Maharashtra, against his rival Mihir Kotecha, petitioning them to take action against him and to suspend his social media accounts. He claimed that Mihir Kotecha was causing a rift between communities and creating law and order problems.
While meeting businesspersons, he assured them that Dream Mall, in Bhandup West, which shut down after a fire during the pandemic will be reopened if he is elected.