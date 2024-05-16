Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North East — Know your constituency and candidates

Poor air quality, informal settlements, and protests about PAPs are some of the issues of the Mumbai North East constituency.

Mumbai North East (Parliamentary Constituency no 28) comprises six assembly constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup (W), Ghatkopar (W), Ghatkopar (E), Mankhurd – Shivaji Nagar. After the delimitation of 2008, the first MP from this constituency was Sanjay Dina Patil, who contested from an NCP ticket.

The constituency shows a demographic variety both in terms of religion and standard of living. There is a sizeable population of the Muslim religious minority here. It has the M-East ward, one of the poorest in the city with lowest human development indicators. The ward saw an outbreak of mumps a while ago.

At a glance – Mumbai North East Constituency

Name of the constituencyMumbai North East
Number of voters (2024)16,36,890
Male voters8,77,855
Female voters7,58,799
Other voters236
Source: Chief Electoral Office, Maharashtra

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Read more: What’s behind first time voters’ lukewarm response in these hot summer elections?

Key candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Previously BJP’s Manoj Kotak was the MP for Mumbai North East. You can read about his tenure as MP here.

Candidates for 2024
Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha, Male, 49
Bharatiya Janata Party
Education: Passed first year of junior college
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 14,55,08,603
Total liabilities: Rs. Rs 8,98,34,997
Click here for affidavit
Sanjay Dina Patil, Male, 55
Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Education: B.Com
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 3,99,11,145
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Nandesh Vithal Umap, Male, 48
Bahujan Samaj Party
Education: 6th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 2,92,96,948
Total liabilities: Rs 55,15,515.12
Click here for affidavit
Sanjay B Patil, Male, 51
National People’s Party
Education: 5th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 21,51,688 
Total liabilities: Rs 35,000
Click here for affidavit
Dattatray Arjun Utekar, Male, 68
Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party
Education: L.L.M
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 1,62,93,394
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Daulat Kadar Khan, Male, 44
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
Education: 3rd standard
Pending criminal cases: 1 

Total assets: Rs 80,65,950
Total liabilities: Rs 15,15,176
Click here for affidavit

Prof. Dr Prashant Gangawane, Male, 41
Desh Janhit Party
Education: Ph.D
Pending criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 6,42,50,838 
Total liabilities: Rs 14,77,892
Click here for affidavit
Bhawani H Choudhary, Male, 45
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party
Education: 8th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 5,31,523
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Bhopinder Singh Saini, Male, 66
Viro Ke Vir Indian Party
Education: Diploma in Electronics/Radio/Communication engineering, software engineering from ANIIT
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 40,09,949
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Mohammad Arman Mohammad Wasi Khan, Male, 46
Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party
Education: 12th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 38,75,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Comrade Surendra Sibag, Male, 38
All India Forward Bloc
Education: 8th standard 
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 13,72,317
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sanjay Saoji Deshpande, Male, 58
Republican Party of India
Education: 10th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 1,58,64,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sanju Maruti Pawar, Male 44
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 1,52,58,000
Total liabilities: Rs 12,00,000 
Click here for affidavit

Prem Ramapati Gupta, Male, 54
Independent
Education: 5th standard
Pending criminal cases: 3

Total assets: Rs 35,95,501
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Dilip Bansode, Male, 64
Independent
Education: 12th standard
Pending criminal cases:0

Total assets: Rs 4,04,000 
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Mohammed Ahmed Shaikh, Male, 32
Independent
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 4,63,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Vidya Naik, Female, 52
Independent
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 2,17,96,574
Total liabilities: Rs 13,10,400
Click here for affidavit
Shahaji Nanai Thorat, Male, 60
Independent
Education: 10th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 46,38,143b
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Dr. Sushma Maurya, Female, 45
Independent
Education: Doctorate  in Social Work & Activists for long standing social work conferred by America International University, Hollywood USA
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 1,73,24,115
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sanjay Patil, Male, 43
Independent
Education: 9th standard
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 10,43,603 
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Source: myneta.info and Election Commission of India

Additional information

A total of 42 candidates had filed their nominations from Mumbai North east. 16 got rejected and 26 got accepted, but only 20 are finally contesting, out of which 7 are independents.

Mihir Kotecha

Mihir Kotecha of the BJP became a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Mulund in 2019. Before that, he contested for the assembly seat from Wadala in 2014 but lost by a very small margin. For the first time, he is contesting in a parliamentary election.

  • Profession: Business
  • Political experience: He has worked as the Vice President of BJP Mumbai and the Youth Wing President of BJP Mumbai before that. He is the treasurer of BJP’s Maharashtra state unit. He started with the BJP over 30 years ago and has steadily risen through the ranks to now contest a parliamentary seat. He contested his first assembly election from Wadala in 2014, losing by a small margin. He again contested the assembly elections in 2019, but from Mulund and won.
  • Cases: The affidavit he has filed with ECI shows no criminal cases pending against him.
  • Online: X- @mihirkotecha  Instagram – @mihirkotecha18

Sanjay Dina Patil

Sanjay Dina Patil is contesting on a Shivsena (UBT) ticket. He has considerable experience as a politician having won his first assembly election on an NCP ticket in 2004 from the Bhandup assembly constituency. He fought for the Mumbai North East seat from the NCP in 2019 but lost to Manoj Kotak of the BJP.

  • Profession: social worker, business
  • Political experience: Sanjay Dina Patil has been fighting elections on an NCP ticket since 2004 when he won the Bhandup assembly seat. In 2009 he became the MP from Mumbai North East, but lost to Kirit Somaiya of the BJP in 2014. The same year he also threw in his ring for the assembly elections from the Vkokhroli assembly constituency, losing to Sunil Raut of the Shiv Sena. In 2019 he fought the parliamentary elections again from Mumbai North East, this time losing to Manoj Kotak of the BJP. Later that year he left the NCP to join Shiv Sena. 2024 sees him contesting on a Shivsena (UBT) ticket.
  • Cases: The affidavit he has filed with ECI shows no criminal cases pending against him.
  • Online: X- @SDPatil_16 Instagram – @sanjaydinapatilofficial

Nandesh Umap

Nandesh Umap who has established himself as a folk artist of repute and renown is set to enter a new phase of his career: electoral politics. He is the son of famous folk singer and social worker Shahir Vithal Umap, an Ambedkarite Buddhist. He is contesting the election on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.

MumbaiVotes, a non-profit working for voter awareness and providing data and analysis about Lok Sabha elections 2024, has studied all the candidates for every constituency in Mumbai along with Thane, Kalyan and Palghar. Following is the list of candidates and their affidavits as published by MumbaiVotes.
Mumbai North East Constituencyhttps://mumbaivotes.com/constituency/4/

Past election results

2019CandidateSexPartyVote share
1Manoj Kishorbhai KotakMBJP56.61%
2Sanjay Dina PatilMNCP31.70%
3Niharika KhondalayFVBA7.51%
Source: https://lokdhaba.ashoka.edu.in
2014CandidateSexPartyVote share
1Kirit SomaiyaMBJP60.95%
2Sanjay Dina PatilMNCP24.16%
3Medha PatkarFAAP8.87%
Source: https://lokdhaba.ashoka.edu.in

Key issues in Mumbai North East constituency

The Mumbai North East constituency has the M-east ward, one of the poorest in the city. The residents of Govandi have been suffering from poor air quality caused by different factors. Toxic fumes from a biomedical waste treatment plant in Govandi have been affecting residents since 2009. In September 2023 the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to move the plant to Patalganga.

Photo of the biomedical waste treatment plant against the backdrop of the slums in Govandi
Our homes are the backyard for the toxic gases from the dumping ground, biomedical waste facility and the recycling units. Pic: Govandi Citizens

A ready-mix concrete plant and cement and chemical factories have added to the woes of the residents. They are also unhappy about the waste-to-energy plant which is to be built at Deonar dumping ground.

Mulund has seen many protests in the past few months with residents demanding that the building of homes for project affected persons (PAPs) near Kelkar College be scrapped. The building of rental homes for Dharavi residents has also prompted protests.

Illegal medical facilities have been operating in the slums of Govandi-Mankhurd. Doctors running them say that the BMC has stopped registering hospitals and demands too many documents leading to such hospitals.

Mumbai North East candidates in the news

Mihir Kotecha

While campaigning in Mumbai North East constituency, Mihir Kotecha, the BJP candidate has accused supporters of Sanjay Dina Patil, the Shivsena (UBT) candidate of attacking him during his campaign processions. He said that bricks had been hurled at him and his supporters. He has also assured voters in his poll promises that he will ensure that the dumping grounds at Deoanar and Vikhroli will be shifted, blaming the Shivsena (UBT) for approving the dumping ground.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he claimed that Mankhurd is a drug den, a source of illegal gutkha and cheap drugs. He said that he will free the area of such activities if voted to power.

A voting camp in Mumbai
A voting camp held in Govandi, which falls in Mumbai North East constituency by the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum. Pic: Fayaz Alam

Sanjay Dina Patil

Sanjay Dina Patil of the Shivsena (UBT) has claimed that he and his supporters were barred from campaigning in a housing society in Ghatkopar and were told Marathi people were not allowed to canvas for support in their complex.

He has also submitted a letter of complaint to the chief electoral officer, Maharashtra, against his rival Mihir Kotecha, petitioning them to take action against him and to suspend his social media accounts. He claimed that Mihir Kotecha was causing a rift between communities and creating law and order problems.

While meeting businesspersons, he assured them that Dream Mall, in Bhandup West, which shut down after a fire during the pandemic will be reopened if he is elected.

Also read:

Sections:

