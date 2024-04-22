Mumbai: Which Parliamentary constituency do you belong to?

Mumbai goes to the polls on 20th May. With the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections underway, are you wondering which constituency you belong to? Knowing your Parliamentary constituency will help you find the candidates for whom you can cast your vote.

Here is a list of the constituencies in Mumbai.

Mumbai is divided into two districts: Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. In both the districts together, there are six constituencies. Each of these parliamentary constituencies is further divided into the following assembly segments.

Use this link to look at an enlarged map of your constituency.

There is no

Mumbai North

Mumbai North parliamentary constituency

District Parliamentary

Constituency Assembly

Constituency Area covered Mumbai Suburban District 26- Mumbai North 152- Borivali Borivali

Gorai

Manori 153- Dahisar Dahisar 154- Magathane Magathane

Borivali (E)

Deer Park 160- Kandivali (E) Kandivali (E)

Malad (E)

161- Charkop Charkop

Kandivali (W) 162- Malad (W)

Malad (W)

Aksa

Marve

Madh Source:

Mumbai North West

Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency

District Parliamentary Constituency Assembly Constituency Area covered Mumbai Suburban District 27- Mumbai North West 158- Jogeshwari (E) Jogeshwari (E)

Aarey Milk Colony

Film City 159- Dindoshi Dindoshi

Matamgad 163- Goregaon Goregaon 164- Versova Amboli

Lokhandwala Complex

Oshiwara

Versova

Jogeshwari (W) 165- Andheri (W) Juhu

JVPD Scheme 166- Andheri (E) Andheri (E)

Chakala

Marol Source:

Mumbai North East

Mumbai North East parliamentary constituency

District Parliamentary Constituency Assembly

Constituency Area covered Mumbai Suburban District

28- Mumbai North East 155- Mulund Mulund

Nahur

Vihar Lake

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

156- Vikhroli Vikhroli

Kanjur Marg (E) 157- Bhandup (W) Bhandup (W)

Kanjur Marg (W)

Powai 169- Ghatkopar (W) Ghatkopar (W) 170- Ghatkopar (E) Ghatkopar (E)

Vidyanagar (E) 171- Mankhurd – Shivaji Nagar Deonar

Mankhurd (N)

Shivaji Nagar Source:

Mumbai North Central

Mumbai North Central parliamentary constituency

District Parliamentary Constituency Assembly Constituency Area covered Mumbai Suburban District Mumbai North Central 167- Vile Parle Irla

Vile Parle

Mumbai Domestic Airport

Mumbai International Airport 168- Chandivali Chandivali

Hiranandani Complex

Saki Naka

Jari Mari 174- Kurla Kurla (E)

Tilak Nagar

Pestom Sagar Colony 175- Kalina Kalina

Santacruz(E)

Vidyanagari

Vakola

Kurla (W) 176- Vandre (E) MIG Colony

Bandra (E)

BKC

Golibar

Khar (E) 177- Vandre (W) Bandra (W)

Khar (W)

Santacruz (W)

Mumbai South Central

Mumbai South Central parliamentary constituency

District Parliamentary Constituency Assembly Constituency Area covered Mumbai Suburban District 30-Mumbai South Central 172-Anushakti Nagar Govandi

Mankhurd

Anushaktinagar

Trombay

BARC 173-Chembur Sindhi Society

Chembur

Mahul

Atur Park

Sunny Estate

Mysore Colony Mumbai City 30-Mumbai South Central 178 – Dharavi Dharavi

Sion (W)

Kala Qila

179 – Sion Koliwada Sion (E)

Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

Antop Hill 180 – Wadala Parel (North)

Naigaum

Dadar (E)

Matunga (E)

Wadala

Parsi Colony

King Circle 181 – Mahim Dadar (W)

Matunga (W)

Prabhadevi

Shivaji Park

Mahim



Mumbai South

Mumbai South parliamentary constituency

District Parliamentary Constituency Assembly Constituency Area covered Mumbai City Mumbai South 182 – Worli Worli

Mahalakshmi

Lower Parel 183 – Shivadi Chinchpokli (E)

Currey Road

Cotton Green

Sewri

Elphinstone Road

Parel (South) 184 – Byculla Chinchpokli

Mumbai Central

Nagpada

Reay Road

Dockyard Road

Mazgaon

Byculla 185 – Malabar Hill Charni Road

Grant Road (W)

Walkeshwar

Malabar Hill

Gamdevi

Breach Candy

Tardeo

Khetwadi

Opera House 186 – Mumbadevi Grant Road (E)

Sandhurst Road

Dongri

Tatanpura

Bhoiwada

Kharatalab

Girgaum

Umerkhadi

Mumbadevi 187 – Colaba C.S.T. Area

Churchgate

Colaba

Marine Lines

Masjid Bunder

Kalbadevi

Source: https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/Downloads/PDF/PCs.pdf

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.

