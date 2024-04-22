Mumbai: Which Parliamentary constituency do you belong to?

Mumbai goes to the polls on 20th May. With the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections underway, are you wondering which constituency you belong to? Knowing your Parliamentary constituency will help you find the candidates for whom you can cast your vote.
Here is a list of the constituencies in Mumbai.
Mumbai is divided into two districts: Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. In both the districts together, there are six constituencies. Each of these parliamentary constituencies is further divided into the following assembly segments.
Use this link to look at an enlarged map of your constituency.
Mumbai North
|District
|Parliamentary
Constituency
|Assembly
Constituency
|Area covered
|Mumbai Suburban District
|26- Mumbai North
|152- Borivali
|Borivali
Gorai
Manori
|153- Dahisar
|Dahisar
|154- Magathane
|Magathane
Borivali (E)
Deer Park
|160- Kandivali (E)
|Kandivali (E)
Malad (E)
|161- Charkop
|Charkop
Kandivali (W)
|162- Malad (W)
Malad (W)
Aksa
Marve
Madh
Mumbai North West
|District
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Assembly Constituency
|Area covered
|Mumbai Suburban District
|27- Mumbai North West
|158- Jogeshwari (E)
|Jogeshwari (E)
Aarey Milk Colony
Film City
|159- Dindoshi
|Dindoshi
Matamgad
|163- Goregaon
|Goregaon
|164- Versova
|Amboli
Lokhandwala Complex
Oshiwara
Versova
Jogeshwari (W)
|165- Andheri (W)
|Juhu
JVPD Scheme
|166- Andheri (E)
|Andheri (E)
Chakala
Marol
Mumbai North East
|District
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Assembly
Constituency
|Area covered
|Mumbai Suburban District
|28- Mumbai North East
|155- Mulund
|Mulund
Nahur
Vihar Lake
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
|156- Vikhroli
|Vikhroli
Kanjur Marg (E)
|157- Bhandup (W)
|Bhandup (W)
Kanjur Marg (W)
Powai
|169- Ghatkopar (W)
|Ghatkopar (W)
|170- Ghatkopar (E)
|Ghatkopar (E)
Vidyanagar (E)
|171- Mankhurd – Shivaji Nagar
|Deonar
Mankhurd (N)
Shivaji Nagar
Mumbai North Central
|District
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Assembly Constituency
|Area covered
|Mumbai Suburban District
|Mumbai North Central
|167- Vile Parle
|Irla
Vile Parle
Mumbai Domestic Airport
Mumbai International Airport
|168- Chandivali
|Chandivali
Hiranandani Complex
Saki Naka
Jari Mari
|174- Kurla
|Kurla (E)
Tilak Nagar
Pestom Sagar Colony
|175- Kalina
|Kalina
Santacruz(E)
Vidyanagari
Vakola
Kurla (W)
|176- Vandre (E)
|MIG Colony
Bandra (E)
BKC
Golibar
Khar (E)
|177- Vandre (W)
|Bandra (W)
Khar (W)
Santacruz (W)
Mumbai South Central
|District
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Assembly Constituency
|Area covered
|Mumbai Suburban District
|30-Mumbai South Central
|172-Anushakti Nagar
|Govandi
Mankhurd
Anushaktinagar
Trombay
BARC
|173-Chembur
|Sindhi Society
Chembur
Mahul
Atur Park
Sunny Estate
Mysore Colony
|Mumbai City
|30-Mumbai South Central
|178 – Dharavi
|Dharavi
Sion (W)
Kala Qila
|179 – Sion Koliwada
|Sion (E)
Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
Antop Hill
|180 – Wadala
|Parel (North)
Naigaum
Dadar (E)
Matunga (E)
Wadala
Parsi Colony
King Circle
|181 – Mahim
|Dadar (W)
Matunga (W)
Prabhadevi
Shivaji Park
Mahim
Mumbai South
|District
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Assembly Constituency
|Area covered
|Mumbai City
|Mumbai South
|182 – Worli
|Worli
Mahalakshmi
Lower Parel
|183 – Shivadi
|Chinchpokli (E)
Currey Road
Cotton Green
Sewri
Elphinstone Road
Parel (South)
|184 – Byculla
|Chinchpokli
Mumbai Central
Nagpada
Reay Road
Dockyard Road
Mazgaon
Byculla
|185 – Malabar Hill
|Charni Road
Grant Road (W)
Walkeshwar
Malabar Hill
Gamdevi
Breach Candy
Tardeo
Khetwadi
Opera House
|186 – Mumbadevi
|Grant Road (E)
Sandhurst Road
Dongri
Tatanpura
Bhoiwada
Kharatalab
Girgaum
Umerkhadi
Mumbadevi
|187 – Colaba
|C.S.T. Area
Churchgate
Colaba
Marine Lines
Masjid Bunder
Kalbadevi
Source: https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/Downloads/PDF/PCs.pdf
Find your polling booth
Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.