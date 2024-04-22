Mumbai: Which Parliamentary constituency do you belong to?

Identifying and locating your parliamentary constituency helps you understand the issues of the area and know your candidates better.

Mumbai goes to the polls on 20th May. With the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections underway, are you wondering which constituency you belong to? Knowing your Parliamentary constituency will help you find the candidates for whom you can cast your vote.

Here is a list of the constituencies in Mumbai.

Mumbai is divided into two districts: Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. In both the districts together, there are six constituencies. Each of these parliamentary constituencies is further divided into the following assembly segments.

Use this link to look at an enlarged map of your constituency.

Mumbai North

Map of Mumbai North constituency
Mumbai North parliamentary constituency
DistrictParliamentary
Constituency		Assembly
Constituency		Area covered 
Mumbai Suburban District26- Mumbai North152- BorivaliBorivali
Gorai
Manori
153- DahisarDahisar
154- MagathaneMagathane
Borivali (E)
Deer Park
160- Kandivali (E)Kandivali (E)
Malad (E)
161- CharkopCharkop
Kandivali (W)
162- Malad (W)
Malad (W)
Aksa
Marve
Madh
Mumbai North West

Map of Mumbai North West constituency
Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency
DistrictParliamentary ConstituencyAssembly ConstituencyArea covered 
Mumbai Suburban District27- Mumbai North West158- Jogeshwari (E)Jogeshwari (E)
Aarey Milk Colony
Film City
159- DindoshiDindoshi
Matamgad
163- GoregaonGoregaon
164- VersovaAmboli
Lokhandwala Complex
Oshiwara
Versova
Jogeshwari (W)
165- Andheri (W)Juhu
JVPD Scheme
166- Andheri (E)Andheri (E)
Chakala
Marol
Mumbai North East

Mumbai North east PC
Mumbai North East parliamentary constituency
DistrictParliamentary ConstituencyAssembly
Constituency		Area covered 
Mumbai Suburban District
28- Mumbai North East155- MulundMulund
Nahur
Vihar Lake
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
156- VikhroliVikhroli
Kanjur Marg (E)
157- Bhandup (W)Bhandup (W)
Kanjur Marg (W)
Powai
169- Ghatkopar (W)Ghatkopar (W)
170- Ghatkopar (E)Ghatkopar (E)
Vidyanagar (E)
171- Mankhurd – Shivaji NagarDeonar
Mankhurd (N)
Shivaji Nagar
Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – Manoj Kotak, Mumbai North East

Mumbai North Central

Mumbai North Central map
Mumbai North Central parliamentary constituency
DistrictParliamentary ConstituencyAssembly ConstituencyArea covered 
Mumbai Suburban DistrictMumbai North Central167- Vile ParleIrla
Vile Parle
Mumbai Domestic Airport
Mumbai International Airport
168- ChandivaliChandivali
Hiranandani Complex
Saki Naka
Jari Mari
174- KurlaKurla (E)
Tilak Nagar
Pestom Sagar Colony
175- KalinaKalina
Santacruz(E)
Vidyanagari
Vakola
Kurla (W)
176- Vandre (E)MIG Colony
Bandra (E)
BKC
Golibar
Khar (E)
177- Vandre (W)Bandra (W)
Khar (W)
Santacruz (W)

Mumbai South Central

Mumbai South Central PC
Mumbai South Central parliamentary constituency
DistrictParliamentary ConstituencyAssembly ConstituencyArea covered 
Mumbai Suburban District30-Mumbai South Central172-Anushakti NagarGovandi
Mankhurd
Anushaktinagar
Trombay
BARC
173-ChemburSindhi Society
Chembur
Mahul
Atur Park
Sunny Estate
Mysore Colony
Mumbai City30-Mumbai South Central178 – Dharavi Dharavi
Sion (W)
Kala Qila
179 – Sion KoliwadaSion (E)
Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
Antop Hill
180 – WadalaParel (North)
Naigaum
Dadar (E)
Matunga (E)
Wadala
Parsi Colony
King Circle
181 – MahimDadar (W)
Matunga (W)
Prabhadevi
Shivaji Park
Mahim

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Mumbai South Central

Mumbai South

Mumbai South map
Mumbai South parliamentary constituency
DistrictParliamentary ConstituencyAssembly ConstituencyArea covered 
Mumbai CityMumbai South182 – WorliWorli
Mahalakshmi
Lower Parel
183 – ShivadiChinchpokli (E)
Currey Road
Cotton Green
Sewri
Elphinstone Road
Parel (South)
184 – BycullaChinchpokli
Mumbai Central
Nagpada
Reay Road
Dockyard Road
Mazgaon
Byculla
185 – Malabar HillCharni Road
Grant Road (W)
Walkeshwar
Malabar Hill
Gamdevi
Breach Candy
Tardeo
Khetwadi
Opera House
186 – MumbadeviGrant Road (E)
Sandhurst Road
Dongri
Tatanpura
Bhoiwada
Kharatalab
Girgaum
Umerkhadi
Mumbadevi
187 – ColabaC.S.T. Area
Churchgate
Colaba
Marine Lines
Masjid Bunder
Kalbadevi

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.

