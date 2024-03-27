Aarey colony has not been taken seriously by any government: Incumbent MP Gajanan Kirtikar

As India gets ready to vote to decide who will represent them in Parliament, Citizen Matters is speaking to elected Parliamentary representatives from Mumbai. We will ask them about the work they have done for the city, policies they have supported and why Mumbaikars should cast votes in their favour (or of their political parties). As part of this series, we spoke to Gajanan Kirtikar, who represented Mumbai North West for the past two terms.

He is an active Parliamentarian who was one of top 10 MPs who asked the maximum number of questions during their tenure, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms. Kirtikar, who had been a Bal Thackeray loyalist for decades, joined the faction of Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena. His son Amol Kirtikar, however, has chosen to stay back with Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena.

A proponent of the Metro car shed at Aarey, he seeks rehabilitation housing for those residing within Aarey. Beyond his political persona, he is also active in various sporting associations as administrator. Kirtikar has played a key role in organising national and international tournaments particularly in sports like Kabaddi and body building.

Mumbai North West and Gajanan Kirtikar

Mumbai North West constituency. Gajanan Kirtikar said he had initiated over 200 different projects in his long tenure as a public representative. Source: https://www.electionmap.in/#11.97/19.12674/72.87719

Gajanan Kirtikar has been the elected representative of this area in various capacities for around 30 years. The constituency that comprises Andheri, Versova, Jogeshwari, Goregaon and parts of Malad has varied demography – fishing community, large population in informal settlements belonging to minorities, diverse groups -rich and poor- belonging to the entertainment industry and above all, the Aarey forest.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Gajanan Kirtikar, Mumbai North West

Video interview of Gajanan Kirtikar

Also read: