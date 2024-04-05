Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan

Name: Shrikant Shinde

Constituency: Kalyan

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde is an orthopaedic surgeon and now a full time politician. The two term MP from Kalyan constituency is getting groomed to be the second most powerful leader in Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, after his father.

Shrikant is a fresh face in the Maharashtra Politics. In 2014, this young politician was in the final year of M.S. (Orthopaedics) when he became MP for the 16th Lok Sabha at the age of 27 – the youngest Maratha member of the parliament ever. In the year 2019, he got re-elected for the second term as MP for the 17th Lok Sabha from the same constituency. He is the member of the consultative committee for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In 2019, Shrikant won the seat with 63.03 % of the total 8,87,955 votes, garnering over five lakh votes. He defeated his nearest rival, Babaji Balram Patil of the NCP, by more than 3,44,343 votes. The constituency reported a voter turn out of 49.15 %. In the 2014 elections, Shrikant won over his closest rival Anand Prakash Paranjpe of INC by 2,50,749 votes.

Areas of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivli are densely populated with a majority working in south or western Mumbai. Several infrastructural issues such as connectivity, open spaces, water supply affect these areas. Pic: Vedant Mhatre

At present the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency consists of six assembly constituencies – Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivli, Kalyan Rural, Mumbra and Kalwa. These are densely populated areas and several infrastructural challenges remain. Connectivity with Mumbai, as most people work in south or western Mumbai, has been a major issue (presently only suburban railways service these areas). Open spaces are scarce. Water supply, especially in summer months, is a major issue.

There is no

Who is Dr Shrikant Shinde?

Name Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde Age 37 Political Party Shiv Sena (Shinde) Educational Qualification Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, 2011, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

Master of Surgery Orthopedics, 2015, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Profession Medical Practitioner, Businessperson, Social Worker Enrolled as Voter in 147 – Kopri (Maharashtra) constituency, at serial no. 91 in part no. 258 Email shrikantshinde87@yahoo.in Contact Number 9867112820 Address Bungalow No. 5 & 6, Landmark Society,Louiswadi Service Road, Thane-400604, Maharashtra

Criminal cases against Shrikant Shinde

Shrikant Shinde has only one criminal case pending against him. He has been charged with offences such as criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, rioting and being a member of an unlawful assembly.

Assets and liabilities

The total assets of Dr Shrikant Shinde are detailed in the below table sourced from his previous affidavit submitted for the year of 2014 and 2019 respectively :

Details Holdings in 2019 Holdings in 2014 Difference in 5 years Movable Assets Rs 1,41,08,515 Rs 9,98,000 Rs 1,40,08,715 Immovable Assets Rs 55,08,000 Nil Rs 55,08,000 Total Assets (Movable+Immovable) Rs 1,96,16,515 Rs 9, 98,000 Rs 1,86,18,515 Liabilities Rs 12,41,233 Nil 12,41,233 Source: www.mynetainfo.in/ and https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/ceo/

Positions held by Dr Shrikant Shinde

In 17th Lok Sabha :

Member, Constituent Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 2019 onwards

Member, Standing Committee on Defence

In 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019) :

Member, Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare (1 Sep.2014 – 25 May 2019)

Member, Committee on Violation on Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha (15 Sep.2014 – 25 May 2019)

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

Dr Shrikant Shinde’s performance in Parliament

In 2023, Shrikant Shinde was ranked as one of the top-performing parliamentarians in India. He attained 100 percent attendance in the Monsoon Session and Special Session for the year 2021 and 2022 respectively. However, in the monsoon session held during Covid -19 pandemic, his performance lowered to 40 percent. His performance data is laid out in the table given below :

MP Attendance No. of Debates Participated No. of Questions Asked Private Member’s Bill D. Shrikant Shinde 79% 111 556 12 National Average 79% 45.1 204 1.5 State Average 74% 55.9 375 2.9 Source: https://prsindia.org/ and https://sansad.in/

He participated in 111 debates, which includes topics such as :

Introduction of AC Local trains at Ambernath, Badlapur and Dombivli.

Request to establish a Khelo India Centre at Kalyan.

Request to give a CGHS Centre at Dombivali or Kalyan

Demand for Passport Seva Kendra at Kalyan

Expansion of Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Dombivali.

He asked 556 questions in parliament, which is higher than the national and state average of 204 and 375 respectively. These include:

Flood control schemes

Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund

Technology for water purification

MBBS seats in medical colleges

Bio-Toilets by DRDO

Shrikant had introduced 12 Private Member Bills in the Parliament, which is higher than national and state average of 1.5 and 2.9 respectively. These include:

Antarrashtriya Marathi Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2022

The compulsory training of CPR in Schools Bill, 2019

The compulsory teaching of Urban Planning in Schools Bill, 2022

The Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bill, 2019

Dr Shrikant Shinde’s MPLADS spending

The total amount allocated to MP Shrikant Shinde since 2014:

Amount released Rs 25 crore Total expenditure Rs 25.80 crore Balance Rs 2.69 Crore Source: https://mplads.gov.in

Some of the completed projects include Construction of road between Davadi Gram Panchayat to Regency Society, Construction and beautification of Savalaram Maharaj Playing Ground and Beautification of Kachore Circle Patri Pool Chowk in Ward No. 61 of Kalyan-Dombivli.

Dr Shrikant Shinde in news

Dr Shrikant was vocal and played a crucial role for repair and renovation work for the 936 year old Shilahara period Shiv Temple at Ambernath. A total amount of Rs. 138.2 crore was allotted by the Maharashtra state government after getting the final nod from the Archeological Survey of India. Shrikant also organised Shiv Mandir Art Festival with singers like Hari Haran, Amit Trivedi and Mohit Chauhan in order to promote it globally.

The two-term MP Shrikant Shinde will be conferred Sansad Ratna award for his performance during the 17th Lok Sabha. Dr Shrikant Shinde is among the top five performing members of parliament.

In the five year tenure from 2019 to 2023, he asked 556 questions, participated in 111 debates and introduced 12 Private Member Bills. This award was announced based on the comprehensive performance data sourced from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and the PRS Legislative Research.

Despite this performance, reports indicate that the BJP is not confirming his candidature from Kalyan. This is because of seat sharing tussle between Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and local BJP units. Uddhav Thackeray led Sena and Shinde’s faction have engaged in bitter accusations and allegations since their split and often engage in maligning each other’s image. On one instance Sanjay Raut shared a picture of Shrikant Shinde with a criminal and raised questions. The youth leader who had escorted the criminal to wish Shrikant on his birthday, was fired later.

Amidst bitter rivalries and leaders making questionable alliances, candidature for Lok Sabha elections will remain a contentious issue for several leaders, including Shrikant Shinde.

