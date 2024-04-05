Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan

A doctor by training, Shrikant Shinde is a young and popular leader of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and represents a densely populated constituency.
  • Name: Shrikant Shinde
  • Constituency: Kalyan

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde is an orthopaedic surgeon and now a full time politician. The two term MP from Kalyan constituency is getting groomed to be the second most powerful leader in Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, after his father.

Shrikant is a fresh face in the Maharashtra Politics. In 2014, this young politician was in the final year of M.S. (Orthopaedics) when he became MP for the 16th Lok Sabha at the age of 27 – the youngest Maratha member of the parliament ever. In the year 2019, he got re-elected for the second term as MP for the 17th Lok Sabha from the same constituency. He is the member of the consultative committee for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In 2019, Shrikant won the seat with 63.03 % of the total 8,87,955 votes, garnering over five lakh votes. He defeated his nearest rival, Babaji Balram Patil of the NCP, by more than 3,44,343 votes. The constituency reported a voter turn out of 49.15 %. In the 2014 elections, Shrikant won over his closest rival Anand Prakash Paranjpe of INC by 2,50,749 votes.

Areas of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivli are densely populated with a majority working in south or western Mumbai. Several infrastructural issues such as connectivity, open spaces, water supply affect these areas. Pic: Vedant Mhatre

At present the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency consists of six assembly constituencies – Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivli, Kalyan Rural, Mumbra and Kalwa. These are densely populated areas and several infrastructural challenges remain. Connectivity with Mumbai, as most people work in south or western Mumbai, has been a major issue (presently only suburban railways service these areas). Open spaces are scarce. Water supply, especially in summer months, is a major issue.

Who is Dr Shrikant Shinde?

NameDr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde
Age37
Political PartyShiv Sena (Shinde)
Educational QualificationBachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, 2011, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
Master of Surgery Orthopedics, 2015, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
ProfessionMedical Practitioner, Businessperson, Social Worker
Enrolled as Voter in147 – Kopri (Maharashtra) constituency, at serial no. 91 in part no. 258
Emailshrikantshinde87@yahoo.in
Contact Number9867112820
AddressBungalow No. 5 & 6, Landmark Society,Louiswadi Service Road, Thane-400604, Maharashtra

Criminal cases against Shrikant Shinde 

Shrikant Shinde has only one criminal case pending against him. He has been charged with offences such as criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, rioting and being a member of an unlawful assembly.

Assets and liabilities  

The total assets of Dr Shrikant Shinde are detailed in the below table sourced from his previous affidavit submitted for the year of 2014 and 2019 respectively : 

DetailsHoldings in 2019Holdings in 2014Difference in 5 years
Movable AssetsRs 1,41,08,515Rs 9,98,000Rs 1,40,08,715
Immovable AssetsRs 55,08,000NilRs 55,08,000
Total Assets (Movable+Immovable)Rs 1,96,16,515Rs 9, 98,000 Rs 1,86,18,515
LiabilitiesRs 12,41,233Nil12,41,233
Source: www.mynetainfo.in/ and https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/ceo/

Read more: Dombivli’s water shortage: A fight that gets harder by the year

Positions held by Dr Shrikant Shinde  

In 17th Lok Sabha : 

  • Member, Constituent Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs 2019 onwards
  • Member, Standing Committee on Defence

In 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019) : 

  • Member, Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare (1 Sep.2014 – 25 May 2019)
  • Member, Committee on Violation on Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha (15 Sep.2014 – 25 May 2019)
  • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

Dr Shrikant Shinde’s performance in Parliament  

In 2023, Shrikant Shinde was ranked as one of the top-performing parliamentarians in India. He attained 100 percent attendance in the Monsoon Session and Special Session for the year 2021 and 2022 respectively. However, in the monsoon session held during Covid -19 pandemic, his performance lowered to 40 percent. His performance data is laid out in the table given below : 

MPAttendanceNo. of Debates ParticipatedNo. of Questions AskedPrivate Member’s Bill
D. Shrikant Shinde79%11155612
National Average79%45.12041.5
State Average74%55.93752.9
Source: https://prsindia.org/ and https://sansad.in/

He participated in 111 debates, which includes topics such as : 

  • Introduction of AC Local trains at Ambernath, Badlapur and Dombivli.
  • Request to establish a Khelo India Centre at Kalyan.
  • Request to give a CGHS Centre at Dombivali or Kalyan
  • Demand for Passport Seva Kendra at Kalyan
  • Expansion of Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Dombivali.

He asked 556 questions in parliament, which is higher than the national and state average of 204 and 375 respectively. These include: 

  • Flood control schemes
  • Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund
  • Technology for water purification
  • MBBS seats in medical colleges
  • Bio-Toilets by DRDO

Shrikant had introduced 12 Private Member Bills in the Parliament, which is higher than national and state average of 1.5 and 2.9 respectively. These include: 

  • Antarrashtriya Marathi Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2022
  • The compulsory training of CPR in Schools Bill, 2019
  • The compulsory teaching of Urban Planning in Schools Bill, 2022
  • The Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bill, 2019

Dr Shrikant Shinde’s MPLADS spending  

The total amount allocated to MP Shrikant Shinde since 2014:

Amount released Rs 25 crore
Total expenditure Rs 25.80 crore
BalanceRs 2.69 Crore
Source: https://mplads.gov.in

Some of the completed projects include Construction of road between Davadi Gram Panchayat to Regency Society, Construction and beautification of Savalaram Maharaj Playing Ground and Beautification of Kachore Circle Patri Pool Chowk in Ward No. 61 of Kalyan-Dombivli.

Dr Shrikant Shinde in news

Dr Shrikant was vocal and played a crucial role for repair and renovation work for the 936 year old Shilahara period Shiv Temple at Ambernath. A total amount of Rs. 138.2 crore was allotted by the Maharashtra state government after getting the final nod from the Archeological Survey of India. Shrikant also organised Shiv Mandir Art Festival with singers like Hari Haran, Amit Trivedi and Mohit Chauhan in order to promote it globally.

The two-term MP Shrikant Shinde will be conferred Sansad Ratna award for his performance during the 17th Lok Sabha. Dr Shrikant Shinde is among the top five performing members of parliament.

In the five year tenure from 2019 to 2023, he asked 556 questions, participated in 111 debates and introduced 12 Private Member Bills. This award was announced based on the comprehensive performance data sourced from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and the PRS Legislative Research.

Despite this performance, reports indicate that the BJP is not confirming his candidature from Kalyan. This is because of seat sharing tussle between Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and local BJP units. Uddhav Thackeray led Sena and Shinde’s faction have engaged in bitter accusations and allegations since their split and often engage in maligning each other’s image. On one instance Sanjay Raut shared a picture of Shrikant Shinde with a criminal and raised questions. The youth leader who had escorted the criminal to wish Shrikant on his birthday, was fired later.

Amidst bitter rivalries and leaders making questionable alliances, candidature for Lok Sabha elections will remain a contentious issue for several leaders, including Shrikant Shinde.

