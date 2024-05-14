Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kalyan constituency — Know your constituency and candidates

by May 14, 2024 Governance
Densely populated Kalyan Parliamentary Constituency has several infrastructure issues, such as water shortage and inadequate public transport.

Out of three parliamentary constituencies in Thane District, Kalyan is a major constituency which comprises six legislative assemblies – Ambernath, Dombivli, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Kalwa-Mumbra and Ulhasnagar.

The constituency was created in 2009 after the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission of India. The qualified medical practitioner turned politician Dr Shrikanth Eknath Shinde is the current incumbent MP from the original Shiv Sena.

The constituency is an urban area where parts of Ambernath, Dombivli, Kalyan East, Ulhasnagar, Kalwa Mumbra and Kalyan rural are urbanised. Dombivli is the new hub for industrial development as Sketchers developed Asia’s second largest national distribution centre here while it is also the new choice for the civic amenities along with Kalyan.

Constituency Map

Kalyan Parliamentary Constituency comprises of areas such as Ambernath, Dombivli, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Kalwa-Mumbra and Ulhasnagar.

At a glance – Kalyan Parliamentary Constituency

Constituency NameKalyan
Constituency Area (in sq.km)N.A.
Number of voters (2019)887955
Male voters507052
Female voters380831
Other voters72

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan

Key candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Candidates for 2024 
Dr Shrikant Shinde, 37
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 
Education: Master of Surgery Orthopedics
Pending criminal cases: Nil 

Total assets: Rs 14,92,08,812 
Total liabilities: Rs 6,63,20,443 
Click here for affidavit 
Vaishali Darekar-Rane, 42 
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) 
Education: MA (History) 
Pending criminal cases: 2 

Total assets: Rs 5,15,04,494
Total liabilities: Rs 16,50,435
Click here for affidavit 
Mo. Sahabuddin Shaikh Sulemani Thakur, 66
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi 
Education: BUMS, MUHS, MBBS 
Pending criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 5,34,32,410
Total liabilities: Rs 1,32,00,000
Click here for affidavit 
Amrish Raj Morajkar, 38
Independent
Education: Air Craft Maintenance Engineering Certificate course from The Bombay Flying Club
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 7,07,000 
Total liabilities: Rs 10,996.50
Click here for affidavit 
Hindurao Dadu Patil, 73
Rashtriya Maratha Party 
Education: BA LLM 
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 75,000
Total liabilities: Nil 
Click here for affidavit 
Shridhar Narayan Salve, 52
Bhim Sena  
Education: BSc 
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 20,000
Total liabilities: Nil
 Click here for affidavit 
Prashant Ramesh Ingle, 45
Bahujan Samaj Party 
Education: MA 
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 2,45,99,131
Total liabilities: Rs 42,97,697
Click here for affidavit 
Amit Upadhyay, 40
Right to Recall Party 
Education: BSc 
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 1,44,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit 
Arun Bhaurao Niture, 54 
Rashtriya Kisan Bahujan Party 
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 6,67,20,397 
Total liabilities: Rs 18,20,000
Click here for affidavit 
Gawli Pravin Shivaji, 40 
Apni Prajahit Party 
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 1,00,000
Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,000
Click here for affidavit 
Poonam Jagannath Baisane, 32
Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
Education: MA DEd
Pending criminal cases:Nil  

Total assets: Rs 3,60,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit 
Shrikant Shivaji Vanjare, 34
People’s Party of India (Democratic)
Education: BSc IT 
Pending criminal cases: Nil 

Total assets: Rs 1,62,629
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit 
Sushila Kashinath Kamble, 26 
Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil 

Total assets: Rs 3,03,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit 
Sambhaji Jagannath Jadhav, 62
Samyukta Bharat Paksh
Education: 12th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 28,48,931
Total liabilities: Rs 2,49,736
Click here for affidavit 
Ajay Shyam Morya, 52
Independent 
Education: 9th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 35,36,000
Total liabilities: Rs 11,50,000
Click here for affidavit 
Abhijit Wamanrao Bichukale, 48
Independent
Education: BA (Hons)
Pending criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 9,29,111
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit 
Arun Waman Jadhav, 51 
Independent
Education: BEd 
Pending criminal cases: Nil 

Total assets: Rs 28,28,106
Total liabilities: Rs 14,01,990
Click here for affidavit 
Ashwini Amol Kendre, 34
Independent
Education: BA 
Pending criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 30,97,000
Total liabilities: Rs 19,57,000
Click here for affidavit 
Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote, 60
Independent 
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 1,35,31,910
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit 
Nafees Ahmad Ansari, 48
Independent
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 16,28,730
Total liabilities: Rs 3,55,000 
Click here for affidavit 
Prajakta Nilesh Yelwe, 38
Independent
Education: Graduate 
Pending criminal cases: 0

Total assets: Rs 58,19,745
Total liabilities: Rs 46,05,854
Click here for affidavit 
Mohammad Yusuf Khan, 46
Independent 
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil 

Total assets:Rs 4,54,210 
Total liabilities: Rs 14,665
Click here for affidavit 
Rakesh Kumar Dhisulal Jain, 45
Independent 
Education: Diploma in Pharmacy
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets:Rs 45,47,616 
Total liabilities: Rs 9,00,000
Click here for affidavit 
Shiva Krishnamurti Iyer, 61 
Independent
Education: MA 
Pending criminal cases: 1 

Total assets: Rs 2,24,50,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit 
Dr. Sachin Sahebrao Patil, 39
Independent
Education: MBBS (Ortho) 
Pending criminal cases: Nil 

Total assets: Rs 1,34,00,000
Total liabilities: Rs 78,00,000
Click here for affidavit 
Salimuddin Khaliluddin Shaikh, 67
Independent
Education: Illiterate
Pending criminal cases: Nil 

Total assets: Rs 7,75,315
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Adv Hitesh Jaikishan Deswani, 31
Independent 
Education: Graduate – pursuing LLM 
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 47,68,213 
Total liabilities: Rs 38,37,558.54
Click here for affidavit 
Dnyaneshwar Lokhande Maharaj, 41
Independent 
Education: 10th pass, 11th science 
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 2,35,56,560
Total liabilities: Rs 1,82,700
Click here for affidavit 
Source: https://www.myneta.info/, https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Additional information

Out of 45 applications, 39 have been accepted and four have been rejected and two have withdrawn. A total of 28 candidates are contesting in the Kalyan constituency out of which 15 are independent candidates.

Past election results from Kalyan constituency

2019CandidateSexPartyAgeVote Share (%)
1Dr. Shrikanth Eknath ShindeMSHS3262.84
2Babaji Balram PatilMNCP5224.18
3Sanjay HedaoMVBA547.36
2014CandidateSexPartyAgeVote Share (%)
1Dr. Shrikanth Eknath ShindeMSHS2753.49
2Anand ParanjpeMNCP4423.07
3Pramod PatilMMNS4114.84

Key issues in Kalyan constituency

Most of the people who live in Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivli work in business districts of Mumbai such as Nariman Point, Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and so on. However, these areas are connected only by suburban railways, resulting in packed trains during peak hours. For several years, commuters have been hoping for more public transport options.

Space starved suburbs of MMR, barely have any open spaces and extremely narrow footpaths, making it hard for people to walk even short distances. Pic: Vedant Mhatre

One of the major issues that affects citizens in this area is water shortage. It has gotten more difficult this summer as the temperatures soared beyond average several times in the past few weeks. Tanker water supply has become common and so have water cuts. However, it points to poor planning even as more and more construction and development is sanctioned in ever-expanding Mumbai, without adequate attention given to basic infrastructure requirements.

Candidates in news

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, a doctor by profession, has one of the best track records in the parliament. He is the son of Eknath Shinde, who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray and formed a government with the support of the Bhartiya Janata Party. The rebellion has led to a split between political leaders and followers alike. Dr. Shrikant has a different image from that of his father, who was an Anand Dighe protege, known for aggressive street politics.

shrikant shinde
Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde addressed a meeting on Easter Sunday. A trained doctor, he is son of present chief minister Eknath Shinde. Pic: Twitter

Uddhav Thackeray declared the candidature of Vaishali Darekar-Rane, a former MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) leader, against Dr Shrikant Shinde. He said that she is a grassroots leader. Though not considered to be a strong competitor, she has connect with the people. She had contested the from the same constituency in 2009 as an MNS candidate and finished third.

(With inputs from Prachi Pinglay-Plumber.)

Also read:

Sections:

About Agam Mishra

Read more by Agam Mishra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Rajan Vichare, Thane

by May 13, 2024 Governance
Two time MP Rajan Vichare is contesting for the third time from Thane, with infrastructure development as his election pitch.

Name: Rajan Vichare Constituency: Thane Rajan Baburao Vichare, 63, has been an intrinsic part of Thane becoming a political stronghold of the Shiv Sena. Vichare rose from the party ranks from being a local unit leader (shakha pramukh) of the Shiv Sena to corporator for four terms in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) between 1992 and 2014. He also served as the mayor of Thane from 2007 to 2010.  Subsequently, he represented Thane in the legislature and in Parliament. He has been a member of Parliament (MP) from Thane for two terms in 2014 and 2019 and is now fighting…

Continue reading

Similar Story

‘Malleable, uncertain but determined to vote:’ Thoughts of a first-time voter from Mumbai

by May 13, 2024 Governance
As Mumbai gears up for elections, a first-time voter writes about her engagement with politics and expectations from elected representatives.

Voting in the largest democracy in the world holds great responsibility. The moment you press a button on the ballot, you become a part of those who choose to take the onus of moving their country forward. This election will be my first as a voter. In a democracy every citizen has a say in the governance of the nation. But 1.44 billion people cannot all be directly a part of the government. So we choose a few people, who will represent us and our interests— expecting them to meet the needs of the many. As a child, my knowledge about…

Continue reading