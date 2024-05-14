Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kalyan constituency — Know your constituency and candidates

Out of three parliamentary constituencies in Thane District, Kalyan is a major constituency which comprises six legislative assemblies – Ambernath, Dombivli, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Kalwa-Mumbra and Ulhasnagar.

The constituency was created in 2009 after the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission of India. The qualified medical practitioner turned politician Dr Shrikanth Eknath Shinde is the current incumbent MP from the original Shiv Sena.

The constituency is an urban area where parts of Ambernath, Dombivli, Kalyan East, Ulhasnagar, Kalwa Mumbra and Kalyan rural are urbanised. Dombivli is the new hub for industrial development as Sketchers developed Asia’s second largest national distribution centre here while it is also the new choice for the civic amenities along with Kalyan.

Constituency Map

Kalyan Parliamentary Constituency comprises of areas such as Ambernath, Dombivli, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Kalwa-Mumbra and Ulhasnagar.

At a glance – Kalyan Parliamentary Constituency

Constituency Name Kalyan Constituency Area (in sq.km) N.A. Number of voters (2019) 887955 Male voters 507052 Female voters 380831 Other voters 72

Additional information

Out of 45 applications, 39 have been accepted and four have been rejected and two have withdrawn. A total of 28 candidates are contesting in the Kalyan constituency out of which 15 are independent candidates.

Past election results from Kalyan constituency

2019 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 Dr. Shrikanth Eknath Shinde M SHS 32 62.84 2 Babaji Balram Patil M NCP 52 24.18 3 Sanjay Hedao M VBA 54 7.36

2014 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 Dr. Shrikanth Eknath Shinde M SHS 27 53.49 2 Anand Paranjpe M NCP 44 23.07 3 Pramod Patil M MNS 41 14.84

Key issues in Kalyan constituency

Most of the people who live in Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivli work in business districts of Mumbai such as Nariman Point, Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and so on. However, these areas are connected only by suburban railways, resulting in packed trains during peak hours. For several years, commuters have been hoping for more public transport options.

Space starved suburbs of MMR, barely have any open spaces and extremely narrow footpaths, making it hard for people to walk even short distances. Pic: Vedant Mhatre

One of the major issues that affects citizens in this area is water shortage. It has gotten more difficult this summer as the temperatures soared beyond average several times in the past few weeks. Tanker water supply has become common and so have water cuts. However, it points to poor planning even as more and more construction and development is sanctioned in ever-expanding Mumbai, without adequate attention given to basic infrastructure requirements.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde, a doctor by profession, has one of the best track records in the parliament. He is the son of Eknath Shinde, who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray and formed a government with the support of the Bhartiya Janata Party. The rebellion has led to a split between political leaders and followers alike. Dr. Shrikant has a different image from that of his father, who was an Anand Dighe protege, known for aggressive street politics.

Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde addressed a meeting on Easter Sunday. A trained doctor, he is son of present chief minister Eknath Shinde. Pic: Twitter

Uddhav Thackeray declared the candidature of Vaishali Darekar-Rane, a former MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) leader, against Dr Shrikant Shinde. He said that she is a grassroots leader. Though not considered to be a strong competitor, she has connect with the people. She had contested the from the same constituency in 2009 as an MNS candidate and finished third.

(With inputs from Prachi Pinglay-Plumber.)

