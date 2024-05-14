Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kalyan constituency — Know your constituency and candidates

Out of three parliamentary constituencies in Thane District, Kalyan is a major constituency which comprises six legislative assemblies – Ambernath, Dombivli, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, Kalwa-Mumbra and Ulhasnagar.
The constituency was created in 2009 after the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission of India. The qualified medical practitioner turned politician Dr Shrikanth Eknath Shinde is the current incumbent MP from the original Shiv Sena.
The constituency is an urban area where parts of Ambernath, Dombivli, Kalyan East, Ulhasnagar, Kalwa Mumbra and Kalyan rural are urbanised. Dombivli is the new hub for industrial development as Sketchers developed Asia’s second largest national distribution centre here while it is also the new choice for the civic amenities along with Kalyan.
Constituency Map
At a glance – Kalyan Parliamentary Constituency
|Constituency Name
|Kalyan
|Constituency Area (in sq.km)
|N.A.
|Number of voters (2019)
|887955
|Male voters
|507052
|Female voters
|380831
|Other voters
|72
Key candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024
|Candidates for 2024
|Dr Shrikant Shinde, 37
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)
Education: Master of Surgery Orthopedics
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 14,92,08,812
Total liabilities: Rs 6,63,20,443
|Vaishali Darekar-Rane, 42
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Education: MA (History)
Pending criminal cases: 2
Total assets: Rs 5,15,04,494
Total liabilities: Rs 16,50,435
|Mo. Sahabuddin Shaikh Sulemani Thakur, 66
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Education: BUMS, MUHS, MBBS
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 5,34,32,410
Total liabilities: Rs 1,32,00,000
|Amrish Raj Morajkar, 38
Independent
Education: Air Craft Maintenance Engineering Certificate course from The Bombay Flying Club
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 7,07,000
Total liabilities: Rs 10,996.50
|Hindurao Dadu Patil, 73
Rashtriya Maratha Party
Education: BA LLM
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 75,000
Total liabilities: Nil
|Shridhar Narayan Salve, 52
Bhim Sena
Education: BSc
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 20,000
Total liabilities: Nil
|Prashant Ramesh Ingle, 45
Bahujan Samaj Party
Education: MA
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 2,45,99,131
Total liabilities: Rs 42,97,697
|Amit Upadhyay, 40
Right to Recall Party
Education: BSc
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 1,44,000
Total liabilities: Nil
|Arun Bhaurao Niture, 54
Rashtriya Kisan Bahujan Party
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 6,67,20,397
Total liabilities: Rs 18,20,000
|Gawli Pravin Shivaji, 40
Apni Prajahit Party
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 1,00,000
Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,000
|Poonam Jagannath Baisane, 32
Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
Education: MA DEd
Pending criminal cases:Nil
Total assets: Rs 3,60,000
Total liabilities: Nil
|Shrikant Shivaji Vanjare, 34
People’s Party of India (Democratic)
Education: BSc IT
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 1,62,629
Total liabilities: Nil
|Sushila Kashinath Kamble, 26
Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar)
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 3,03,000
Total liabilities: Nil
|Sambhaji Jagannath Jadhav, 62
Samyukta Bharat Paksh
Education: 12th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 28,48,931
Total liabilities: Rs 2,49,736
|Ajay Shyam Morya, 52
Independent
Education: 9th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 35,36,000
Total liabilities: Rs 11,50,000
|Abhijit Wamanrao Bichukale, 48
Independent
Education: BA (Hons)
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 9,29,111
Total liabilities: Nil
|Arun Waman Jadhav, 51
Independent
Education: BEd
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 28,28,106
Total liabilities: Rs 14,01,990
|Ashwini Amol Kendre, 34
Independent
Education: BA
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 30,97,000
Total liabilities: Rs 19,57,000
|Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote, 60
Independent
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 1,35,31,910
Total liabilities: Nil
|Nafees Ahmad Ansari, 48
Independent
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 16,28,730
Total liabilities: Rs 3,55,000
|Prajakta Nilesh Yelwe, 38
Independent
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 58,19,745
Total liabilities: Rs 46,05,854
|Mohammad Yusuf Khan, 46
Independent
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets:Rs 4,54,210
Total liabilities: Rs 14,665
|Rakesh Kumar Dhisulal Jain, 45
Independent
Education: Diploma in Pharmacy
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets:Rs 45,47,616
Total liabilities: Rs 9,00,000
|Shiva Krishnamurti Iyer, 61
Independent
Education: MA
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 2,24,50,000
Total liabilities: Nil
|Dr. Sachin Sahebrao Patil, 39
Independent
Education: MBBS (Ortho)
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 1,34,00,000
Total liabilities: Rs 78,00,000
|Salimuddin Khaliluddin Shaikh, 67
Independent
Education: Illiterate
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 7,75,315
Total liabilities: Nil
|Adv Hitesh Jaikishan Deswani, 31
Independent
Education: Graduate – pursuing LLM
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 47,68,213
Total liabilities: Rs 38,37,558.54
|Dnyaneshwar Lokhande Maharaj, 41
Independent
Education: 10th pass, 11th science
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 2,35,56,560
Total liabilities: Rs 1,82,700
Additional information
Out of 45 applications, 39 have been accepted and four have been rejected and two have withdrawn. A total of 28 candidates are contesting in the Kalyan constituency out of which 15 are independent candidates.
Past election results from Kalyan constituency
|2019
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Age
|Vote Share (%)
|1
|Dr. Shrikanth Eknath Shinde
|M
|SHS
|32
|62.84
|2
|Babaji Balram Patil
|M
|NCP
|52
|24.18
|3
|Sanjay Hedao
|M
|VBA
|54
|7.36
|2014
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Age
|Vote Share (%)
|1
|Dr. Shrikanth Eknath Shinde
|M
|SHS
|27
|53.49
|2
|Anand Paranjpe
|M
|NCP
|44
|23.07
|3
|Pramod Patil
|M
|MNS
|41
|14.84
Key issues in Kalyan constituency
Most of the people who live in Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivli work in business districts of Mumbai such as Nariman Point, Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and so on. However, these areas are connected only by suburban railways, resulting in packed trains during peak hours. For several years, commuters have been hoping for more public transport options.
One of the major issues that affects citizens in this area is water shortage. It has gotten more difficult this summer as the temperatures soared beyond average several times in the past few weeks. Tanker water supply has become common and so have water cuts. However, it points to poor planning even as more and more construction and development is sanctioned in ever-expanding Mumbai, without adequate attention given to basic infrastructure requirements.
Candidates in news
Dr. Shrikant Shinde, a doctor by profession, has one of the best track records in the parliament. He is the son of Eknath Shinde, who broke away from Uddhav Thackeray and formed a government with the support of the Bhartiya Janata Party. The rebellion has led to a split between political leaders and followers alike. Dr. Shrikant has a different image from that of his father, who was an Anand Dighe protege, known for aggressive street politics.
Uddhav Thackeray declared the candidature of Vaishali Darekar-Rane, a former MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) leader, against Dr Shrikant Shinde. He said that she is a grassroots leader. Though not considered to be a strong competitor, she has connect with the people. She had contested the from the same constituency in 2009 as an MNS candidate and finished third.
(With inputs from Prachi Pinglay-Plumber.)