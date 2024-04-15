Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bangalore South — Know your constituency and candidates

Bangalore South is considered the start up hub of the city, but it is plagued by infrastructural and environmental issues.

Bangalore South is one of the 28 Parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka and among the four in the city. Currently, this constituency comprises eight Legislative Assembly segments: Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli. All eight Legislative Assembly segments fall under Bangalore Urban District. 

Bangalore South became a constituency in 1977, post the Emergency and after the reorganisation of constituencies across the country. The seat is currently being held by one of the youngest MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Tejasvi Surya, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who got elected in 2019 by over 3.3 lakh votes. 

Constituency map

Bangalore South constituency map
Bangalore South comprises Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, B.T.M. Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli. Map: OpenCity.in

At a glance

Constituency NameBangalore South
Number of voters (2019)22,15,533
Male voters11,53,539
Female voters10,61,652
Other voters342
Source: ceo.karnataka.gov.in

Find your polling booth: 

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Key candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections

CandidateSexPartyAgeEducationCriminal casesTotal assetsTotal liabilities
Tejasvi SuryaMBJP33LLB3Rs. 4.10 croreNil
Sowmya ReddyFINC41Bachelor of Chemical Engineering6Rs. 1.69 croreRs. 1.52 crore
Arun Prasad AMBSP51II PUC0Rs. 60,000Nil
Source: eci.gov.in

The full list of candidates and their affidavits can be accessed from the ECI web portal

The profile of Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya can be accessed here

Past election results

2019CandidateSexPartyAgeVote Share (%)
1Tejasvi SuryaMaleBJP3362.2
2B K HariprasadMaleINC6934.33
3NOTA0.84
2014CandidateSexPartyAgeVote Share (%)
1Ananth KumarMaleBJP5956.91
2Nandan NilekaniMaleINC6836.39
3Ruth ManoramaFemaleJD(S)612.31
Source: MyNeta.info

Key issues

BTM layout is the start-up hub in Bengaluru. However, certain areas within BTM have been facing infrastructural challenges for several years. As reported by Citizen Matters, parts of the constituency are in the Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley, which receives most of the water and sewage from central and parts of west Bengaluru. As Ejipura is densely populated, the stormwater drain there is filled with sewage and garbage.

The K-100 Drain project is still a long way from completion. Parts of Ejipura, like Ashwini layout, experience flooding issues during the rainy season. Chickpet also faces sewage overflow issues, where the centre of Chickpet has turned into a garbage dump, and the drain below the footpaths has not been de-silted for many years. Sewage overflowing onto the street is a common sight. 

The infamous Ejipura Flyover, which was commissioned in 2017 and is still a long way from completion, will have an environmental impact as over 200 trees are under threat. Residents of Jayanagar, Basavanagudi and Padmanabha Nagar have demanded that saplings be planted to replace the number of trees that were cut for the metro construction. 

Bommanahalli lake, which spans across 38 acres, has become a dump yard for construction waste and litter. With increasing weed growth, there is a risk of domestic greywater infiltration. Rejuvenation is still in progress. On the other hand, the rejuvenated Singasandra Lake‘s water quality has been deteriorating due to lack of maintenance. 

Jayanagar street vendors have often faced threats of eviction. Last year, BBMP bulldozed around 200 stalls that define the culture of Jayanagar. As reported by Deccan Herald, the engineers said that the street vendors are not permitted to occupy spaces designated for pedestrian use. Despite some vendors protesting, citing their possession of identity cards and vending licenses as valid proof, BBMP proceeded with the clearance, referencing orders from the High Court and a circular from BBMP’s Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath. 

Street vendors in Gandhi Bazaar have opposed the authorities regarding the pedestrianisation of the street. However, their voices are not being heard. The never-ending revamping of the street has disrupted their livelihoods. 

Candidates in the news

During his tenure, Tejasvi Surya of the BJP has raised concerns over transport infrastructural development in the city. Speaking about the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, he insisted that the state government hand over the project to the Union Government. He also urged for a full-time director with technical experience in railways to be posted at Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd. (K-RIDE).  

He also claims to have vocalised the public’s frustration regarding the delay of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) or Yellow Line. He urged the top officials to make the project’s roadmap public. He also discussed the progress of Metro phase-3, which is at an advanced stage of approval from the Central government.

In his letter to Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, he sought funds for a skywalk project proposed between Banashankari Metro Station and the bus terminal, saying that the junction is not safe for pedestrians to cross and reach the bus terminal. He added that by representing the daily commuters of his constituency, he aims to make this route safer. 

He has been criticised for his communal remarks in 2019 and during the pandemic in 2021, with regard to the bed allocation scam. In 2024, cases were filed against him for his participation in the Nagarathpet protest demanding the arrest of the assaulters of a shopkeeper. The protest did not get police permission.

Indian National Congress’ Sowmya Reddy holds a B E in Chemical Engineering from RV College of Engineering and Masters’ in Environmental Technology from New York Institute of Technology. Her website says she has over 15 years experience in grassroots activism, research, training, community mobilisation, women’s rights, human rights, humane education, animal welfare, environmental protection and policy advocacy.

Sowmya Reddy agreed to contest for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections after Congress leaders from six out of eight Assembly segments, under the Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat, agreed to her candidature.

In the recent 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Sowmya Reddy lost the Jayanagar seat by 16 votes after recounting of votes amid high drama, allegations and counter allegations. She had lost to the BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy post recounting.

