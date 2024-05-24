Lok Sabha elections 2024: North East Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

Table of contents
- About the constituency
- At a glance
- Map of the constituency
- Find your polling booth
- Past election results
- Incumbent MP : Manoj Kumar Tiwari
- Candidates contesting in 2024
- Key candidates in the news
- Issues of the constituency
- Also read
About the constituency
Well known for its high migrant labour population from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, North East Delhi constituency comprises the following areas: Burari, Timarpur, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Seemapuri (SC), Seelampur, Rohtas Nagar and Mustafabad. This constituency has the highest average population density of 36,155 persons per square km — the highest in India. At least 22.42 lakh people live in the 62 sq km area.
In 2014 and 2019, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari won this seat by a margin of 1,44,084 and 3,66,102 respectively.
At a glance
|Constituency Name
|North East Delhi
|Number of voters (2024)
|23,81,442
|Male voters
|12,87,660
|Female voters
|10,93,638
|Other voters
|144
Map of the constituency
North East Delhi constituency has a high concentration of Muslim voters. Pic: Opencity
Find your polling booth
Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.
Past election results
|2019
|Candidate
|Sex
|Party
|Votes received
|Vote Share (%)
|1
|Manoj Tiwari
|M
|BJP
|7,87,799
|53.8%
|2
|Sheila Dixit
|F
|INC
|4,21,697
|28.8%
|3
|Dilip Pandey
|M
|AAP
|1,90,856
|13%
Incumbent MP: Manoj Kumar Tiwari
|Name
|Manoj Kumar Tiwari
|DOB
|01-Feb-1971
|Political Party
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Educational Qualification
|M.P.Ed. Educated at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
|Profession
|Film Artist, Singer
|mt7tiwari@gmail.comtiwari.manoj@sansad.nic.in
|Contact Number
|(011) 23094123, 09013869536 (M)
|Address
|24, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, New Delhi-110 001
Online presence
- Website: https://manojtiwari.in/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/manojtiwariofficial/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manojtiwari.mp/?hl=en
- YouTube: Not available
- X (Twitter): @ManojTiwariMP
Criminal cases
Per the affidavit filed in 2024, Manoj Kumar Tiwari has 1 criminal case pending against him. Following are the charges against him in these cases:
- 1 charge related to Punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506)
- 2 charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)
- 2 charges related to Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section-34)
- 1 charge related to Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323)
- 1 charge related to Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)
Source: MyNeta
Positions held
17th Lok Sabha
- Member, Committee on Petitions (Oct 2020 onwards)
- Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Oct 2020 onwards)
- Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (Sept. 2020 onwards)
- Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs (13 Sept. 2019 – 12 Sept. 2020)
16th Lok Sabha
- Member, Court of Jamia Milia Islamia (May 2019)
- Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (May 2019)
- Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (1 Sep. 2014 – 25 May 2019)
Source: LokSabha
Assets and Liabilities
|Details
|Holdings in 2019
|Holdings in 2024
|Change %
|Total Assets (Movable + Immovable)
|Rs 24,28,17,031
|Rs 32,81,62,601
|34.14%
|Liabilities
|Rs 1,36,18,755
|Rs 2,04,47,772
|50.14%
Performance in Parliament
|MP
|Attendance
|No of Debates
|No of questions
|Private member’s bills
|Manoj Tiwari
|85%
|37
|395
|0
|National average
|79%
|46.7
|210
|1.5
|State average
|80%
|36
|183
|2.5
This two time MP has done quite well in terms of attendance with an average attendance of 85% and 100% attendance in 6 sessions of Parliament. Manoj Tiwari took part in 37 debates and asked a total of 395 questions when compared to the national average of 210. He did not initiate a single private member bill while in Parliament.
The debates he participated in are listed below:
- Regarding development of civic amenities in Sonia Vihar in North East Delhi parliamentary constituency
- Regarding the problem of drug abuse in the Country
- Regarding alleged corruption by ministers in Delhi and Punjab
- Regarding condition of Government Schools in Delhi
- Discussion on air pollution and climate change
- Regarding polluted drinking water in National Capital Territory of Delhi
In terms of questions asked, some topics include:
- Civic Amenities in Slums
- Ban on Plastic Items
- Quality of Drinking Water
- Drug Abuse
- Forest Cover in the Country
- Net Zero Emission Airports
MPLAD funds utilisation
|Cumulative works recommended by MP
|Rs 23.15 crore
|Amount sanctioned
|Rs 15.07 crore
|Expenditure Incurred
|Rs 8.26 crore
Candidates contesting in 2024
Of the 69 who had filed candidature, 44 have been accepted, 24 rejected and 1 withdrew his/her nomination. 28 candidates are finally contesting the seat
|Ashok Kumar, Male, 66
Party: Bahujan Samaj Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 6,92,04,858
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Kanhaiya Kumar, Male, 37
Party: Indian National Congress
Education: Doctorate
Pending criminal cases: 6
Total assets: Rs 10,72,966
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Manoj Tiwari, Male, 53
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 2
Total assets: Rs 32,81,62,601
Total liabilities: Rs 1,01,71,659
Click here for affidavit
|Ajay Tiwari, Male, 40
Party: Right to Recall Party
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 2,91,19,110
Total liabilities: Rs 1,22,11,000
Click here for affidavit
|Akash Srivastav, Male, 28
Party: Jai Hind National Party
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 6,26,683
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Ishwar Chand, Male, 71
Party: Bharatrashtra Democratic Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,73,77,324
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Kanhi Lal, Male, 46
Party: Swatantra Jantaraj Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 48,38,925
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Jagdish, Male, 44
Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
Education: Illiterate
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 1,14,29,423
Total liabilities: Rs 16,20,000
Click here for affidavit
|Nivedita Sharma “Prem”, Female, 57
Party: Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya)
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 1,50,70,736
Total liabilities: Rs 28,00,000
Click here for affidavit
|Adv K.T. Paluskar, Male, 66
Party: Prabuddha Republican Party
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 24,86,215
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Prakash Devi, Female, 56
Party: Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST)
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 15,63,734
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Babita Yadav, Female, 38
Party: Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)
Education:Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,20,61,570
Total liabilities: Rs 27,000
Click here for affidavit
|Adv. Bhim Kishor, Male, 33
Party: Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 2
Total assets: Rs 17,70,940
Total liabilities: Rs 40,000
Click here for affidavit
|Lakshya Vashist (Shyam), Male, 39
Party: Jindabad Kranti Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 6,35,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Sanjeev Kumar, Male, 46
Party: Public Political Party
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,58,100
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, Male, 54
Party: Bharatiya Liberal Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,33,12,350
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Sunita, Female, 49
Party: Navarang Congress Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,18,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Subhash, Male, 49
Party: Rashtriya Janmorcha
Education: 8th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 31,37,400
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Sushil Choudhary, Male, 44
Party: Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
Education:8th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 45,41,000
Total liabilities: Rs 72,000
Click here for affidavit
|Akeshan Dut, Male, 30
Independent Candidate
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 92,100
Total liabilities: Rs 41,400
Click here for affidavit
|Ashok Mishra, Male, 46
Independent Candidate
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 2,50,01,824
Total liabilities: Rs 28,95,000
Click here for affidavit
|Birpal Singh Koli, Male, 54
Independent Candidate
Education:8th Pass
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 2,10,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Manoj Kumar, Male, 39
Independent Candidate
Education:12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,05,200
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Yogesh Swamy, Male, 41
Independent Candidate
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases:1
Total assets: Rs 65,16,226
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Ravi Kiran Thilak Thatikonda , Male, 31
Independent Candidate
Education:Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 1,10,074
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh, Male, 53
Independent Candidate
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 1,94,31,219
Total liabilities: Rs 48,69,362
Click here for affidavit
|Vijay Kumar Jha, Male, 48
Independent Candidate
Education: Others
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 76,519
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Saroj Kumar Ray, Male, 33
Independent Candidate
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 14,07,028
Total liabilities: Rs 9,17,000
Click here for affidavit
Key candidates in the news
Manoj Tiwari, a two time sitting MP and Bhojpuri star has been nominated for the third time by the BJP. He hails from Kaimur district of Bihar. He first entered politics on a Samajwadi party ticket but lost to Yogi Adityanath in the 15th Lok Sabha elections. In the subsequent elections (2014 and 2019), he won the North East Delhi seat by defeating AAP candidate Prof Anand Kumar and INC candidate, then Delhi CM, Sheila Dixit respectively. In 2019, he had increased his victory margin to a mammoth 3.66 lakh. Incidentally, Manoj is the only sitting MP from Delhi who has got a ticket again from the BJP.
In a recent campaign, he stated that the focus of his campaign was ‘development’ with the BJP having introduced the metro to North east Delhi and constructed the Signature bridge in the area. He urged voters not to give in to the divisive politics of the Congress.
Kanhaiya Kumar, former President of the All India Students Federation (AISF) and JNU students’ Union has been nominated by the Congress-AAP alliance (INDIA Bloc) for North East Delhi constituency. Originally from Beguserai in Bihar, Kanhaiya is contesting elections for the second time following his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Beguserai parliamentary constituency.
Speculation is rife that Rahul Gandhi was the one who endorsed Kanhaiya much to the displeasure of party workers. Repeatedly called a member of the “tukde tukde gang”, Kanhaiya has been part of various JNU demonstrations during his tenure as a doctoral student at JNU. He has been quite vocal about the BJP labelling anyone questioning the government ‘anti-national’.
Issues of the constituency
Given the influx of migrants from other states, there is a lot of pressure on resources in the constituency. Congested roads, poor sanitation and traffic are some of the major issues that have been cited by residents of this constituency. School infrastructure is also in need of much improvement as stated by one of the residents.
This constituency has seen a lot of communal tensions in recent times. Muslims constitute a major portion of the population mostly residing in areas like Mustafabad, Seelampur, Karawal Nagar and Ghonda. In 2020-2021, North East Delhi witnessed major riots following the Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and NRC.