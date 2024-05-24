Lok Sabha elections 2024: North East Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

by May 24, 2024 Governance
In the high profile contest for North East Delhi, BJP's star MP Manoj Tiwari takes on the firebrand Kanhaiya Kumar (INC). Who are the others?

Table of contents

About the constituency

Well known for its high migrant labour population from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, North East Delhi constituency comprises the following areas: Burari, Timarpur, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Seemapuri (SC), Seelampur, Rohtas Nagar and Mustafabad. This constituency has the highest average population density of 36,155 persons per square km — the highest in India. At least 22.42 lakh people live in the 62 sq km area. 

In 2014 and 2019, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari won this seat by a margin of 1,44,084 and 3,66,102 respectively. 

At a glance

Constituency NameNorth East Delhi
Number of voters (2024)23,81,442
Male voters12,87,660
Female voters10,93,638
Other voters144
Source: Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi

Map of the constituency

North East Delhi constituency has a high concentration of Muslim voters. Pic: Opencity

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.

Past election results

2019CandidateSexPartyVotes receivedVote Share (%)
1Manoj TiwariMBJP7,87,79953.8%
2Sheila DixitFINC4,21,69728.8%
3Dilip PandeyMAAP1,90,85613%
Source: ceodelhi

Incumbent MP: Manoj Kumar Tiwari

NameManoj Kumar Tiwari
DOB01-Feb-1971
Political PartyBharatiya Janata Party
Educational QualificationM.P.Ed. Educated at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
ProfessionFilm Artist, Singer
Emailmt7tiwari@gmail.comtiwari.manoj@sansad.nic.in
Contact Number(011) 23094123, 09013869536 (M)
Address24, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, New Delhi-110 001
Source: LokSabha

Online presence

Criminal cases

Per the affidavit filed in 2024, Manoj Kumar Tiwari has 1 criminal case pending against him. Following are the charges against him in these cases:

  • 1 charge related to Punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506)
  • 2 charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)
  • 2 charges related to Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section-34)
  • 1 charge related to Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323)
  • 1 charge related to Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)

Source: MyNeta

Positions held

17th Lok Sabha

  • Member, Committee on Petitions (Oct 2020 onwards)
  • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Oct 2020 onwards)
  • Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (Sept. 2020 onwards)
  • Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs (13 Sept. 2019 – 12 Sept. 2020)

16th Lok Sabha 

  • Member, Court of Jamia Milia Islamia (May 2019)
  • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (May 2019)
  • Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (1 Sep. 2014 – 25 May 2019)

Source: LokSabha

Assets and Liabilities

DetailsHoldings in 2019Holdings in 2024Change %
Total Assets (Movable + Immovable)Rs 24,28,17,031 Rs 32,81,62,60134.14%
LiabilitiesRs 1,36,18,755 Rs 2,04,47,772 50.14%
Source: MyNeta

Performance in Parliament

MPAttendanceNo of Debates No of questionsPrivate member’s bills
Manoj Tiwari85%373950
National average 79%46.72101.5
State average80%361832.5
Source: PRS

This two time MP has done quite well in terms of attendance with an average attendance of 85% and 100% attendance in 6 sessions of Parliament. Manoj Tiwari took part in 37 debates and asked a total of 395 questions when compared to the national average of 210. He did not initiate a single private member bill while in Parliament. 

The debates he participated in are listed below:

  • Regarding development of civic amenities in Sonia Vihar in North East Delhi parliamentary constituency
  • Regarding the problem of drug abuse in the Country
  • Regarding alleged corruption by ministers in Delhi and Punjab
  • Regarding condition of Government Schools in Delhi
  • Discussion on air pollution and climate change
  • Regarding polluted drinking water in National Capital Territory of Delhi

In terms of questions asked, some topics include:

  • Civic Amenities in Slums
  • Ban on Plastic Items
  • Quality of Drinking Water
  • Drug Abuse
  • Forest Cover in the Country
  • Net Zero Emission Airports

MPLAD funds utilisation

Cumulative works recommended by MPRs 23.15 crore
Amount sanctioned Rs 15.07 crore
Expenditure IncurredRs 8.26 crore
Source: MPLADS

Candidates contesting in 2024

Of the 69 who had filed candidature, 44 have been accepted, 24 rejected and 1 withdrew his/her nomination. 28 candidates are finally contesting the seat

Ashok Kumar, Male, 66
Party: Bahujan Samaj Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 6,92,04,858
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Kanhaiya Kumar, Male, 37
Party: Indian National Congress
Education: Doctorate
Pending criminal cases: 6
Total assets: Rs 10,72,966
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Manoj Tiwari, Male, 53
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 2
Total assets: Rs 32,81,62,601
Total liabilities: Rs 1,01,71,659
Click here for affidavit
Ajay Tiwari, Male, 40
Party: Right to Recall Party
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0 
Total assets: Rs 2,91,19,110
Total liabilities: Rs 1,22,11,000
Click here for affidavit
Akash Srivastav, Male, 28
Party: Jai Hind National Party
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 6,26,683
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Ishwar Chand, Male, 71
Party: Bharatrashtra Democratic Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,73,77,324
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Kanhi Lal, Male, 46
Party: Swatantra Jantaraj Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 48,38,925
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Jagdish, Male, 44
Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
Education: Illiterate
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 1,14,29,423
Total liabilities: Rs 16,20,000
Click here for affidavit
Nivedita Sharma “Prem”, Female, 57
Party: Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya)
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 1,50,70,736
Total liabilities: Rs 28,00,000
Click here for affidavit
Adv K.T. Paluskar, Male, 66
Party: Prabuddha Republican Party
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 24,86,215
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Prakash Devi, Female, 56
Party: Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST)
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 15,63,734
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Babita Yadav, Female, 38
Party: Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)
Education:Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,20,61,570
Total liabilities: Rs 27,000
Click here for affidavit
Adv. Bhim Kishor, Male, 33
Party: Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 2
Total assets: Rs 17,70,940
Total liabilities: Rs 40,000
Click here for affidavit
Lakshya Vashist (Shyam), Male, 39
Party: Jindabad Kranti Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 6,35,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sanjeev Kumar, Male, 46
Party: Public Political Party
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,58,100
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, Male, 54
Party: Bharatiya Liberal Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,33,12,350
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sunita, Female, 49
Party: Navarang Congress Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,18,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Subhash, Male, 49
Party: Rashtriya Janmorcha
Education: 8th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 31,37,400
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sushil Choudhary, Male, 44
Party: Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
Education:8th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 45,41,000
Total liabilities: Rs 72,000
Click here for affidavit
Akeshan Dut, Male, 30
Independent Candidate
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 92,100
Total liabilities: Rs 41,400
Click here for affidavit
Ashok Mishra, Male, 46
Independent Candidate
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 2,50,01,824
Total liabilities: Rs 28,95,000
Click here for affidavit
Birpal Singh Koli, Male, 54
Independent Candidate
Education:8th Pass
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 2,10,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Manoj Kumar, Male, 39
Independent Candidate
Education:12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,05,200
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Yogesh Swamy, Male, 41
Independent Candidate
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases:1
Total assets: Rs 65,16,226
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Ravi Kiran Thilak Thatikonda , Male, 31
Independent Candidate
Education:Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 1,10,074
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh, Male, 53
Independent Candidate
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 1,94,31,219
Total liabilities: Rs 48,69,362
Click here for affidavit
Vijay Kumar Jha, Male, 48
Independent Candidate
Education: Others
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 76,519
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Saroj Kumar Ray, Male, 33
Independent Candidate
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 14,07,028
Total liabilities: Rs 9,17,000
Click here for affidavit
Sources: eci.gov.in, myneta.info

Key candidates in the news

Manoj Tiwari, a two time sitting MP and Bhojpuri star has been nominated for the third time by the BJP. He hails from Kaimur district of Bihar. He first entered politics on a Samajwadi party ticket but lost to Yogi Adityanath in the 15th Lok Sabha elections. In the subsequent elections (2014 and 2019), he won the North East Delhi seat by defeating AAP candidate Prof Anand Kumar and INC candidate, then Delhi CM, Sheila Dixit respectively. In 2019, he had increased his victory margin to a mammoth 3.66 lakh. Incidentally, Manoj is the only sitting MP from Delhi who has got a ticket again from the BJP.

In a recent campaign, he stated that the focus of his campaign was ‘development’ with the  BJP having introduced the metro to North east Delhi and constructed the Signature bridge in the area. He urged voters not to give in to the divisive politics of the Congress. 

Kanhaiya Kumar, former President of the All India Students Federation (AISF) and JNU students’ Union has been nominated by the Congress-AAP alliance (INDIA Bloc) for North East Delhi constituency. Originally from Beguserai in Bihar, Kanhaiya is contesting elections for the second time following his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Beguserai parliamentary constituency. 

Speculation is rife that Rahul Gandhi was the one who endorsed Kanhaiya much to the displeasure of party workers. Repeatedly called a member of the “tukde tukde gang”, Kanhaiya has been part of various JNU demonstrations during his tenure as a doctoral student at JNU. He has been quite vocal about the BJP labelling anyone questioning the government ‘anti-national’

Issues of the constituency

Given the influx of migrants from other states, there is a lot of pressure on resources in the constituency. Congested roads, poor sanitation and traffic are some of the major issues that have been cited by residents of this constituency. School infrastructure is also in need of much improvement as stated by one of the residents. 

This constituency has seen a lot of communal tensions in recent times. Muslims constitute a major portion of the population mostly residing in areas like Mustafabad, Seelampur, Karawal Nagar and Ghonda. In 2020-2021, North East Delhi witnessed major riots following the Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and NRC. 

Also read

Sections:

About Madhushree Rao

Madhushree Rao is a Programme Associate at Oorvani Foundation. She has recently developed an interest in writing about civic issues and is keen to explore the environmental aspect of reporting.
Read more by Madhushree Rao

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Chandni Chowk — Know your constituency and candidates

by May 23, 2024 Governance
Delhi-based businessman, Praveen Khandelwal of the BJP takes on Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal. Know more about them and other contenders.

Table of contentsAbout the constituencyMap of the Constituency Find your polling boothIncumbent MP: Harsh Vardhan, BJPOnline PresenceCriminal CasesPositions HeldPerformance in ParliamentMPLAD fundsCandidates contesting in 2024Key Candidates in the newsIssues of the constituencyAlso read About the constituency  Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the Indian National Capital Territory of Delhi. This constituency came into existence in 1956. It is the smallest constituency of Lok Sabha in terms of area. Since the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, it is made up of ten assembly constituencies, which are Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Lok Sabha elections 2024: West Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

by and May 23, 2024 Governance
West Delhi will see Mahabal Mishra on an AAP ticket this time, against the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat. More on them and others in the contest.

Table of contentsAt a glance- West Delhi ConstituencyFind your polling boothPast election resultsIncumbent MP: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, BJPCandidates contesting in 2024Additional informationKey candidates in the newsKey issues and challenges in the constituencyAlso read The Delhi West Lok Sabha constituency comprises ten Vidhan Sabha constituencies: 26-Madipur, 27-Rajouri Garden, 28-Hari Nagar, 29-Tilak Nagar, 30-Janakpuri, 31- Vikaspuri, 32-Uttam Nagar, 33-Dwarka, 34-Matiala, 35-Najafgarh. The first five fall in the West Delhi district and the next five in the South West Delhi district. The constituency as it exists today came into being in 2008 after the delimitation. The first member of Parliament to be…

Continue reading