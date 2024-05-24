Lok Sabha elections 2024: North East Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

About the constituency

Well known for its high migrant labour population from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, North East Delhi constituency comprises the following areas: Burari, Timarpur, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur (SC), Seemapuri (SC), Seelampur, Rohtas Nagar and Mustafabad. This constituency has the highest average population density of 36,155 persons per square km — the highest in India. At least 22.42 lakh people live in the 62 sq km area.

In 2014 and 2019, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari won this seat by a margin of 1,44,084 and 3,66,102 respectively.

At a glance

Constituency Name North East Delhi Number of voters (2024) 23,81,442 Male voters 12,87,660 Female voters 10,93,638 Other voters 144 Source: Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi

Map of the constituency

North East Delhi constituency has a high concentration of Muslim voters. Pic: Opencity

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.

Past election results

2019 Candidate Sex Party Votes received Vote Share (%) 1 Manoj Tiwari M BJP 7,87,799 53.8% 2 Sheila Dixit F INC 4,21,697 28.8% 3 Dilip Pandey M AAP 1,90,856 13% Source: ceodelhi

Incumbent MP: Manoj Kumar Tiwari

Name Manoj Kumar Tiwari DOB 01-Feb-1971 Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party Educational Qualification M.P.Ed. Educated at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Profession Film Artist, Singer Email mt7tiwari@gmail.comtiwari.manoj@sansad.nic.in Contact Number (011) 23094123, 09013869536 (M) Address 24, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, New Delhi-110 001 Source: LokSabha

Online presence

Criminal cases

Per the affidavit filed in 2024, Manoj Kumar Tiwari has 1 criminal case pending against him. Following are the charges against him in these cases:

1 charge related to Punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506)

2 charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

2 charges related to Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section-34)

1 charge related to Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323)

1 charge related to Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)

Source: MyNeta

Positions held

17th Lok Sabha

Member, Committee on Petitions (Oct 2020 onwards)

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Oct 2020 onwards)

Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (Sept. 2020 onwards)

Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs (13 Sept. 2019 – 12 Sept. 2020)

16th Lok Sabha

Member, Court of Jamia Milia Islamia (May 2019)

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (May 2019)

Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (1 Sep. 2014 – 25 May 2019)

Source: LokSabha

Assets and Liabilities

Details Holdings in 2019 Holdings in 2024 Change % Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs 24,28,17,031 Rs 32,81,62,601 34.14% Liabilities Rs 1,36,18,755 Rs 2,04,47,772 50.14% Source: MyNeta

Performance in Parliament

MP Attendance No of Debates No of questions Private member’s bills Manoj Tiwari 85% 37 395 0 National average 79% 46.7 210 1.5 State average 80% 36 183 2.5 Source: PRS

This two time MP has done quite well in terms of attendance with an average attendance of 85% and 100% attendance in 6 sessions of Parliament. Manoj Tiwari took part in 37 debates and asked a total of 395 questions when compared to the national average of 210. He did not initiate a single private member bill while in Parliament.

The debates he participated in are listed below:

Regarding development of civic amenities in Sonia Vihar in North East Delhi parliamentary constituency

Regarding the problem of drug abuse in the Country

Regarding alleged corruption by ministers in Delhi and Punjab

Regarding condition of Government Schools in Delhi

Discussion on air pollution and climate change

Regarding polluted drinking water in National Capital Territory of Delhi

In terms of questions asked, some topics include:

Civic Amenities in Slums

Ban on Plastic Items

Quality of Drinking Water

Drug Abuse

Forest Cover in the Country

Net Zero Emission Airports

MPLAD funds utilisation

Cumulative works recommended by MP Rs 23.15 crore Amount sanctioned Rs 15.07 crore Expenditure Incurred Rs 8.26 crore Source: MPLADS

Of the 69 who had filed candidature, 44 have been accepted, 24 rejected and 1 withdrew his/her nomination. 28 candidates are finally contesting the seat

Manoj Tiwari, a two time sitting MP and Bhojpuri star has been nominated for the third time by the BJP. He hails from Kaimur district of Bihar. He first entered politics on a Samajwadi party ticket but lost to Yogi Adityanath in the 15th Lok Sabha elections. In the subsequent elections (2014 and 2019), he won the North East Delhi seat by defeating AAP candidate Prof Anand Kumar and INC candidate, then Delhi CM, Sheila Dixit respectively. In 2019, he had increased his victory margin to a mammoth 3.66 lakh. Incidentally, Manoj is the only sitting MP from Delhi who has got a ticket again from the BJP.

In a recent campaign, he stated that the focus of his campaign was ‘development’ with the BJP having introduced the metro to North east Delhi and constructed the Signature bridge in the area. He urged voters not to give in to the divisive politics of the Congress.

Kanhaiya Kumar, former President of the All India Students Federation (AISF) and JNU students’ Union has been nominated by the Congress-AAP alliance (INDIA Bloc) for North East Delhi constituency. Originally from Beguserai in Bihar, Kanhaiya is contesting elections for the second time following his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Beguserai parliamentary constituency.

Speculation is rife that Rahul Gandhi was the one who endorsed Kanhaiya much to the displeasure of party workers. Repeatedly called a member of the “tukde tukde gang”, Kanhaiya has been part of various JNU demonstrations during his tenure as a doctoral student at JNU. He has been quite vocal about the BJP labelling anyone questioning the government ‘anti-national’.

Issues of the constituency

Given the influx of migrants from other states, there is a lot of pressure on resources in the constituency. Congested roads, poor sanitation and traffic are some of the major issues that have been cited by residents of this constituency. School infrastructure is also in need of much improvement as stated by one of the residents.

This constituency has seen a lot of communal tensions in recent times. Muslims constitute a major portion of the population mostly residing in areas like Mustafabad, Seelampur, Karawal Nagar and Ghonda. In 2020-2021, North East Delhi witnessed major riots following the Shaheen Bagh protests against CAA and NRC.

