Lok Sabha elections 2024: West Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

May 23, 2024
West Delhi will see Mahabal Mishra on an AAP ticket this time, against the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat. More on them and others in the contest.

The Delhi West Lok Sabha constituency comprises ten Vidhan Sabha constituencies: 26-Madipur, 27-Rajouri Garden, 28-Hari Nagar, 29-Tilak Nagar, 30-Janakpuri, 31- Vikaspuri, 32-Uttam Nagar, 33-Dwarka, 34-Matiala, 35-Najafgarh. The first five fall in the West Delhi district and the next five in the South West Delhi district.

The constituency as it exists today came into being in 2008 after the delimitation. The first member of Parliament to be elected from this constituency was Mahabal Mishra who won the seat on an Indian National Congress ticket in 2009.

The constituency has a high density of people with a population of over 25 lakhs and houses affluent neighbourhoods with residential complexes as well as commercial hubs. There are both urban and rural areas in the West Delhi constituency.

Delhi west map
Delhi West constituency has a mix of semi-rural and urban voter base. Pic. OPenCity

At a glance- West Delhi Constituency

Name of the constituencyWest Delhi
Number of voters (2024)2488831
Male voters 13,27,008
Female voters11,61,717
Others106
Source: ceodelhi.gov.in

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Past election results

2019CandidateSexPartyVote share (%)
1Parvesh Sahib Singh VermaMBJP60.05 %
2Mahabal MishraMINC19.92 %
3Balbir JakharMAAP17.47 %
Source: lokdhaba.ashoka.edu.in
2014CandidateSexPartyVote share (%)
1Parvesh Sahib Singh VermaMBJP48.32%
2Jarnail SinghMAAP28.4%
3Mahabal MishraMINC14.34%
Source: lokdhaba.ashoka.edu.in

Incumbent MP: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, BJP

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is the incumbent MP for West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency. He is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and has won from West Delhi twice, in 2014 and 2019. He is the son of the former chief minister of Delhi, Sahib Singh Verma.

For his complete profile, click here.

Candidates contesting in 2024

For the West Delhi constituency, 49 candidates had filed their nominations, 30 got accepted, and 24 are contesting.

Mahabal Mishra, Male, 69
Party: Aam Aadmi Party
Education: 12th pass
Pending criminal cases: 2

Assets: Rs 43,03,55,596 
Liabilities: Rs 2,58,70,111 
Click here for affidavit
Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Female, 51
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
Education: Postgraduate
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 14,74,36,650
Liabilities: Rs 1,18,57,294
Click here for affidavit
Vishakha, Female, 39
Party: Bahujan Samaj Party
Education: 12th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 1,18,150 
Liabilities: Rs 49,613
Click here for affidavit
Amit Kumar Singh, Male, 37
Party: Rashtriya Suraksha Party
Education: Graduate, Professional (CA)
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 1,26,87,424 
Liabilities: Rs 1,16,01,297
Click here for affidavit
Uma Shankar Tiwari, Male, 49
Party: Bhartiya Mahasangh Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 27,04,353
Liabilities: Rs 15,00,000
Click here for affidavit
Umesh Chauhan, Male, 34
Party: Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
Education: 8th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 1,18,029 
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Om Prakash Narayan, Male, 56
Party: Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
Education: Doctorate
Pending criminal cases:

Assets: Rs 81,100
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Chaman Lal Verma, Male, 72
Party: Samaj Vikas Kranti Party
Education: Postgraduate
Pending criminal cases: 0

Assets: Rs 1,95,06,200
Liabilities: Rs 24,00,000 
Click here for affidavit
Charanjeet Singh, Male, 57
Party: All India Forward Bloc
Education: Advanced Diploma and Business Management
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 49,61,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Jaya Raman, Male, 61
Party: Sarvlokhit Samaj Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 1,40,000 
Liabilities: Rs 5,36,000
Click here for affidavit
Deepak Sharma, Male, 37
Party: Bharatiya Jan Jagriti Party
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 14,01,875
Liabilities: Rs 3,39,200
Click here for affidavit
Pramod Kureel, Male, 57
Party: Bahujan National Party (Ambedkar)
Education: Postgraduate
Pending criminal cases: 0

Assets: Rs 11,59,000
Liabilities: Rs 5,29,600
Click here for affidavit
Madhu, Female, 54
Party: Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 4,21,224 
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Meena Ujjainwal, Female, 55
Party: Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
Education: Postgraduate
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 96,74,671
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Ramesh Kumar Jain @Nirbhik, Male, 48
Party: Gareeb Aadmi Party
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 1,58,20,883 
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
AJ Rajan, Male, 60
Party: Navarang Congress Party
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 3,84,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sunil Meghwal, Male, 37
Party: Ambedkarite Party of India
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 8,61,172
Liabilities: Rs 71,872
Click here for affidavit
Anju Sharma, Female, 53
Party: Independent
Education: Graduate Professional (B.Ed)
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 69,66,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Kapil Marwah, Male, 41
Party: Independent
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 1

Assets: Rs 4,45,56,775 
Liabilities: Rs 12,91,850
Click here for affidavit
Jarnail Singh, Male, 73
Party: Independent
Education: 12th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 75,30,955
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Ravi, Male, 36
Party: Independent
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 1,13,719
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Rajiv Kant Mishra, Male, 46
Party: Independent
Education: Graduate, Professional (LLB)
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 5,57,581
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Ram Narayan Mohanty, Male, 49
Party: Independent
Education: Postgraduate
Pending criminal cases:

Assets: Rs 37,20,000
Liabilities: Rs 1,77,000
Click here for affidavit
Sabir Khan, Male, 48
Party: Independent
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: Nil

Assets: Rs 97,225
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Source: myneta.info

Additional information

Mahabal Mishra: Mahabal Mishra is a veteran politician. He has political experience at the local as well as the central level. He was elected as the councillor from Dabri in 1997. He is also a two-term MLA: 1998 from Narsipur and Dwarka in 2008. He became the MP from West Delhi in 2009, contesting on a Congress ticket. In 2022 he quit the INC to join AAP. He has been fielded as the INDIA bloc candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Online presence:

Kamaljeet Sehrawat: Kamaljeet Sehrawat has held important positions in the BJP over the past few years and has considerable political experience. She became the Najafgarh district BJP vice president in 2007. She also served as the president of the BJP Delhi Mahila Morcha from 2014 to 2016, following which she became the BJP vice president of Delhi State from 2016 to 2017.

She has worked as the councillor of the Dwarka B Ward. She is also the former Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. She had contested to be an MLA in 2008 from the Matiala assembly constituency, but lost that election.

Online presence:

Key candidates in the news

Mahabal Mishra

Mahabal Mishra is making a third attempt at winning from this constituency after losing in 2014 and 2019 when he contested on a ticket from the INC. This time the INDIA bloc has fielded him as a candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party.

In his election promises, he has said his priority will be the expansion of the metro to west Delhi. He has said that his motto has been “Kaam kiya hai, kaam karenge, jan jan ka samman karenge (Have worked, will continue to work and will respect everyone)”. He believes that though he has lost the past two elections, people will remember him in this election for the work he has done and for being available for them.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat

Although Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s leg has been in a cast, she has been campaigning in this constituency as she replaces incumbent MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma as BJP’s candidate. During her campaigning, she has questioned how INC and AAP who contested as rivals in past elections have now come together. She has also made remarks on how Arvind Kejriwal has been pushing his wife forward in this election despite her lack of political experience.

Her poll promises are that she will ensure parks in colonies, good roads, water and sewer connections and implementation of the central government’s scheme for women and young people.

Key issues and challenges in the constituency

Aerial view of Dwarka
Dwarka which falls in the West Delhi constituency is urbanised and has swanky neighbourhoods. Pic: Kronik@sscindia
  • In trading hubs of Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar and Janakpuri, issues like sealing and impact of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax are among voters’ concerns. In areas like Matiala and Najafgarh, issues of limited water supply and dependence on water tankers dominate.
  • There is not a single area, barring few upper-class sectors of Dwarka, where road congestion is not an issue. Surprisingly, it’s not on any party’s manifesto. According to a resident of Vikaspuri, safety of locals and parking woes are the top concerns.  Parking is a huge issue. Anyone can park their vehicles anywhere, which at times occupies half of the roads. 
  • Unauthorised colonies and open drains are a concern too. The situation improved a bit in the last five years, but a lot still needs to be done. 
  • Women’s safety is also a major issue in West Delhi, which has the maximum number of women voters at 11,33,406.
  • West Delhi Constituency faces several challenges that need to be addressed by the elected representative. One of the primary concerns is the need for improved infrastructure, including better roads, public transportation, and healthcare facilities. The rapid urbanization and population growth have put a strain on the existing resources, leading to congestion and inadequate amenities.
  • Another critical issue in West Delhi is the need for better waste management systems. With the increasing population, the generation of waste has also risen significantly. Implementing efficient waste management practices is crucial to maintaining the constituency’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability.
  • The constituency grapples with a myriad of socio-economic challenges, ranging from infrastructural gaps to unemployment and environmental concerns. While areas like Dwarka boast modern amenities and infrastructural development, disparities are stark in regions like Najafgarh, where basic amenities and employment opportunities remain a pressing issue.
  • Education emerges as a significant concern, with disparities in access and quality prevalent across the constituency. While some areas boast prestigious educational institutions, others struggle with inadequate facilities and low literacy rates. Bridging this gap is crucial for empowering the youth and fostering socio-economic growth.

Also read

About Shruti Gokarn

Shruti Gokarn is a Reporter for Citizen Matters. A former educator turned journalist, she writes on education, handicrafts, food, and travel among other things. Her other interests are crocheting, and reading.
Read more by Shruti Gokarn

Ashni Tyagi has over seven years of experience in the development sector and has been a resident of West Delhi for 20 plus years.
Read more by Ashni Tyagi

