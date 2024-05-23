Lok Sabha elections 2024: West Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

The Delhi West Lok Sabha constituency comprises ten Vidhan Sabha constituencies: 26-Madipur, 27-Rajouri Garden, 28-Hari Nagar, 29-Tilak Nagar, 30-Janakpuri, 31- Vikaspuri, 32-Uttam Nagar, 33-Dwarka, 34-Matiala, 35-Najafgarh. The first five fall in the West Delhi district and the next five in the South West Delhi district.

The constituency as it exists today came into being in 2008 after the delimitation. The first member of Parliament to be elected from this constituency was Mahabal Mishra who won the seat on an Indian National Congress ticket in 2009.

The constituency has a high density of people with a population of over 25 lakhs and houses affluent neighbourhoods with residential complexes as well as commercial hubs. There are both urban and rural areas in the West Delhi constituency.

Delhi West constituency has a mix of semi-rural and urban voter base. Pic. OPenCity

At a glance- West Delhi Constituency

Name of the constituency West Delhi Number of voters (2024) 2488831 Male voters 13,27,008 Female voters 11,61,717 Others 106 Source: ceodelhi.gov.in

Past election results

2019 Candidate Sex Party Vote share (%) 1 Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma M BJP 60.05 % 2 Mahabal Mishra M INC 19.92 % 3 Balbir Jakhar M AAP 17.47 % Source: lokdhaba.ashoka.edu.in

2014 Candidate Sex Party Vote share (%) 1 Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma M BJP 48.32% 2 Jarnail Singh M AAP 28.4% 3 Mahabal Mishra M INC 14.34% Source: lokdhaba.ashoka.edu.in

Incumbent MP: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, BJP

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is the incumbent MP for West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency. He is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and has won from West Delhi twice, in 2014 and 2019. He is the son of the former chief minister of Delhi, Sahib Singh Verma.

For the West Delhi constituency, 49 candidates had filed their nominations, 30 got accepted, and 24 are contesting.

Additional information

Mahabal Mishra: Mahabal Mishra is a veteran politician. He has political experience at the local as well as the central level. He was elected as the councillor from Dabri in 1997. He is also a two-term MLA: 1998 from Narsipur and Dwarka in 2008. He became the MP from West Delhi in 2009, contesting on a Congress ticket. In 2022 he quit the INC to join AAP. He has been fielded as the INDIA bloc candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat: Kamaljeet Sehrawat has held important positions in the BJP over the past few years and has considerable political experience. She became the Najafgarh district BJP vice president in 2007. She also served as the president of the BJP Delhi Mahila Morcha from 2014 to 2016, following which she became the BJP vice president of Delhi State from 2016 to 2017.

She has worked as the councillor of the Dwarka B Ward. She is also the former Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. She had contested to be an MLA in 2008 from the Matiala assembly constituency, but lost that election.

Mahabal Mishra

Mahabal Mishra is making a third attempt at winning from this constituency after losing in 2014 and 2019 when he contested on a ticket from the INC. This time the INDIA bloc has fielded him as a candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party.

In his election promises, he has said his priority will be the expansion of the metro to west Delhi. He has said that his motto has been “Kaam kiya hai, kaam karenge, jan jan ka samman karenge (Have worked, will continue to work and will respect everyone)”. He believes that though he has lost the past two elections, people will remember him in this election for the work he has done and for being available for them.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat

Although Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s leg has been in a cast, she has been campaigning in this constituency as she replaces incumbent MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma as BJP’s candidate. During her campaigning, she has questioned how INC and AAP who contested as rivals in past elections have now come together. She has also made remarks on how Arvind Kejriwal has been pushing his wife forward in this election despite her lack of political experience.

Her poll promises are that she will ensure parks in colonies, good roads, water and sewer connections and implementation of the central government’s scheme for women and young people.

Key issues and challenges in the constituency

Dwarka which falls in the West Delhi constituency is urbanised and has swanky neighbourhoods. Pic: Kronik@sscindia

In trading hubs of Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar and Janakpuri, issues like sealing and impact of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax are among voters’ concerns. In areas like Matiala and Najafgarh, issues of limited water supply and dependence on water tankers dominate.

There is not a single area, barring few upper-class sectors of Dwarka, where road congestion is not an issue. Surprisingly, it’s not on any party’s manifesto. According to a resident of Vikaspuri, safety of locals and parking woes are the top concerns. Parking is a huge issue. Anyone can park their vehicles anywhere, which at times occupies half of the roads.

Unauthorised colonies and open drains are a concern too. The situation improved a bit in the last five years, but a lot still needs to be done.

Women’s safety is also a major issue in West Delhi, which has the maximum number of women voters at 11,33,406.

West Delhi Constituency faces several challenges that need to be addressed by the elected representative. One of the primary concerns is the need for improved infrastructure, including better roads, public transportation, and healthcare facilities. The rapid urbanization and population growth have put a strain on the existing resources, leading to congestion and inadequate amenities.

Another critical issue in West Delhi is the need for better waste management systems. With the increasing population, the generation of waste has also risen significantly. Implementing efficient waste management practices is crucial to maintaining the constituency’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability.

The constituency grapples with a myriad of socio-economic challenges, ranging from infrastructural gaps to unemployment and environmental concerns. While areas like Dwarka boast modern amenities and infrastructural development, disparities are stark in regions like Najafgarh, where basic amenities and employment opportunities remain a pressing issue.

Education emerges as a significant concern, with disparities in access and quality prevalent across the constituency. While some areas boast prestigious educational institutions, others struggle with inadequate facilities and low literacy rates. Bridging this gap is crucial for empowering the youth and fostering socio-economic growth.

