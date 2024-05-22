Lok Sabha elections 2024: New Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which is Delhi’s oldest constituency, comprises the following Vidhan Sabha segments: Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash.

This constituency houses several prestigious institutions like Parliament House, the Supreme Court, ministries and other central government offices, the official residences of the President, the Prime Minister, all union ministers, top civil, judicial and military officials and the diplomatic enclave, making it one of the most high-profile areas of Delhi.

Meenakshi Lekhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been the MP for this constituency, winning two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019. She won by a margin of 1,62,708 votes and 2,56,504 votes respectively.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have come together as part of the INDIA Bloc and have agreed to a seat-sharing arrangement where INC is contesting three Lok Sabha seats while AAP gets four seats.

For the New Delhi constituency, AAP has nominated three-time MLA Somnath Bharti, who will be contesting against BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj, a newbie and daughter of the late former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Map of the constituency

New Delhi includes ten Vidhan Sabha segments: Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash.

At a glance – New Delhi Parliamentary Constituency

Constituency Name New Delhi Number of voters (2024) 14,81,338 Male voters 8,08,721 Female voters 6,72,544 Other voters 73 Source: Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.

Past election results

2019 Candidate Sex Party Votes received Vote Share (%) 1 Meenakshi Lekhi F Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP 5,04,206 54.77 2 Ajay Makan M Indian National Congress (INC) 2,47,702 26.91 3 Brijesh Goyal M Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 1,50,342 16.33 Source: oneindia.com

2014 Candidate Sex Party Votes received Vote share (%) 1 Meenakshi Lekhi F BJP 4,53,350 46.73 2 Ashish Khetan M AAP 2,90,642 29.96 3 Ajay Maken M INC 1,82,893 18.85 Source: Citizen Matters

Incumbent MP: Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP

Meenakshi Lekhi addressing a press conference in 2021. Pic courtesy: Ministry of Culture, Government of India

Meenakshi Lekhi of the BJP has often been called “an absentee MP” for not being available to her constituents. Across the New Delhi parliamentary constituency a common refrain has been “Meenakshi Lekhi kabhi nahi dekhi.” In 2023, Ramesh, an independent candidate from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections filed a petition against Meenakshi Lekhi regarding alleged corrupt electoral practices.

Name/Party Meenakshi Lekhi/BJP DOB 30-Apr-1967 Educational Qualification B.Sc. (Hons), LL.B. Educated at Hindu College and Campus Law Centre – I, Delhi University, Delhi Profession Advocate, Political and Social Worker Email mrs.mlekhi@sansad.nic.in

mrs.mlekhi@gmail.com Contact Number 9810729643, 011-23327501, 011-23327502 Address C-98A, South Extension, Part-II New Delhi-110049 Source: Lok Sabha

Online presence

Website: Not available

Not available Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MLekhiBJP/

https://www.facebook.com/MLekhiBJP/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrs.mlekhi/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/mrs.mlekhi/?hl=en YouTube: Not available

Not available X: https://twitter.com/m_lekhi?lang=en

Criminal cases

Based on the affidavit that Meenakshi Lekhi filed in 2019, there are no criminal cases against her.

Assets and liabilities declared in 2019

Total assets (Movable + Immovable): Rs 36.14 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 79.38 lakh

Positions held

In 17th Lok Sabha:

Union Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs; and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Culture (July 2021 onwards)

Chairperson, Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 (2019-2021)

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence (2019-2021)

Member, General Purposes Committee, Lok Sabha (2019-2021)

Member, Committee of Privileges (2019-2021)

Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs (2019-2021)

Chairperson, Committee on Public Undertakings (2019-2021)

Member, Panel of Chairpersons, Lok Sabha (2019-2021)

In 16th Lok Sabha

Member, Press Council of India (Nov 2017)

Chairperson, Committee on Privileges (2016-2019)

Member, Joint Committee on Offices of Profit (2014-2019)

Member, Standing Committee on Urban Development (2014-2019)

Member, Press Council of India (2014-2019)

Member, Committee on Privileges (2014-2016)

Member, House Committee (2014-2019)

2010 – National Vice President, BJP Mahila Morcha

Source: Lok Sabha

Performance in Parliament

MP Attendance No of Debates No of Questions Private Member’s Bill Meenakshi Lekhi 89% 51 133 0 National Average 79% 24.4 77 0.3 State Average 80% 21 89 0.8 Source: PRS

Meenakshi Lekhi has done fairly well with an overall 89% percent attendance and having participated in 51 debates which is much higher than the national average and state average of 24.4 and 21 respectively. She has been quite active in terms of asking questions in parliament. The number of questions stands at 133 which is way higher than the national average of 77 questions. However, she hasn’t initiated any private member bills.

The debates she participated in were on varying subjects, some of which are listed below:

Discussion on air pollution and climate change

Issue of pollution in Yamuna river

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Request to govt. to take action against Aam Aadmi Party in the case of Shaheen bagh protest

Discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi

Regarding Manual Scavenging

In terms of questions asked, the list of topics includes:

Promotion of CNG

Single Use Plastic

Impact of Climate Change on Agriculture

Water Mafia in Cities

Special Economic Zones

Monitoring of Air Pollution

MPLAD funds utilisation

Recommended amount Rs 25 crore Utilised amount Rs 30 crore Total works recommended 139 Total works completed 95 Source: MPLADS

Like all MPs, Meenakshi Lekhi was sanctioned Rs 25 crore but as per the MPLADS website, she has utilised Rs 30 crore to complete 95 development works of the total 139 works recommended. However, there is no additional information regarding the type of developmental works undertaken by her in the New Delhi constituency. One news article highlights the developmental works she has undertaken – by setting up 400 open gyms and installing street lights in her constituency.

A total of 54 applications were received for candidature of New Delhi constituency. Out of these, 29 were accepted and 25 were rejected. In all, there are 17 contestants in the fray.

Key issues in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

The oldest constituency in the national capital boasts of historical buildings, upscale residential areas, well-maintained parks and some of the most high-profile localities in the city. But the constituency is also a study in contrast — while the prime localities have excellent roads and good civic infrastructure, areas in the periphery are struggling with overflowing sewage and drainage issues.

The constituency also has many unauthorised colonies, where residents are struggling due to a lack of basic amenities such as water and power supply, roads and so on.

Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA from Malviya Nagar constituency has been nominated by AAP following an alliance with the Congress. He was an active member of Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement and is one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party. Somnath was appointed Minister of Law, Tourism, Administrative Reforms, and Art and Culture in the Delhi government from December 2013 to February 2014.

Somnath Bharti hails from Nawada in Bihar and has practised as a lawyer in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

In response to a DDA notice regarding the demolition of slums in Delhi’s RK Puram, Somnath Bharti vowed to “lie in front of the bulldozers” if the central government authority went ahead with the demolition. He argued that BJP cares only for the wealthy capitalists, not the poor. In 2021, he had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable statements against UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Bansuri Swaraj, a supreme court lawyer by profession will be making her debut in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. She has served as a lawyer in the BJP for over a decade after which she was made the Secretary of the Delhi BJP. She is the daughter of late former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

In an interview with TimesNow, Bansuri Swaraj remarked “We are a nationalist party and a responsible party and will stand for any kind of injustice. BJP talks about creation of wealth and opposition talks about redistribution of wealth”.

During an interview with PTI, she asserted that the BJP has kept all its promises, be it removing Article 370, construction of Ram temple or bringing the legislation providing 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and Parliament. In a recent campaign speech, she announced that 25% of the MPLAD funds would be allocated to the RWAs of New Delhi constituency.

Also read: