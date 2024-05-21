Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, West Delhi

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is the incumbent MP for West Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency. He is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and has won from West Delhi twice, in 2014 and 2019. Parvesh Verma is one of the many rising young stars in the BJP, who got elected in 2014 at the age of 36. He is the son of the former chief minister of Delhi, Sahib Singh Verma. He also served as an MLA, getting elected from Mehrauli in 2013.

With the rise of Narendra Modi and the advent of AAP in Delhi, Verma got elected from West Delhi, getting 6,51,395 votes (48.3%), defeating Jarnail Singh of the AAP by a margin of 2,68,586 votes (19.92%). In 2019, he got re-elected with 8,65,648 votes (60.05%), defeating Mahabal Mishra of the Congress. Verma’s victory margin of 5,78,486 votes was the 6th highest victory margin in the country.

Parvesh Verma: Personal Information

Name Parvesh Sahib Singh Age 46 years Political Party Bhartiya Janata Party Educational Qualification B Com, MBA (International Business), Educated at Kirori Mal College (University of Delhi) and FORE School of Management, Delhi Profession Businessperson, agriculturist Enrolled as voter in 34 Matiala, Delhi constituency, at Serial no 994 in Part no 16 Email parveshsahibsingh@gmail.com Contact number 98113-61000, 99106-61000 Address 31/23/1, Vill. Matiala, Delhi-110059 Source: https://sansad.in/ls/members, https://myneta.info

Online presence

Criminal cases

Parvesh Verma has no pending criminal cases against him.

Assets and liabilities

In the 2019 elections, Verma declared assets to the tune of Rs 15,51,95,014 with approximately Rs 3 crore in movable assets and Rs 12 crore in immovable assets. His sources of income are his MP Salary, Partner in M/S Sahib Auto Mobile, Rent and Interest Income.

Details Holdings in 2019 Holdings in 2014 Difference in 5 years Movable Assets Rs 3.21 crore Rs 1.82 crore Rs 1.39 crore Immovable Assets Rs 12.30 crore Rs 8.90 crore Rs 3.4 crore Total Assets Rs 15.51 crore Rs 10.72 crore Rs 4.79 crore Liabilities Rs 4.00 crore Rs 2.66 crore Rs 1.34 crore Source: Mynetainfo

Parvesh Verma has hit the campaign trail with BJP and has addressed meetings with workers and people in Rajasthan as well. Pic: Twitter (X)

Positions Held

Verma served as the Deputy Whip of BJP in 16th Lok Sabha. In the 16th Lok sabha, he served as a member in the following committees:

Joint Committee on Food Management in Parliament House Complex

Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament

Standing Committee on Urban Development.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, he is the member of the following committees:

Committee on Estimates

Standing Committee on Finance

Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology

Performance in Parliament

Parvesh Verma has done well in terms of attendance in the parliament with 9.5% attendance, higher than the national average of 79% and state average of 80%. The MP recorded 100% attendance in Winter Session 2023, Special Session 2023, Budget Session 2020.

Summary of debates and questions

The MP also participated in 46 debates, again higher than the national average of 45.1 and state average of 35. He has participated in many debates related to national and local issues such as:

The NCT of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Water shortage in Delhi

Controlling drugs smuggling

New excise policy of the Delhi Government

Air pollution and climate change

He asked 268 questions in parliament, higher than the national and state average of 204 and 180 respectively. His questions range from topics of air pollution and infrastructure building:

Faculty in Central Universities

Houses to Homeless People in Delhi

Industrial Manufacturing

Quality of Construction of Houses

Marine Pollution

He has introduced 12 private member bills in the parliament ranging on issues from prevention of sealing of shops in Delhi, biodegradable packing to compulsory teaching of financial education. The complete list of debates attended, questions asked and bills introduced can be accessed here.

MPLADS spending for West Delhi

Parvesh Verma utilised most of his MPLAD schemes out of the 21.36 crore allocated to West Delhi with Rs 0.68 crore left unspent. He had adopted Jharoda in Najafgarh in his constituency to develop as a model village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. He has spent a substantial amount of money on installing open-air gyms in parks in his constituency.

Entitlement received for West Delhi Constituency (2019-24) Rs 17 crore Recommended amount for work Rs 21.53 crore Amount sanctioned Rs 16.86 crore Expenditure incurred Rs 4.60 crore Unspent balance Rs 0.68 crore % utilisation of funds 90.07% Source: https://mplads.gov.in

In the news

Parvesh Verma has often attracted controversies due to his statements. In the campaign for 2020 assembly elections, he was faced with a 24 hour ban by the Election Commission for calling Arvind Kejriwal, a “terrorist”.

He also caused a huge uproar by suggesting that Shaheen Bagh protesters could “enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, and kill them.” At a VHP rally, he called for a total boycott of the Muslim community.

What I want from my MP?

* As a young person, I wish to see politicians I can look up to. They should inspire us about policy making and politics. They should believe in the value of our vote and democracy. From what I have seen as a resident of West Delhi, it is the complete opposite. The MP has been conspicuously absent from the constituency from the past five years. To see him go on hateful rants about a particular community deepens the divide in our society. Our politicians should be representing everyone regardless of their identity and yet we see here a blatant attempt to polarise the people of Delhi.

* MP Parvesh Verma has been a part of the Consultative Committee on Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He represents a constituency, which is facing the effects of urban sprawl, air pollution and lack of affordable housing. We want from our MP action on lack of housing, the persistent problem of haphazard infrastructure due to poor urban planning and unliveable conditions in slums.

* He should be leading the way forward in community driven solutions to the problems arising due to rapid urbanisation. As a member of the ruling party, he should have brought key industries to West Delhi to create sustainable jobs.

* As students, we have been repeatedly promised quality infrastructure in the West Campus of the Delhi University but we haven’t seen much progress in the MP’s 10 years.



