Lok Sabha elections 2024: East Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the seven parliamentary constituencies in the Indian National Capital Territory of Delhi. Constituted in 1966, it is one of the most densely populated constituencies with a population of around 25 lakh. It comprises the following areas: Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar Vishwas Nagar, Patparganj, Janpura, Trilokpuri (SC), Kondli (SC) and Okhla.

As of January 2024, the constituency had around 20.6 lakh voters, with approximately 11.2 lakh male voters and 9.3 lakh female voters.

Different candidates were fielded in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Cricketer Gautam Gambhir is the current MP of the constituency who defeated the Indian National Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 3,91,222 votes. (Arvinder Singh Lovely has since joined the BJP).

In 2014, Mahesh Girri of the BJP won the East Delhi constituency seat against AAP candidate Rajmohan Gandhi by a margin of 1,90,463.

Harsh Malhotra, former municipal mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation has been nominated by the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will be contesting against AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar, a Dalit leader who is the AAP’s Delhi unit vice-president.

East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency. Source: Opencity

Use your EPIC number in the voter ID cards to find the booth information here.

Incumbent MP: Gautam Gambhir, BJP

Gautam Gambhir’s name has been dropped from the BJP’s candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections since he requested the BJP to relieve him of his political duties so that he may focus his attention on cricket. Below is a quick snapshot of his profile and tenure as MP:

Name Gautam Gambhir DOB 14-Oct-1981 Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Educational Qualification 12th Pass

BA (Pass Course) From Hindu College, Delhi University in 2000, Degree Course Not Completed, & Central Board of Secondary Education, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, All India Senior School Certificate Examination In 2000 Profession Sportsperson Email 97gambhirgautam@gmail.com

gautam.gambhir@sansad.nic.in Contact Number +91 9818287292 (M) Address 6B/8, N.E.A., Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi-110060 Source: LokSabha

Online presence

Website : Not available

: Not available Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GautamGambhir/

https://www.facebook.com/GautamGambhir/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gautamgambhir55/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/gautamgambhir55/?hl=en YouTube: Not available

Not available X: @GautamGambhir

Criminal cases

According to his affidavit filed in 2019, Gautam Gambhir has 1 criminal case pending against him. Following are the charges against him in the case:

1 charge related to Punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section-406)

1 charge related to Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420)

1 charge related to Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section-34)

Source: MyNeta

Positions Held

17th Lok Sabha

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (2019 onwards)

Member, Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs (2019 onwards)

Performance in Parliament

MP Attendance No of Debates No of questions Private member’s bills Gautam Gambhir 61% 3 97 1 National average 79% 46.7 210 1.5 State average 80% 36 183 2.5 Source: PRS

This first time MP and cricketer has done quite poorly in terms of attendance with an average attendance of 61%. During the budget session of parliament, his attendance dropped to 22%, the lowest among all the sessions of parliament. Gautam took part in just three debates while the state average was 36 and asked a total of 97 questions while the state average was 183. He initiated one private member bill while in Parliament.

The debates he participated in are listed below:

Discussion on air pollution and climate change Requesting the government to resolve the problem of Ghazipur landfill and prepare a national policy for waste management

Discussion on the Demand for Grant No 100 under the control of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

In terms of questions asked, some topics include:

Construction of New Airports

Domestic Workers

COVID-19 Pandemic

Pollution Level in Yamuna River during Lockdown

Penalty for Animal Cruelty

Prohibition of Manual Scavenging

MPLAD funds utilisation

Recommended amount Rs 25 crore Utilised amount NA Total works recommended NA Total works completed NA

Details of Gautam Gambhir’s MPLADS funds utilisation is not available on the MPLADS site, but according to a report published in The Indian Express, he recommended 48 works, of which only 12 were completed. Incidentally, this is the least number of recommended works by any MP across the seven constituencies in the NCT of Delhi.

Of the 52 candidates who filed nominations, 30 have been accepted, 21 rejected and 1 withdrew his/her candidature.

Kuldeep Kumar is a graduate of Delhi University, and is currently the MLA from Kondli constituency. He met Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare, and joined the AAP after its formation in 2012.

In an interview with TOI, Kuldeep mentioned that he would focus on rehabilitating children addicted to drugs, making the committee of law and order functional once again, getting land from the DDA to build hospitals, schools, community centres, libraries and mohalla clinics and bringing the Delhi metro till Mayur Vihar phase 3. Other priorities include clearing Ghazipur landfill and regularising unauthorised colonies in East Delhi constituency. He is committed to being available to his constituents 24/7.

Harsh Malhotra is the BJP candidate for East Delhi constituency and is one of the three general secretaries of the BJP’s Delhi unit. He graduated with a BSc from Delhi University’s Hansraj College and pursued an LLB from DU in 1987.

In an interview with PTI, Harsha stated that if he won the elections, he would build a mega hospital like AIIMS in the trans-Yamuna area and provide flats to slum dwellers and construct a multilevel parking facility at the garments market in Gandhi Nagar.

Issues of the constituency

East Delhi is home to the infamous Ghazipur landfill which was commissioned in 1984. It currently has over 78 lakh tonnes of waste piled up, making it just 8 metres short of the Qutub Minar. Besides the waste issue, the residents of this constituency have cited bad roads, overflowing sewers, poor infrastructure and contaminated water as some of the major issues of the constituency which have not been tackled yet. Apart from this, pollution remains a problem for residents of Anand Vihar and Ghazipur areas while the residents of Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, and Mandawali have complained about increasing crime in these areas.

