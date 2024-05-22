Lok Sabha elections 2024: South Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

About the constituency

Established in 1966, South Delhi Constituency is Delhi’s fourth largest constituency in terms of number of voters and is made up of Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli (SC), Ambedkar Nagar (SC), Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur. The villages are largely dominated by the Gujjar community. It’s an upmarket area and is often referred to as the financial capital of the state.

As of January 2024, the constituency had around 22.21 lakh voters, including roughly 12.34 lakh men and 9.86 lakh women, many of whom live in the urban villages or unauthorised colonies.

This constituency had BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP candidate Raghav Chadha contest elections in 2019. Ramesh Bidhuri won this seat bagging a little above 56.5% of the total number of votes polled.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has given a ticket to Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, an MLA from the Badarpur Assembly segment and the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly while AAP has nominated Sahi Ram Pehalwan, a two-time MLA from Tughlakabad and a Gujjar leader.

Map of the Constituency

South Delhi PC Constituency. Source: OpenCity

Personal Information of Incumbent MP

Name Ramesh Bidhuri DOB 18-July-1961 Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party Educational Qualification B.Com., LL.B. Educated at Delhi University and Ch. Charan Singh University Profession Advocate, Business person, Farmer, Social Worker Email ramesh.bidhuri@sansad.nic.in

rameshbidhuri@yahoo.in Contact Number (011) 26054499, 09811039678 (M) Address 179, Sunpat House,

Village-Tughlakabad,

(Entry M.B. Road Side) New Delhi-110044 Source: Lok Sabha

Online presence

Website : https://rameshbidhuri.co.in/

: https://rameshbidhuri.co.in/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ramesh.bidhuri.9/

https://www.facebook.com/ramesh.bidhuri.9/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ramesh_bidhuri/?hl=enen

https://www.instagram.com/ramesh_bidhuri/?hl=enen X: @rameshbidhuri Criminal cases According to the affidavit that Ramesh Bidhuri filed in 2019, he had two criminal cases against him. Following are the charges against him in these cases

Charges related to Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323)

1 charge related to Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section-34)

1 charge related to Punishment for Defamation (IPC Section-500)

1 charge related to Sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter (IPC Section-502)

Source: MyNeta

Positions held

17th Lok Sabha – Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (2019 onwards)

– Member, General Purposes Committee, Lok Sabha (2019 onwards)

– Chairperson, Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas (2019 onwards)

– Member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2019 onwards)

– Member, Advisory Council, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) (2019 onwards) 16th Lok Sabha Member, Committee on Estimates (2017 – 2019)

Member, National Social Security Board (2017 – 2019)

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Labour and Employment (2017 – 2019)

Member, Standing Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2014 – 2019)

Member, Standing Committee on Urban Development 2003 – 2014 Member, Legislative Assembly, National Capital Territory of Delhi 2014 onwards Member, AIIMS, Governing Body Source: Lok Sabha

Performance in Parliament

MP Attendance No of Debates No of questions Private member’s bills Ramesh Bidhuri 94% 74 188 2 National average 79% 46.7 210 1.5 State average 80% 36 183 2.5 Source: PRS

Ramesh Bidhuri has done very well with an overall 94% attendance rate compared to the national average of 79% and state average of 80%. In six sessions of parliament with the most recent session being the Budget session of 2024, he achieved 100% attendance.

With regard to the debates he has participated in, the number stands at 74 while the number of questions asked was a remarkable 188, slightly higher than the state average of 183 questions. He also initiated 2 private member bills in parliament.

The debates he participated in were on varying subjects some of which are listed below:

Regarding stray dogs menace in Delhi

Regarding alleged corruption by ministers in Delhi and Punjab

The Compulsory Voting Bill, 2019

Regarding alleged shoddy construction of sewer lines in Palam and Sadhnagar area in Delhi

Discussion on climate change

Regarding certain colonies of Delhi facing the threat of demolition

In terms of questions asked, the list of topics includes:

Promotion of FPOs

Basic Amenities in Tribal Regions

Promoting Bio-Fertilizers

Pollution in Yamuna River

Misleading Advertisements

MPLAD funds utilisation

Recommended amount Rs 25 crore Utilised amount Rs 29.25 crore Total works recommended 75 Total works completed 30 Source: MPLADS

Of the 25 crore that was allotted to MP Ramesh Bidhuri, he spent a total of 29.25 crore according to the MPLADS website. A total of 30 developmental works were undertaken of the total 75 that were recommended by him.

Of the 36 candidates, 27 have been accepted, 7 rejected and 2 withdrew their nominations.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri started his political career in the 1970s by joining the BJP’s student wing, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), from Haryana. Following this, he joined Congress and worked with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In 1993, when the first elections for the Delhi assembly happened, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri contested on a Janata Dal ticket and got elected.

While filing his nomination as a BJP candidate, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri revealed that a total of 69 colonies will be regularised and the areas of South Delhi which don’t have metro connectivity will be brought under it. His main focus would be to build schools, parks, stadiums and hospitals on the government lands which are vacant in villages and colonies of Delhi. In an interview with The Statesman, he maintained that the BJP had kept all its promises with the construction of the Ram temple, new Parliament building, Chandrayaan-3, the G20 summit, introduction of the Women Reservation Bill and India becoming the 5th largest economy.

Sahiram Pehalwan is currently the AAP’s MLA from Tughlakabad and a first-time Lok Sabha candidate. He started his political career as a councillor in 2007 on a BSP ticket and again got elected as a councillor from the same party in 2012. In 2014, Pehlawan was made deputy Mayor of the erstwhile South MCD, and then left the BSP to contest for the Tughlakabad assembly as an AAP candidate.

In an interview with TOI, he stated that South Delhi is in need of a hospital, more schools and given people’s interest in sports, more stadiums need to come up in different areas. Furthermore, unauthorised colonies should be regularised and encroachment stopped.

In another interview with Millennium Post, he mentioned that improving road infra & addressing water supply concerns are his top priorities for South Delhi Constituency.

Issues of the constituency

Residents of South Delhi constituency have a number of grievances related to road congestion and water supply to infrastructure development, govt subsidies and protection from demolitions. One resident categorically mentioned that air pollution needs to be tackled in the state.

