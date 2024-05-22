Lok Sabha elections 2024: South Delhi — Know your constituency and candidates

About the constituency
Established in 1966, South Delhi Constituency is Delhi’s fourth largest constituency in terms of number of voters and is made up of Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli (SC), Ambedkar Nagar (SC), Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur. The villages are largely dominated by the Gujjar community. It’s an upmarket area and is often referred to as the financial capital of the state.
As of January 2024, the constituency had around 22.21 lakh voters, including roughly 12.34 lakh men and 9.86 lakh women, many of whom live in the urban villages or unauthorised colonies.
This constituency had BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP candidate Raghav Chadha contest elections in 2019. Ramesh Bidhuri won this seat bagging a little above 56.5% of the total number of votes polled.
In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has given a ticket to Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, an MLA from the Badarpur Assembly segment and the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly while AAP has nominated Sahi Ram Pehalwan, a two-time MLA from Tughlakabad and a Gujjar leader.
Map of the Constituency
South Delhi PC Constituency. Source: OpenCity
Personal Information of Incumbent MP
|Name
|Ramesh Bidhuri
|DOB
|18-July-1961
|Political Party
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Educational Qualification
|B.Com., LL.B. Educated at Delhi University and Ch. Charan Singh University
|Profession
|Advocate, Business person, Farmer, Social Worker
|ramesh.bidhuri@sansad.nic.in
rameshbidhuri@yahoo.in
|Contact Number
|(011) 26054499, 09811039678 (M)
|Address
|179, Sunpat House,
Village-Tughlakabad,
(Entry M.B. Road Side) New Delhi-110044
Online presence
- Website: https://rameshbidhuri.co.in/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ramesh.bidhuri.9/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ramesh_bidhuri/?hl=enen
- X: @rameshbidhuri
Criminal cases
According to the affidavit that Ramesh Bidhuri filed in 2019, he had two criminal cases against him. Following are the charges against him in these cases
- Charges related to Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323)
- 1 charge related to Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC Section-34)
- 1 charge related to Punishment for Defamation (IPC Section-500)
- 1 charge related to Sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter (IPC Section-502)
Source: MyNeta
Positions held
|17th Lok Sabha
|– Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (2019 onwards)
– Member, General Purposes Committee, Lok Sabha (2019 onwards)
– Chairperson, Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas (2019 onwards)
– Member, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2019 onwards)
– Member, Advisory Council, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) (2019 onwards)
|16th Lok Sabha
|Member, Committee on Estimates (2017 – 2019)
Member, National Social Security Board (2017 – 2019)
Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Labour and Employment (2017 – 2019)
Member, Standing Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (2014 – 2019)
Member, Standing Committee on Urban Development
|2003 – 2014
|Member, Legislative Assembly, National Capital Territory of Delhi
|2014 onwards
|Member, AIIMS, Governing Body
Performance in Parliament
|MP
|Attendance
|No of Debates
|No of questions
|Private member’s bills
|Ramesh Bidhuri
|94%
|74
|188
|2
|National average
|79%
|46.7
|210
|1.5
|State average
|80%
|36
|183
|2.5
Ramesh Bidhuri has done very well with an overall 94% attendance rate compared to the national average of 79% and state average of 80%. In six sessions of parliament with the most recent session being the Budget session of 2024, he achieved 100% attendance.
With regard to the debates he has participated in, the number stands at 74 while the number of questions asked was a remarkable 188, slightly higher than the state average of 183 questions. He also initiated 2 private member bills in parliament.
The debates he participated in were on varying subjects some of which are listed below:
- Regarding stray dogs menace in Delhi
- Regarding alleged corruption by ministers in Delhi and Punjab
- The Compulsory Voting Bill, 2019
- Regarding alleged shoddy construction of sewer lines in Palam and Sadhnagar area in Delhi
- Discussion on climate change
- Regarding certain colonies of Delhi facing the threat of demolition
In terms of questions asked, the list of topics includes:
- Promotion of FPOs
- Basic Amenities in Tribal Regions
- Promoting Bio-Fertilizers
- Pollution in Yamuna River
- Misleading Advertisements
MPLAD funds utilisation
|Recommended amount
|Rs 25 crore
|Utilised amount
|Rs 29.25 crore
|Total works recommended
|75
|Total works completed
|30
Of the 25 crore that was allotted to MP Ramesh Bidhuri, he spent a total of 29.25 crore according to the MPLADS website. A total of 30 developmental works were undertaken of the total 75 that were recommended by him.
Candidates contesting in 2024
Of the 36 candidates, 27 have been accepted, 7 rejected and 2 withdrew their nominations.
|Abdul Basit, Male, 45
Party: Bahujan Samaj Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,81,68,589
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Male, 71
Party: Bharatiya Janata Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 52,64,19,941
Total liabilities: Rs 10,00,000
Click here for affidavit
|Sahi Ram, Male, 63
Party: Aam Aadmi Party
Education: 10th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 2
Total assets: Rs 1,37,80,459
Total liabilities: Rs 3,20,469
Click here for affidavit
|Omaprakash, Male, 33
Party: Samaj Vikas Kranti Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,26,65,461
Total liabilities: Rs 27,00,000
Click here for affidavit
|Gautam Anand, Male, 51
Party: All India Forward Bloc
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,68,40,100
Total liabilities: Rs 21,50,000
Click here for affidavit
|Naveen Kumar, Male, 36
Party: Hamara Sahi Vikalp Party
Education: Illiterate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 4,60,327
Total liabilities: Rs 3,70,796
Click here for affidavit
|Bihari Lal Jaladhari, Male, 62
Party: India Greens Party
Education: Doctorate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 62,50,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Bhim Singh, Male, 63
Party: Ambedkarite Party of India
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 35,25,295
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Ram Gopal, Male, 50
Party: Haryana Jansena Party
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 1
Total assets: Rs 76,09,791
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Rinki Sanyal, Female, 49
Party: Bharatiya Sampuran Krantikari Party
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 10,67,78,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Lakhan Singh, Male, 53
Party: Navarang Congress Party
Education: 10th pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,27,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Surjeet Singh, Male, 40
Party: Delhi Janta Party
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 19,35,947
Total liabilities: Rs 5,58,495
Click here for affidavit
|Surinder Kumar, Male, 68
Party: Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party
Education: 12th Pass
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,08,09,941
Total liabilities: Rs 1,98,241
Click here for affidavit
|Arun Kumar, Male, 44
Independent candidate
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 22,58,222
Total liabilities: Rs 3,90,000
Click here for affidavit
|Kamlesh Kumar Jha, Male, 44
Independent candidate
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 60,54,122
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Chandrashekhar Singh Kushwaha, Male, 44
Independent candidate
Education: Post Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 60,54,122
Total liabilities: Rs 23,07,500
Click here for affidavit
|Deepak Kapila, Male, 61
Independent candidate
Education: Graduate Professional
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 2,45,64,085
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Poonam Srivastava, Female, 57
Independent candidate
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 3,67,66,464
Total liabilities: Rs 1,42,000
Click here for affidavit
|Ranjan Singh, Male, 26
Independent Candidate
Education: NA
Pending criminal cases:0
Total assets: Rs 15,10,382
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Virender, Male, 27
Independent Candidate
Education: Graduate
Pending criminal cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 14,000
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
|Shankar Dey, Male, 62
Independent Candidate
Education: Post Graduate
Pending Criminal Cases: 0
Total assets: Rs 1,45,58,918
Total liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Key candidates in the news
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri started his political career in the 1970s by joining the BJP’s student wing, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), from Haryana. Following this, he joined Congress and worked with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In 1993, when the first elections for the Delhi assembly happened, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri contested on a Janata Dal ticket and got elected.
While filing his nomination as a BJP candidate, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri revealed that a total of 69 colonies will be regularised and the areas of South Delhi which don’t have metro connectivity will be brought under it. His main focus would be to build schools, parks, stadiums and hospitals on the government lands which are vacant in villages and colonies of Delhi. In an interview with The Statesman, he maintained that the BJP had kept all its promises with the construction of the Ram temple, new Parliament building, Chandrayaan-3, the G20 summit, introduction of the Women Reservation Bill and India becoming the 5th largest economy.
Sahiram Pehalwan is currently the AAP’s MLA from Tughlakabad and a first-time Lok Sabha candidate. He started his political career as a councillor in 2007 on a BSP ticket and again got elected as a councillor from the same party in 2012. In 2014, Pehlawan was made deputy Mayor of the erstwhile South MCD, and then left the BSP to contest for the Tughlakabad assembly as an AAP candidate.
In an interview with TOI, he stated that South Delhi is in need of a hospital, more schools and given people’s interest in sports, more stadiums need to come up in different areas. Furthermore, unauthorised colonies should be regularised and encroachment stopped.
In another interview with Millennium Post, he mentioned that improving road infra & addressing water supply concerns are his top priorities for South Delhi Constituency.
Issues of the constituency
Residents of South Delhi constituency have a number of grievances related to road congestion and water supply to infrastructure development, govt subsidies and protection from demolitions. One resident categorically mentioned that air pollution needs to be tackled in the state.