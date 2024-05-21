Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – Manoj Kumar Tiwari, North East Delhi

Former Bhojpuri actor Manoj Kumar Tiwari has represented the North East Delhi constituency for two consecutive terms. A look at his last tenure

Manoj Kumar Tiwari is a two-time Lok Sabha member representing the North East Delhi constituency. He was an actor-singer in the Bhojpuri film industry. He began his political career with the Samajwadi Party; he contested and lost the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He then joined the BJP in 2013, contesting the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi Constituency, and emerging victorious in both.  

In 2019, Tiwari got 53.9% of the 16,35,204 votes cast in the constituency, which was 25% (3,66,102 votes) more than his closest opponent, Sheila Dixit of the Indian National Congress. In the 2014 elections, Tiwari got 45.25% of the vote share and won by 1,32,610 votes against AAP candidate Anand Kumar. The figures show that within one term, the votes garnered by Tiwari increased by 8.25%. 

Manoj Kumar Tiwari: Personal Information


Name		Manoj Kumar Tiwari
Age53
Political PartyBJP
Educational QualificationM. P. Ed. from Banaras Hindu University, 1994
ProfessionSinger and actor
Enrolled as voter inNorth East Delhi (Delhi) constituency, at Serial no 110 in Part no 60
Emailmt7tiwari@gmail.com
Contact Number9892632287
Address24, Mother Teresa Cresent Road, New Delhi-110001 
Source: Myneta.info

Online presence

Website: https://www.manojtiwari.in/
Instagram: manojtiwari.mp
Facebook: @manojtiwariofficial
Youtube: @manojtiwariofficial
Twitter: @ManojTiwariMP

Criminal cases

According to his affidavit, two criminal cases are pending against Manoj Tiwari, but he has not been convicted in any case. The charges against him mostly pertain to criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506); voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323) and wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341).

Assets and liabilities

DetailsHoldings in 2024Holdings in 2019Change in percentage
Movable assets11.79 Cr8.64 Cr36.45%
Immovable assets21.02 Cr15.76 Cr 33.37%
Total assets (movable + immovable)32.81 Cr24.40 Cr34.4%
Liabilities1.01 Cr1.36 Cr-25.7%
Source: eci.gov.in and myneta.info

Positions Held

In the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2023):

  • Member, Court of Jamia Milia Islamia (May 2019)
  • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (May 2019)
  • Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs (13 Sept. 2019 – 12 Sept. 2020)
  • Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (13 Sept. 2020 onwards)
  • Member, Committee on Petitions (16 October 2020 onwards)
  • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (16 October 2020 onwards)

In the 16th Lok Sabha:

  • Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (1 Sep. 2014 – 25 May 2019)

[Source: https://sansad.in/ls/members]

Performance in Parliament 

Manoj Tiwari’s attendance is Parliament is 84%, which is higher than both the state and national average. The North East Delhi MP has been quite active in Parliament — he has raised 385 questions, which is much higher than the national average, and actively participated in debates.

MPAttendance
 (in percentage)		No of debatesNo. of questions askedPrivate Member’s Bill
Manoj Tiwari84373850
National Average7945.1 2041.5
State Average80351802.5
Source: https://prsindia.org/mptrack/17-lok-sabha/manoj-tiwari

Summary of debates and questions

Manoj Tiwari participated in 37 debates, the majority of which included topics of concern in his constituency, such as:

  • Development of civic amenities in Sonia Vihar
  • Issue of demolition notice in Burari and Timarpur area
  • Flood control in Delhi, and payment of compensation to people affected due to the floods
  • Cleaning of drains in Karawal Nagar
  • Issue of pollution in Yamuna River 
  • Need to establish a Navoday Vidyalaya in northeast Delhi

He has asked questions on the following topics:

  • About civic amenities in slums and the metro rail network in NCR from the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.
  • About the cleanliness of Yamuna River, access to clean water, and rainwater conservation programme from Jal Shakti Ministry.
  • About the implementation of labour code, adequate employment opportunities for unemployed youth, the Digi Saksham programme and efforts to curb child labour by the Labour and Employment Ministry. 
  • About foreign university campuses in India, job-oriented education in schools, and KVs and JNVs in Delhi and Jharkhand under the Education category.
  • About the global shortage of chips and semiconductors and the revamp of Aakashvani Electronics and Information Technology

The full list of the questions the MP asked and the position he took in debates, is available here.

MPLADS spending for North East Delhi

Total entitlement Rs 17 crore
Amount recommended by MPRs 23.15 crore
Amount sanctionedRs 15.07 crore
Expenditure incurredRs 8.26 crore
Unspent balanceRs 0.52 crore
Utilisation percentage of amount released116.06%
Source: MPLADS

In the news

The MP brought a complaint to the Delhi Lokayukta in 2018 on purported irregularities in the classroom construction process at Delhi government schools. In turn, Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, filed a defamation case against the MP. Tiwari also filed a plea in 2023 in the Supreme Court to lift the Cracker ban which was later dismissed by the court. He has also been vocal about the cleanliness of the Yamuna River and has worked for the same, especially before the Chhath Puja festivals. 

What I want from my MP

  • North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has a sizeable migrant population including daily-wage workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and refugees from Bangladesh and Tibet. The living conditions of both these groups are deplorable.
  • They live in ghettos and fail to establish themselves as citizens of the country. Therefore, I urge my MP to advocate for these marginalised populations in Parliament and work towards addressing their second-class living conditions.
  • Since the constituency is in a low-lying area, it gets inundated with floodwater every year during the monsoons. I want my MP to push the authorities to come up with flood mitigation measures.
  • Another issue I want my MP to address is the forced evacuation of street vendors. As the constituency is in a crucial part of the city, any government event sees the removal of street vendors from the roads for a week. I want my MP to raise awareness about how this affects the livelihoods of the poor.  

