Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP – Manoj Kumar Tiwari, North East Delhi

Manoj Kumar Tiwari is a two-time Lok Sabha member representing the North East Delhi constituency. He was an actor-singer in the Bhojpuri film industry. He began his political career with the Samajwadi Party; he contested and lost the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Gorakhpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He then joined the BJP in 2013, contesting the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi Constituency, and emerging victorious in both.
In 2019, Tiwari got 53.9% of the 16,35,204 votes cast in the constituency, which was 25% (3,66,102 votes) more than his closest opponent, Sheila Dixit of the Indian National Congress. In the 2014 elections, Tiwari got 45.25% of the vote share and won by 1,32,610 votes against AAP candidate Anand Kumar. The figures show that within one term, the votes garnered by Tiwari increased by 8.25%.
Manoj Kumar Tiwari: Personal Information
Name
|Manoj Kumar Tiwari
|Age
|53
|Political Party
|BJP
|Educational Qualification
|M. P. Ed. from Banaras Hindu University, 1994
|Profession
|Singer and actor
|Enrolled as voter in
|North East Delhi (Delhi) constituency, at Serial no 110 in Part no 60
|mt7tiwari@gmail.com
|Contact Number
|9892632287
|Address
|24, Mother Teresa Cresent Road, New Delhi-110001
Online presence
Website: https://www.manojtiwari.in/
Instagram: manojtiwari.mp
Facebook: @manojtiwariofficial
Youtube: @manojtiwariofficial
Twitter: @ManojTiwariMP
Criminal cases
According to his affidavit, two criminal cases are pending against Manoj Tiwari, but he has not been convicted in any case. The charges against him mostly pertain to criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506); voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323) and wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341).
Assets and liabilities
|Details
|Holdings in 2024
|Holdings in 2019
|Change in percentage
|Movable assets
|11.79 Cr
|8.64 Cr
|36.45%
|Immovable assets
|21.02 Cr
|15.76 Cr
|33.37%
|Total assets (movable + immovable)
|32.81 Cr
|24.40 Cr
|34.4%
|Liabilities
|1.01 Cr
|1.36 Cr
|-25.7%
Positions Held
In the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2023):
- Member, Court of Jamia Milia Islamia (May 2019)
- Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (May 2019)
- Member, Standing Committee on External Affairs (13 Sept. 2019 – 12 Sept. 2020)
- Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (13 Sept. 2020 onwards)
- Member, Committee on Petitions (16 October 2020 onwards)
- Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (16 October 2020 onwards)
In the 16th Lok Sabha:
- Member, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture (1 Sep. 2014 – 25 May 2019)
Performance in Parliament
Manoj Tiwari’s attendance is Parliament is 84%, which is higher than both the state and national average. The North East Delhi MP has been quite active in Parliament — he has raised 385 questions, which is much higher than the national average, and actively participated in debates.
|MP
|Attendance
(in percentage)
|No of debates
|No. of questions asked
|Private Member’s Bill
|Manoj Tiwari
|84
|37
|385
|0
|National Average
|79
|45.1
|204
|1.5
|State Average
|80
|35
|180
|2.5
Summary of debates and questions
Manoj Tiwari participated in 37 debates, the majority of which included topics of concern in his constituency, such as:
- Development of civic amenities in Sonia Vihar
- Issue of demolition notice in Burari and Timarpur area
- Flood control in Delhi, and payment of compensation to people affected due to the floods
- Cleaning of drains in Karawal Nagar
- Issue of pollution in Yamuna River
- Need to establish a Navoday Vidyalaya in northeast Delhi
He has asked questions on the following topics:
- About civic amenities in slums and the metro rail network in NCR from the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.
- About the cleanliness of Yamuna River, access to clean water, and rainwater conservation programme from Jal Shakti Ministry.
- About the implementation of labour code, adequate employment opportunities for unemployed youth, the Digi Saksham programme and efforts to curb child labour by the Labour and Employment Ministry.
- About foreign university campuses in India, job-oriented education in schools, and KVs and JNVs in Delhi and Jharkhand under the Education category.
- About the global shortage of chips and semiconductors and the revamp of Aakashvani Electronics and Information Technology
MPLADS spending for North East Delhi
|Total entitlement
|Rs 17 crore
|Amount recommended by MP
|Rs 23.15 crore
|Amount sanctioned
|Rs 15.07 crore
|Expenditure incurred
|Rs 8.26 crore
|Unspent balance
|Rs 0.52 crore
|Utilisation percentage of amount released
|116.06%
In the news
The MP brought a complaint to the Delhi Lokayukta in 2018 on purported irregularities in the classroom construction process at Delhi government schools. In turn, Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, filed a defamation case against the MP. Tiwari also filed a plea in 2023 in the Supreme Court to lift the Cracker ban which was later dismissed by the court. He has also been vocal about the cleanliness of the Yamuna River and has worked for the same, especially before the Chhath Puja festivals.
What I want from my MP
- North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has a sizeable migrant population including daily-wage workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and refugees from Bangladesh and Tibet. The living conditions of both these groups are deplorable.
- They live in ghettos and fail to establish themselves as citizens of the country. Therefore, I urge my MP to advocate for these marginalised populations in Parliament and work towards addressing their second-class living conditions.
- Since the constituency is in a low-lying area, it gets inundated with floodwater every year during the monsoons. I want my MP to push the authorities to come up with flood mitigation measures.
- Another issue I want my MP to address is the forced evacuation of street vendors. As the constituency is in a crucial part of the city, any government event sees the removal of street vendors from the roads for a week. I want my MP to raise awareness about how this affects the livelihoods of the poor.