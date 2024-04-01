Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Chennai North

Here is all that you need to know about the incumbent Member of Parliament from Chennai North Constituency, who is again contesting in 2024 polls

Kalanidhi Veerasamy of DMK was elected from Chennai North Constituency in 2019. The son of veteran DMK leader and former state minister Arcot N Veerasamy, he had his debut political journey in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He is a graduate of Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Stanley Medical College, with a specialisation in Plastic Surgery.

In 2019, a total of 23 candidates contested from various political parties and as independents from Chennai North constituency, which had a total of 14,87,461 voters. Dr Kalanidhi got 61.85% of the vote share and defeated his nearest rival, Alagaapuram R Mohanraj of DMDK, who got a vote share of 13.55% by more than 26,301 votes. North Chennai registered 61.46 % votes, the highest of the three constituencies in Chennai city.

Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy: Personal information

Age54 years
Political PartyDMK
Educational QualificationM.B.B.S., M.S. (General Surgery), M.Ch. (Plastic Surgery), FRCSEd
Educated at Madras Medical College, Shri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Stanley Medical College and Edinburgh
ProfessionPlastic Surgeon
Businessperson
Enrolled as a Voter inChennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency
Emaikalanidhiv@yahoo.co.in
Contact Number26216628, 09884259482
AddressA-3, 6th Street, Anna Nagar East,
Chennai-600102, Tamil Nadu.

Online presence

Criminal Cases – Nil

Read more: Clear plan for development the need of the hour for North Chennai

Assets and liabilities


Details		Holdings in 2024 Holdings in 2019Change in %
Movable assetsRs 32.27 CrRs. 25.59 Cr26.1%
Immovable assetsRs 28.78 CrRs. 14.86 Cr93.67%
Total Assets (Movable + Immovable)Rs 61.06 CrRs.40.52 Cr50.69%
LiabilitiesRs 37.82 CrRs. 25.83 Cr46.41%
Source: MyNetaInfo and ECI Candidate Affidavit

Positions held

In the 17th Lok Sabha:

  • Member of Defence Committee (2019 –  2020)
  • Member of Petroleum & Natural Gas Committee (2020-2023)

[Source: https://sansad.in/ls]

Performance in Parliament

Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy has an attendance percentage of 83%, which is higher than both the National Average (79%) and the State average (74 %). Of the 15 parliamentary sessions, he has a 100% attendance in 3 sessions (Monsoon Session 2022, Budget Session 2023.

Notably, he was one of the 146 MPs, who were suspended during the December 2023 parliament session due to which he was able to attend only three of the 14 sessions (recording the lowest of his attendance).

MPAttendanceNo of Debates participatedNo of questions askedPrivate Member’s Bill
Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy83%592953
National Average79 %46.72101.5
State (TN) average74 %52.92551.5
Source: Prsindia

He participated in 59 debates, which included topics such as

He asked 295 questions in parliament, while the national and state averages are 210 and 255 questions respectively. These include:

Source: Prsindia

Read more: North Chennai roads turn into an obstacle course for commuters

Dr Veerasamy was quite vocal about the drug abuse in the country and has urged the government to set up at least one free drug rehabilitation centre in each of the 543 Parliamentary Constituencies in India to ensure that there are facilities available both as outpatients and inpatients for serious drug abuse victims.

He has also spoken on how in the guise of development, an illegal project for expansion of Adani-owned Kattupalli Port is planned in his constituency.

He had said in one of his debates on this issue, “This project is illegal on three counts. One, it violates the CRZ rules as the erosion in this area is very high. Two, the eco-sensitive area of Pulicat Lake is less than 10 km and this project is in violation. Third, the wetlands are being converted to industrial land in violation of rules regarding the preservation of wetlands. This project will cause water bodies and rivers to be dried up leading to water shortage in an area where we are already suffering huge water losses and it will also lead to flooding. We have thwarted the public hearing which was kept 20 km away to prevent the participation of local people. I hope the Government will abandon this decision to save itself from condemnation of the people at present and in future.”

He has also introduced three Private Member’s Bills as mentioned below

Source: Prsindia

MPLADS spending of Chennai North

Total Entitlement Rs 17 crore
Amount Recommended by MPRs 19.71 crore
Amount sanctionedRs 13.64 crore
Expenditure incurredRs 7.79 crore
Unspent BalanceRs 0.0338 crore
Utilisation percentage of amount released155.972%
Source: MPLADS

In five years, Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy has recommended Rs 19.71 crore worth of work sectors including sports (providing grill gate and sports equipment), public facilities (construction of dhobi khana for workers) and irrigation facilities (construction of toilet block; public Toilet at Rajaji Salai and construction of Anganwadi building). 

Dr Kalanidhi in the news

Dr Kalanidhi was not seen much in the news except on a few occasions over the past five years. 

The very recent one was on the MP submitting a petition to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav urging him to take steps to close the Coromandel International Limited fertilizer plant in Ennore permanently following the gas leak incident. 

Similarly, on September 15, 2023, the Madras High Court asked him to vacate the government land within a month, on which he had constructed a private hospital in Koyambedu in Chennai, failing which he would face eviction proceedings.

In May 2023, BJP State President K Annamalai also made some serious allegations of corruption against the MP in the row of ‘DMK Files’.

People of Chennai North speak

Ennore thermal power plants
The industrial pollution in North Chennai has been taking a heavy toll on the ecology and health of the people in and around Ennore. Pic: Shobana Radhakrishnan

Tamilarasan, a resident of Ennore says that the MP’s recommendation to take steps to close the Coromandel International Limited fertilizer plant in Ennore permanently following the gas leak incident has come as a relief to the people who have been protesting since December 26. However, this is not enough. “These industries have been violating the norms for ages. There are norms in place but we do not see much involvement from the elected representatives unless something catastrophic happens,” he says.

Given that improving medical facilities in Chennai North constituency was one of the poll promises of Dr Kalanidhi, Shankari, another resident, says that not much has changed in that aspect as well.

