Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bangalore Central — Know your constituency and candidates

Bangalore Central Parliamentary constituency came into existence in 2008 after delimitation. It was carved out of Bangalore North and Bangalore South. The first Lok Sabha election was held in this constituency in 2009 and the second in 2014.

Bangalore Central comprises eight assembly constituencies: Rajajinagar, Chamrajpet, Gandhinagar, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar and Mahadevapura. The majority of voters in this constituency are linguistic and religious minorities. Large slums, the Central Business District, gated communities in newer areas like Bellandur and Whitefield, are all part of Bangalore Central.

Constituency map

Bangalore Central comprises eight assembly constituencies: Rajajinagar, Chamrajpet, Gandhinagar, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar and Mahadevapura. Map: opencity.in

At a glance

Constituency Name Bangalore Central Number of voters (2019) 2,204,853 Male voters 1,146,109 Female voters 1,058,346 Other voters 398 Source: https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in/en

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Read more about the incumbent MP, PC Mohan, here.

Additional information

Of the 40 candidates, 36 have been accepted and of the 4 rejected.

There is no

breaking news here Unless it’s about broken roads, broken water pipes or about broken governance. At Citizen Matters we report about issues that matter to our everyday quality of life. We need your support to keep us going. Please donate now!

PC Mohan – BJP

P. Chikkamuni Mohan is a three-time Lok Sabha MP representing Bangalore Bengaluru Central constituency, P C Mohan from the BJP has quite a long innings history in politics. He was the MLA of Chickpet assembly constituency for two terms, from 1999 to 2008. He got elected as MP in the 15th (2009), 16th (2014) and 17th (2019) Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Central.

Educational Qualification : Inter/ Higher Secondary

: Inter/ Higher Secondary Profession : Business

: Business Twitter : @PCMohanMP

: @PCMohanMP Total assets : 81.29 Cr

: 81.29 Cr Political experience: 25 years of experience in politics, he has served 3 consecutive terms as an MP.

Mansoor Ali Khan-Indian National Congress (INC)

Mansoor Ali Khan is the son of K. Rahman Khan, who is a veteran politician belonging to the Indian National Congress and a former Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Ex-Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Mansoor was one of the two candidates nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha Elections from Karnataka in 2022.

Educational qualifications : Bachelor in Business Management, Al Ameen College, Bengaluru

: Bachelor in Business Management, Al Ameen College, Bengaluru Profession : Co- founder of the DPS group of institutions and Treasurer of KK Educational Charitable Trust (KKECT) Vice President of the Karnataka Federation of Independent Schools Management (KFISM) and the General Secretary of the Managements of Independent CBSE Schools Association – Karnataka (MICSA-K).

: Twitter : @MansoorKhanINC

: @MansoorKhanINC Political Caree r: Appointed as the AICC Secretary, taking charge of Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, where the INC won with a clear majority. One of the two candidates nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha Elections from Karnataka in 2022. Co-Chairman of the Communications Department, General Secretary of the KPCC Convener of the “Manifesto & Vision Committee” for BBMP Elections in 2022.

r:

Read Mansoor Ali Khan’s interview here.

M Satish Chandra-Bahujan Samaj Party

Educational qualifications: Graduation Bachelor in Arts, St. Joseph’s College, Bangalore

Graduation Bachelor in Arts, St. Joseph’s College, Bangalore Profession: Event manager

Event manager Assets: Rs.5.23 lakhs

Rs.5.23 lakhs Liabilities: None

Past election results

2019 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 P C Mohan M BJP 55 50.35% 2 Rizwan Arshad M INC 39 44.43% 3 Prakash Raj M IND 54 2.41%

2014 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 P. C. Mohan M BJP 50 51.85% 2 Rizwan Arshad M INC 34 39.05% 3 V. Balakrishnan M AAAP 49 2.1 % Source: https://citizenmatters.in/bengaluru-central-here-are-the-candidates/

Read more: Water shortage in Bengaluru: Families, schools, hospitals share their struggle

Key issues

Some of the key issues plaguing the constituency are waste mManagement, pollution, crowded localities which lack basic amenities, bad roads, and frequent disease outbreaks.

C V Ramanagar: This area has seen its fair share of crime over the years. The instances ranged from a man setting his partner’s vehicle ablaze after a fight to armed men hacking a rowdy sheeter to death on Jogupalya main road. The case has been lodged in the Halasuru police station against the assailants. Recently, cops at the Ulsoor checkpost also seized silver items being transported ahead of the polls, to distribute among the voters

Chamrajapet: The Idgah Maidan in the centre of Chamrajapet has been at the centre of a major standoff between the government and the WAKF board. While the BBMP claims that it is a public playground and as such belongs to it, the WAKF has claimed that it is a religious ground that has been an Idgah for more than 200 years.

While the national flag was hoisted on Independence Day in 2022, the State government planned to hold a Ganesha festival celebration soon after, but that was stayed by the Supreme Court. The Karnataka High Court eventually ordered status quo and the ground remains a playground with prayer offered for Ramzan and Bakrid. The BBMP also gave up its claims on the land. MP PC Mohan demanded that the playground be renamed after Chamarajendra Wadiyar.

Mahadevapura: Population has grown in leaps and bounds. It has been adding around 100,000 voters every 5 years: From 275,355 (2008) to 368,511 (2013) to 470,878 (2018) to 572,539 (now). Given the tech parks and many high-income residents, it is one of the largest contributors of tax money. Yet, it continues to suffer from poor infrastructure and unplanned development.

Traffic, water and haphazard planning are key issues.

Much of the constituency remains dependent on tanker water, with little change in 15 years. With the Cauvery Stage V’s deadline of 2023, water pipelines are in place in many areas, yet water availability is limited to 1-2 days a week. Plus the high cost of connection has meant few communities are signing up for piped water supply. While there have been initiatives to fix pollution and effluents flowing into Bellandur and Varthur Lakes, many of the smaller rejuvenated lakes face new challenges.

With last-mile connectivity still missing, lakhs of people living off ORR-Sarjapur Road depend on private transport choking the arterial roads. Poor air quality is a serious hazard and the ongoing metro construction is adding to it.

Shivajinagar: As Shivajinagar is an old and densely built up constituency, parking issues are a major problem. Areas like Ulsoor and Jayamahal have repeatedly complained about this. Slow pace of infrastructure work, such as road widening issues in Jayamahal are also causing issues.

Mansoor Ali Khan: Congress disunity was in full public view at the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency. As party candidate Mansoor Ali Khan filed his nomination last week, many important leaders were conspicuously missing.

The first among the list was Shantinagar MLA NA Haris, whose son Mohammed Nalapad was an aspirant for the seat, second was Bangalore Central in-charge minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, third was Energy Minister KJ George, the fourth was Health Minister Dinesh.

In an interview with Citizen Matters, Mansoor spoke about his plans if elected.

PC Mohan: In April 2023, Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Walkers Association (CPWA) wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging the agency to ban ‘political meetings’ in parks such as Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, citing disturbance to animals and birds. This came a day after BJP leader and minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar held a public meeting in Cubbon Park along with Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan.

In November 2023, during an inspection of Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs. 480 crore, he stressed the need for seamless integration of metro and railway stations.

While a foot overbridge (FOB) has been planned in the metro, Mohan asked to integrate a travelator into it. He also asked for an additional FOB to link the walkway with all platforms. In July 2023, days after a video of a 70-year-old lady weeping for her missing corn cart outside Cubbon park in Bengaluru went viral, it was handed back to her. P C Mohan intervened and said that sellers like her preserve culture, tradition and memories of Bengaluru.

On one of his campaign visits, a Bengaluru woman asked P C Mohan why he has not ever been present on the field.

Also read: