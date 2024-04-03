Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai Central

by April 3, 2024 Governance
Dayanidhi Maran is a three-time MP from Chennai Central constituency and is contesting for the fourth time in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

The three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chennai Central constituency, Dayanidhi Maran, a prominent member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party is contesting for the Lok Sabha seat for the fourth time.

Dayanidhi Maran is the son of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and the grandnephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi. He stepped into Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004, after winning from the Chennai Central constituency.

Subsequently, he was re-elected from the same constituency in the 2009 general elections and the 2019 general elections. In 2004, after his first victory in the elections, Maran went on to become the Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology, at the age of 38. During his tenure, he introduced the ‘One Rupee One India’ plan across the country, which enabled calls across the country at a rate of  ₹ 1 per minute.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he contested again from the Chennai Central constituency and won by a margin of 33,454 votes with a vote share of 46.82% of the total votes polled, by defeating the AIADMK candidate SMK Mohamed Ali Jinnah. For the third time, Maran won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Chennai Central parliamentary constituency securing 4,48,911 votes by defeating his nearest rival with a record-breaking victory margin of 3,01,520 votes.

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Chennai North

Dayanidhi Maran: Personal information

NameDayanidhi Maran
Age 57
Place of BirthChennai, Tamil Nadu
Political partyDMK
EducationGraduate (B.A. Economics)
ProfessionPolitician, business person
Father’s nameMurasoli Maran
Mother’s nameMallika Maran
Spouse’s namePriya Dayanidhi Maran
Children2
Name enrolled as voter inChennai South Lok Sabha constituency
Present address3, First Avenue, Boat Club Road,
R A Puram, Chennai – 600 028, Tamil Nadu
Contact number09840022728/ 044-24371515
Email dmaranoffice@gmail.com

Online presence:

Criminal cases:

Dayanidhi Maran’s tenure has been clouded by corruption allegations related to spectrum allocation during his time as Telecom Minister. Maran has one criminal case pending against him.

IPC Section 120B(1), 409, 467, 471, 477A

FIR No RC/DST/2013/A/0019, CBI/STF/DLI, Sr. Supdt. of Police, CBI/STF, New Delhi, CC No 12/2017, XIV Additional Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai-104, Sec 13(2),13(1)C, 13(1)d of P.C Act 1988.

1 charge related to Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent (IPC Section-409).
1 charges related to Forgery of valuable security, will, etc. (IPC Section-467).
1 charge related to the Falsification of accounts (IPC Section-477A).

1 charges related to using as genuine a forged document or electronic record
(IPC Section-471).

Source: MyNeta.info

Assets and Liabilities

DetailsHoldings in 2019Holdings in 2024Change in %
Movable assetsRs 11.67 crRs 12.52 cr7.18 %
Immovable
assets		Rs 59,000Rs 4.53 cr199.48%
Total Assets
(Movable + Immovable)		Rs 11.68 crRs 17.07 cr*37.54%
LiabilitiesNilNilNil
*Gross total value as per affidavit. Source: ECI Candidate affidavit and MyNeta.info

Positions held

In the 17th Lok Sabha:

  • Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of
    Corporate Affairs
  • Member, Committee on Estimates
  • Member, Standing Committee on Home Affairs

[Source:https://sansad.in/ls]

Performance in Parliament

maran
The Chennai Central MP campaigning in his constituency. Pic courtesy: Instagram page of Dayanidhi Maran

Dayanidhi Maran has a decent attendance of about 77% in Parliament. He had participated in 20 debates and raised nearly 136 questions in the Lok Sabha.

MPAttendanceNo. of debates participatedNo. of questions askedPrivate Member’s Bill
Dayanidhi Maran77 %20136Nil
National average79 %46.72101.5
State (TN) average 74 %52.92551.5
Source: Prsindia

Dayanidhi Maran participated in 20 debates, which included topics such as:

  • General Discussion on the Interim Budget-2024-25
  • The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Ordinance, 2023
  • Supplementary Demands for Grants First Batch for 2022-2023 and demands for Excess Grants 2019-2020 Budget (General)
  • The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022
  • The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021
  • The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Discussion on COVID-19 situation in the country LS – Short Duration Discussions (Rule-193)
  • The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019
  • The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019
  • The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019

Read more: Meet Dayanidhi Maran, MP-elect from Chennai Central

He asked as many as 136 questions in Parliament. Some of these include:

  • Progress under JJM
  • MoU between India and EU
  • Collaboration with Indian Army
  • Investigations in Corporate Governance
  • AIIMS, Madurai
  • Shortage of Beds in Hospitals
  • Better Management of Gas Cylinders
  • Track Expansion
  • Sports Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu
  • Development Projects in Foreign Countries
  • Poshan Tracker App
  • Separate Division for Micro-Enterprises
  • MDA Scheme
  • Market Development Assistance Scheme
  • PLI Schemes for Food Processing
  • Measures for Filling up of Judges Post
  • Functioning of NURPA
  • Textiles Manufacturing Hub
  • Workshop on PRIs and Community based Organisations
  • New Regulatory Regime for Start-ups

Source: PRSIndia

Among the questions raised by Dayanidhi Maran in Parliament, he had sought details of the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission since its inception in 2019. He also asked about the specific challenges faced by the Ministry of Jal Shakthi in achieving the goal of providing safe drinking water connections to all rural households by 2024.

He has also enquired with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare about the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Mr Maran has also sought details from the Government about enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

The full list of the questions the MP asked and the position he took in debates, is available here.

MPLADS spending of Chennai Central

Total entitlement Rs 17 crore
Amount recommended by MPRs 20.51 crore
Amount sanctionedRs 16.77 crore
Expenditure incurredRs 8.52 crore
Unspent balanceRs 0.1786 crore
Utilisation percentage of amount released121.845%
Source: MPLADS

Dayanidhi Maran in the news

Dayanidhi Maran has a flair for writing. He has contributed several editorials to Kungumam – a Tamil weekly; and has been associated with print media and information technology for the last 13 years.

During his tenure as IT and Telecommunication Minister, the call rates of mobiles and landlines were drastically reduced which in-turn influenced the growth of subscriptions.

The incumbent MP from Chennai Central constituency has often courted controversy with his remarks over the last five years. In December last year, an old video of the MP surfaced, where he was seen making derogatory remarks about Hindi-speaking people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This episode created a political furore, with BJP leaders condemning his words.

Also read:

Sections:

About Vinodh Arulappan

Vinodh Arulappan is a senior journalist having 15 years of experience covering Tamil Nadu politics, society, culture, courts and crime in newspapers, television and digital platforms.
Read more by Vinodh Arulappan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Similar Story

Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Poonam Mahajan, Mumbai North Central

by April 2, 2024 Governance
Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, defeated established Congress leader Priya Dutt twice but may not contest this time.

Name: Poonam Vajendla Rao alias Poonam Mahajan Constituency: Mumbai North Central Poonam Mahajan is a two-time Lok Sabha MP who has represented the Mumbai-North-Central constituency in the 16th (2014) and 17th (2019) Lok Sabha sessions. In the 2019 general elections, 53.97% of the votes were cast in Poonam's favour as opposed to her closest rival, Priya Dutt of the Indian National Congress, who got 39.55% of the votes cast by the 8.95 lakh voters. Poonam defeated Priya by 1,30,005 votes, a margin lesser compared to 2014 when she won by a margin of 1.86 lakh votes. Poonam is the daughter of…

Continue reading

Similar Story

Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Chennai North

by April 1, 2024 Governance
Here is all that you need to know about the incumbent Member of Parliament from Chennai North Constituency, who is again contesting in 2024 polls

Kalanidhi Veerasamy of DMK was elected from Chennai North Constituency in 2019. The son of veteran DMK leader and former state minister Arcot N Veerasamy, he had his debut political journey in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He is a graduate of Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Stanley Medical College, with a specialisation in Plastic Surgery. In 2019, a total of 23 candidates contested from various political parties and as independents from Chennai North constituency, which had a total of 14,87,461 voters. Dr Kalanidhi got 61.85% of the vote share and defeated his nearest rival, Alagaapuram R Mohanraj of DMDK, who…

Continue reading