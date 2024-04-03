The three-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chennai Central constituency, Dayanidhi Maran, a prominent member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party is contesting for the Lok Sabha seat for the fourth time.

Dayanidhi Maran is the son of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and the grandnephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi. He stepped into Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004, after winning from the Chennai Central constituency.

Subsequently, he was re-elected from the same constituency in the 2009 general elections and the 2019 general elections. In 2004, after his first victory in the elections, Maran went on to become the Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology, at the age of 38. During his tenure, he introduced the ‘One Rupee One India’ plan across the country, which enabled calls across the country at a rate of ₹ 1 per minute.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he contested again from the Chennai Central constituency and won by a margin of 33,454 votes with a vote share of 46.82% of the total votes polled, by defeating the AIADMK candidate SMK Mohamed Ali Jinnah. For the third time, Maran won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Chennai Central parliamentary constituency securing 4,48,911 votes by defeating his nearest rival with a record-breaking victory margin of 3,01,520 votes.

Dayanidhi Maran: Personal information

Name Dayanidhi Maran Age 57 Place of Birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu Political party DMK Education Graduate (B.A. Economics) Profession Politician, business person Father’s name Murasoli Maran Mother’s name Mallika Maran Spouse’s name Priya Dayanidhi Maran Children 2 Name enrolled as voter in Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency Present address 3, First Avenue, Boat Club Road,

R A Puram, Chennai – 600 028, Tamil Nadu Contact number 09840022728/ 044-24371515 Email dmaranoffice@gmail.com

Online presence:

Criminal cases:

Dayanidhi Maran’s tenure has been clouded by corruption allegations related to spectrum allocation during his time as Telecom Minister. Maran has one criminal case pending against him.

IPC Section 120B(1), 409, 467, 471, 477A

FIR No RC/DST/2013/A/0019, CBI/STF/DLI, Sr. Supdt. of Police, CBI/STF, New Delhi, CC No 12/2017, XIV Additional Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai-104, Sec 13(2),13(1)C, 13(1)d of P.C Act 1988.