Mumbai, meet your new MPs

Mumbai South – MP Arvind Sawant

Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has won a third term as the Member of Parliament from the Mumbai South constituency. He defeated his closest rival, Yamini Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction) by 52,673 votes.

A total of 7,73,329 votes were cast in this constituency.

Who is Arvind Ganpat Sawant?

Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Arvind Sawant won a third term in Mumbai South constituency. Pic: via X (Twitter) of Arvind Sawant

Age: 72

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: One case



Total assets: Rs 5,04,85,191

Liabilities: Nil

Click here for affidavit Source of affidavit: Open City

Election results for Mumbai South constituency

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes Percentage of votes received Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Arvind Sawant 3,95,655 51.18 % Shiv Sena Yamini Jadhav 3,42,982 44.36% Bahujan Samaj Party Mohammed Shuaib Bashir Khateeb 4,478 0.58% NOTA 13411 1.73% Source: results.eci.gov.in

Political experience

Arvind Sawant began as a party worker in the Shiv Sena and rose up the ranks. He founded the workers’ union of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, where he worked. He also played an active part in the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), the labour wing of the Shiv Sena. In 1995, he quit his job and joined politics full-time. He was elected as an MP to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha.

He has held the following positions:

1996-2010: Member, Maharashtra Legislative Council

16th Lok Sabha Member – Estimates Committee Member – Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas (2014-25) Member – Consultative Committee, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology



17th Lok Sabha Union Cabinet minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises (30 May, 2019 – 12 Nov, 2019) Standing Committee Membership — Railways (2020-2022) Standing Committee – Rural development and Panchayati Raj (Sept -Dec 2022)



How did Arvind Sawant use MPLADS funds?

Arvind Sawant used his MPLADS funds for construction of community toilets, community centres and halls, bus stops and bus shelters. It was also used for the installation of fixed gym equipment, laying down drinking water pipes, creating reading rooms and libraries. 419 works were recommended and 393 have been completed.

2019-2024 Funds Total entitlements Rs 25 crore Funds released by Govt of India Rs 22.50 crore Total expenditure Rs 24. 06 crore Unspent amount Rs 1.00 crore Source: mplad.gov.in

Challenges in Mumbai South constituency

The redevelopment of dangerously dilapidated, old cessed buildings is a critical issue in this constituency.

New skyscrapers are coming up in the constituency, but being expensive are beyond the ken of the middle and lower middle class. They are leaving the constituency to seek housing in the suburbs.

The corporate sector too has been moving their offices to Bandra Kurla Complex.

The BDD chawls are also undergoing redevelopment, but the residents have their concerns over the project.

Key promises made by Arvind Sawant

Arvind Sawant has promised to look into the upgradation of Mohammed Ali Road in collaboration with the central and state governments. He has also spoken about ongoing work on the BDD chawls and has also expressed concerns about dilapidated buildings, the need to redevelop them. He also promises to work for creating more jobs and has expressed concerns over increasing unemployment. Arvind Sawant has also talked about the development of the east coast of Mumbai.

Read more: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai South — Know your constituency and candidates

Mumbai South Central – MP Anil Desai

Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has won the Mumbai South Central seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in his first attempt. He has been a two-time Rajya Sabha MP before this.

Uddhav Thackeray and Anil Desai meeting supporters after the results were declared on June 4th. Pic: via X (Twitter) of Anil Desai

His closest rival in this contest was Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction), who had won this seat in the 2019 and 2014 parliamentary elections.

He defeated Rahul Shewale by 53,384 votes. A total of 7,94, 872 were cast in this constituency.

Who is Anil Yeshwant Desai?

Age: 66

Party: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Education: Graduate Professional, B.Com, Bachelor of Law

Pending criminal cases: 0



Total assets: Rs. 22 Crore+

Total liabilities: 2 Crore+

Click here for affidavit Source of affidavit: results.eci.gov.in

Election results for Mumbai South Central constituency

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes received Percentage of votes received Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Anil Yeshwant Desai 3, 95,138 49.73 % Shiv Sena Rahul Ramesh Shewale 3,41,754 43.01 % Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Abul Hasan Ali Hasan Khan 23,867 3.00 % NOTA 13423 1.69 % Source: results.eci.gov.in

Political experience

Anil Desai has been with the Shiv Sena for several decades.

In the 1970s he became a member of the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti Mahasangh, a group which campaigned for the rights of the locals and was affiliated with the Shiv Sena.

In 2002 he became the All India Party Secretary of Shiv Sena.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and then again in 2018.

He is said to be a close confidante of Uddhav Thackeray. A skilled negotiator, he also oversees operational and administrative aspects of the party functioning and manages the resources of the party.

Challenges in Mumbai South Central constituency

Mumbai South Central is a high population density constituency with diverse living conditions, from fairly affluent Dadar to Dharavi, which is one of Asia’s largest informal settlements. The constituency also has Chembur, where construction of sky scrapers and luxury apartments is on the rise.

The contentious Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has been awarded to the Adani Group. In 2022, this saw protests from Dharavi residents in a march led by Uddhav Thackeray. He had said that he was not against the redevelopment, but that the Adani Group was receiving a massive TDR (Transfer of Development Rights). Dharavi has an estimated population of one million people and houses many recycling, leather and pottery micro industries.

Key promises made by Anil Desai

Anil Desai has said that if elected, he and his party will focus on the problems of pollution and the improvement of public health and education. Giving priority to the environment and increasing green cover to balance rapid urban development will also be on their agenda.

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Mumbai South Central — Know your constituency and candidates

Mumbai North Central – MP Varsha Gaikwad

In her first foray into national-level electoral politics, Varsha Gaikwad of the Indian National Congress has won from the Mumbai North Central constituency. The four-time MLA from the Dharavi assembly constituency defeated her closest rival, Ujwal Nikam of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 16,514 votes in a closely contested race.

Varsha Gaikwad won her first Lok Sabha election. She fought from the Mumbai North Central constituency. Pic: via X (Twitter) of Varsha Gaikwad

Who is Varsha Eknath Gaikwad?

Age: 49

Party: Indian national Congress

Education: M.Sc (Maths), B.Ed

Pending criminal cases: 7 (most charges are related to protesting without permission)



Total assets: Rs. 7, 68,48,656

Total liabilities: Rs. 1,01,60,000

Click here for affidavit Source of affidavit: Open City

Election results for Mumbai North Central constituency

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes Percentage of votes Indian National Congress Varsha Gaikwad 4,45,545 48.93 % Bharatiya Janata party Ujwal Nikam 4,29,031 47.12 % Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Santosh Ambulge 8288 0.91 % NOTA 9749 1.07% Source: results.eci.gov.in

Political experience

Varsha Gaikwad has been a four-time MLA from the Dharavi assembly constituency. She has held the following positions in her political career.

2004-20024: Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (4 terms)

President, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee

Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra

State Minister for Medical Education, Higher and Technical Education

Challenges in the Mumbai North Central constituency

Rapid redevelopment projects has led to poor AQI.

Lack of proper transport in the business hub of BKC has led to commuter woes.

Traffic snarls in Chandivali are infamous and lead to inconvenience of commuters

Residents of Kalina have been facing water shortage.

Delayed redevelopment of buildings which fall in the funnel zone of the airport.

Promises made by Varsha Gaikwad

Varsha Gaikwad has promised to focus on the delayed redevelopment of residences that fall in the funnel zone of the airport. She also believes in making education easily accessible to students. She has spoken about the difficulties of the fisherfolk, some of whom do not have access to basic amenities like water and electricity. She has also promised to be accessible and available for her constituency.

Read more: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central — Know your constituency and candidates

Mumbai North – MP Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won from the Mumbai North constituency in his first attempt at contesting in Lok Sabha elections. He defeated his closest rival, Bhushan Patil of the Indian National Congress by 3,57,608. It is the highest margin of victory in the city.

A total of 10,35,493 votes were cast in this constituency.

Piyush Goyal won the Mumbai North seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Pic: website of Piyush Goyal

Mumbai North is considered a safe seat and a stronghold of the BJP and they have seldom lost here. Veteran BJP leader Ram Naik had won from this seat five times. In 2004, he was defeated by actor Govinda who had contested on a Congress ticket.

Who is Piyush Goyal?

Age: 59

Party: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Education: Chartered Accountant, LLB

Criminal cases: Nil



Total assets: Rs 21,08,58,000

Liabilities: Rs 14,22,65,061

Click here for affidavit Source of affidavit: Open City

Election results for Mumbai North constituency

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes Percentage of votes Bharatiya Janata Party Piyush Goyal 6,80,146 65.68 % Indian National Congress Bhushan Patil 3,22,538 31.15 % Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Sonal Diwakar Gondane 6052 0.58 % NOTA 13346 1.29 % Source: results.eci.gov.in

Political experience

Piyush Goyal has had a 35-year political career. During this period he has held different positions in the BJP. He has also served as its National Treasurer.

2010: Elected to the Rajya Sabha

2014: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Coal, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

2016: Re-elected to the Rajya Sabha

2017: Minister of Railways

2019: Minister of Railways

2019: Minister of Commerce and Industry

Challenges of the Mumbai North constituency

Fisherfolk living on the coast and adivasis living in forested areas are struggling to save their livelihoods in the face of rapid urbanisation.

Traffic congestion despite the construction of metro lines 2A and 7.

Redevelopment of buildings near defence land is hindered by complicated regulations.

The rivers Dahisar and Poisar flood and have not been cleaned satisfactorily.

Hawkers on approach roads to stations make life difficult for pedestrians.

Promises made by Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal has made five specific promises to his constituents: redevelopment of slums while ensuring the residents get houses in the same location, the establishment of a super-speciality hospital in North Mumbai constituency and better educational facilities. He has promised to increase efforts to encourage local tourism and improved transport infrastructure with better roads, reduction of traffic snarls, and better rail connectivity.

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Mumbai North — Know your constituency and candidates

Mumbai North West – MP Ravindra Waikar

Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction) has won from the Mumbai North West constituency. In one of the most closely contested battles this election, he defeated his closest rival, Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by a mere 48 votes.

A total of 9,54,939 votes were cast in this constituency.

Ravindra Waikar won the Mumbai North West seat in the Lok Sabha elections, 2024

Who is Ravindra Waikar?

Age: 65

Party: Shiv Sena

Education – B Sc

Criminal cases – Three



Total assets – Rs 54,50,49,854

Liabilities – Rs 4,48,10,574

Click here for affidavit Source of affidavit: Open City

Election results for Mumbai North West constituency

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes Percentage of votes Shiv Sena Ravindra Dattaram Waikar 4,52,644 47.4 % Shiv Sena (UBT) Amol Gajanan Kirtikar 4,52,596 47.4 % Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Parmeshwar Ashok Ranshur 10052 1.05 % NOTA 15161 1.59 % Source: results.eci.gov.in

Political experience

Once said to be a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, Ravindra Waikar joined the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, when the party split.

1992 to 2007: Served as corporator in BMC (4 terms)

2009: Elected as an MLA from Jogeshwari East assembly constituency

2014: Elected as an MLA from Jogeshwari East assembly constituency

2019: Elected as an MLA from Jogeshwari East assembly constituency

2014-2019: Minister of State for Housing, Higher and Technical Education in the Maharashtra State government

Challenges in Mumbai North West constituency

Incomplete and long drawn-out infrastructure projects are causing traffic jams and long delays for commuters.

The constant digging of roads and shuffling of tiles has upset many a resident of this constituency.

In the past few months, the gap between the Gokhale Bridge and the Barfiwala flyover has been in the news for the extreme inconvenience it has been causing people.

Promises made by Ravindra Waikar

Ravindra Waikar, who made news when he said he had to join Eknath Shinde’s faction to avoid jail, has been careful on his campaign trails. He has said on his facebook page that he has received written requests and demands from various civic associations and citizens. In this appeal, he has thanked his supporters and promised to fulfil the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – that of more jobs, free medical care for those above 70 years of age, and development and growth of economy and offering the option of studying in Marathi at higher levels.

Read more: Lok Sabha 2024: Mumbai North West — Know your constituency and candidates

Mumbai North East – MP Sanjay Dina Patil

Sanjay Dina Patil of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav balasaheb Thackeray) has won the Mumbai North East seat in the Lok sabha elections, 2024. He defeated his closest rival, Mihir Kotecha of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 29861 votes.

9,26,469 votes were cast in this constituency.

Sanjay Dina Patil has won the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat. Pic: via X (Twitter) account of Sanjay Dina Patil

Who is Sanjay Dina Patil?

Age: 55

Party: Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Education: B.Com

Pending criminal cases: 0



Total assets: Rs 3,99,11,145

Total liabilities: Nil

Click here for affidavit Source of affidavit: Open City

Election results for Mumbai North East constituency

Name of the party Name of the candidate Votes Percentage of votes Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Dina Patil 450937 48.67 % Bharatiya Janata Party Mihir Chandrakant Kotecha 421076 45.45 % Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Daulat Kadar Khan 14657 1.58 % NOTA 10173 1.1 % Source: results.eci.gov.in

Political experience

Sanjay Dina Patil had been fighting elections on an NCP ticket since 2004 when he won the Bhandup assembly seat.

In 2009 he became the MP from Mumbai North East, but lost to Kirit Somaiya of the BJP in 2014.

In 2014 he also threw in his ring for the assembly elections from the Vkokhroli assembly constituency, losing to Sunil Raut of the Shiv Sena.

In 2019 he fought the parliamentary elections again from Mumbai North East, this time losing to Manoj Kotak of the BJP.

In 2019 he left the NCP to join Shiv Sena.

Challenges in the Mumbai North East constituency

Promises made by Sanjay Dina Patil

Sanjay Dina Patil has assured people that once elected he will get the Dreams Mall in Bhandup west opened again. Dreams Mall had shut due to a fire. Many businesspersons, who had invested in shops, are still worried about the losses they incurred.

