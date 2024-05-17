Lok Sabha 2024: Mumbai North West — Know your constituency and candidates

May 17, 2024 Governance
Mumbai North West constituency has the green lung of the city - Aarey Forest, as well as many business hubs making it a crucial area of the city.

The Mumbai North West constituency spread from Goregaon to Andheri (east and west), is one of the fastest growing suburbs with commercial complexes housing the IT sector, the MIDC, the hub of the film industry including Film City.

Moreover, it has the pristine Aarey forest that is slowly giving way to various urban infrastructure projects. About 800 acres were notified as reserved forests and is the last of the forest patch existing within the realms of this bustling commercial city.

It also houses the international airport and is a hub of allied services like hotels, travel ticketing and airlines offices. It also has the best metro connectivity with Metro Line 1 connecting the extremely crowded Versova-Ghatkopar line. More recently, opening of Metro Line 7 and 2A has increased connectivity upto Dahisar.

Despite the metro, the congestion on roads, traffic jams and chaos ensued by perpetual road digging and incomplete infra projects are affecting the quality of life of people. The engineering blunder caused by the crucial half-built Gokhale bridge that has a two-meters wide gap with the Barifwala flyover, has meant the citizens may have to bear the brunt of traffic congestion for another couple of years.

This parliamentary constituency includes the high profile film stars of Juhu to the tribals from the adivasi padas of Aarey, the old cane furniture makers and antique market of Goregaon and Oshiwara. It includes the fishing community residing in the koliwadas of Versova to the film industry spread across Andheri (W), the airlines sector professionals based in Andheri (E) as also the middle-class professionals based in Goregaon belt. 

Constituency Map

mumbai north west constituency map
Mumbai North West constituency comprises areas such as Andheri east, Andheri west, Versova, Jogeshwari, Goregaon and Dindoshi. Pic: Opencity

At a glance – Mumbai North West Constituency

Constituency NameMumbai North West
Number of voters 17,35,088
Male voters9,38,365
Female voters7,96,663
Transgender60
Source: Opencity.in

Find your polling booth

Use your EPIC number in the voter id cards to find the booth information here.

Read more: Nine years of ‘Save Aarey’: The unique citizens’ movement lives on in Mumbai

Key candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

When Citizen Matters spoke to Gajanan Kirtikar, the incumbent MP, among other issues, he spoke about difficulties in providing SRA housing schemes for the locals living in Aarey. You can watch the exclusive interview here.

Candidates for 2024 
Ravindra Waikar, 65
Shiv Sena 
Education – B Sc
Criminal cases – Three

Total assets – Rs 54,50,49,854
Liabilities – Rs 4,48,10,574
Click here for affidavit
Amol Kirtikar, 52
Shiv Sena (UBT)
Education: Class 12
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 11,77,04,472 
Liabilities-Rs 1,55,19,526
Click here for affidavit
Sarika Dabral, 48
India Greens Party
Education: MA (Eng)
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 3,71,87,363
Liabilities: Rs 71, 977
Click here for affidavit
Rajesh Ramkisan Mallah, 43
Bahujan Samaj Party
Education: 10th fail
Criminal cases: One

Total assets – Rs 87,000 
Liabilities – Nil
Click here for affidavit
Harishankar Yadav, 55
Samaj Vikas Kranti Party
Education: 10th pass
Criminal cases – Nil

Total assets – Rs 55,90,000
Liabilities – Rs 55,000
Click here for affidavit
Adv Mitesh Varshney, 32
Bhim Sena
Education: BA, LLB
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 5,04,133
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Bala Venkatesh Nadar, 32
Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
Education: BCA
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 64 lakhs
Liabilities – Nil
Click here for affidavit
Manoj Shravan Nayak, 49,
Right to Recall Party
Education: Class XI

Criminal cases – Nil
Total assets – R 41,07,100
Liabilities – Nil
Click here for affidavit
Adv Lata Shinde, 42
Independent
Education: Post Graduate
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 61,30,000 
Liabilities: Rs 29,08,351
Click here for affidavit
Adv Sanjeev Kumar Kalkori, 33
Independent
Education: Graduate, Professional
Criminal cases:  Nil

Total assets: Rs 49,81,655
Liabilities: Rs 11,12,000
Click here for affidavit
Adv Kapil Soni, 45
Independent
Education: Post Graduate
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 48,216
Liabilities: Rs 97,200
Link for candidate affidavit here
Bharat Shah, 53
Hindu Samaj Party
Education: Class XII
Criminal cases: One case
Total assets: Rs 4,18,06,566
Liabilities: Nil
LClick here for affidavit
Arora Surinder Mohan, 69
Bharat Jan Aadhar Party
Education: Graduate
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 40,46,89,205
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Gajanan Sonkamble, 38
Independent
Education: Graduate
Criminal cases: Ni

Total assets: Rs 1,78,627
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Hruda Dhananjay Shinde, 28
Party: Independent
Education: Graduate
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 2,15,61,200
Liabilities: Rs1,89,000
Click here for affidavit
Parmeshwar Ranshur, 36
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Education: Class VIII
Criminal cases: Two cases

Total assets: Rs 1,19,32,601
Liabilities: Rs 72,55,000
Click here for affidavit
Rohan Satone, 33
Independent
Education: Post Graduate
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 50,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Sameer More, 38
Independent
Education: Graduate
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 37,35,213
Liabilities: Rs 21,78,150
Click here for affidavit
Sunil Bhima Chavan, 40
Independent
Education: Post Graduate
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 8,10,23,557
Liabilities: Rs 1,98,95,356
Click here for affidavit
Sushma Mehta,42
Independent
Education: Class X
Criminal cases: One case
Total assets: Rs 26,85,000
Liabilities: Nil
Click here for affidavit
Santosh Manik Rayban, 43
Independent
Education: Class XII
Criminal cases: Nil

Total assets: Rs 88,00,000
Liabilities: Rs 3,85,000 
Click here for affidavit
Source: https://www.myneta.info/, https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Additional information

Of the 33 applications for contesting in Mumbai North West constituency, 26 were accepted and five were rejected. After two withdrawals, there are 21 candidates in the fray now.

Gajanan Kirtikar, incumbent MP, joined the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and his son, remained with Uddhav Thackeray. Avoiding a father-son clash, Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena gave ticket to Ravindra Waikar for this elections.

Past election results from Mumbai North West constituency

Mumbai North West constituency has always been held by the two parties – Congress and Shiv Sena, except between 1977-80 when the Janata Party, represented by high profile lawyer Ram Jethmalani, was in power.

Actor-politician Sunil Dutt had also served here for five terms and his daughter, Priya Dutt, too served a single term from 2004-9. Among other interesting contenders in the past film personalities such as Mahesh Manjrekar and Rakhi Sawant had contested from this constituency.

Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi had contested from the Samajwadi Party in 1998 bagging 2.4% of vote share. Active citizens like environmentalist Rishi Agarwal too had contested here from the Jago Party in 2019, as had journalist Abhay Mokashi as an independent in 1998. 

Senior Gajanan Kirtikar has represented for two terms from here and now his son Amol Kirtikar is contesting from the Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of the Shiv Sena. Gurudas Kamat had served one term here and so has Sena’s Madhukar Sarpotdar. 

2019CandidateSexPartyVotes polledVote Share (%)
1Gajanan KirtikarMShiv Sena570,06360.5%
2Sanjay NirupamMIndian National Congress309,73532.9%
3Suresh ShettyMVanchit Bahujan Aghadi23,4222.5%
Source: Indiavotes.com
2014CandidateSexPartyVotes polledVote Share (%)
1Gajanan Kirtikar MShiv Sena4,64,820 51.9%
2Gurudas Kamat MIndian National Congress2,81,79231.5%
3Mahesh ManjrekarMMaharashtra Navnirman Sena66,0887.4%
Source: Indiavotes.com

Key issues of Mumbai North West

Incomplete infrastructure projects and the perpetually dug up roads, leading to major traffic jams, are the major election issues. Director of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association Dhaval Shah says he is struck by how many projects are inexplicably stuck up or moving at a snail’s pace with no sign of completion for long periods.

He said, “The Mrinaltai Gore flyover near Ram Mandir Station has been stuck for five years, the bridge over Oshiwara river is pending over six years, the extension work on the adjacent Thackeray flyover has been happening since a decade, Gokhale bridge since five years, Yari road to SVP nagar since fifteen years, Versova to Madh jetty bridge also continues to drag on.”

View of a road in Mumbai filled with traffic
The closure of Gokhale bridge caused traffic jams on alternative routes, particularly on those crossing from Andheri East to West. Pic: Satish Krishnamurthy, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

“It takes more than an hour to just get out of Andheri because of the inability of the government to build just half of the Gokhale bridge. As lakhs of citizens undergo a harrowing time, there is no accountability or responsibility placed about who or what led to this fiasco? Instead the government bullies those who raise their voice or question it,” rues Veena Bakshi, a filmmaker.

She is also upset with the over-emphasis on vehicular facilities in urban planning over pedestrian access. The constant digging of roads and re-shuffling of footpath tiles, the complete apathy towards plants used in beautification wall projects riles her.

 Another active citizen Nandkumar Chinai, says he feels helpless when elected representatives fail to support citizens in their fight against illegal shop extensions or encroachments on public spaces like footpaths. “Unfortunately, overpopulation is canceling out all the developmental infrastructure; the Metro network today is as crowded as the local trains, which it was supposed to offer relief from,” says Chinai.

He expressed displeasure about the failure of elected representatives to support or stand up with active citizens when they choose to raise their voice or complain against illegal activities in their neighbourhood. “The citizen is literally left vulnerable and all alone at the mercy of corrupt officials with no support from any quarters. For example, in case of automobile repair shops and used car shops, which illegally park dozens of cars on public footpath, BMC or cops hardly take any action, says Shah. 

Mumbai North West candidates in news

Amol Kirtikar

Amol Kirtikar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency is the son of veteran Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar, a two-time MP from the same parliamentary seat.

Amol received Enforcement Directorate summons for his alleged involvement in the ‘khichdi scam’ on the day he was named the MP candidate for Mumbai North West. The khichdi scam involves discrepancies in the allotment of contracts for preparing khichdi for migrant workers, by the BMC.

In an interview with The Indian Express earlier this year, he said he had done nothing wrong but was preparing himself for jail time, in case the ED arrests him.

Ravindra Waikar

Once known to be a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, Ravindra Waikar switched sides to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and was named the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha candidate.

Interestingly, the ED had registered a case against Waikar last year in the Rs.500 crore 5-star hotel scam, and in a controversial interview with a Marathi newspaper recently, he had said that he had only two options – go to jail or join the Shinde faction. Later, in a press conference, he clarified that he had switched to the other party because of the support given to him by the chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Also read:

Sections:

About Hepzi Anthony

Hepzi Anthony is an independent journalist based in Mumbai, who writes about issues of public policy, urban development, planning and environment. Passionate about Mumbai and its people, she tweets from hepzia and shares her views on her LinkedIn and Facebook accounts. https://hepzianthony.contently.com/
Read more by Hepzi Anthony

