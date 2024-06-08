Mumbai, meet your new MPs from neighbouring Thane and Kalyan

Table of contents
Both the Thane and Kalyan constituencies have been bagged by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The two MPs who have been elected from Thane and Kalyan are Naresh Mhaske and Dr. Shrikant Shinde respectively.
Here is comprehensive information about them.
Thane: Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena
Naresh Ganpat Mhaske of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction) won the Thane constituency seat in the Lok Sabha defeating his closest rival Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by 7,34,231 votes. A total of 13,09,068 votes were cast in this constituency.
Election results for Thane constituency
|Name of the party
|Name of the candidate
|Number of votes
|Margin
|Shiv Sena
|Naresh Ganpat Mhaske
|7,34,231
|+7,34,231
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Rajan Baburao Vichare
|5,17,220
|-7,34,231
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao
|10,662
|-7,34,231
Who is Naresh Ganpat Mhaske?
|Age: 54
Party: Shivsena (Eknath Shinde)
Education: Class XII
Pending criminal cases: 2
Total assets: Rs 26,26,02,215
Liabilities: Rs 4,60,63,890
Political experience
Naresh Mhaske, like his opponent Rajan Vichare, was associated with senior Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Naresh Mhaske chose to go with CM Eknath Shinde when the Shiv Sena split.
- 2012: elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation
- 2017: re-elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation
- 2019: elected as the Mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation
Challenges in the Thane constituency
- Thanekars face water shortage and many large apartment complexes depend on tanker water.
- Traffic on Ghodbunder Road, an arterial road connecting Thane to the neighbouring townships of Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander is a major commuting challenge. Many new apartment complexes have come up on Ghodbunder Road.
- The metro promises reduction in traffic in the future, but at the moment is only adding to the traffic woes of commuters.
- The population of Thane has increased, with Thane city being the third most populous in the state, but there has been no commensurate infrastructure development in terms of hospitals, playgrounds, gardens, educational institutions and so on.
- The city of lakes has its lakes being encroached upon, going dry or having sewage dumped in it.
Key promises made by Naresh Mhaske
- To build a new Thane station in place of the Thane mental hospital
- Renovation of the historical Thane railway station
- Increasing the length of the platform so that 15 coach local trains can be run
- To make every railway station into a smart station
- Building a hospital along the lines of AIIMS in Navi Mumbai
- Constructing a super speciality hospital at Mira Bhayandar
Kalyan: Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena
Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena won the Kalyan seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, defeating his closest rival Vaishali Darekar-Rane of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by 2,09,144 votes. He is the son of the Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde. A total of 1045736 were cast in this constituency.
Election results for Kalyan constituency
|Name of the party
|Name of the candidate
|Number of votes
|Margin
|Shiv Sena
|Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde
|589636
|+2,09,144
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Vaishali Darekar Rane
|380492
|-2,09,144
|Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|Mo. Sahabuddin Shaikh Sulemani Thakur
|18741
|-2,09,144
Who is Dr. Shrikant Shinde?
|Age: 37
Party: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)
Education: Master of Surgery Orthopedics
Pending criminal cases: Nil
Total assets: Rs 14,92,08,812
Total liabilities: Rs 6,63,20,443
MPLADs spending of Dr. Shrikant Shinde
The total amount allocated to MP Shrikant Shinde since 2014:
|Amount released
|Rs 25 crore
|Total expenditure
|Rs 25.80 crore
|Balance
|Rs 2.69 crore
Some of the completed projects include construction of road between Davadi Gram Panchayat to Regency Society, construction and beautification of Savalaram Maharaj playing ground and beautification of Kachore Circle Patri Pool Chowk in Ward No. 61 of Kalyan-Dombivli.
Political experience
- 2014: Elected to 16th Lok Sabha
- 2014-2019: Member, Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare
- 2014-2019: Member, Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha
- 2019: elected to 17th Lok Sabha
- 2019: Member, Standing Committee on Defence
- He has also been Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
Challenges in the Kalyan constituency
- One of the problems plaguing this constituency is water shortage. People have to rely on water tankers.
- Many residents of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivali work in business hubs like BKC, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point. But the means of transport is mainly limited to suburban trains. More public transport options are needed here.
Key promises made by Dr. Shrikant Shinde
- Improvement of railways and train services
- Adding infrastructure development projects
- Completion of metro construction over the next 18 months to 2 years.
- Building of an access control road running parallel to the constituency and connecting Navi Mumbai airport to the national highway so that people will be able to leave the city in 10 to 15 minutes.
- Generation of employment opportunities with MIDCs