Mumbai, meet your new MPs from neighbouring Thane and Kalyan

Both the Thane and Kalyan constituencies have been bagged by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The two MPs who have been elected from Thane and Kalyan are Naresh Mhaske and Dr. Shrikant Shinde respectively.

Here is comprehensive information about them.

Thane: Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena

Naresh Mhaske won the Thane constituency seat in the Lok Sabha election, 2024

Pic: via X (Twitter) account of Naresh Mhaske

Naresh Ganpat Mhaske of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction) won the Thane constituency seat in the Lok Sabha defeating his closest rival Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by 7,34,231 votes. A total of 13,09,068 votes were cast in this constituency.

Election results for Thane constituency

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes Margin Shiv Sena Naresh Ganpat Mhaske 7,34,231 +7,34,231 Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajan Baburao Vichare 5,17,220 -7,34,231 Bahujan Samaj Party Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao 10,662 -7,34,231 Source: results.eci.gov.in

Who is Naresh Ganpat Mhaske?

Age: 54

Party: Shivsena (Eknath Shinde)

Education: Class XII

Pending criminal cases: 2



Total assets: Rs 26,26,02,215

Liabilities: Rs 4,60,63,890

Click here for affidavit Source: Opencity

Political experience

Naresh Mhaske, like his opponent Rajan Vichare, was associated with senior Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Naresh Mhaske chose to go with CM Eknath Shinde when the Shiv Sena split.

There is no

2012: elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation

2017: re-elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation

2019: elected as the Mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation

Challenges in the Thane constituency

Thanekars face water shortage and many large apartment complexes depend on tanker water.

Traffic on Ghodbunder Road, an arterial road connecting Thane to the neighbouring townships of Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander is a major commuting challenge. Many new apartment complexes have come up on Ghodbunder Road.

The metro promises reduction in traffic in the future, but at the moment is only adding to the traffic woes of commuters.

The population of Thane has increased, with Thane city being the third most populous in the state, but there has been no commensurate infrastructure development in terms of hospitals, playgrounds, gardens, educational institutions and so on.

The city of lakes has its lakes being encroached upon, going dry or having sewage dumped in it.

Key promises made by Naresh Mhaske

To build a new Thane station in place of the Thane mental hospital

Renovation of the historical Thane railway station

Increasing the length of the platform so that 15 coach local trains can be run

To make every railway station into a smart station

Building a hospital along the lines of AIIMS in Navi Mumbai

Constructing a super speciality hospital at Mira Bhayandar

Kalyan: Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena

Dr. Shrikant Shinde won his third term as an MP from the Kalyan constituency.

Pic: Twitter account of Dr. Shrikant Shinde

Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena won the Kalyan seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, defeating his closest rival Vaishali Darekar-Rane of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by 2,09,144 votes. He is the son of the Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde. A total of 1045736 were cast in this constituency.

Election results for Kalyan constituency

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes Margin Shiv Sena Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde 589636 +2,09,144 Shiv Sena (UBT) Vaishali Darekar Rane 380492 -2,09,144 Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Mo. Sahabuddin Shaikh Sulemani Thakur 18741 -2,09,144 Source: results.eci.gov.in

Who is Dr. Shrikant Shinde?

Age: 37

Party: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

Education: Master of Surgery Orthopedics

Pending criminal cases: Nil



Total assets: Rs 14,92,08,812

Total liabilities: Rs 6,63,20,443

Click here for affidavit Source: Opencity

MPLADs spending of Dr. Shrikant Shinde

The total amount allocated to MP Shrikant Shinde since 2014:

Amount released Rs 25 crore Total expenditure Rs 25.80 crore Balance Rs 2.69 crore Source: https://mplads.gov.in

Some of the completed projects include construction of road between Davadi Gram Panchayat to Regency Society, construction and beautification of Savalaram Maharaj playing ground and beautification of Kachore Circle Patri Pool Chowk in Ward No. 61 of Kalyan-Dombivli.

Political experience

2014: Elected to 16th Lok Sabha

2014-2019: Member, Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare

2014-2019: Member, Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha

2019: elected to 17th Lok Sabha

2019: Member, Standing Committee on Defence

He has also been Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Challenges in the Kalyan constituency

One of the problems plaguing this constituency is water shortage. People have to rely on water tankers.

Many residents of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivali work in business hubs like BKC, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point. But the means of transport is mainly limited to suburban trains. More public transport options are needed here.

Key promises made by Dr. Shrikant Shinde

Improvement of railways and train services

Adding infrastructure development projects

Completion of metro construction over the next 18 months to 2 years.

Building of an access control road running parallel to the constituency and connecting Navi Mumbai airport to the national highway so that people will be able to leave the city in 10 to 15 minutes.

Generation of employment opportunities with MIDCs

