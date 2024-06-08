Mumbai, meet your new MPs from neighbouring Thane and Kalyan

Thane and Kalyan voters elected MPs from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Here is all you need to know about the two winning candidates.

Both the Thane and Kalyan constituencies have been bagged by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The two MPs who have been elected from Thane and Kalyan are Naresh Mhaske and Dr. Shrikant Shinde respectively.

Here is comprehensive information about them.

Thane: Naresh Mhaske, Shiv Sena

Naresh Mhaske at Thane station
Naresh Mhaske won the Thane constituency seat in the Lok Sabha election, 2024
Pic: via X (Twitter) account of Naresh Mhaske

Naresh Ganpat Mhaske of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde led faction) won the Thane constituency seat in the Lok Sabha defeating his closest rival Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by 7,34,231 votes.  A total of 13,09,068 votes were cast in this constituency.

Election results for Thane constituency

Name of the partyName of the candidateNumber of votesMargin
Shiv SenaNaresh Ganpat Mhaske7,34,231+7,34,231
Shiv Sena (UBT)Rajan Baburao Vichare5,17,220-7,34,231
Bahujan Samaj PartySantosh Bhikaji Bhalerao10,662-7,34,231
Source: results.eci.gov.in

Who is Naresh Ganpat Mhaske?

Age: 54
Party: Shivsena (Eknath Shinde)
Education: Class XII
Pending criminal cases: 2

Total assets: Rs 26,26,02,215
Liabilities: Rs 4,60,63,890
Click here for affidavit
Source: Opencity

Political experience

Naresh Mhaske, like his opponent Rajan Vichare, was associated with senior Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Naresh Mhaske chose to go with CM Eknath Shinde when the Shiv Sena split.

  • 2012: elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation
  • 2017: re-elected as corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation
  • 2019: elected as the Mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation

Challenges in the Thane constituency

  • Thanekars face water shortage and many large apartment complexes depend on tanker water.
  • Traffic on Ghodbunder Road, an arterial road connecting Thane to the neighbouring townships of Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander is a major commuting challenge. Many new apartment complexes have come up on Ghodbunder Road.
  • The metro promises reduction in traffic in the future, but at the moment is only adding to the traffic woes of commuters.
  • The population of Thane has increased, with Thane city being the third most populous in the state,  but there has been no commensurate infrastructure development in terms of hospitals, playgrounds, gardens, educational institutions and so on.
  • The city of lakes has its lakes being encroached upon, going dry or having sewage dumped in it.

Key promises made by Naresh Mhaske

  • To build a new Thane station in place of the Thane mental hospital
  • Renovation of the historical Thane railway station
  • Increasing the length of the platform so that 15 coach local trains can be run
  • To make every railway station into a smart station
  • Building a hospital along the lines of AIIMS in Navi Mumbai
  • Constructing a super speciality hospital at Mira Bhayandar

Read more: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Thane — Know your constituency and candidates

Kalyan: Dr. Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena

Dr. Shrikant Shinde celebrating his third term as an MP
Dr. Shrikant Shinde won his third term as an MP from the Kalyan constituency.
Pic: Twitter account of Dr. Shrikant Shinde

Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena won the Kalyan seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, defeating his closest rival Vaishali Darekar-Rane of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by 2,09,144 votes. He is the son of the Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde. A total of 1045736 were cast in this constituency.

Election results for Kalyan constituency

Name of the partyName of the candidateNumber of votesMargin
Shiv SenaDr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde589636+2,09,144
Shiv Sena (UBT)Vaishali Darekar Rane380492-2,09,144
Vanchit Bahujan AaghadiMo. Sahabuddin Shaikh Sulemani Thakur18741-2,09,144
Source: results.eci.gov.in

Who is Dr. Shrikant Shinde?

Age: 37
Party: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) 
Education: Master of Surgery Orthopedics
Pending criminal cases: Nil 

Total assets: Rs 14,92,08,812 
Total liabilities: Rs 6,63,20,443 
Click here for affidavit
Source: Opencity

MPLADs spending of Dr. Shrikant Shinde

The total amount allocated to MP Shrikant Shinde since 2014:

Amount released Rs 25 crore
Total expenditure Rs 25.80 crore
BalanceRs 2.69 crore
Source: https://mplads.gov.in

Some of the completed projects include construction of road between Davadi Gram Panchayat to Regency Society, construction and beautification of Savalaram Maharaj playing ground and beautification of Kachore Circle Patri Pool Chowk in Ward No. 61 of Kalyan-Dombivli.

Read more: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kalyan constituency — Know your constituency and candidates

Political experience

  • 2014:  Elected to 16th Lok Sabha
  • 2014-2019: Member, Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare
  • 2014-2019: Member, Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour of Government Officers with Members of Lok Sabha
  • 2019: elected to 17th Lok Sabha
  • 2019: Member, Standing Committee on Defence
  • He has also been Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Challenges in the Kalyan constituency

  • One of the problems plaguing this constituency is water shortage. People have to rely on water tankers.
  • Many residents of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivali work in business hubs like BKC, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point. But the means of transport is mainly limited to suburban trains. More public transport options are needed here.

Key promises made by Dr. Shrikant Shinde

  • Improvement of railways and train services
  • Adding infrastructure development projects
  • Completion of metro construction over the next 18 months to 2 years.
  • Building of an access control road running parallel to the constituency and connecting Navi Mumbai airport to the national highway so that people will be able to leave the city in 10 to 15 minutes.
  • Generation of employment opportunities with MIDCs

