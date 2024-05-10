My fight is issue-based: Varsha Gaikwad, Congress candidate, Mumbai North Central

Varsha Gaikwad, four-time MLA, is at the cusp of entering national politics as she contests from the Mumbai North Central constituency.

Varsha Gaikwad, a four-time MLA from the Dharavi assembly constituency, is entering national-level electoral politics as she contests the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North Central constituency. She belongs to the Indian National Congress (INC) and has been given a ticket for this constituency from the INDIA bloc alliance.

She belongs to an Ambedkarite Buddhist family. She says that her background in teaching has prepared her to address large audiences with ease. Her father Eknath Gaikwad was also a politician from the INC and was a two-time MP, once from the Mumbai North Central constituency and the second time from Mumbai South Central. In fact, according to sources, Varsha Gaikwad was keen to contest from the Mumbai South Central seat, which ultimately went to INC’s alliance party Shiv Sena (UBT)’s candidate, Anil Desai.

Mumbai North Central

The Mumbai North Central constituency comprises of six assembly segments: 167-Vile Parle, 168-Chandivali, 174-Kurla, 175-Kalina, 176-Bandra (E), and 177-Bandra (W). The constituency is diverse in terms of religion and has people from all strata of society.

There are pockets of informal settlements in areas like Kurla, Bandra east, and Chandivali. The same constituency also houses a business hub like the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and a suburb such as Bandra west which is home to many film stars.

Mumbai North Central map
Mumbai North Central parliamentary constituency

There are different issues in the constituency. One of the problems is the lack of last-mile connectivity in BKC. Harried commuters are finding it difficult to find transport to take them to Bandra or Kurla station.

It is a constituency which is seeing rapid redevelopment projects, especially in Vile Parle. This has led to corresponding problems of air pollution. On the other hand, certain areas in the constituency also come in the funnel zone, hindering redevelopment efforts in the area. Varsha Gaikwad has referred to this issue in her interactions with citizens and the media.

Interview with Varsha Gaikwad

In this video interview, Varsha Gaikwad talks about her entry into national-level politics, the issues in the Mumbai North Central constituency and how she plans to tackle them if elected.

