Bengaluru, meet your new MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory in all four Parliamentary Constituencies in Bengaluru in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. PC Mohan, Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya and Dr. CN Manjunath are the BJP MPs from Bengaluru. Here is comprehensive information about them:

Bangalore North: Shobha Karandlaje, BJP

Shobha Karandlaje, Bangalore North BJP candidate. Pic: X/@ShobhaBJP

Shobha Kharandlaje (BJP) defeated M V Rajeev Gowda from Indian National Congress (INC) and won the seat by 56.3% of votes.

Election results

Party name Candidate name Number of votes Margin % BJP Shobha Kharandlaje 9,86,049 56.3% INC M V Rajeev Gowda 7,26,573 41.5% Bahujan Samaj Party Govindaiah 4,631 0.3%

About Bangalore North constituency

Bangalore North includes eight Legislative Assembly segments: K R Puram, Byatarayanapura, Yeshwanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal and Pulakeshinagar. All the Legislative Assembly segments are a part of Bangalore Urban district.

Shobha Karandlaje’s political experience

Shobha contested the 2014 Indian general election from Udupi Chikmagalur Constituency and won by a margin of 1.81 lakh votes. In 2019, she won consistently for the second time from the same constituency with 6.26% of votes.

She was praised for her performance as the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) in the BJP-led Karnataka government. During her tenure, the Ministry of RDPR was awarded as the No. 1 State in India in Rural Development and Panchayath Raj.

Positions held

2004-2013: Member of Karnataka Legislative Council

Member of Karnataka Legislative Council 2010-2013: Minister for Power, Government of Karnataka and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Government of Karnataka

Minister for Power, Government of Karnataka and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Government of Karnataka 2010-2012: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Karnataka

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Karnataka 2014: Elected as the MP for the 16th Lok Sabha Elections from Udupi Chikmagalur Constituency, from where she also won a second term in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections in 2019

Elected as the MP for the 16th Lok Sabha Elections from Udupi Chikmagalur Constituency, from where she also won a second term in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections in 2019 2014-2019: Member of the Standing Committee on Defence, Joint Committee on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015 and Consultative Committee, Ministry of Agriculture

Member of the Standing Committee on Defence, Joint Committee on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015 and Consultative Committee, Ministry of Agriculture 2019-2021: Member of the Standing Committee on Energy and Committee on Empowerment of Women

Member of the Standing Committee on Energy and Committee on Empowerment of Women 2021 onwards: Member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 2023 onwards: Union Minister of State, Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Education

Shobha completed her post graduation in Social Services from Mangalore University in 1990 and Master of Arts (Social Service) in correspondence from Mysore University in 1996.

Criminal record

Shobha has five pending criminal cases recorded against her:

Section 123(3), 123 (3A) and 125 of RP act- Allegation of inflammatory speech and scandalous allegations against particular state

Section 153, 153(A), 505, (1) (B), 505 (2) IPChb- Allegation of inflammatory speech and scandalous allegations against particular state

Section 499 and 500 of IPC- Alleged defamation of Sowmya Reddy

Section 153 A and 34 of IPC- Allegation of inflammatory speech

Section 45(1) PMLA Act read with section 200 of CrPC for offence under section 3 and 4 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act- Alleged money invested in shell company and alleged money laundering

Assets and liabilities

Details Holdings in 2024 Movable assets Rs. 9.23 Crore Immovable assets Rs. 4.65 Crore Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs. 13.88 Crore Liabilities Rs. 4.06 Crore Source: Opencity

Challenges in the constituency

Key promises

“Drinking water is a huge problem everywhere and this constituency is no different. We have to implement Cauvery 5th Stage on a war footing. Water, roads and other basic necessities are problem areas here which need attention. Traffic is a huge problem. These are going to be my priorities,” she mentioned in a Citizen Matters Interview.

Bangalore South: Tejasvi Surya, BJP

Tejasvi Surya. Pic: twitter.com/tejasvi_surya

In the 18th Lok Sabha Elections, the incumbent MP Tejasvi Surya from BJP contested against Sowmya Reddy from INC. Tejasvi won the elections by 60.1% of votes.

About Bangalore South constituency

Bangalore South is one of the 28 Parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka and among the four in the city. Currently, this constituency comprises eight Legislative Assembly segments: Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli. All eight Legislative Assembly segments fall under Bangalore Urban District.

Bangalore South became a constituency in 1977, post the Emergency and after the reorganisation of constituencies across the country. The seat is currently being held by Tejasvi, who got elected in 2019 by over 3.3 lakh votes.

Election results

Party name Candidate name Number of votes received Margin % BJP Tejasvi Surya 7,50,830 60.1% INC Sowmya Reddy 4,73,747 37.9% Bahujan Samaj Party Arun Prasad A 2,425 0.2%

Tejasvi Surya’s political experience

Tejasvi continues to be the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, a post he has held from 2020. Since 2014: He has been an active contributor to BJP by organising rallies and campaigns. He also represented many BJP leaders as a lawyer, and helped B S Yediyurappa in defending him in corruption cases.

Positions held:

September 2019 onwards: Tejasvi has been a member of Joint Committee on Offices of Profit and Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology

In 2019, he was a member of the Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill, 2019. Post the demise of Ananth Kumar, who represented Bangalore South since 1996, BJP chose Tejasvi to take his place, making him the youngest MP to represent the BJP.

Education

Tejasvi is a Graduate Professional BAL, LLB From Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies, Bangalore from the 2013 batch.

Criminal record

Tejasvi has three pending criminal cases against him. Following are the charges against him:

Promoting enmity between classes and maliciously insulting the religion or religious beliefs of any class (Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 123(3A) of the Representation of People Act)

Unlawful Assembly, disobedience to order lawfully made by public servant, causing obstruction in public way or public nuisance (Sections 143,149, 188, 283, 290 and 268 of the Indian Penal Code)

Unlawful Assembly, Rioting, Obstructing public servant, disobedience to order lawfully made by public servant, voluntarily causing hurt assault to (Sections 143, 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353 of Indian Penal Code)

MPLAD details

The total amount recommended by Tejasvi in his term was Rs. 9.9 crore, of which Rs. 5.38 crore was utilised. The balance amount was Rs. 0.07 crore.

Recommended amount Rs 9.9 crore Utilised amount Rs 5.38 crore Balance Rs 0.07 crore Source: MPLADs

Assets and liabilities

Details Holdings in 2024 Movable assets Rs. 4.10 crore Immovable assets Nil Liabilities Nil Source: Opencity

Challenges in the constituency

Stormwater drains filled with sewage and garbage

Completion of K-100 Drain Project

Flooding in Ejipura, Ashwini Layout

Sewage overflow in Chikpet

Silting of drains

Ejipura Flyover issue

Bommanahalli lake issue

Rejuvenated Singasandra Lake‘s water quality

Jayanagar street vendors eviction threat

Street vendors in Gandhi Bazaar have opposed the authorities regarding the pedestrianisation of the street

Key promises

In his letter to Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, he sought funds for a skywalk project proposed between Banashankari Metro Station and the bus terminal, saying that the junction is not safe for pedestrians to cross and reach the bus terminal. He added that by representing the daily commuters of his constituency, he aims to make this route safer.

Bangalore Central: PC Mohan, BJP

PC Mohan at one of his campaigns. Pic: X/@PCMohanMP

In the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024, P C Mohan from BJP got elected as the third time MP when he won in the 15th (2009), 16th (2014) and 17th (2019) Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central. He defeated his rival, Mansoor Ali Khan from INC by gaining 50.1% of votes.

About Bangalore Central constituency

Bangalore Central Parliamentary constituency came into existence in 2008 after delimitation. It was carved out of Bangalore North and Bangalore South. The first Lok Sabha election was held in this constituency in 2009 and the second in 2014.

Bangalore Central comprises eight assembly constituencies: Rajajinagar, Chamrajpet, Gandhinagar, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar and Mahadevapura. The majority of voters in this constituency are linguistic and religious minorities. Large slums, the Central Business District, gated communities in newer areas like Bellandur and Whitefield, are all part of Bangalore Central.

Election results

Party name Candidate name Number of votes received Margin % BJP P C Mohan 6,58,915 50.1% INC Mansoor Ali Khan 6,26,208 47.6% Bahujan Samaj Party M Satish Chandra 3,087 0.2%

PC Mohan’s political experience

PC Mohan won from Bangalore Central in 17th Lok Sabha and 16th Lok Sabha elections

Positions held:

2010-2014: Chairman of the Standing Committee, Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Chairman of the Standing Committee, Mumbai Municipal Corporation 2011: Member of the Coir Board

Member of the Coir Board 2013: Member of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs)

Member of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) 2014-2019: Member of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs and Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)

Member of the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs and Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) 2019: Member of a Consultative Committee, Ministry of Tourism and Culture

Member of a Consultative Committee, Ministry of Tourism and Culture 2019 onwards: Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs

Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs 2022 onwards: Member of Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs

Member of Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs 2014-2019: Member of the Coir Board and Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes

Member of the Coir Board and Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes 2019-2024: Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs

Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs 2022-2024: Member of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs

Education

PC Mohan completed his Inter/ Higher Secondary education.

Criminal record

He has two pending criminal cases against him:

Sections 143, 149, 188, 283, 290 and 268 of the Indian Penal Code 1860- Alleged unlawful assembly, disobedience to order lawfully made by a public servant, carrying out protest in a place other than the designated place, causing obstruction in public way and public nuisance

Sections 171 G, 177, 181, 191, 193, 199 and 200 of Indian Penal Code- Alleged lack of disclosure and suppression about certain immovable properties owned in Lakshmipura Village, Kasaba Hobli, Devanahalli Taluk, hence liable to be prosecuted for giving false information, making false statement on oath or affirmation to a public servant

MPLADS details

Year Total Funds Released (in Cr) Total Expenditure (in Cr) Total Works Recommended Total Works Completed 2019-20 2.50 crore 5.01 crore 34 14 2020-21 2.50 crore 0 0 0 2021-22 0 1.68 crore 21 4 2022-23 2.00 crore 0 4 0 2023-24 0 0 0 0

Total amount/Recommended Rs 7.5 crore Utilised amount Rs 6.69 crore Balance Rs 0.88 crore Source: MPLADs

Assets and liabilities

Details Holdings in 2024 Movable assets Rs. 10.46 Crore Immovable assets Rs. 19.18 Crore Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs. 29.64 Crore Liabilities Rs. 5.97 Crore Source: Opencity

Challenges in constituency

Waste management, pollution, crowded localities which lack basic amenities, bad roads, and frequent disease outbreaks

The Idgah Maidan in the centre of Chamrajapete has been at the centre of a major standoff between the government and the WAKF board

Dependence on tanker water, limited water supply

Smaller rejuvenated lakes face new challenges

People living off ORR-Sarjapur Road depend on private transport choking the arterial roads

Poor air quality, the ongoing metro construction is adding to it

Key promises

PC Mohan stressed the need for seamless integration of metro and railway stations in November 2023, during an inspection of Bengaluru Cantonment railway station, which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs. 480 crore.

Bangalore Rural: Dr CN Manjunath, BJP

In the 18th Lok Sabha elections 2024, C N Manjunath from BJP won against the incumbent MP from INC D K Suresh by gaining 56.2% of votes.

Dr. C N Manjunath is an accomplished cardiologist and is the former director of the government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Under his leadership, the healthcare institute adopted the ‘Treatment First and Payment Next’ approach, which was praised by former US President Barack Obama. He has also served as the president of the Indian College of Cardiology. In 2015, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of medicine.

C N Manjunath celebrating his victory with his supporters. Pic: Twitter/X/drcnmanjunath

Election results

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes received Margin BJP C N Manjunath 10,79,002 56.2% INC D K Suresh 8,09,355 42.2% Uttama Prajakeeya Party Abhishek K 6,202 0.3%

About Bangalore Rural constituency

Bangalore Rural (Parliamentary Constituency number 23) comprises eight assembly constituencies: 131-Kunigal, 154-Rajarajeshwari, 176-Bangalore South, 177-Anekal Nagar, 182-Magadi, 183-Ramanagaram, 184-Kanakapura and 185-Channapatna. Bangalore South assembly constituency, comprising wards like Yelachenahalli, Begur and Anjanapura, should not be confused with the Bangalore South parliamentary constituency.

Since 2013, D K Suresh of Congress has been the MP here. The demography of the constituency is largely rural. However, Bangalore South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar have a fair number of people working in the city’s IT sector.

Neighbourhoods in Bengaluru continue to be segregated along caste lines, which has been fuelled by social prejudices and economic marginalisation. Wards such as Rajarajeshwarinagar house less than 10% of SC/ST population.

Dr. CN Manjunath’s political experience

March 2024: Announced as the BJP candidate for the Bangalore Rural Constituency for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, which was his debut in politics

Education

Manjunath completed his graduation from Mysore Medical College and he secured his Doctor of Medicine in Cardiology (MD) from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and further pursued his MD from Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore.

Criminal record

He has no pending criminal cases against him.

Assets and liabilities

Details Holdings in 2024 Movable assets Rs. 25.09 Crore Immovable assets Rs. 73.27 Crore Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs. 98.36 Crore Liabilities Rs. 14.81 Crore Source: Opencity

Challenges in the constituency

Air and water pollution. 75% of the industries in the area were found to be flouting pollution norms

Close to 16,000 MSMEs have also shut down in recent years and requires aid

The Bommasandra-Jigani link road faces lack of basic amenities

Issues with public transport

Key promises

In an interview with TOI, Manjunath said, “My approach is service oriented.”

