Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — Rajan Vichare, Thane

Name: Rajan Vichare

Constituency: Thane

Rajan Baburao Vichare, 63, has been an intrinsic part of Thane becoming a political stronghold of the Shiv Sena.

Vichare rose from the party ranks from being a local unit leader (shakha pramukh) of the Shiv Sena to corporator for four terms in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) between 1992 and 2014. He also served as the mayor of Thane from 2007 to 2010.

Subsequently, he represented Thane in the legislature and in Parliament. He has been a member of Parliament (MP) from Thane for two terms in 2014 and 2019 and is now fighting for his third term.

In 2014, he defeated Sanjeev Naik by 3,14,065 votes and in 2019, he defeated Anand Paranjpe of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by 412145 votes and by getting 63.3% of the voteshare.

He chose to stay on with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena. This was after Eknath Shinde, the MLA under him, from Kopri-Patharpakhadi assembly constituency, rebelled to become the chief minister of Maharashtra.

He has pushed for the infrastructural development of Thane and Navi Mumbai, right from the redevelopment of the Thane railway station, the metro network and the Ro-Ro waterways connectivity. He believes that development accelerates a city’s prosperity and is known to back public transportation projects.

Who is Rajan Vichare?

Name Rajan Baburao Vichare Age 63 years Political Party Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Educational Qualification First Year of Junior College from S.K. Somaiya Vinaymandir Junior College, Vidyavihar, Mumbai Profession Business Enrolled as Voter in 148 Thane (Maharashtra) constituency, at Serial no 454 in Part no 258 Email rajanbvichare@gmail.com Contact Number 022-25436767, 25424997, 9821191111 Address B-103 D, Almeida Apartment,Charai, Thane (West)- 400601. Source: https://sansad.in/ls

Online presence

Criminal Cases against Rajan Vichare

Six criminal cases are pending against him according to his affidavit submitted for the 2024 elections.

Apart from charges of unlawful assembly for participating in agitations, there are two cases of cheating under section 420 along with section 409 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by a public servant. In his explanation in the affidavit, Vichare mentions that these offences were made against many others and is essentially about “resolutions made.”

In a case of criminal intimidation under Section 506 filed at the Naupada police station in the year 2005, Vichare explains that since he had not received any summons from the police or the court, he had no idea about the details of the case.

In 2019, there were nine cases against him. In 2014, Vichare had 13 cases registered against him including rioting, assault on government servant, unlawful assembly, intent to provoke breach of peace, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting armed with deadly weapon, endangering life and safety of others.

Assets and liabilities

As per his affidavit uploaded on affidavit.eci.gov.in, Rajan Vichare has registered a 77% rise in the immovable properties owned by him and his wife. His movable property in the form of jewellery, deposits etc have registered a 7.8% rise.



Details Holdings in 2024 (self+spouse) Holdings in 2019 Change in 5 years Movable assets Rs 3,72,87,627 Rs 3,45,61,247 Rs 27,26,380 Immovable assets Rs 25,99,91,631 Rs 14,68,80,198 Rs 11,31,11,433 Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs 29,72,79,258 Rs 18,14,41,445 Rs 11,58,37,813 Liabilities Rs 4,18,99,116 Rs 5,40,80,233 – Rs 1,21,81,117 Source: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/, https://myneta.info/

Positions held by Rajan Vichare

In 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024):

Member, Telephone Advisory Committee- Mumbai-II

September 2022 onwards: Member, Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice

September 2022 onwards: Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

In 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019):

Member, Committee on petitions

January 2015 onwards: Co-Chairman, Vigilance & Monitoring Cell (Ministry of Rural Development), Thane District, Maharashtra

October 2019 onwards: Member – Committee on Petitions

September 2019 – September 2022: Member, Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas

July 2019 onwards: Chairperson, District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, Thane District, Maharashtra

December 2014 onwards: Member, Telephone Advisory Committee, Mumbai East-II

Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation

Source: sansand.in/ls

Performance in Parliament

MP term (2019-2024) Attendance No of debates participated No of questions asked Private Member’s Bill Rajan Vichare 66% 26 281 0 National average 79% 46.7 210 1.5 State average 74% 57.6 386 2.9 Source: https://prsindia.org/mptrack/17-lok-sabha/rajan-baburao-vichare

Rajan Vichare emphasised on improving the public transportation needs of Thane. In Parliament, he demanded that Thane railway station be granted the status of world class railway station. He demanded that metro network and water transport services like Ro-Ro be introduced between Vasai and Bhayander.

Election campaign in Thane has been volatile as Rajan Vichare and Eknath Shinde, both proteges of Dighe, are at loggerheads about the rebellion in Shiv Sena. Pic: Twitter (X)

He also raised his voice demanding action against air and water pollution. He also raised questions about the state of the old age homes in Maharashtra, drinking water schemes in the state, maternal mortality rates. He asked about cess collection and allocations of revenue, survey on domestic / migrant workers, cheaper domestic flight,inclusion of more commodities under the public distribution scheme.

He managed to get seven assurances in the 17th Lok Sabha on issues like the need for a jetty at Navi Mumbai and for cashless schemes for accident victims.

MPLADS spending

Though Rs 17 crore of funds were entitled for Thane constituency, only Rs 7 crore was released. This was despite works of Rs 18.116 crore were recommended and Rs 0.293 crore was leftover as unspent balance.

Total Entitlement Rs 17 crore Total GOI release Rs 7 crore Total release pending Rs 10 crore Unsanctioned balance Rs 9.71 crore Unspent balance Rs 0.21 crore Source: mplads.gov.in

In his earlier term, he had utilised his MPLADS funds to provide computers to government-aided educational institutions, make roads from Shankar Mandir to Old Water Tank Road, put up LED lights near a lake and at Pereira Nagar and Ganesh Wadi area.

Rajan Vichare in the news

Rajan Vichare has been in the news for his bold revelations mainly against party rebels, who are now with Eknath Shinde. He has been in the news for stating about how a golden gang operated at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) alluding to corrupt nexus between political leaders and corporation officials.

Rajan Vichare has been talking about the rebellion by Eknath Shinde apart from other election issues in his campaign. Pic: Twitter (X)

Vichare has also spoken about how chief minister Shinde had been contemplating to rebel and shift to other parties long ago and had even invited to join them. Both Shinde and Vichare happen to be proteges of former Thane Sena leader Anand Dighe, whose legacy continues to be used during this elections for votes.

It’s a fight between the two factions of the Shiv Sena at Thane. Both Vichare and Shinde continue to clash over the Dighe legacy, loyalty and even over portrayals in his biopic.

His protest about the quality of food served in the Maharashtra Bhavan at New Delhi had made headlines. Vichare forced a catering manager, who was observing Ramzan fast, to taste the shoddy quality food served at the Bhavan. Controversy erupted in Parliament with walkouts and demand for apology after it was found that the staffer’s Ramzan fast was broken by Vichare’s force feeding.

