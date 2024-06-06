Chennai, know more about your new MPs

It was an echo of 2019 as Chennai voters once again entrusted their democratic mandate to the familiar faces of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from all three constituencies of the city. The incumbent MPs, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Dayanidhi Maran and T Sumathy alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian will represent Chennai North, Chennai Central and Chennai South constituencies respectively in Parliament for the next five years.

Here are some more details on your new MPs elected from Chennai.

New MP, Chennai North: Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy

Chennai North constituency had 35 contestants, where a total of 9,02,489 votes were cast. DMK’s Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy defeated AIADMK’s R Manohar by a margin of 3,39,222 votes. He secured a vote share of 55.11%. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls he secured 61.85%.

Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Member of Parliament from Chennai North Constituency. Pic Courtesy: Twitter handle of Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes received Margin DMK Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy 4,97,333 +3,39,222 AIADMK R Manohar 1,58,111 -3,39,222 BJP RC Paul Kanagaraj 113318 -3,84,015

Political experience of Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy

The son of veteran DMK leader and former state minister Arcot N Veerasamy, Kalanidhi made his political debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This will be his second tenure as an elected representative.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, he held the following positions

Member of Defence Committee (2019 – 2020)

Member of Petroleum & Natural Gas Committee (2020-2023)

[Source: https://sansad.in/ls]

Education and Criminal Record

A plastic surgeon and a businessperson by profession, Kalanidhi was educated at Madras Medical College, Shri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Stanley Medical College and Edinburgh. He has no criminal record.

MPLADS spending of Chennai North

As part of the MP Local Area Development Scheme, Dr Kalanidhi recommended a sum of Rs 19.71 crore during his previous term, of which Rs 19.29 crore has been utilised for the six assembly constituencies in the Chennai North parliamentary constituency as mentioned below.

Source: Chennai North MP Office

Total Entitlement Rs 17 crore Amount Recommended by MP Rs 19.71 crore Amount sanctioned Rs 13.64 crore Expenditure incurred Rs 7.79 crore Unspent Balance Rs 0.0338 crore Utilisation percentage of amount released 155.972% Source: MPLADS

Assets and Liabilities as declared in affidavit



Details Holdings in 2024 Holdings in 2019 Change in % Movable assets Rs 32.27 Cr Rs. 25.59 Cr* 26.1% Immovable assets Rs 28.78 Cr Rs. 14.86 Cr 93.67% Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs 61.06 Cr Rs.40.52 Cr 50.69% Liabilities Rs 37.82 Cr Rs. 25.83 Cr 46.41% *This figure is as per the Totals (Calculated as the Sum of Values) from MyNeta.info.

Source: MyNetaInfo and Open City

Challenges in Chennai North constituency

Chennai North constituency is home to many red-category industries that stretch from North Chennai through Manali to Ennore. In addition to this, it also houses the city’s largest garbage dump — the Kodungaiyur dump yard. With plans for industrial expansion and the establishment of a Waste to Treatment Plant in Kodungaiyur, protests from the locals are expected. While Kalanidhi has spoken against industrial expansion in Parliament before, it will be challenging for the MP to strike a balance in the development Vs environmental protection conflict that prevails in the constituency.

Key promises made by Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy

In the 2024 polls, Kalanidhi has made promises to improve educational facilities by bringing a Kendriya Vidyalaya School, medical college and hospital, engineering college and sports facilities in North Chennai region. In an interview with Citizen Matters, he also said that he has recommended conducting a health survey in the areas affected by industrial pollution and that he will work towards decongesting the traffic caused by heavy vehicles. He also has plans for converting the reclaimed land from biomining in the Kodungaiyur dump yard into a park that will serve as a breathing space for residents.

New MP, Chennai Central: Dayanidhi Maran

Chennai Central constituency had 31 contestants. A total of 7,30,549 votes were polled, of which Dayanidhi Maran of DMK secured 56.65% of the votes and won by a margin of 2,44,689 votes. Interestingly, the BJP candidate Vinoj secured a vote share of 23.16% in Chennai Central constituency.

Dayanidhi Maran’s campaign for Central Chennai was based on addressing unemployment and water scarcity. Pic courtesy: Instagram page of Dayanidhi Maran

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes received Margin DMK Dayanidhi Maran 4,13,848 + 2,44,689 BJP Vinoj P Selvam 1,69,159 -2,44,689 DMDK B Parthasarathy 72,016 -3,41,832

Political experience of Dayanidhi Maran

Dayanidhi Maran, son of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and the grandnephew of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi, has been elected as the MP from Chennai Central constituency for the fourth time. He won the Lok Sabha polls from the same constituency in 2004, 2009 and 2019.

After winning the 2004 polls, he became the Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology.

He also held the following positions in the 17th Lok Sabha:

Member of Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 (From Aug 2021),

Member, Committee on Estimates (2019 to 2023)

[Source: https://sansad.in/ls]

Education and Criminal Records

A politician and businessperson, Dayanidhi Maran, has a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

His tenure has been clouded by corruption allegations related to spectrum allocation during his time as Telecom Minister. Also, Maran has one criminal case pending against him pertaining to criminal breach of trust, forgery and falsification of accounts.

Source: MyNeta.info

MPLADS spending of Chennai Central constituency

Total entitlement Rs 17 crore Amount recommended by MP Rs 20.51 crore Amount sanctioned Rs 16.77 crore Expenditure incurred Rs 8.52 crore Unspent balance Rs 0.1786 crore Utilisation percentage of amount released 121.845% Source: MPLADS

Assets and Liabilities as declared in affidavit

Details Holdings in 2019 Holdings in 2024 Movable assets Rs 11.67 cr Rs 12.52 cr Immovable

assets Rs 59,000 Rs 4.53 cr Total Assets

(Movable + Immovable) Rs 11.68 cr Rs 17.07 cr* Liabilities Nil Nil *Gross total value as per affidavit. Source: Open City and MyNeta.info

Challenges in Chennai Central constituency

Chennai Central is a diverse constituency with a wide cross-section of voters belonging to all socio-economic classes. Being the commercial nerve centre of the city, Chennai Central constituency has a significant population of migrants. The Cooum River, traversing through the constituency, once hosted numerous settlements along its banks. However, the majority of these communities have since been resettled to housing projects on the outskirts of the city. Catering to the needs of all the sections of the constituents would be a challenge in this constituency.

Key promises made by Dayanidhi Maran

Dayanidhi Maran has promised to address the issues pertaining to traffic congestion and unemployment. He also said that measures will be taken to tackle the issues of providing basic amenities to the growing population in the city.

New MP, Chennai South: Thamizhachi Thangapandian

Chennai South constituency had 41 candidates, where a total of 10,99,321 votes were polled. Of this, DMK’s Thamizhachi secured a vote share of 47% and defeated BJP’s Tamilisai by a margin of 2,25,945 votes. Notably. Tamilisai secured a vote share of 26.44%, the highest of all the three runners-up in the three constituencies of Chennai.

Incumbent MP of DMK wins from Chennai South constituency for the second consecutive time. Pic courtesy: Instagram page of Thamizhachi Thangapandian

Name of the party Name of the candidate Number of votes received Margin DMK T Sumathy alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian 5,16,628 +2,25,945 BJP Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan 2,90,683 -2,25,945 AIADMK J Jayavardhan 1,72,491 -3,44,137

Political experience of Thamizhachi Thangapandian

Following the footsteps of her late father V Thangapandian, who was a minister in the DMK government under M Karunanidhi, Thamizhachi made her political debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls contesting from Chennai South constituency. This will be her second tenure representing Chennai South constituency.

She was a Member, The Board of Governors of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), while also holding the position of Member, of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2019-2023) in the 17th Lok Sabha.

[Source: https://sansad.in/ls]

Education and Criminal Record

A poet, writer, educationist and theatre person, Thamizhachi holds an M.A., M.Phil., and Ph.D. (English Literature). She was educated at Thiagarajar College of Arts & Science, Madurai Kamarajar University, Madurai and University of Madras, Chennai.

She has no criminal record.

MPLADS spending of Chennai South constituency

Total Entitlement Rs 22 crore Amount Recommended by MP Rs 17.45 Crores Amount sanctioned Rs 13.86 Crore Expenditure incurred Rs 4.97 Crore Unspent Balance Rs 2.28 Crore Utilisation percentage of amount released 70.975% Source: MPLADS

Assets and Liabilities as declared in affidavit

Details Holdings in 2019 Holdings in 2024 Movable assets Rs 2.58 Cr Rs 3.22 Cr Immovable assets Rs 6.59 Cr Rs 11.64 Cr Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs 9.17 Cr Rs 14.86 Cr* Liabilities Rs 5 Lakhs Rs 1.72 Cr *Gross total value as per affidavit. Source: Open City and MyNeta.info

Challenges that the new MP faces in her constituency

Chennai South constituency boasts a highly educated populace, with a significant presence of IT industries and educational institutions. The constituency also includes the housing boards of Perumbakkam, Kannagi Nagar and Semmencherry, where, for decades, the ruling parties of the State have been boasting of providing adequate housing to marginalised communities. However, the condition of their residences is substandard.

While the older localities in Chennai South require an upgrade of infrastructure, the newly-added areas are still waiting for basic amenities. From stormwater drains to encroachment of water bodies at Velachery and Pallikaranai, issues in the Chennai South constituency are diverse.

Key Promises made by Thamizhachi Thangapandian

In an interview with Citizen Matters, she promised, “Once I’m re-elected a complete assessment of the small and medium-sized business economy and employment profile will be conducted specifically for my constituency to identify the actions and initiatives, both formal and informal, that can expedite employment and income development for the poor and low-income groups of South Chennai.”

She also promised to work towards enhancing and expanding public transportation systems, including buses, trams, and trains, which can encourage more people to use mass transit instead of private vehicles.

