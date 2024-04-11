Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — DV Sadananda Gowda, Bangalore North

Sadananda Gowda will not quit politics or the BJP despite being denied a ticket; he is also known to have made good use of his MPLAD funds.

Devaragunda Venkappa (DV) Sadananda Gowda represented Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, marking the fourth term of being re-elected in the Lok Sabha elections since 2004. He has represented Bangalore North for two consecutive terms since the Lok Sabha 2014 elections. He served as the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2011. 

In 2014, he was sworn in as the cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first elected government and held the position of Ministry of Railways and other cabinet positions. He also served as the Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation of India from 2016-19 in the First Modi Ministry. He has served as the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India from 2018-21 in the Second Modi Ministry. He then stepped down from his post of Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers ahead of the cabinet reshuffle in July 2021. 

In 2019, he received 8,24,500 votes and won the 17th Lok Sabha elections in Bangalore North constituency with a vote share of 52.87%. He defeated his rival candidate, Krishna Byregowda from Indian National Congress (INC), by a margin of 1,47,518 votes. 

DV Sadanand Gowda: Personal information

NameD V Sadananda Gowda
Age71 years
Political PartyBJP
Educational QualificationGraduate Professional, LLB From University of Mysore, Udupi Law College
Graduated in 1973-74 
ProfessionAgriculturist and active politician
Enrolled as Voter in158 – Hebbal Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no 1137 in Part no 56
Emailsadanandagowda@yahoo.com
Contact Number9448123249
AddressNo.186, 12th Cross, 2nd Main HIG Colony, RMV 2nd Stage, New Bel Road – 560094, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Source: myneta.info, sansad.in 

Online presence: 

Criminal cases

Sadananda Gowda has no record of criminal cases

Assets and liabilities 


Details		Holdings in 2019
Movable assetsRs. 3.32 Crore
Immovable assetsRs. 17.61 Crore
Total Assets (Movable + Immovable)Rs. 20.93 Crore
LiabilitiesRs. 10.43 Crore
Source: myneta.info

Read more: What makes your MP a true people’s representative?

Positions held 

  • 2021 onwards: Member, Standing Committee on Defence 
  • 2019-21: Union Cabinet Minister, Chemicals and Fertilizers 
  • 2019: Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (4th term)
  • 2016-19: Union Cabinet Minister, Statistics and Programme Implementation 
  • 2014-16:
    1. Union Cabinet Minister, Law and Justice 
    2. Union Cabinet Minister, Railways 
  • 2014: Re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (3rd term)
  • 2013-14: Leader of Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Council 
  • 2012-14: Member, Karnataka Legislative Council 
  • 2011: Chief Minister, Karnataka 
  • 2009:
    1. Member, Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment & Forests
    2. Member, House Committee 
    3. Re-elected to 15th Lok Sabha (2nd term)
  • 2004-08:
    1. Member, Standing Committee on Commerce
    2. 2004- Elected to 14th Lok Sabha
    3. 2006- Member, Sub-Committee of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce for Special Economic Zones 
  • 2003 – 2004: Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, Karnataka Legislative Assembly
  • 2002 – 2003: Member, Public Undertaking Committee, Karnataka Legislative Assembly
  • 2001 – 2002: Member, Committee for Energy, Fuel & Power, Karnataka Legislative Assembly
  • 1999 – 2004: Deputy Leader, Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly
  • 1994 – 2004: Member, Karnataka Legislative Assembly (Two Terms)
  • 1995 – 1996: Member, Cell for Preparing Draft Bill on Prohibiting Atrocities on Women, Government of Karnataka

Performance in Parliament

Sadananda Gowda has done fairly well in terms of attendance. He attained 100% attendance at the Special Session 2023. His attendance dipped in the Monsoon Session 2023, where he attained 29% attendance, and in Budget Session 2024 where he attained 44%. His attendance of 63% is slightly lower in comparison to the National average and the State average, which is 79% and 71%, respectively. 

MPAttendanceNo of Debates participatedNo of questions askedPrivate Member’s Bill
D V Sadananda Gowda63%000
National average79%22.31331.2
State average71%5.1127NA
Source: Prsindia

Sadananda Gowda was a minister from May 30, 2019 to July 07, 2021. Ministers represent the government in debates, so we do not report their participation. They do not sign the attendance register, ask questions, or introduce private member bills. Data corresponds to the period from June 1, 2019 to February 10, 2024.

MPLADS spending

The total amount recommended by Sadananda Gowda in his term was Rs. 12.15 crore, of which Rs. 7.98 crore was utilised. The balance amount was Rs. 0.01 crore. 

Recommended amountRs 12.15 crore
Utilised amountRs 7.98 cr
Balance Rs 0.01 cr
Source: mplads.gov.in

(Details of the work not updated)

Sadananda Gowda
Sadananda Gowda vows to cleanse the party State unit and upload values of Modi and his governance in the state. Pic: Wikipedia Commons

MP in the news

While there were speculations that Sadananda Gowda would quit politics after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he recently clarified that he would not quit BJP or politics. He vowed to “cleanse the Party state unit.”

In one of his rallies in 2019, he promised to raise more funds for the development of the constituency, like how he had done his best to raise maximum funds for Karnataka. About his contributions to Karnataka, Sadananda Gowda said: “Apart from the works taken up in the constituency, I have given double funds to the state as Railway Minister when compared with Mallikarjun Kharge, and introduced 21 trains. As Law Minister, I have removed 1,154 obsolete laws,” he said in an interview with The Hindu

He is also known for constructing schools in the constituency in partnership with a few corporate companies. In an interview with Deccan Herald, he claims to have visited all eight constituencies of Bangalore North several times and knows the pulse of the people there. As an MP, he is known for utilising his MPLAD funds to the maximum during his tenure. 

Emphasising the importance of legal education, Sadananda Gowda said that, “Legal education being such an important field, I doubt whether we did attach the importance and attention it deserves. I am of the impression that the legal education in India always got a raw deal and to a large extent it continues even today,” he said, as reported by The Economic Times. He also said that legal education, besides being more practical oriented, should be social research based and focus on the study of comparative law and international law to provide legal services across the globe.

During COVID-19, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid task force head, C N Ashwath Narayan and Sadananda Gowda visited Vidyadayini school in Palace Guttahalli and Jayaram slum in Mathikere and assessed the COVID-19 management there.

Sadananda Gowda also launched a free vaccination drive for students in Malleswaram Assembly constituency. The drive was taken up by Dell company, Shikshana Foundation, and Ashwatha Narayana Foundation. He also said that the students are being vaccinated by procuring vaccines from the open market.

About Harshitha Padmavinod

Harshitha is a reporter with Citizen Matters, Bengaluru. She is interested in covering issues on women's rights, environment, crime, and civic concerns. Her work has been previously published in The Hindu, The Logical Indian and Deccan Herald.
Read more by Harshitha Padmavinod

