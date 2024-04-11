Lok Sabha 2024: Know your MP — DV Sadananda Gowda, Bangalore North

Devaragunda Venkappa (DV) Sadananda Gowda represented Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, marking the fourth term of being re-elected in the Lok Sabha elections since 2004. He has represented Bangalore North for two consecutive terms since the Lok Sabha 2014 elections. He served as the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2011.

In 2014, he was sworn in as the cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first elected government and held the position of Ministry of Railways and other cabinet positions. He also served as the Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation of India from 2016-19 in the First Modi Ministry. He has served as the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India from 2018-21 in the Second Modi Ministry. He then stepped down from his post of Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers ahead of the cabinet reshuffle in July 2021.

In 2019, he received 8,24,500 votes and won the 17th Lok Sabha elections in Bangalore North constituency with a vote share of 52.87%. He defeated his rival candidate, Krishna Byregowda from Indian National Congress (INC), by a margin of 1,47,518 votes.

DV Sadanand Gowda: Personal information

Name D V Sadananda Gowda Age 71 years Political Party BJP Educational Qualification Graduate Professional, LLB From University of Mysore, Udupi Law College

Graduated in 1973-74 Profession Agriculturist and active politician Enrolled as Voter in 158 – Hebbal Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) constituency, at Serial no 1137 in Part no 56 Email sadanandagowda@yahoo.com Contact Number 9448123249 Address No.186, 12th Cross, 2nd Main HIG Colony, RMV 2nd Stage, New Bel Road – 560094, Bengaluru, Karnataka Source: myneta.info, sansad.in

Online presence:

Criminal cases

Sadananda Gowda has no record of criminal cases

There is no

Assets and liabilities



Details Holdings in 2019 Movable assets Rs. 3.32 Crore Immovable assets Rs. 17.61 Crore Total Assets (Movable + Immovable) Rs. 20.93 Crore Liabilities Rs. 10.43 Crore Source: myneta.info

Positions held

2021 onwards: Member, Standing Committee on Defence

2019-21: Union Cabinet Minister, Chemicals and Fertilizers

2019: Re-elected to 17th Lok Sabha (4th term)

2016-19: Union Cabinet Minister, Statistics and Programme Implementation

2014-16:

1. Union Cabinet Minister, Law and Justice

2. Union Cabinet Minister, Railways

2013-14: Leader of Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Council

2012-14: Member, Karnataka Legislative Council

2011: Chief Minister, Karnataka

2009:

1. Member, Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment & Forests

2. Member, House Committee

3. Re-elected to 15th Lok Sabha (2nd term)

1. Member, Standing Committee on Commerce

2. 2004- Elected to 14th Lok Sabha

3. 2006- Member, Sub-Committee of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce for Special Economic Zones

2002 – 2003: Member, Public Undertaking Committee, Karnataka Legislative Assembly

2001 – 2002: Member, Committee for Energy, Fuel & Power, Karnataka Legislative Assembly

1999 – 2004: Deputy Leader, Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly

1994 – 2004: Member, Karnataka Legislative Assembly (Two Terms)

1995 – 1996: Member, Cell for Preparing Draft Bill on Prohibiting Atrocities on Women, Government of Karnataka

Performance in Parliament

Sadananda Gowda has done fairly well in terms of attendance. He attained 100% attendance at the Special Session 2023. His attendance dipped in the Monsoon Session 2023, where he attained 29% attendance, and in Budget Session 2024 where he attained 44%. His attendance of 63% is slightly lower in comparison to the National average and the State average, which is 79% and 71%, respectively.

MP Attendance No of Debates participated No of questions asked Private Member’s Bill D V Sadananda Gowda 63% 0 0 0 National average 79% 22.3 133 1.2 State average 71% 5.1 127 NA Source: Prsindia

Sadananda Gowda was a minister from May 30, 2019 to July 07, 2021. Ministers represent the government in debates, so we do not report their participation. They do not sign the attendance register, ask questions, or introduce private member bills. Data corresponds to the period from June 1, 2019 to February 10, 2024.

MPLADS spending

The total amount recommended by Sadananda Gowda in his term was Rs. 12.15 crore, of which Rs. 7.98 crore was utilised. The balance amount was Rs. 0.01 crore.

Recommended amount Rs 12.15 crore Utilised amount Rs 7.98 cr Balance Rs 0.01 cr Source: mplads.gov.in

(Details of the work not updated)

Sadananda Gowda vows to cleanse the party State unit and upload values of Modi and his governance in the state. Pic: Wikipedia Commons

MP in the news

While there were speculations that Sadananda Gowda would quit politics after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he recently clarified that he would not quit BJP or politics. He vowed to “cleanse the Party state unit.”

In one of his rallies in 2019, he promised to raise more funds for the development of the constituency, like how he had done his best to raise maximum funds for Karnataka. About his contributions to Karnataka, Sadananda Gowda said: “Apart from the works taken up in the constituency, I have given double funds to the state as Railway Minister when compared with Mallikarjun Kharge, and introduced 21 trains. As Law Minister, I have removed 1,154 obsolete laws,” he said in an interview with The Hindu.

He is also known for constructing schools in the constituency in partnership with a few corporate companies. In an interview with Deccan Herald, he claims to have visited all eight constituencies of Bangalore North several times and knows the pulse of the people there. As an MP, he is known for utilising his MPLAD funds to the maximum during his tenure.

Emphasising the importance of legal education, Sadananda Gowda said that, “Legal education being such an important field, I doubt whether we did attach the importance and attention it deserves. I am of the impression that the legal education in India always got a raw deal and to a large extent it continues even today,” he said, as reported by The Economic Times. He also said that legal education, besides being more practical oriented, should be social research based and focus on the study of comparative law and international law to provide legal services across the globe.

During COVID-19, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid task force head, C N Ashwath Narayan and Sadananda Gowda visited Vidyadayini school in Palace Guttahalli and Jayaram slum in Mathikere and assessed the COVID-19 management there.

Sadananda Gowda also launched a free vaccination drive for students in Malleswaram Assembly constituency. The drive was taken up by Dell company, Shikshana Foundation, and Ashwatha Narayana Foundation. He also said that the students are being vaccinated by procuring vaccines from the open market.

