TN elections 2026: Detailed info for Chennai voters

by April 21, 2026 Civic

Here is a quick guide to all that you might want to know as you prepare to cast your vote.

Before you vote

1. Find your Assembly constituency: Click here 👉

2. Find your polling booth: Click here 👉

3. Check the list of candidates: Full list here 👉

Info for voters – by constituency

Find your constituency details and information on candidates

  • 8 Ambattur
  • 9 Madhavaram
  • 10 Thiruvottiyur
  • 11 Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
  • 12 Perambur
  • 13 Kolathur
  • 14 Villivakkam
  • 15 Thiru.Vi.Ka.Nagar (SC)
  • 16 Egmore (SC)
  • 17 Royapuram
  • 18 Harbour
  • 19 Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
  • 20 Thousand Lights
  • 21 Anna Nagar
  • 22 Virugambakkam
  • 23 Saidapet
  • 24 Thiyagarayanagar
  • 25 Mylapore
  • 26 Velachery
  • 27 Shozhinganallur

Understand the Party Manifestos

Explainers

What are the roles and responsibilities of your elected MLA?

Report cards on 2021-26 term

Flood risks and incomplete stormwater drains in Chennai

From Vyasarpadi to Thalambur, neighbourhoods highlight design flaws and neglect of flood mitigation systems.

Chennai’s persistent waste crisis needs better policy, say residents

Residents flag issues in waste management, harmful garbage-related policies, and gaps in infrastructure.

Citizens raise concerns over urban planning and governance gaps

Residents across Chennai flag zoning violations and poor urban planning amid rapid growth.

What citizens want

FOMRRA – Federation of Old Mahabalipuram Resident Associations
 | FOMRRA Manifesto Abridged English | FOMRRA Manifesto Abridged – Tamil

Alliance of Welfare AssociationsPre-election Memorandum
| Requests for inclusion in party manifestos  

PNDF Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum Charter of Demands

Chennai CLUSTER Citizens Manifesto

Chitlapakam Rising Manifesto (Tamil) 

Poovulagin Nanbargal Green Manifesto

Tansi Nagar Welfare Association Manifesto

Manifesto from Federation of North Chennai Resident Welfare Associations

Chennai Wetlands Action Collective (CWAC) Manifesto

Past Elections

Results from 2021, 2016 and 2011.

Also see:

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