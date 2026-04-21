TN elections 2026: Detailed info for Chennai voters

Here is a quick guide to all that you might want to know as you prepare to cast your vote.
Before you vote
1. Find your Assembly constituency: Click here 👉
2. Find your polling booth: Click here 👉
3. Check the list of candidates: Full list here 👉
Info for voters – by constituency
Find your constituency details and information on candidates
- 8 Ambattur
- 9 Madhavaram
- 10 Thiruvottiyur
- 11 Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
- 12 Perambur
- 13 Kolathur
- 14 Villivakkam
- 15 Thiru.Vi.Ka.Nagar (SC)
- 16 Egmore (SC)
- 17 Royapuram
- 18 Harbour
- 19 Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
- 20 Thousand Lights
- 21 Anna Nagar
- 22 Virugambakkam
- 23 Saidapet
- 24 Thiyagarayanagar
- 25 Mylapore
- 26 Velachery
- 27 Shozhinganallur
Understand the Party Manifestos
Report cards on 2021-26 term
Flood risks and incomplete stormwater drains in Chennai
From Vyasarpadi to Thalambur, neighbourhoods highlight design flaws and neglect of flood mitigation systems.
Chennai’s persistent waste crisis needs better policy, say residents
Residents flag issues in waste management, harmful garbage-related policies, and gaps in infrastructure.
Citizens raise concerns over urban planning and governance gaps
Residents across Chennai flag zoning violations and poor urban planning amid rapid growth.
What citizens want
FOMRRA – Federation of Old Mahabalipuram Resident Associations
| FOMRRA Manifesto Abridged English | FOMRRA Manifesto Abridged – Tamil
Alliance of Welfare Associations – Pre-election Memorandum
| Requests for inclusion in party manifestos
PNDF Perambur Neighbourhood Development Forum Charter of Demands
Chennai CLUSTER Citizens Manifesto
Chitlapakam Rising Manifesto (Tamil)
Poovulagin Nanbargal Green Manifesto
Tansi Nagar Welfare Association Manifesto
Manifesto from Federation of North Chennai Resident Welfare Associations