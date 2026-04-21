Information for voters in Madhavaram constituency

Madhavaram — located in North Chennai and geographically part of Tiruvallur District — is one of the 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai and serves as a key gateway for road travel between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

From the 1960s onward, Madhavaram has remained in the limelight for one reason or another. What began as a modest milk-producing hub gradually transformed into a major urban node. The visionary leadership of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj led to the establishment of the Madhavaram Milk Colony—a move that laid the foundation for the area’s long-term growth.

Over the decades, this steady progress has accelerated dramatically. Today, Madhavaram stands as the northernmost terminal point of the expanding Chennai Metro network. With the completion of Phase 2, the locality is set to gain seamless connectivity to major transport hubs including Chennai Central railway station, Chennai Egmore railway station, Parry’s, Koyambedu Omni Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam Bus Terminus, Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus, and Chennai International Airport.

The constituency comprises key localities such as Mathur MMDA, Manali, Milk Colony, Ponniammanmedu, Madhavaram, and Puzhal. Reflecting its rapid urbanisation and rising population, Madhavaram was carved out as a separate Constituency from Ambattur in 2009.

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What began as a peripheral settlement has now evolved into a strategic urban hub—poised to reach its zenith with the full commissioning of Metro Phase 2 expected by June 2028.

As per the 2026 electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India, the constituency has 431,796 registered voters—211,240 male, 220,475 female, and 81 others. This marks a notable 7.5% decline from the previous election, largely attributed to the intensive revision undertaken by the ECI. Notably, female voters outnumber their male counterparts.

Political representation

Madhavaram is a general constituency. Following its formation in 2009, the Madhavaram constituency has gone to the polls three times—2011, 2016, and 2021. Each election has seen a keen contest between the two principal Dravidian forces, DMK and AIADMK.

In the current election, the stakes are higher with a triangular contest emerging. S. Sudharsanam of the DMK faces V. Moorthy and M. L. Vijay Prabhu of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. While AIADMK clinched the seat in 2011, the constituency has since turned into a stronghold for the DMK, with Sudharsanam securing victories in both 2016 and 2021.

There are 521 polling stations and 15 candidates whose fortunes are under test.

15 candidates are contesting the election from this constituency with parties like DMK, AIADMK, TVK, NTK, and Bahujan Samaj Party fielding their candidates.

2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Link to affidavit 1 Madhavaram V. Moorthy Male AIADMK 67 Download here 2 S. Sudharsanam Male DMK 67 Download here 3 M.L. Vijayprabhu Male TVK 37 Download here

All candidate details can be found at ECI

2021 Polling snapshot

Total number of voters: 4,54,474

Male voters: 2,26,191

Female voters: 2,28,177

Others: 106

Polling percentage: 66.68%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous results: 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (share of vote %) 1 S Sudharsanam Male DMK 62 50.04% 2 V Moorthy Male AIADMK 62 31.19% 3 Elumalai Female NTK 55 9.07%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous results: 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (share of vote %) 1 S Sudharsanam Male DMK 4 46.43% 2 D Dhakshnamoorthy Male AIADMK 41 39.76% 3 G Eraviraj Male PMK 51 5.30%



Source: Election Commission of India

Incumbent MLA: S Sudharsanam

S Sudharsanam was elected the MLA from the Madhavaram constituency in 2016 and 2021. This is his third bid to win this constituency. He will be contesting agaist V Moorthy of the DMK with whom he faced off in 2021 too.

S Sudharsanam obtianed his MA degree from University of Madras in 1982 followed by a law dgree in 1985 from Madras Law College.

He does not have a criminal record, and no cases are pending against him in court.

MLA profile

Age: 67 (as given in current affidavit)

Educational qualifications: Master of Arts, Bachelor of Law

Contatc details: 9940016596/9444016596

Criminal record: Nil

Social media:

Twitter: Sudharsanam.S

Instagram: Madhavaram_s.sudharsanam

Source: Election Commission of India

MLA in the media

Complaints have been filed by members of his own party. This has caused a stir in the party. Sudharsanam, who is currently serving his second consecutive term as MLA from Madhavaram and is also the DMK’s North-east Chennai district secretary, has long faced allegations that he does not effectively engage with or support party functionaries. In this context, senior party members warn that if the leadership does not address the ongoing factionalism within the constituency, it could have a significant impact on the party’s performance in the elections.

Sudharsanam was also in the news when the Chennai Corporation planned to construct 26 stainless steel bus shelters in the city under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme, including in Madhavaram. Madhavaram MLA S. Sudharsanam said places near institutions and remote areas such as Surapet, Madhavaram Bus Terminal and near Puzhal Camp would be prioritised.

He also inaugurated boating and other recreational facilities at the Madhav­aram Ret­teri lake in March this year. In the lead-up to the elections, he also gave an interview on the work done by his party.

Key citizen demands

Citizens have a range of demands and expectations from the new MLA. They are eager for the metro work to be completed as soon as possible. They would also like better facilities at bus terminals and the traffic on arterial roads to be eased. Citizens are also concerned about security and want the surveillance cameras in the constituency to be fixed. Residential areas in the constituency are rapidly expanding, and the residents would like better arrangements of drinking water supply. Efficient flood management is also on the list of demands of the constituents.

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