Chennai, meet your new MLAs

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) headed by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay emerged as the single largest party in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly election. Launched in 2024, the debutant party won 108 of the available 234 seats, and secured power after gaining post-election support from Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, CPI (M) and some rebel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs. Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 10. In Chennai, TVK’s tally was an impressive 18 of 20 seats.

A leading star testing political waters and finding success has happened before too in Tamil Nadu when M G Ramachandran’s AIADMK secured an overwhelming mandate in 1977. While positioning himself as an alternative to the duopoly of Dravidian parties, Vijay’s philosophy rests on secularism, social welfare and increased safety for women.

The surprise win for a party made of mostly newcomers to politics, rode on the offer of a corruption-free government, policies for the youth, women and farmers, and a clever campaign powered by social media.

Common Minimum Programme

Ahead of the elections, Oorvani Foundation and Citizen Matters engaged with residents, community leaders, and civic activists to identify urgent issues voters want MLAs to address. Our discussions with RWA representatives and analysis of citizen manifestos led to pre-poll report cards, highlighting governance gaps in Chennai’s constituencies.

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Based on community discussions, data insights, and citizen manifestos, we developed the Citizens’ Common Minimum Programme (CMP)—15 policy priorities Chennai’s residents want their elected representatives to focus on.

So, here are the newly elected MLAs from Chennai and the major issues in their constituencies they need to address:

Ambattur: G Balamurugan, TVK

Balamurugan of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Ambattur assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Dr A P Poornima of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Winning MLA/Party: G Balamurugan, TVK

Defeated: Dr A P Poornima of the DMK, by 58781 votes

MLA profile Age: 44

Education: He has passed the 10th standard from Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mogappair. He also completed an ADCA (Advanced Diploma in Computer Applications) course in 2001.

Profession: Construction industry

Criminal cases: None

Assets: ₹2.40 crore

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Since the Ambattur constituency is a mix of residential, commercial and industrial areas with some pockets being densely populated, lack of sewerage lines, traffic congestion and vehicular pollution are major concerns here. Residents want their elected representative to:

Ensure proper water, sewage and drainage infrastructure in the area to keep pace with the rapid development.

Stop the discharge of effluents in waterbodies and plan for the restoration of Korattur, Ambattur and Puzhal lakes.

Widen the Chennai – Tiruttani (CTH) Road from Padi to Avadi, which has been pending for many years.

Know more about the constituency here.

Anna Nagar: V K Ramkumar, TVK

V K Ramkumar of TVK defeated the DMK’s N Chitrarasu and veteran leader and former minister Gokula Indira of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to bag the Anna Nagar seat. The new entrant won by a margin of more than 23,000 votes in the high-profile constituency. In a media report, soon after the announcement of election results, Ramkumar said his priority right now would be to improve the quality of basic amenities in the Anna Nagar constituency.

Winning MLA/Party: V K Ramkumar, TVK

Defeated: N Chitrarasu, DMK by 21363 votes

MLA profile: Age: 45

Education: Ramkumar has a Master’s in Electronics (M.E) degree from the University of Melbourne, Australia

Profession: Tourism business

Criminal cases: None

Assets: ₹28.58 crore

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Lack of multi-level parking facilities in major bus terminals like Thirumangalam.

Growing pollution and the discharge of effluents in Otteri Nullah

Traffic congestion, parking and encroachment issues.

Zoning problems in residential areas.

Know more about the constituency here.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni: Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK

Deputy Chief Minister in the previous government and incumbent DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin won the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat for the second time after a close battle with TVK’s D Selvam. Udhayanidhi won the high-profile seat, with a margin of only around 7,000 votes, even as his party suffered a major setback across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. As DMK emerged as the largest opposition party, Udhayanidhi has been chosen as leader of the opposition.

Winning MLA/Party: Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK

Defeated: D Selvam, TVK by 7140 votes

MLA profile: Age: 48

Education: Graduate; Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai.

Profession: Acting, social work

Criminal cases: 9

Assets: ₹33 crore

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Poor waste management and sanitation facilities in busy commercial zones and residential areas.

Stray cattle issue near the historic Parthasarathy temple.

Severe traffic congestion, inadequate parking and encroachment of footpaths in commercial areas.

Know more about the constituency here.

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar: N Marie Wilson

Marie Wilson of the TVK emerged victorious in the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency, defeating his closest rival, John Ebenezer, by a wide margin of close to 50,000 votes. He is an educationist and a first-time politician, who also owns a family-run grocery business.

Winning MLA/Party: N Marie Wilson, TVK

Defeated: J John Ebenezer of the DMK by 49668 votes.

MLA profile Age: 46

Education:

Profession: Business

Criminal cases: 2

Assets: ₹9.38 crore

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA need to address:

Drinking water contamination in many areas of the constituency; old water and sewerage lines that need replacement.

Inadequate waste management facilities and mosquito menace

Poor execution of promised road and other infrastructure projects; lack of proper roads and street light facilities.

Egmore: Rajmohan, TVK

Rajmohan, a Tamil film actor and television personality is the party’s propaganda secretary. He won the Egmore assembly constituency reserved category (SC) seat defeating Tamilan Prasanna of the DMK, who is a popular face of the party in television and public debates. Rajmohan also owns a popular YouTube channel called Put Chutney.

Winning MLA/Party: Rajmohan, TVK

Defeated: Tamilan Prasanna, DMK by 10804 votes.

MLA profile: Age: 39

39 Education: B.A. (Journalism and Mass Communication) from Madurai Kamaraj University, Diploma in Business Management

B.A. (Journalism and Mass Communication) from Madurai Kamaraj University, Diploma in Business Management Profession: Film actor, media presenter and YouTube channel owner

Film actor, media presenter and YouTube channel owner Criminal cases: None

None Assets: ₹2 crore

₹2 crore Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address

One of the smallest constituencies in the state, Egmore is known for its commercial hubs, small industries and high-density residential areas.

Residents have flagged increased traffic congestion in narrow interior streets and lack of parking facilities

Need for improved pedestrian infrastructure

Reduced green cover and the urgent need to clean up the Cooum River

Lack of basic amenities in settlements like K P Park and nearby areas.

Zoning violations in busy localities.

Know more about the constituency here.

Harbour: P K Sekar Babu, DMK

One of the few seats that the DMK won within Chennai, Harbour assembly constituency has remained the party’s bastion. DMK has won this seat ten times. Harbour, which is adjacent to the Chennai port, is made up of some of the oldest commercial and residential localities in the city including George Town, Sowcarpet, Mannady, Broadway, Muthialpet, Kondithope, and Wall Tax Road. DMK leader and former minister P K Sekar Babu bagged the Harbour seat by a margin of 11750 votes defeating TVK’s Sinora P S Ashok.

Winning MLA/Party: P K Sekar Babu, DMK

Defeated: Sinora P S Ashok, TVK by 11750 votes

MLA profile: Age: 63

63 Education: 10 th standard pass

10 standard pass Profession: Politics/Public service

Politics/Public service Criminal cases: None

None Assets: ₹2.98 crore

₹2.98 crore Click here for affidavit

Key issues the MLA needs to address

With Harbour having some of the oldest localities in the city, the constituency is grappling with crumbling infrastructure, narrow congested roads with poor waste management practices and stray cattle issues. Problems of stray dog attacks also persist.

Inadequate sewage and storm water drains network that have not been upgraded, especially in low-income areas

Traffic congestion, with the multi-modal parking facility in Broadway delayed

Need for better connect with the large North Indian voter base in Sowcarpet and improved civic responsiveness to their demands.

Know more about the constituency here.

Kolathur: V S Babu, TVK

V S Babu of the TVK is being called the giant slayer who defeated former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK leader M K Stalin in the Kolathur assembly constituency in Chennai. Interestingly, Babu was North Chennai district secretary in the DMK before he left the party. He later joined the AIADMK before quitting and joining TVK in February 2026.

Winning MLA/Party: V S Babu, TVK

Defeated: M K Stalin, DMK by 8795 votes

MLA profile: Age: 75

75 Education: 8 th Pass

8 Pass Profession: Former MLA/Public servant

Former MLA/Public servant Criminal cases: None

None Assets: ₹3.66 crore

₹3.66 crore Click here for affidavit

Key issues the MLA needs to address:

Pattas for marginalised families living near Kolathur Lake.

Need to improve road and civic infrastructure in interior parts of the locality

Flooding has considerably reduced but some parts need proper SWD and sewage lines.

Know more about the constituency here.

Madhavaram: ML Vijay Prabhu, TVK

Vijay Prabhu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Madhavaram Assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, S Sudharsanam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) who is the incumbent MLA.

Winning MLA/Party: M L Vijay Prabhu, TVK

Defeated: S Sudharsanam of the DMK, by 94985 votes

MLA profile: Age: 37

Education: He has a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws from Vikrama Simhapuri University, Andhra Pradesh

Profession: Coloured Fish Business

Criminal cases: None

Assets: ₹93.6 lakh

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

The Madhavaram constituency is a rapidly expanding neighbourhood, also being a key gateway for road travel between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Traffic congestion and vehicular pollution are major concerns here. Residents want their elected representative to:

Complete metro work as soon as possible.

Better facilities at the Madhavaram Integrated Bus Terminus (MIBT) and traffic to be eased on arterial roads.

Enable drinking water supply for the rapidly expanding residential areas.

Efficient flood management.

Know more about the constituency here.

Mylapore: Venkataramanan P, TVK

Venkataramanan P of TVK won the Mylapore assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Velu Dha of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Venkataramanan P has been the treasurer of TVK and advocates the party’s focus on clean governance, women’s safety, youth employment, and eradicating corruption and drugs.

Winning MLA/Party: Venkataramanan P, TVK

Defeated: Velu Dha of the DMK, by 28972 votes

MLA profile: Age: 48

Education: He has many Post Graduate degrees – M.Com from Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu,2002; LLB from Bangalore University, 2012; MBA from Periyar University, Tamil Nadu, 2015; LLM from Annamalai University, 2020

Profession: Lawyer

Criminal cases: None

Assets: ₹5.4 crore

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address

Mylapore constituency holds deep religious, cultural and spiritual significance as well as the Marina which has its charm. Every year, it floods along with sewage due to its proximity to the Buckingham Canal. Residents want their elected representative to:

Housing project for the fishing community.

Housing project in Srinivasapuram planned under Slum Clearance Board

Construction of bus terminus.

Flood relief measures and improvement of the sewer network.

Know more about the constituency here.

Perambur: C Joseph Vijay, TVK

C Joseph Vijay of TVK won the Perambur assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, R D Shekar of DMK. The filmstar-turned-politician, Vijay engaged in a door-to-door campaign in Perambur during his election campaign and promised to address the people’s issues if his party is elected to power.

From starting his social journey with the launch of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in 2009 to formally entering electoral politics with the launch of TVK in 2024, Vijay has steadily transformed his massive fan following into a growing political movement. His film career not only expanded his popularity across Tamil Nadu but also helped him build a strong grassroots network through welfare activities, educational assistance, flood relief efforts, and public outreach programmes carried out by his fan clubs over the years.

Positioning himself as an alternative to the established Dravidian parties, Vijay has increasingly sharpened his political messaging around issues such as corruption, governance, youth empowerment, women’s safety, education, and social justice. His speeches and public appearances have drawn significant attention, especially among first-time voters and urban youth. With TVK’s formal political entry, Vijay has attempted to transition from cinematic influence to electoral relevance, and succeeded to emerge as a major force in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.

Winning MLA/Party: C Joseph Vijay, TVK

Defeated: R D Shekar of the DMK, by 53715 votes

MLA profile: Age: 51

Education: He has passed 12th standard and is a dropout of BSc, Loyola College, Chennai, University of Madras, 1992

Profession: Self-employed

Criminal cases: 2 cases (pending, none convicted)

Assets: ₹648.85 crore

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Perambur constituency faces a mismatch between rapid urbanisation and basic civic systems, with a lot of gaps in infrastructure, sewerage, drainage and waste management. Residents want their elected representative to:

Regulate roadside parking and provide pedestrian infrastructure.

Removal of encroachments.

Desilting and upgrading stormwater drains.

Proper underground sewerage systems.

Long-term flood mitigation.

Scrap WTE project in Kodungaiyur dumpyard.

Upgrade infrastructure in schools and colleges and set up special training centers.

Know more about the constituency here.

Read More: Pre-poll report card: Flood risks and incomplete stormwater drains in Chennai

Royapuram: K V Vijay Damu, TVK

K V Vijay Damu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Royapuram assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Dr A Subair Khan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Been an auto driver earlier, he was in the limelight for his feat of ousting two strong Dravidian party candidates – the incumbent MLA Dr A Subair Khan of the DMK and five-time MLA D Jayakumar of AIADMK.

Winning MLA/Party: K V Vijay Damu, TVK

Defeated: Dr A Subair Khan of the DMK, by 14249 votes

MLA profile: Age: 46

Education: He passed 8th standard and dropped out of 9th standard from Corporation High School, Papanchavadi, Adayar, in 1993.

Profession: Auto Consulting Business

Criminal cases: 4 cases (pending, none convicted)

Assets: ₹28.86 lakh

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Royapuram constituency has deep roots as a coastal fishing settlement, with communities dependent on the sea for generations. Royapuram’s low-lying neighbourhoods face waterlogging even during moderate rainfall. Residents want their elected representative to:

Housing for the fishing communities.

Access to clean drinking water.

Compensation for losses from industrial effluent discharges into Buckingham Canal.

Regular desilting of the Buckingham Canal and upgrade stormwater drains.

Paediatric doctors in the PHCs and provide nutritious meals for children.

Ensure newly-built bus terminus is functional.

Know more about the constituency here.

Saidapet: Arul Prakasam M, TVK

Arul Prakasam M of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Saidapet assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, M Subramanian of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) who held this constituency since 2016.

Winning MLA/Party: Arul Prakasam M, TVK

Defeated: M Subramanian of the DMK, by 28514 votes

MLA profile: Age: 44

Education: He has passed 10th standard from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Tirupapuliyur, 1996.

Profession: Self-employed, Mmnaging Director, Tejas Builders, managing trustee: Sri Arangar Arutkudil

Criminal cases: None

Assets: ₹1.67 crore

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Chronic flooding, ageing drainage systems, and relentless traffic congestion continue to disrupt daily life, especially in internal pockets. Voters in Saidapet have expressed dissatisfaction over the rising availability of ganja among youngsters, irregular functioning of TASMAC outlets, and persistent civic issues such as poor drainage, traffic congestion and inadequate public amenities, even as several infrastructure projects progress in the constituency. Residents want their elected representative to:

Ease traffic congestion.

Provide adequate public amenities like parks, libraries, toilets, etc.

Upgrade stormwater drains.

Proper underground sewerage systems.

Mitigate flooding.

Eradicate mosquito menace for residents near the Adyar river.

Know more about the constituency here.

Sholinganallur: ECR P Saravanan, TVK

ECR P Saravanan of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Sholinganallur assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, S Aravind Ramesh of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) who held this constituency since 2016. The trailing candidates also include K P Kandan of AIADMK, who has quite some popularity in his home constituency.

Winning MLA/Party: ECR P Saravanan, TVK

Defeated: S Aravind Ramesh of the DMK, by 96780 votes

MLA profile: Age: 45

Education: He has passed 5th standard from Government Higher Secondary School Thiruvanmiyur in 1992.

Profession: Business – Banners and Design

Criminal cases: 3 cases (pending, none convicted)

Assets: ₹50 lakh

Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Sholinganallur, Tamil Nadu’s largest assembly constituency and a major IT hub, continues to struggle with rapid “rurban” growth. Formed in 2011, the constituency faces severe infrastructure gaps, including flooding, inadequate underground drainage, sewage overflow, and continued dependence on water tankers due to limited piped water and sewage connectivity. Residents want their elected representative to:

Ease traffic congestion at major junctions

Need for basic urban infrastructure.

Provide piped water supply and underground sewerage to reduce the cost spent on tankers.

Plan for long-term flood mitigation.

Finish metro work, improve other modes of public transport.

Know more about the constituency here.

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar: M R Pallavi, TVK

M R Pallavi of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar assembly constituency seat, defeating her closest rival, K S Ravichandran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). While K S Ravichandran was a former MLA of the Egmore Constituency (2016), the now incumbent MLA of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, is new to the TVK party and the political space.

Winning MLA/Party: M R Pallavi, TVK

Defeated: K S Ravichandran of the DMK, by 22333 votes

MLA profile: Age: 36

36 Education: She has passed the 12th standard and had enrolled in a BA Economics at Bharathi Women’s College Chennai, which she discontinued in 2010.

She has passed the 12th standard and had enrolled in a BA Economics at Bharathi Women’s College Chennai, which she discontinued in 2010. Profession: Business

Business Criminal cases: None

None Assets: ₹42 lakh +

₹42 lakh + Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

As a residential area with high population of industrial/garment workers, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar has great need for better infrastructure especially related to housing and transport. Major citizen demands are:

Improve the quality of roads and implement efficient waste management systems.

Mitigate frequent sewage over flows and clogged rains which are of concern for public health.

Know more about the constituency here.

Thiruvottiyur: Senthil Kumar N, TVK

Senthil Kumar of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Thiruvottiyur assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Sundararaj L of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M). A BA-BL Advocate graduate hailing from the fishermen community, N Senthilkumar has was born and brought up in Thiruvottiyur and is well aware of the issues and socio-economic scenario of the constituency, while promising to contribute to the welfare of the same.

Winning MLA/Party: Senthil Kumar N, TVK

Defeated: Sundararaj L of the CPI-M, by 53564 votes

MLA profile: Age: 46

46 Education: Graduate professional in LLB (law) from Sri Venkateswara University, 2014.

Graduate professional in LLB (law) from Sri Venkateswara University, 2014. Profession: Lawyer

Lawyer Criminal cases: None

None Assets: ₹1.4 crore +

₹1.4 crore + Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Frequently in the news for toxic air, groundwater pollution and recurring oil leaks, citizens’ major demands revolve around mitigating the heavy toll of industrialisation on public health and local livelihoods. Some of them are:

Stricter monitoring of toxic effluents and gas leaks from nearby chemical and power plants.

Long-standing pleas for a modernised sewerage system to prevent overflows.

Complete Mattu Mandhai overbridge to fix chronic traffic bottlenecks.

Issue land pattas for residents in long-settled coastal areas.

Know more about the constituency here.

Thiyagaraya Nagar: Anand. N, TVK

Anand. N of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Thiyagaraya Nagar assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Sathiyanarayanan of the All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Formerly an MLA of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly (and commonly known as Bussy Anand), Anand. N also holds the portfolio of Rural Development and Water Resources.

Winning MLA/Party: Anand N, TVK

Defeated: Sathiyanarayanan of the AIADMK, by 13027 votes

MLA profile: Age: 62

62 Education: He is an 8th pass from the Calve College Government Higher Secondary School, Puducherry in 1981.

He is an 8th pass from the Calve College Government Higher Secondary School, Puducherry in 1981. Profession: Self-employed business

Self-employed business Criminal cases: 3 (pending, none convicted)

3 (pending, none convicted) Assets: ₹7.4 crore +

₹7.4 crore + Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Well known for traffic congestion due to its floating population, the T Nagar constituency faces several problems due to flooding in monsoon season and sewage overflow. In line of that, key citizen demands are:

A “pedestrian-first” mandate that seeks zero tolerance for encroachments on footpaths by vendors, private property extensions, or utility equipment.

Building approvals be strictly contingent on the existing infrastructure’s carrying capacity—specifically road width, sewage systems, and emergency vehicle access

Consultation with ward-level forums must be consulted on major infrastructure projects and zoning changes.

Know more about the constituency here.

Read More: Pre-poll report card: Citizens raise concerns over urban planning and governance gaps

Thousand Lights: Prabhakar J C D, TVK

Prabhakar J of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Thousand Lights assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Ezhilan N of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Party (DMK). Prabhakar J C D was formerly an MLA of the Thousand Lights Constituency (2011) under the AIADMK party, which he was a member of till 2026. He is currently the Speaker of the TN Legislative Assembly.

Winning MLA/Party: Prabhakar J C D, TVK

Defeated: Ezhilan Naganathan of the DMK, by 15141 votes

MLA profile: Age: 73

73 Education: He is a graduate professional of B.L. from Madras Law College, 1977. He also holds a B.A. degree from the University of Madras (Loyola College), 1974.

He is a graduate professional of B.L. from Madras Law College, 1977. He also holds a B.A. degree from the University of Madras (Loyola College), 1974. Profession: Advocate.

Advocate. Criminal cases: 1 (pending, none convicted).

1 (pending, none convicted). Assets: ₹7.7 crore +

₹7.7 crore + Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

With worsening traffic congestion due to Metro Railway construction, citizens have many infrastructural and transport oriented demands:

Consistent maintenance of roads and stormwater drains, especially prior to the monsoons.

Identify around 20 waterlogging-prone locations in the constituency.

Expand sewer capacity and canal infrastructure.

Know more about the constituency here.

Velachery: Kumar R, TVK

Kumar R of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Velachery assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Ashok M.K of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Party (AIADMK). A new entrant into the political field, he is a first-generation entrepreneur and infrastructure developer with expertise in civil engineering.

Winning MLA/Party: Kumar R, TVK

Defeated: Ashok M K of the AIADMK, by 33305 votes

MLA profile: Age: 60

60 Education: He is a graduate professional of the Business Leadership Programme from IIM Bangalore, 2024. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Civil Engineering, University of Madras, 1989.

He is a graduate professional of the Business Leadership Programme from IIM Bangalore, 2024. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Civil Engineering, University of Madras, 1989. Profession: Business, landlord.

Business, landlord. Criminal cases: None

None Assets: ₹117 crore +

₹117 crore + Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Rampant development across the IT corridor has led to sewage and drainage issues in the densely populated residential and commercial zones of Velachery. Residents’ most pressing demands are:

Implement flood mitigation measures and provide proper SWD infrastructure.

Regulate stalls on Elliots Beach and removal of encroachments along waterways.

Develop public spaces while maintaining tree cover in the localities.

Know more about the constituency here.

Villivakkam: Aadhav Arjuna, TVK

Villivakkam needs better bus and travel connectivity. Pic: Rasnaboy via Wikimedia Commons.

Aadhav Arjuna of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Villivakkam assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Karthik M of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Party (DMK). A national-level basketball player turned businessman, Aadhav Arjuna is currently the president of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and general secretary for the election campaign management of TVK.

Winning MLA/Party: Aadhav Arjuna, TVK

Defeated: Karthik Mohan of the DMK, by 17302 votes

MLA profile: Age: 43

43 Education: He is a graduate of B.A (Political Science) from the Madras Christian College, University of Madras, 2003.

He is a graduate of B.A (Political Science) from the Madras Christian College, University of Madras, 2003. Profession: Business

Business Criminal cases: 1 (pending, none convicted)

1 (pending, none convicted) Assets: ₹534 crore +

₹534 crore + Click here for affidavit

Key issues that the MLA needs to address:

Open the restored long-neglected Villivakkam lake.

Address traffic congestion, lack of green spaces, gyms, and playgrounds and the replacement of ageing sewer network.

Ensure bus and travel connectivity as Villivakam Bus Terminus has been closed for Metro works.

Know more about the constituency here.

Virugambakkam: Sabarinathan R, TVK

Sabarinathan R of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the Villivakkam assembly constituency seat, defeating his closest rival, Prabhakara Raja of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Party (DMK). Long determined by electoral swings between prominent parties like DMK and AIADMK thus far, TVK’s victory in Virugambakkam through Sabarinathan has indeed been a significant outcome for the region.

Winning MLA/Party: Sabarinathan R, TVK

Defeated: Prabhakara Raja A M V of the DMK, by 27086 votes

MLA profile: Age: 30

30 Education: Graduate professional with a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Dr.M.G.R Educational and Research Institute, 2021. He also holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Department of Technical Education,2016. He completed his S.S.L.C from Vedha Vikas Matriculation HSS in 2013.

Graduate professional with a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Dr.M.G.R Educational and Research Institute, 2021. He also holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Department of Technical Education,2016. He completed his S.S.L.C from Vedha Vikas Matriculation HSS in 2013. Profession: Self Employed

Self Employed Criminal cases: None

None Assets: ₹25 lakh +

₹25 lakh + Click here for affidavit

Key issues the MLA needs to address:

The constituency’s residents express concerns on urban planning issues due to traffic congestion, unregulated parking and sewage issues. In line of that, their major demands are:

Set up infrastructure including health centres, libraries, government hospitals.

Address poor road conditions in Koyambedu and parts of Virugambakkam.

Address issues in stormwater drainage integration.

Know more about the constituency here.

Sources: Myneta.info and Election Commission of India

[Inputs by Bhuvana Raj, Lakshmi Yazhini and Sahana Charan.]

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