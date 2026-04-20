Information for voters in Anna Nagar constituency

Located in the north-western part of Chennai, Anna Nagar was named after former Chief Minister CN Annadurai. Formerly known as Naduvakkarai, the residential was developed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in the 1970s. Characterised by a grid-layout of seven major avenues, this area boasts wide roads and designated green spaces.

Populated by the majorly upper-middle class, this constituency contains planned neighbourhoods. It also has three major metro stations, and is proximal to Koyambedu and CMBT bus stations. As this area gains more cafes, shops and restaurants, it is inching towards a more commercial area.

This constituency is currently represented by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s MK Mohan, elected in 2016 and 2021. The Anna Nagar Assembly constituency includes Anna Nagar, Kilpauk, Aminjikarai, ICF South Colony, parts of Arumbakkam and West Choolaimedu, parts of Avadi.

Political Representation

The Anna Nagar constituency comes under the general category.

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In Chennai, the Anna Nagar constituency saw the most number of deletions – 42.18% fewer names in the draft roll, compared to the figures before the Special Intensive Revision.

In the run-up to the elections, around 24 candidates are vying for the Anna Nagar constituency seat. This time around, the DMK has chosen N Chtirarasu as its candidate instead of MK Mohan. Recently, Chitrarasu met informal workers in the gig workers lounge in Anna Nagar to hear their concerns about the need for rest infrastructure and facilities.

The AIADMK has taken the opposite approach – S Gokula Indira is back in the fray, looking to win this constituency over. She highlighted patta issues, prioritise the safety of residents as the area’s nightlife grows, and flood mitigation strategies.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) contests in this constituency with VK Ram Kumar who aims to turn Anna Nagar into Chennai’s first citizen-powered smart ward through technology, transparency, and community-driven governance.

2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Link to Affidavit 1 N Chitrarasu Male DMK 47 Download Here 2 S Gokula Indira Female AIADMK 59 Download Here 3 VK Ram Kumar Male TVK 45 Download Here

2021 Polling snapshot

Total number of voters: 165822

Male Voters: 81862

Female voters: 82047

Others: 17

Polling percentage: 57.96%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results: 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 MK Mohan Male DMK 68 48.49% 2 S Gokula Indira Female AIADMK 55 31.87% 3 V Ponraj Male MNM 88 10.61% 4 S. Shankar Male NTK 48 6.3% 5 NOTA – – – 0.94%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results: 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 MK Mohan Male DMK 63 41.74% 2 S Gokula Indira Female AIADMK 50 40.77% 3 Suresh K Male BJP 36 5.19% 4 Mallika Dayalan Female MDMK 59 3.75% 5 Akhilesha M Male PMK 27 3.17%

Source: Election Commission of India

Incumbent MLA: MK Mohan

MK Mohan has been elected as the DMK MLA in Anna Nagar, in 2021 and 2016. In 2016, he went up against then-Textiles and Handlooms Minister Gokula Indira and bagged the seat in Anna Nagar. Mohan is a former councillor from Anna Nagar, who hails from a Telugu family. He is son of Congress leader Kodandapani Naidu who served as a councillor in Aminjikkarai for 10 years. This year, Mohan takes a step back but his son, DMK candidate Karthik Mohan, makes his electoral debut from the Villivakkam constituency.

MLA profile

Age: 68

Educational qualification: 8th pass



Contact details: 9384877779

Criminal records: 4

Charges related to fraudulent cancellation, destruction, etc., of will, authority to adopt, or valuable security (IPC Section-477).

Charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420)

Charges related to forgery of valuable security, will, etc. (IPC Section-467). Charges related to Forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC Section-468).

Charges related to having possession of document described in Section 466 or 467, knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine (IPC Section-474).

Social media presence: @MKMAnnaNagar on X

Source:

MLA in the media

Richest MLA in Chennai: MK Mohan had been declared the richest candidate in the 2021 elections, and the second richest in 2016.

Income Tax raids: in Anna Nagar, tax authorities had searched the MLA’s properties in 2023, and in 2021.

Criminal charges: In 2021, a special court acquitted Mohan and others in a case related to unlawful assembly, where the former had prevented the public servants from discharging their official duty in front of a ration shop.

Restaurant launch: The MLA inaugurated the fifth branch of Nandhana Palace in 2015.

Key citizen demands

The Federation of Anna Nagar Residents’ Associations (FOARA) had raised demands for the state government to deal with traffic congestion, parking issues, and encroachments on avenues. Meanwhile, other residents have flagged last-mile connectivity from the metro. They have mentioned issues of zoning, dealing with conversion of residential spaces into commercial establishments. They also highlighted the need for multi-level parking facilities near bus terminals like Thirumangalam and the need to manage and monitor effluents at Otteri Nullah.