Information for voters in T Nagar (Thiyagaraya Nagar)

T Nagar is the commercial heart of Chennai, famously recognized as South India’s premier shopping hub and a high-profile constituency that generates massive retail revenue, particularly in silk and gold. Located in central-south Chennai, it encompasses prominent localities like West Mambalam, Pondy Bazaar, Kodambakkam, and Ashok Nagar, serving as a bridge between the city’s residential charm and its intense commercial activity.

While the area is home to a diverse demographic ranging from traditional middle-class families to wealthy business magnates, it faces chronic urban challenges. The constituency is frequently in the news for severe monsoon flooding, extreme traffic congestion on Usman Road, and infrastructure strain caused by a massive floating population. Despite its status as a “Smart City” flagship, residents often grapple with the trade-off between living in a retail powerhouse and dealing with narrow, waterlogged lanes and insufficient parking.

Long-term residents in areas like West Mambalam face severe displacement pressure from illegal commercialisation, which leads to chronic sewage overflows and restricted emergency vehicle access. The retail workforce and small-scale vendors contend with daily gridlock and the lack of affordable housing or secure tenure. There are also the consequences of an overstressed infrastructure that prioritises high-volume retail traffic over basic residential safety and civic amenities.

The constituency is currently represented by J Karunanithi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, who won in 2021.

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Political representation

The T Nagar Constituency is not a reserved seat, it comes under the general category.

Candidates from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi are in the fray. In all 26 candidates are contesting from this constituency.

2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Link to affidavit 1 Sathiyanarayanan B Male AIADMK 62 Download here 2 Raja Anbazhagan Male DMK 46 Download here 3 Anand N Male TVK 62 Download here

All candidate details can be found on the portal of the ECI

2021 Polling snapshot

Total number of voters: 2,45,005

Male voters: 1,20,871

Female voters: 1,24,087

Others: 47

Polling percentage: 99.9%

Previous results: 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled

(share of votes %) 1 Karunanithi J Male DMK 51 40.57 2 Sathiyanarayanan B Male AIADMK 57 40.47

Source: Narrative Report of General Assembly Elections 2021 Public Elections Department TN website

Previous results: 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled

(share of votes %) 1 Sathiyanarayanan B Male AIADMK 52 37.47 2 Dr. N. S. Kanimozhi Female DMK 43 35.25

Source: Narrative Report of General Assembly Elections 2016, Public Elections Department TN website

Incumbent MLA: J. Karunanithi

J Karunanithi is a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) politician who was elected as the MLA for T. Nagar in the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. He has maintained a consistent affiliation with the DMK, having previously served as a local ward councillor and rising through the party ranks under the mentorship of M. K. Stalin alongside his late brother, J. Anbazhagan. During his current tenure, he has primarily focused on constituency-level infrastructure projects, such as the South Usman Road flyover and integrated stormwater systems, and does not currently hold a state-level ministerial portfolio.

MLA profile

Age: 51 (in 2021)

Educational qualifications: 8th pass

Criminal record:

charges related to Punishment for Being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)

charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

charges related to Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter (IPC Section-285)

Social media presence:

Source:

MLA in the media

Removal of Illegal Hoardings : Following a social media post by an anti-corruption activist highlighting a footpath encroachment, the MLA promptly ordered the removal of his birthday hoardings in T. Nagar

Following a social media post by an anti-corruption activist highlighting a footpath encroachment, the MLA promptly ordered the removal of his birthday hoardings in T. Nagar Denial of 2026 Election Ticket : For the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, the DMK has replaced J. Karunanithi with his nephew, Raja Anbazhagan, as the candidate for the T. Nagar constituency.

For the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, the DMK has replaced J. Karunanithi with his nephew, Raja Anbazhagan, as the candidate for the T. Nagar constituency. Resignation from Party Post : Expressing dissatisfaction after being denied a seat to contest again, J. Karunanithi resigned from his position as the DMK’s East Area Secretary for T. Nagar.

Expressing dissatisfaction after being denied a seat to contest again, J. Karunanithi resigned from his position as the DMK’s East Area Secretary for T. Nagar. Statement on Party Loyalty: In his resignation letter to the party leadership, he stated that his years of hard work and loyalty to the DMK were not being valued by the current leadership.

Key Citizen Demands

Citizens in T. Nagar are calling for a strict return to residential zoning sanctity, demanding that primary residential zones remain free from high-footfall commercial activity and that mixed-use areas be restricted to low-impact operations.

A major priority is the reclamation of public walkways, with a “pedestrian-first” mandate that seeks zero tolerance for encroachments on footpaths by vendors, private property extensions, or utility equipment.

To address chronic congestion, residents demand that all new building approvals be strictly contingent on the existing infrastructure’s carrying capacity—specifically road width, sewage systems, and emergency vehicle access—while ensuring mandatory on-site parking for commercial establishments.

Furthermore, there is a strong push for unified urban governance and institutionalised public participation, where ward-level forums must be consulted on major infrastructure projects and zoning changes to ensure local needs are prioritised over ad-hoc development. These demands are fueled by years of infrastructure strain, where residents feel that rapid commercialisation has outpaced essential civic upgrades, leaving the constituency vulnerable to persistent monsoon flooding and dangerous traffic gridlock.

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