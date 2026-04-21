Information for voters in Ambattur constituency

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Ambattur was once a quiet municipality with abundant agricultural land; nowhere near the bustling industrial hub it has now become. In 2011, the neighbourhood was integrated into the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Located in the northwestern part of Chennai, the Ambattur Assembly constituency is a fully urban mix of industrial, residential and commercial areas. Ambattur Industrial Estate, established in the 1960s, houses over 2,000 industrial units in the manufacturing and service sectors, while Ambit Park has become a hub for IT professionals. The Ambattur Railway Station serves as a key hub in Chennai’s suburban railway network.

Ambattur also has densely populated residential pockets, and the increase in commercial vehicular traffic has led to increased pollution levels, especially near the Dairy Road and Padi Flyover areas. The constituency has many water bodies, including the Ambattur, Korattur, and Oragadam lakes. However, many of them are contaminated with sewage and in need of restoration.

Some of the areas in Ambattur constituency include Krishnapuram, Kallikuppam, Thathankuppam, Madhanankuppam, Oragadam, Korattur, Menambedu, Venkatapuram.

Joseph Samuel of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is the MLA of Ambattur constituency. He won the seat in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, defeating two-time MLA, V Alexander of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

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Map showing the Ambattur Assembly constituency. Pic courtesy: OpenCity.in.

Political representation

The Ambattur constituency is a general category seat and does not fall under a reserved category.

The Ambattur Assembly Constituency has about 3.5 lakh electors, according to the voter rolls. Candidates from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi are in the fray.

A total of 23 candidates are contesting from the Ambattur constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections. DMK has not fielded the incumbent MLA Joseph Samuel this time from Ambattur. Instead, A P Poornima, Councillor of Chennai Corporation Ward 87, is contesting the assembly seat.

2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Link to Affidavit 1 Silambararasan Male NTK 35 Download here 2 A P Poornima Female DMK 33 Download here 3 K N Sekar Male PMK 55 Download here

All candidate details can be found on the portal of the ECI here.

2021 polling snapshot

Total number of voters: 2,40,299

Male voters: 1,22,029

Female voters: 1,16,379

Third gender: 2

Third gender: 2 Polling percentage: 62.52%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous results: 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 Joseph Samuel Male DMK 58 47.67% 2 V Alexander Male AIADMK 49 30.13% 3 R Anbu Thenarasan Male NTK 57 9.45% 4 S Vaitheswaran Male MNM 56 9.31% 5 S Vedachalam Male AMMKMNKZ 67 1.09%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous results: 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 V Alexander Male AIADMK 44 41.10% 2 Aassan Maulaana Male DMK 32 33.48 % 3 Sekar K N Male PMK 45 7.24 % 4 Constandine Ravindran J M

Male DMDK 48 7.24 % 5 Devarajan C Male BJP 34 4.16 %

Source: ECI

Incumbent MLA: Joseph Samuel

Joseph Samuel was fielded by the DMK in the 2021 elections, and he defeated V Alexander of the AIADMK, who had won the Ambattur Assembly constituency seat in 2016 and 2011. In 2016, Joseph Samuel had also won the ward chairman post for the Ambattur zone of Greater Chennai Corporation, defeating V Alexander by just one vote then.

Joseph Samuel is a graduate and is in the e-waste processing business.

MLA profile

Age: 55

Educational qualification: Graduate

Contact details: 94440 55474/mlaambattur@tn.gov.in.

Criminal cases: 1

1 charge related to extortion (IPC Section-384)

1 charge related to wrongful confinement (IPC Section-342)

1 charge related to punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (IPC Section-323)

Social media presence

MLA in the media

Even though the incumbent MLA is not contesting in the upcoming assembly elections, he was seen campaigning for A P Poornima, the candidate fielded by the DMK in the Ambattur constituency.

Earlier in February, responding to residents’ demands for better healthcare and education facilities in Ambattur, Joseph said that many government schools in the area had been upgraded and the State had identified land to construct a government college.

Key citizen demands

Traffic congestion, pollution from industrial vehicles, and a lack of road infrastructure to support the heavy vehicular movement are the major issues affecting the constituency. Also, the water supply, sewage and drainage infrastructure have not kept pace with the rapid development witnessed in the area.

While the presence of water bodies helps absorb the air pollution to some extent, sewage contamination is a serious issue. Residents have flagged the discharge of effluents into the Korattur, Ambattur and Puzhal lakes over the years, but despite the government promising restoration, nothing much has changed.

One of the major demands of Ambattur residents is the widening of the Chennai – Tiruttani (CTH) Road from Padi to Avadi, which has been pending for many years.

Representatives of the United Welfare Associations of Ambattur have demanded that the government provide proper SWD and sewerage connections in all the localities in the city.

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