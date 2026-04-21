Information for voters in Thiruvottiyur constituency

Located in the northernmost reaches of the city, Thiruvottiyur encompasses key localities such as Manali, Wimco Nagar, Kathivakkam, and Kaladipet, acting as a gateway where historic religious landmarks like the Thyagarajaswamy Temple meet sprawling industrial complexes. The area is home to a diverse workforce, primarily comprising industrial laborers, small-scale entrepreneurs, and a significant fishing community residing in over 20 coastal villages.

It is frequently in the news for toxic air and groundwater pollution, recurring oil leaks, and the depletion of marine life due to industrial discharge into the Ennore Creek. While the expansion of the Metro Rail to Wimco Nagar has provided a modern transport lifeline, residents continue to struggle with a dated underground sewerage system, severe water scarcity, and the health trade-offs of living in a high-density “hazardous chemical hub”.

The constituency is currently represented by KP Shankar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, who won in 2021.

Political Representation

The Thiruvottiyur Constituency is not a reserved seat but one that comes under the general category.

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Candidates for 2026 Polls

This time’s elections have seen intense ground campaigning with candidates from major parties launching vigorous door-to-door campaigns across the constituency to connect with voters directly before the polling date.

Cadres from the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and members associated with C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) taking to the field early, focusing on wall paintings and local unit meetings to build momentum.

High-Profile NDA Support: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam recently led a significant campaign event in the constituency to bolster support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates.

Focus on Industrial and Civic Issues: Campaign rhetoric from all sides heavily features promises to resolve long-standing local grievances, particularly regarding industrial pollution in Ennore and the need for better road infrastructure.

As part of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, L Sundararajan, the CPI(M) candidate, a newbie in the elections, is contesting in Thiruvottiyur constituency. A resident of Manali Chinnasekkadu, he aims to address unemployment and environmental issues here. Another newbie in the fray is N. Senthil Kumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. After 2021, K Kuppan fro, AIADMK is back in the fray.

As part of the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, L Sundararajan, the CPI(M) candidate, a newbie in the elections, is contesting in Thiruvottiyur constituency. A resident of Manali Chinnasekkadu, he aims to address unemployment and environmental issues here. Another newbie in the fray is N Senthil Kumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. After 2021, K Kuppan from AIADMK is back in the fray.

2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Affidavit 1 SUNDARARAJ L M Communist Party of India (Marxist) 47 Download Here 2 K KUPPAN M All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 72 Download Here 3 SENTHIL KUMAR N M Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam 46 Download Here

All candidate details can be found on the portal of the ECI here.

2021 Polling snapshot

Total number of voters: 3,05,968

Male Voters: 150803

Female voters: 155020

Others: 145

Polling percentage: 69.72%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results: 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 KP SHANKAR M Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 47 44.09 2 K KUPPAN M All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 66 25.26

Source: Narrative Report of General Assembly Elections 2021 Public Elections Department TN website

Previous Results: 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 SAMY KPP M Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 53 43.25 2 BALRAJ B M All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 58 40.69

Source: Narrative Report of General Assembly Elections 2016, Public Elections Department TN website

Incumbent MLA: KP Shankar

KP Shankar is a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) politician who was elected as the MLA for Thiruvottiyur in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. He has maintained a deep-rooted affiliation with the DMK, succeeding his elder brother, the late former fisheries minister KPP Samy, and rising through the party’s North Chennai ranks to currently serve as the District Secretary for Chennai North (East). During his current tenure, he has focused on local connectivity and industrial grievances, advocating for projects like the expansion of the Metro Rail and improvements to the Ennore Expressway, while also managing the constituency’s complex environmental issues.

MLA profile

Age: 52 years

Educational qualification: 8th pass

Criminal records: 2

charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)

charges related to Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (IPC Section-269)

Social media presence:

Source: MyNeta

MLA in the media

Removal from Party Post: In early 2022, K P Shankar was removed from his position as the DMK’s Chennai North (East) District Secretary following widespread reports of a confrontation with a Greater Chennai Corporation engineer.

Opposition Criticism : The AIADMK publicly condemned an incident involving the MLA, where he was accused of attacking a GCC official, and urged the state leadership to take legal action regarding the behavior.

The AIADMK publicly condemned an incident involving the MLA, where he was accused of attacking a GCC official, and urged the state leadership to take legal action regarding the behavior. Active Political Engagement: He is frequently documented in media reports presiding over party events, such as welcoming members from rival political parties into the DMK fold, signaling his continued involvement in strengthening the party at the local level.

Constituency Communication: He maintains an active social media presence to engage with the public, share his ongoing activities, and document his interactions within the Thiruvottiyur constituency.

Key citizen demands

Major citizen demands in Thiruvottiyur revolve around mitigating the heavy toll of industrialisation on public health and local livelihoods. Residents and environmental activists are calling for stricter monitoring of toxic effluents and gas leaks from nearby chemical and power plants that have severely polluted the air and Ennore Creek. For the large fishing community, the primary concerns include halting port expansions that threaten their traditional waters and securing better infrastructure at landing centers to combat sea erosion.

Urban improvements are equally prioritised, with long-standing pleas for a modernised sewerage system to prevent overflows, the completion of the Mattu Mandhai overbridge to fix chronic traffic bottlenecks, and the issuance of land pattas for residents in long-settled coastal areas. While the metro extension has improved transit, the community continues to push for better last-mile connectivity and a more reliable drinking water supply to match the area’s dense population growth.

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