Information for voters in Thousand Lights constituency

Thousand Lights Assembly constituency sits in the central core of Chennai and brings together a stretch of older neighbourhoods and some of the city’s most high-profile residential and commercial pockets like Nungambakkam, Poes Garden and Gopalapuram.



This constituency has deep ties to Tamil Nadu’s political and cultural elite. It has counted leaders like M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa among its voters and continues to be associated with high-profile residents such as Rajinikanth. It was also once a key electoral base for Chief Minister M K Stalin, before his move to contest from Kolathur. It is one of the city’s busiest administrative and commercial zones. This concentration of offices, institutions and public spaces reflects the challenges faced by the voters.

The constituency is currently represented by Dr Ezhilan Naganathan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who won in 2021. The seat continues to be a closely watched urban constituency in Chennai. Incumbent Dr Ezhilan is seeking re-election from Thousand Lights in 2026.

Thousand Lights has around 1.54 lakh electors after the SIR exercise.

Map showing Thousand Lights constituency. Pic courtesy: OpenCity.in

Political Representation

Thousand Lights is a general (unreserved) constituency, meaning candidates from any category can contest the seat.

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Candidates for 2026 Polls

A total of 18 candidates are in the fray for the 2026 Assembly elections, including those from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

The DMK has fielded incumbent Dr Ezhilan. He faces a competitive field that includes AIADMK’s B Valarmathi, a three-time MLA who has previously represented the constituency and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s JCD Prabhakar, a two-time former MLA.

Top candidates

2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Link to Affidavit 1 Dr Ezhilan N Male DMK 46 Download Here 2

Valarmathi B Female AIADMK 68 Download Here 3 JCD Prabhakar Male TVK 73 Download Here

All candidate details can be found on the portal of the ECI here.

2021 Polling snapshot

Total number of voters: 2,40,073

Male Voters: 1,17,253

Female voters: 1,22,726

Others: 94

Polling percentage: 56.92%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results: 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 Dr Ezhilan N Male DMK 41 52.87 % 2 Kushboo Sundar Female BJP 50 28.99 % 3 K M Sharif Male MNM 55 8.67 % 4 Sherine A J Female NTK 28 6.54 %

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results: 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 Selvam Ku Ka Male DMK 62 43.35% 2 Valarmathi B Female AIADMK 59 37.15% 3 Shivalingam M Male BJP 52 5.98% 4 Ambigapathy C Male MDMK 51 5.48%

Source: Election Commission of India

Incumbent MLA: Dr Ezhilan N

Dr Ezhilan Naganathan is the sitting Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA from Thousand Lights, elected in 2021. He is a medical doctor by qualification.

He has been active in the DMK’s outreach and policy advocacy, particularly on public health and education issues. He entered electoral politics in 2021 contesting in the Thousand Lights assembly constituency and was elected as MLA, marking his first term in the Assembly.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Ezhilan is seeking re-election from Thousand Lights as the DMK’s candidate.

MLA profile

Age: 41 (in 2021)

Educational qualification: Doctor of Medicine (MD) in General Medicine From Madras Medical College

Contact details: N/A

Criminal records: None

Social media presence:

Source: MyNeta

MLA in the media

Ezhilan became the first MLA in Tamil Nadu to compile and submit a 174-page constituency work report to Chief Minister MK Stalin, documenting everything from COVID relief to water supply fixes in Pushpa Nagar and electricity connections for slum residents in Nehru Nagar.

MLA Ezhilan set up a WhatsApp group with top officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation, CMWSSB, Tangedco, and TNUHDB to directly address civic issues in the Thousand Lights constituency.

Ezhilan was appointed as a part-time member of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission in 2023. His father M Naganathan had served as Vice-Chairman between 2006 and 2011.

Key citizen demands

Traffic bottlenecks along Anna Salai and interior roads, growing mixed-used neighbourhoods and the resultant strain on civic infrastructure are recurring concerns. In recent years, traffic congestion has been worsened by Metro Rail diversions in parts of the constituency, affecting commuters and businesses.

Residents also flag the need for consistent maintenance of roads and stormwater drains, especially prior to the monsoons.

The constituency faces persistent flooding issues and gaps in drainage facilities, with studies identifying around 20 waterlogging-prone locations in the constituency and calls for expanding sewer capacity and canal infrastructure.

Pressure on civic infrastructure due to high commercial activity remains ongoing issues shaping voter concerns in the constituency.

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