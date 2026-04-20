Information for voters in Saidapet constituency

Saidapet, one of Chennai’s most historic and politically significant constituencies, enters the 2026 elections with a mix of legacy importance and persistent civic frustration. Once represented by leaders like M Karunanidhi, the constituency today reflects the pressures of dense urban living—ranging from river-adjacent flooding risks to infrastructure strain.

Saidapet Assembly Constituency is part of the Chennai South parliamentary seat. It includes key areas such as Guindy, Kotturpuram, Nandanam, and Jafferkhanpet.



Map showing the Saidapet Assembly constituency. Pic courtesy: OpenCity.in.

Political Representation

Saidapet is a general constituency.

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2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Link to Affidavit 1 SUBRAMANIAN MA Male DMK 66 Download Here 2 ARUL PRAKASAM M Male TVK 44 Download Here 3 SRIVIDYA G Female NTK 46 Download Here

2021 polling snapshot

Total number of voters: 2,69,884

Male voters: 1,32,819

Female voters:1,37,065

Others: –

Polling percentage:1,59,169 (59.4%)

Previous results: 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 MA Subramaniam Male DMK 61 80194(50.02%) 2 Saidai Duraisamy Male AIADMK 69 50786(31.68%) 3 Snehapriya Female MNM 29 13454 (8.39%)

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous results: 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 Ma Subramaniam Male DMK 56 79279(48.2%) 2 C Ponnayian Male AIADMK 74 63024(38.3%) 3 V Kalidas Male BJP 51 6000(3.7%)

Source: ECI/myNeta

Incumbent MLA: Ma Subramanian

Ma. Subramanian is a senior DMK leader and the current Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu (since May 2021). A seasoned politician, he previously served as the 47th Mayor of Chennai (2006–2011) and is a two-term MLA representing the Saidapet constituency. He joined the DMK in 1976 and also serves as the party’s Youth Wing Deputy General Secretary.

MLA profile

Age: 66 years

Educational qualification: Holds a BA degree from University of Madras and LLB from Bangalore University.



Contact details:

Phone – 7550299999 / 9176700000

Email – masubramaniandmkcs@gmail.com

Criminal records:

charges related to Forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC Section-468)

charges related to Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section-420)

charges related to Punishment of criminal conspiracy (IPC Section-120B)\

Social media presence:

Source: myNeta

MLA in the media

Ma Subramanian highlighted key development works executed in the constituency, including the installation of high-mast lights under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund, and the construction of a new Chennai Primary School building on Bazaar Road.

He also pointed to welfare initiatives such as a Rs 40 lakh workers’ rest facility in Ward 142 and distribution of 216 ryotwari pattas to residents across 21 streets under the Gramanatham category.Infrastructure upgrades, including additional classroom blocks and improved lighting, were also cited. Subramanian further referred to the ongoing 3.2 km elevated corridor project from Saidapet to Teynampet, being executed.

Key citizen demands

Chronic flooding, ageing drainage systems, and relentless traffic congestion continue to disrupt daily life, especially in internal pockets. Voters in Saidapet have expressed dissatisfaction over the rising availability of ganja among youngsters, irregular functioning of Tasmac outlets, and persistent civic issues such as poor drainage, traffic congestion and inadequate public amenities, even as several infrastructure projects progress in the constituency.

The residents living along the Adyar river and canal complained of an increasing mosquito menace due to untreated sewage inflow. Citizens seek relief from unregulated parking and street hawkers causing traffic congestion.

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