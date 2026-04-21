Information for voters in Virugambakkam constituency

by April 21, 2026 Governance
Voters in Virugambakkam, find details about your incumbent MLA, past constituency voting patterns, and candidates this year.

Table of contents

Located in south-western Chennai, Virugambakkam Assembly constituency is majorly a residential neighbourhood. A fast growing area, it is also home to one of the largest fruits and vegetable markets in Asia, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, and the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). The constituency has a mixed urban profile, comprising middle-class households, daily-wage earners, and members of the film industry.

Virugambakkam was formed in 2009, carved out of Villivakkam and Alandur constituencies. B Parthasarathy of DMDK became the first MLA from here in 2011 by winning 71524 votes. This constituency is spread across neighbourhoods like Vadapalani, Saligramam, Alwarthirunagar, Valasaravakkam and parts of KK Nagar.

The incumbent MLA is AMV Prabhakar Raja from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Political Representation 

The Virugambakkam Constituency comes under the general category.

Candidates for 2026 Polls

In Virugambakkam, the incumbent MLA Prabhakara Raja from the DMK will be making a comeback, looking for a second-time win. 

Meanwhile, former AIADMK MLA Virugai VN Ravi attempts to bag this seat as well. He is  confident that the AIADMK-led NDA alliance would emerge victorious in elections and says people are looking for a change. 

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by actor C Joseph Vijay, has fielded a newbie. Sabarinathan, the son of the actor’s driver-turned-personal assistant, will be battling for this constituency.

2026CandidateSexPartyAgeAffidavit
1AMV PRABHAKARA RAJAMaleDMK38
Download Affidavit Here
2VIRUGAI VN RAVIMaleAIADMK63Download Affidavit Here
3SABARINATHAN RMaleTVK30Download Affidavit Here

All candidate details can be found at ECI here.

2021 polling snapshot

  • Total number of voters: 169274
  • Male Voters: 84602
  • Female voters: 83318 
  • Others: 14 
  • Polling percentage:  58.03%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results: 2021

2021CandidateSexPartyAgeVotes polled (Share of vote %)
1AMV PRABHAKARA RAJAMaleDMK3243.97%
2VIRUGAI VN RAVIMaleAIADMK5833.11
3SENEGANMaleMNM4810.2%
4TS RAJENDRANMaleNTK576.02%
5M GUNASEKARAN (A) STAR M GUNASEKARANMaleIND473.07%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results: 2016

2016CandidateSexPartyAgeVotes polled (Share of vote %)
1VN VIRUGAI RAVIMaleAIAMK5138.51%
2K THANASEKARANMaleDMK5437.15%
3DR TAMILIASI SOUNDRARAJANFemaleBJP3611.19%
4B PARTHASARATHYMaleDMDK515.68%
5CH JAYARAO MalePMK272.30%

Source: Election Commission of India

Incumbent MLA: AMV Prabhakara Raja

AMV Prabhakara Raja, represents the DMK and won the Virugambakkam constituency seat in 2021, defeating AIADMK candidate VN Ravi. He serves as a youth wing organiser and is the son of Vikarama Raja, a leader in the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam.

MLA profile

Age: 38

Educational qualification: Post graduate

Criminal records: 1

  •  Charges related to Punishment for Being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)
  • 1 charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188)
  • 1 charges related to Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)
  • 1 charges related to Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter (IPC Section-285)

Source: myNeta.info

Social media presence: 

MLA in the media

In 2023, a woman constable had alleged molestation by two DMK party workers, during a party rally in Virugambakkam. Speaking about the accusation, MLA Prabhakar, had denied the claim and instead said, the worker’s “hand might have touched by mistake”. 

Key citizen demands

Traffic congestion, unregulated parking and issues in sewer pipelines –  this constituency’s residents express issues of urban planning. The residents have also demanded for infrastructure including health centres, libraries, government hospitals.

They have also flagged poor road conditions in Koyambedu and parts of Virugambakkam, and issues in stormwater drainage integration. Lack of sanitation, mosquito menace, chronic traffic and pollution are some other concerns. 

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About Archita Raghu

Archita Raghu is a Senior Reporter at Citizen Matters. She is interested in cities, gender, climate and policy. Archita has previously worked with The New Indian Express and BehanBox.
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