Information for voters in Velachery constituency

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Located in South Chennai, the Velachery Assembly constituency encompasses both old, planned residential localities and congested areas. It is home to major IT hubs and some of the city’s premium educational institutions, including the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Anna University. The constituency’s demographic includes a mix of middle-class and upper middle-class residents, along with a sizeable migrant population. The constituency includes the localities of Adyar, Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Tharamani, Velachery and parts of Adambakkam.

Despite being well-connected to other parts of the city, through bus and Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) services, Velachery has long faced traffic congestion and infrastructure issues, especially in the newer localities. Flooding during monsoons and poor maintenance of the stormwater drain network are persistent problems flagged by residents.

J M H Aassan Maulaana of the Indian National Congress (INC) is the MLA of Velachery constituency. He won the seat in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Map showing Velachery constituency. Pic courtesy: OpenCity.in

Political representation

The Velachery constituency is not a reserved seat but comes under the general category.

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The Velachery Assembly Constituency includes three wards and has around 2.10 lakh registered voters. Candidates from the Indian National Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi are in the fray.

A total of 27 candidates are contesting from the Velachery constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections. Aassan Maulaana, who won the Velachery seat in the 2021 assembly elections, has been renominated by the DMK-INC alliance. MK Ashok, his nearest opponent, who lost by a narrow margin of about 4,300 votes, has again been fielded by the AIADMK.

2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Link to Affidavit 1 M K Ashok Male AIADMK 54 Download here 2 J M H Aassan Maulaana Male INC 42 Download here 3 M Keerthana Female NTK 33 Download here

All candidate details can be found on the portal of the ECI here.

2021 polling snapshot

Total number of voters:1,76,784

Male Voters: 87,640

Female voters: 88126

Third gender: 0

Polling percentage: 56.2%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 J M H Aassan Maulaana Male INC 36 38.76% 2 M K Ashok Male AIADMK 49 36.3% 3 Santhosh Babu Male MNM 53 13.06% 4 M Keerthana Female NTK 28 8.02% 5 M Chandrabose Male AMMKMNKZ 61 1.12%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 Vagai Chandrashekhar Male DMK 59 39.96 % 2 C Munusamy Male AIADMK 54 34.91 % 3 P Sritharan Male BJP 49 8.25 % 4 V N Rajan Male DMDK 47 5.50 % 5 Vinobha Bhoopathy Male PMK 34 3.88 %

Source: ECI

Incumbent MLA: J M H Aassan Maulaana

J M H Aassan Maulaana of the Indian National Congress was elected from the Velachery Assembly Constituency in 2021, as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance. In 2016, Vagai Chandrashekhar of the DMK had won the Tamil Nadu Assembly election from this constituency. He did not get a shot at re-election as DMK allocated the Velachery seat to its ally, the INC.

Aassan Maulana is a businessman and holds a post-graduate degree in business administration. He is the son of former Member of Parliament, J M Haroon Rashid, who represented the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

MLA profile

Age: 41

Educational qualification: Postgraduate (Master’s in Business Administration from New College Institute of Management, Chennai).

Contact details: 044 – 47455502/98403 84523; mlavelachery@tn.gov.in.

Criminal cases: Four

1 charge related to rape (IPC Section-376)

4 charges related to punishment for being a member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)

2 charges related to negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life (IPC Section-269)

1 charge related to negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter (IPC Section-285)

1 charge related to joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse (IPC Section-145)

1 charge related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant (IPC Section-188)

1 charge related to assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty (IPC Section-353)

1 charge related to cheating (IPC Section-417)

1 charge related to Enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman (IPC Section-498)

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