Information for voters in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency

by April 21, 2026 Governance
Voters in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, find more details about your incumbent MLA, past constituency voting patterns, and candidates this year.

Table of contents

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, commonly known as RK Nagar, is an assembly constituency located in the northern coastal part of Chennai. The area is characterised by fisher community settlements, port-linked labour colonies and informal housing clusters. The population depends highly on welfare delivery systems.

Narrow streets, crowded residential clusters, coastal roads and industrial zones are major characteristics of the area. Bus connections from Central to North Chennai are strong, however better connection of internal road networks has been a long standing demand. Irregular drinking water supply, poor stormwater drains, coastal erosion, lack of open areas are among other core issues in the area.

The constituency held importance as former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa won power in the 2015 bye-election and in the 2016 assembly elections. 

Currently, J J Ebenezer of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), represents the constituency after winning the 2021 elections with more than 51% of votes.

The constituency includes neighbourhoods such as Tondiarpet, Kor­ukku­pet, New Wash­er­men­pet and Kasimedu. After SIR deletions, the voter strength in the constituency stands at 1,95,856, including 93,576 men, 1,02,201 women and 79 voters belonging to other genders.

The constituency includes neighbourhoods such as Tondairpet, Kor­ukku­pet, New Wash­er­men­pet and Kasimedu. Map: Open City

Political Representation

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency comes under the general category.

Candidates for 2026 polls

38 candidates are running for the elections from this constituency. Sitting MLA, Ebenezer is again contesting from DMK. AIADMK has fielded R.S. Raajesh again, who lost the 2021 election at more than 22% difference. It is to be noted that recently Raajesh was booked by Kodungaiyur police for damaging a newly opened park in Korukupet.

The new party in the run, Tamizhaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) has also intensified its campaigning in North Chennai with their new office in RK Nagar.

Top candidates

2026CandidateSexPartyAgeLink to Affidavit
1J. John EbenezerMaleDMK50Download Here
2R. S. RaajeshMaleAIADMK54Download Here
3Vennila. TFemaleNTK42Download Here
4N. Marie WilsonMaleTVK46Download Here

All candidate details can be found at ECI here.

2021 Polling Snapshot

  • Total number of voters: 187318 
  • Male Voters: 90612
  • Female voters: 96003
  • Others: 21
  • Polling percentage:  71.23%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results 2021

2021CandidateSexPartyAgeVotes polled (Share of vote %)
1Ebenezer J.JMaleDMK4551.2%
2Raajesh R.SMaleAIADMK4828.49%
3Gowrishankar KMaleNTK4410.93%
4Fazil AMaleMNM355.99%
5Dr Kalidas. PMaleAMMKMNKZ 540.99%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results 2016

2016CandidateSexPartyAgeVotes polled (Share of vote %)
1Jayalalithaa JFemaleAIADMK6856.80%
2Shimla MuthuchozhanMaleDMK3433.69%
3Agnes FFemalePMK491.75%
4Raja M NMaleBJP581.71%
5Devi GFealeNTK381.46%

Source: Election Commission of India

Incumbent MLA: Ebenezer J J (aka) John Ebenezer J

Ebenezer J J was elected as the DMK MLA in RK Nagar, in 2021 which was his electoral debut. He was a part of ChennaI North DMK Youth Wing. He lives in Tondiarpet in the same constituency and runs a seafood business.

According to records in 2021 he spent around ₹10,57,000 for the election campaign.

Source: myNeta.info/Citizen Matters

MLA profile

Age:  50

Educational qualification: Post Graduate, Master of Commerce, Annamalai University (2010)

Contact details: 9444658757

Criminal Records: None

Social media presence:
@ebenezer_mla (Instagram)
@JJEbenezer1 (X)

Source: india.gov.in, myNeta.info

MLA in the media

Altercation allegations: DMK MLA J J Ebenezer was accused by residents of RK Nagar of engaging in an altercation during flood relief distribution after being questioned over alleged inaction. A video circulated showing a confrontation and an injured resident. Ebenezer denied the allegations, calling it a politically motivated incident orchestrated by AIADMK party members, and maintained that neither he nor his party members attacked the public. 

Key citizen demands

Citizens demand safer drinking water access in the area. Old drinking water pipelines and sewer lines must be repaired as water contamination is a major problem in many parts of the constituency. Citizens also demand better bus connectivity to connect areas like Ezhil Nagar to other parts of the city. Also mosquito control measures at Ezhil Nagar and better diagnostic facilities at the Tondairpet Government Peripheral Hospital are some expectations of citizens.

Poor execution of promised road and other infrastructure projects, lack of proper roads and street light facilities are also flagged as major civic concerns in the area. Citizens demand for a Railway bridge in Korukupet and permanent pipeline connections in Dr Ambedkar Nagar where residents rely on water tankers.

Citizens face inadequate service across civic departments – lack of adequate government schools, no dedicated bus depot, garbage dumping and burning raising health concerns and prolonged closure of railway gates.

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About Gangadharan B

Gangadharan (he/him) is an independent journalist, deeply passionate about writing and multimedia storytelling. He holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication and his work focuses on gender, human rights, climate and civic issues. He is particularly interested in uncovering and sharing the lives and experiences of marginalised communities.
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