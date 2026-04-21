Information for voters in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency

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Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, commonly known as RK Nagar, is an assembly constituency located in the northern coastal part of Chennai. The area is characterised by fisher community settlements, port-linked labour colonies and informal housing clusters. The population depends highly on welfare delivery systems.

Narrow streets, crowded residential clusters, coastal roads and industrial zones are major characteristics of the area. Bus connections from Central to North Chennai are strong, however better connection of internal road networks has been a long standing demand. Irregular drinking water supply, poor stormwater drains, coastal erosion, lack of open areas are among other core issues in the area.

The constituency held importance as former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa won power in the 2015 bye-election and in the 2016 assembly elections.

Currently, J J Ebenezer of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), represents the constituency after winning the 2021 elections with more than 51% of votes.

The constituency includes neighbourhoods such as Tondiarpet, Kor­ukku­pet, New Wash­er­men­pet and Kasimedu. After SIR deletions, the voter strength in the constituency stands at 1,95,856, including 93,576 men, 1,02,201 women and 79 voters belonging to other genders.

The constituency includes neighbourhoods such as Tondairpet, Kor­ukku­pet, New Wash­er­men­pet and Kasimedu. Map: Open City

Political Representation

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency comes under the general category.

38 candidates are running for the elections from this constituency. Sitting MLA, Ebenezer is again contesting from DMK. AIADMK has fielded R.S. Raajesh again, who lost the 2021 election at more than 22% difference. It is to be noted that recently Raajesh was booked by Kodungaiyur police for damaging a newly opened park in Korukupet.

The new party in the run, Tamizhaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK) has also intensified its campaigning in North Chennai with their new office in RK Nagar.

2026 Candidate Sex Party Age Link to Affidavit 1 J. John Ebenezer Male DMK 50 Download Here 2 R. S. Raajesh Male AIADMK 54 Download Here 3 Vennila. T Female NTK 42 Download Here 4 N. Marie Wilson Male TVK 46 Download Here

All candidate details can be found at ECI here.

2021 Polling Snapshot

Total number of voters: 187318

Male Voters: 90612

Female voters: 96003

Others: 21

Polling percentage: 71.23%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results 2021

2021 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 Ebenezer J.J Male DMK 45 51.2% 2 Raajesh R.S Male AIADMK 48 28.49% 3 Gowrishankar K Male NTK 44 10.93% 4 Fazil A Male MNM 35 5.99% 5 Dr Kalidas. P Male AMMKMNKZ 54 0.99%

Source: Election Commission of India

Previous Results 2016

2016 Candidate Sex Party Age Votes polled (Share of vote %) 1 Jayalalithaa J Female AIADMK 68 56.80% 2 Shimla Muthuchozhan Male DMK 34 33.69% 3 Agnes F Female PMK 49 1.75% 4 Raja M N Male BJP 58 1.71% 5 Devi G Feale NTK 38 1.46%

Source: Election Commission of India

Incumbent MLA: Ebenezer J J (aka) John Ebenezer J

Ebenezer J J was elected as the DMK MLA in RK Nagar, in 2021 which was his electoral debut. He was a part of ChennaI North DMK Youth Wing. He lives in Tondiarpet in the same constituency and runs a seafood business.

According to records in 2021 he spent around ₹10,57,000 for the election campaign.

Source: myNeta.info/Citizen Matters

MLA profile

Age: 50

Educational qualification: Post Graduate, Master of Commerce, Annamalai University (2010)



Contact details: 9444658757

Criminal Records: None

Social media presence:

@ebenezer_mla (Instagram)

@JJEbenezer1 (X)

Source: india.gov.in, myNeta.info

MLA in the media

Altercation allegations: DMK MLA J J Ebenezer was accused by residents of RK Nagar of engaging in an altercation during flood relief distribution after being questioned over alleged inaction. A video circulated showing a confrontation and an injured resident. Ebenezer denied the allegations, calling it a politically motivated incident orchestrated by AIADMK party members, and maintained that neither he nor his party members attacked the public.

Key citizen demands

Citizens demand safer drinking water access in the area. Old drinking water pipelines and sewer lines must be repaired as water contamination is a major problem in many parts of the constituency. Citizens also demand better bus connectivity to connect areas like Ezhil Nagar to other parts of the city. Also mosquito control measures at Ezhil Nagar and better diagnostic facilities at the Tondairpet Government Peripheral Hospital are some expectations of citizens.

Poor execution of promised road and other infrastructure projects, lack of proper roads and street light facilities are also flagged as major civic concerns in the area. Citizens demand for a Railway bridge in Korukupet and permanent pipeline connections in Dr Ambedkar Nagar where residents rely on water tankers.

Citizens face inadequate service across civic departments – lack of adequate government schools, no dedicated bus depot, garbage dumping and burning raising health concerns and prolonged closure of railway gates.

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