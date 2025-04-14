Project Mumbai: Engaging communities for impactful action

Mumbai is a city of contrasts — while it thrives as India’s financial capital, it also struggles with environmental challenges and urban governance issues. A growing section of its population is also grappling with mental health issues caused by urban stress.

The beginning of Project Mumbai Project Mumbai was started in 2018, as a citizen-driven, not-for-profit initiative dedicated to making Mumbai a better place to live, work, and play. With a firm belief in collective responsibility, we operate on a unique Public-Private-People model, ensuring that citizens, corporations, and local authorities work together to create meaningful change. What started as a small grassroots movement has now evolved into a large volunteer network, mobilising thousands of citizens yearly. We identify pressing urban challenges and address them through citizen-led initiatives. We focus on mental health and well-being, environmental sustainability, civic engagement and volunteerism, inclusivity, and public safety.

Taking plastic away from the landfills

At the heart of Project Mumbai is its vast and dedicated volunteer network. In fact, Project Mumbai was launched on the occasion of Daan Utsav, a national festival of volunteering. To mark the occasion, we created a festival where people could donate their plastic waste. This volunteer-driven effort became the ‘Plastic Recyclathon.’

There is no

Project Mumbai initiated its plastic recycling drive in 2018, coinciding with the government’s ban on single-use plastics. The overwhelming use of single-use plastic in the market necessitates urgent action. Volunteers began collecting plastic, focusing primarily on single-use items, and depositing them at designated drop-off points.

Initially, these drop-off points were hosted by ten volunteers who offered their spaces to support the collection effort. The Project Mumbai team would gather the collected plastic the following day for recycling. The initiative quickly gained traction, and what started with just a handful of people soon grew into a thriving circular movement.

The initiative was named ‘Recyclothon,’ symbolising a recycling marathon. Citizens committed themselves and their households to collecting plastic in designated areas, such as kitchens or balconies, throughout the week. They would drop off the collected plastic every Friday at their nearest drop-off location. The next day, the Project Mumbai team would collect these materials for recycling. This effort is a marathon for a cause — “No waste to landfill.”

The impact of this initiative has been noteworthy. We have managed to divert 70.08 tonnes of plastic from landfills. The collection drive has been extended from plastic to cover other waste, such as e-waste and garbage from beach clean-ups.

From the time of its initiation till 2024, volunteers had collected 582 kilograms of e-waste for responsible disposal. More than 6,500 volunteers have given impetus to Project Mumbai’s recycling and beach clean-up drives, with over 39,700 kilograms of waste gathered from beaches. The success of these initiatives is thanks to the efforts of 25,000 volunteers who have till now contributed over 3,43,166 hours to environmental sustainability.

Volunteers, the beating heart of Project Mumbai

Volunteers from all walks of life — students, professionals, homemakers, and senior citizens — come together to contribute their time and skills to the city they love. Volunteering with Project Mumbai is not just about giving back but also about being a part of a larger movement that fosters social responsibility, kindness, and civic engagement.

Project Mumbai actively engages volunteers through various channels. Social media platforms play a crucial role in reaching out to people using engaging storytelling and real-time updates. Corporate volunteering is another significant avenue — companies encourage their employees to participate in community-driven initiatives as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Community networks like housing societies, local clubs, and colleges collaborate with Project Mumbai to facilitate local impact. Additionally, the organisation works closely with educational institutions to engage students in civic activities. This is done through a combination of digital engagement, grassroots mobilisation, and structured volunteering programmes.

Beach clean-ups are a significant part of Project Mumbai’s initiatives. Pic: Project Mumbai

Promoting inclusion and mental health

Systems, whether physical, institutional or ideological, need to be revisited regularly to make them inclusive. The Samavesh initiative advocates for accessible public infrastructure and equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Moreover, we support Mumbai’s wheelchair basketball team. Volunteers also work towards providing mental health support via our Samvaad Adolescent helpline number 18001024040, which has provided children with free counseling and the Smiling School Project, a mental health programme in Mumbai schools.

Our learnings on this journey

One of the biggest lessons from Project Mumbai is that sustainable change requires a multi-stakeholder approach with a focus on community-led change. No single entity—whether it be the government, corporations, or individuals—can drive large-scale impact alone.

Volunteers drive the endeavours of Project Mumbai, working together for causes they believe in. Pic: Project Mumbai

A key takeaway from our journey is the power of collaboration. Bringing together government bodies, corporate partners, and citizens, the organisation has created an ecosystem of shared responsibility. Initiatives succeed when they are driven by those directly affected—whether it’s students participating in mental health programmes or local residents leading waste segregation drives in their neighbourhoods. The organisation has also demonstrated that small actions can lead to big impacts. For instance, the Jallosh initiative started with a few volunteers but has now mobilised over 25,000 people, proving that consistent effort leads to scalability and long-term success.

Another major takeaway is that awareness drives behavioural change. Initiatives like Har Ghar Hai Donor (organ donation awareness campaign) have shown that education can shift public perceptions and encourage action. Finally, innovation such as use of technology, creative storytelling, and gamified approaches make civic engagement effective and appealing.

How does one get involved with the project?

Getting involved with Project Mumbai is simple and accessible for everyone including individuals, corporate entities, and institutions.

Individuals can volunteer for various initiatives such as monthly beach cleanups, mental health awareness drives, and school support programmes. Those interested in long-term contributions can explore skill-based volunteering opportunities where professionals in fields like writing, design, filmmaking, and technology can lend their expertise to create impactful projects.

Corporate organisations can collaborate through CSR partnerships, employee volunteering programmes, and funding initiatives that align with Project Mumbai’s focus areas. Organisations and individuals can also support ongoing programmes financially. Those interested in civic engagement can contribute through advocacy efforts and urban planning initiatives.



To learn more or sign up, visit www.projectmumbai.org or follow @ProjectMumbai on Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Write to us at info@projectmumbai.org

