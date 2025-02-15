City Buzz: Secunderabad Railway Station upgrade | Technology turns waste to wealth…and more

Iconic Secunderabad station getting a ₹700-crore facelift

The ₹700-crore upgrade of the Secunderabad Railway Station is set for completion by 2026. According to sources, around 27% of the work has been executed. The station will feature state-of-the-art architecture that blends tradition with modernity.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated the demolition of the iconic Secunderabad Railway Station’s main terminal buildings. It will address long-standing infrastructural issues, including plumbing deficiencies and passenger amenities in 180 trains. The station gets a daily footfall of 1.5 lakh commuters.

The railway authorities will construct terminal buildings on both the northern and southern sides. The plan includes a double-storey sky concourse integrating retail outlets, cafeterias and passenger amenities. Multi-level parking on the northern side and underground parking on the southern side are on the anvil. The modern station is expected to streamline passenger movement, reduce operational bottlenecks and improve the travel experience.

Technology turning waste to wealth

Technology that transforms pathogenic biomedical waste into valuable soil additives can eliminate costly and energy-consuming incineration. The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has developed a rig for the safe disposal of waste materials, such as blood, urine, sputum and laboratory disposables. This will be set up and commissioned at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

This rig can process 400 kg daily, with an initial capacity to handle 10 kg of degradable medical waste. After it is approved, it will be implemented in healthcare facilities across India.

About 743 tonnes of biomedical waste is generated every day in the country, according to the 2023 annual report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Conventional methods, such as incineration and open dumping, lead to the release of carcinogenic pollutants, particulate matter and ash residues, causing health and environmental risks,

BIAL targets 115 million passengers annually

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) aims to fly high with 115 million passengers annually. by upgrading Terminals 1, 2 and 3. Phase 2 work on the Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 is underway.

During the Invest Karnataka-Global Investors’ Meet, there were discussions about servicing 42 million passengers by the end of the year, with a 13% compound annual growth rate. After Terminal 3 (T3) opens, the hope is to add 35 million passengers, reaching a total of 115 million.

KIA is currently connected to 75 domestic and 30 international destinations. Although international traffic is 15% today, the goal is to increase it to 22–25%, making it South India’s hub for international flights.

Chennai’s canals to get ₹94-cr boost

Chennai’s canals are set for a complete overhaul at ₹94.34 crore. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) project aims to address flooding issues, improve water flow and upgrade the city’s canal system. The civic body will raise canal walls, install chain link fencing, improve drainage systems and reconstruct damaged culverts.

The Verangal Odai canal in Velachery, an important watercourse for rainwater runoff, collects rainwater in Adambakkam Lake and flows towards the marshland. However, its infrastructure is inadequate, especially due to low side walls and a lack of retaining walls in a few places. This often causes water overflow and flooding in residential areas. Hence, the GCC plans to raise the canal’s side walls and install chain link fencing to prevent garbage disposal.

Mambalam Canal to be upgraded. Pic: Shobana Radhakrishnan

Similarly, the SIDCO Industrial Estate Canal helps in channelling rainwater. However, during the recent monsoon, some culverts and side walls of this canal have been damaged. The GCC has proposed the removal of the dilapidated culverts and constructing new ones, along with raising the canal’s side walls and fencing to ensure unhindered water flow.

Other canals to be upgraded include Mambalam Canal, Nandanam Canal, MGR Canal and Reddikuppam Canal.

US $1 billion for Odissa’s renewable energy sector

HIF Global India is considering a significant investment of US $1 billion in Odisha’s renewable energy sector. The company, which specialises in methanol synthesis, plans to establish a facility to produce electro fuel (e-fuel) to meet the rising global demand for green energy.

The company has asked the Orissa government for 50 acres of land, water and electricity supply. It aims to generate employment for over 250 people in the operational phase and 500 in the functional phase. About 3.50 lakh tonnes of e-methanol will be produced annually and the e-fuel would reduce carbon emissions by 95%.

Meanwhile, Welspun New Energy has signed a pact to invest ₹13,500 crore for the development of two clean energy projects — a 1,200 MW pumped hydro project and a 1,000 MW floating solar power project.

