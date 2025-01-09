Perambur Railway Station grapples with redevelopment chaos

Perambur, the second oldest railway station in Chennai after Royapuram was taken up for restoration under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at ₹17.86 crores months after the foundation stone was laid on August 6, 2023.

The Coimbatore-based contractor, who was initially awarded the tender, backed out for unknown reasons and the contract was retendered and awarded to a different company. The work is currently in progress.

According to the original plan, the main railway station building was supposed to be constructed at the extreme west end of the first platform behind the existing parking area and buildings are already under construction. However, many issues with the ongoing work create difficulties for commuters and residents in the area. I visited the Perambur Railway Station recently to review the status of the development works.

Here is what I observed:

Perambur railway underpass in bad condition

Many may be aware that the Perambur Railway underpass was taken up for restoration at the end of 2022 and was opened to the public in mid-2023. Moreover, after the rains in November 2023, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police reported that there was no flooding in the subway. Pic: Raghukumar Choodamani

The natural waterway that previously drained floodwaters from the Perambur railway underpass, through a section of the British-era canal running alongside the pedestrian subway within the railway station, seems to have been either closed or diverted to accommodate the construction of buildings for the upcoming railway station.

On October 15th last year, flooding was reported in the Perambur railway underpass and it was closed.

Subsequently, during every spell of rain, the subway gets flooded and the pumps deployed near the subway are unable to drain the water out because the canal is blocked. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) came up with the idea to install PVC pipelines through one of the twin two-wheeler subways to pump the floodwaters from the main railway underpass to the stormwater drain on the other side of the railway tracks.

Our proposed solution to address this issue was to construct an underground drain from the railway underpass on the south end to the pond within the GCC Sponge Park at Perambur.

Alternatively, a suitable approach would be to raise the height of the tarmac inside the railway underpass by about two feet and restrict access to cars and two-wheelers only. Heavy vehicles, container trucks, and tankers are supposed to go over the flyover but they enter the road leading to the railway underpass and block the traffic during peak hours.

Fixing the SWD system

According to sources, the railway authorities have given the requisite permissions to the GCC to provide an underground stormwater drain (SWD) around the building under construction, to divert floodwaters from the subway. Concrete pipes of 2.5 feet diameter have been arranged for this purpose. Pic: Raghukumar Choodamani.

The railway administration must consider deepening and widening the gutter with the subway inside the railway station and top it up with a concrete slab to allow the flood water to adopt a gravitational flow towards Ekankipuram and Ainsley canals to drain into the Otteri Nullah in Pananthope Railway Colony, Ayanavaram.

The existing gutter is ridden with garbage, plastic waste, and debris. Residents say the drain has been stagnant and water does not flow through this canal from the northern side of the railway tracks during the rains. Pic: Raghukumar Choodamani.

The concrete tarmac within the subway has eroded within the last one year. The road median made up of concrete blocks and the reflective bollards installed based on our request are in a poor condition.

With the CMRL station construction and tunnel boring works in progress on one side, a major portion of the open spaces around the railway station has been barricaded with very little space for commuters and pedestrians. Meanwhile, workers construct buildings within the premises and pave the car park area with paving blocks.

When mega-development projects like this are initiated, they should be managed in a staggered manner. This approach would ensure that all agencies collaborate effectively instead of working independently without coordination.

Platforms in Perambur Railway Station in disarray

Development works in Platform 1 of Perambur Railway Station inconvenience passengers. Pic: Raghukumar Choodamani.

Platform 1 has been excavated to lay service pipelines and cables, and for widening work. Navigating the platform safely during peak hours has become an arduous task. Additionally, the shelters on the platform have been dismantled, forcing commuters to get drenched when it rains.

The Station Master and Ticket Collectors office building was in a dilapidated condition and a stretch of the land adjacent to the Station Masters office on Platform 1 caved in a few weeks ago.

Bearing in mind the safety of the commuters and also the railway staff, the offices have been evacuated and a portion of the waiting area near the current booking counter is now barricaded and occupied as a temporary office by the Ticket Collectors.

The officials responsible for announcing the arrival or departure of the trains and also the Station Manager are now operating out of a Container Office provided by the CMRL on the first platform.

State of staff restrooms and public pay-and-use toilets

The rest rooms meant for the staff are no longer available, as the contract for maintaining the public pay-and-use toilet on the Platform 1 has been recently renewed after a gap of four months and is currently under renovation.

The men’s toilet within the new waiting hall, which was opened to the public, remains non-functional and is locked. The pay-and-use restroom facility outside the railway station behind the booking office on the North side is usable for staff and commuters.

As reported in our earlier audits, the Perambur Railway Station does not have even one underground sewage connection. After we reported the issue, the officials from CMWSSB and the Railways, have reportedly been meeting regularly to hold discussions. However, they are unable to execute the drainage connection because none of the concerned authorities know where the main sewage chamber has to be provided.

The capacity of the existing septic tank near the public restroom outside the railway station has to be enhanced. While the septic tank is cleared on a daily basis with the help of the tankers, sewage overflow from the chambers persists due to heavy load. Pedestrians are forced to walk over the septic sewage and put up with the foul stench on the arterial road adjacent to the bus stop. Pic: Raghukumar Choodamani.

Lifts, pedestrian subway and overbridge

People are forced to put up with difficulties in the name of development and what we get in return is only a temporary fix or a useless cosmetic makeover.

For example, instead of strengthening the existing overbridge, the contractors have started laying granite slabs over the staircase. While lifts have been provided in Platforms 1 and 4, nothing has been done to put in place a lift or elevator in Platform 2/3.

Granite topping on an existing pedestrian overbridge, only a cosmetic makeover. Pic: Raghukumar Choodamani.

Passengers, especially senior citizens and differently-abled persons find it very difficult to use the staircase given the history of water logging in the subway. We had asked the authorities to provide a lift in the middle platform at the earliest, and are hoping this provision would be made soon.

Facilities for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at Perambur station

The usefulness of a wheelchair or stretcher is compromised without a lift or ramp between the tracks. At present, wheelchairs must be taken around the CMRL site outside the station and through a temporary metal ramp to cross the tracks, which is inconvenient for people with disabilities. Pic: Raghukumar Choodamani.

The restrooms meant for the differently-abled are available only on Platform 4 and outside the railway station near the Station Manager’s office. These facilities are not easily accessible and remain locked most of the time. With the CMRL works in progress, the restroom for the differently abled behind the Station Mangers office is no longer accessible.

The railway authorities need to be sensitive enough to understand the hardships faced by this section of the society and make it more user-friendly.

Parking facility and ease of travel

The main parking area on the west end of the Railway Station is closed for the public because of the development work. The other two parking lots are unable to cater to the growing needs of the commuters. Whenever a train arrives, the auto and share auto driver’s block the entrance to the Railway Station.

We had a detailed discussion on the need to ensure ease of transfer from one mode of transport to another and also on the urgent need to curb illegal and haphazard onstreet parking in front of the Railway Stations during the consultative meeting called for by CUMTA.

Quality of construction material and workmanship

Many steel bars used for reinforcement during building construction have been dumped in the open, where they are rusting. Here are some ways to prevent or treat rusting in steel reinforcement bars: Store on a raised platform: Keep rebars and concrete off the ground, which can absorb moisture and lead to rusting.

Cover with a tarp: Use a large tarp and secure it with cinder blocks to keep rebars dry.

Use a sealant: To protect the steel from corrosion, apply zinc-rich paint, a polyurethane or epoxy top coat, or powder coating.

Treat with a rust cure: Use a wire brush to remove loose rust and paint, then apply a rust cure seal, rust stop primer, and deco finish coat.

With the CMRL authorities taking over and blocking a large portion of the open spaces within and outside the railway station, the commute has become very difficult in this part of the city which is the gateway for North Chennai.

The lackadaisical attitude of the officials, bureaucrats, and elected representatives is to be blamed for the entire mess that has been created in the name of redevelopment.

Recommendations to the government

While the Government has not yet zeroed in on the location for the fourth terminal in Chennai, some media reports have suggested Perambur Railway Station may be developed at a cost of ₹428 crores, as the designated terminal.

This is a welcome move and will go a long way in decongesting the Dr. MGR Central Station. But the government must consult with Perambur residents and commuters and seek their suggestions before finalising the tenders.

The government must ensure sufficient parking facilities for cars and two-wheelers to avoid congestion, and dedicated bays for autos and MTC buses.

In the event that Perambur becomes the 4th terminal for Chennai, the Railway authorities and the State government must ensure that green cover around the station is maintained. The National Green Tribunal members should closely monitor the redevelopment works.

The residents of Perambur and the nearby areas must engage with the government to ensure there is accountability.

