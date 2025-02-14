Children in North Chennai keep local democracy alive through Bala Sabhas

“A democracy masterclass is brewing in North Chennai, where children are showing the way for the 200 ward councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation,” says Charu Govindan, Founder and Convener at Voice of People.

For around six years, her collective has advocated for Area Sabhas, which many councillors conveniently skip to avoid meeting the residents.

But Bala Sabhas, led by child councillors in North Chennai for over a year, are pushing for real change. They have prompted the installation of new street lights and barbed wire fencing at a local GCC school in Tondiarpet, for example.

What is a Bala Sabha? Does the government recognise it?

A Bala Sabha is a children’s assembly where they participate in local governance and community development. It is a platform for children aged 5–18 years to voice their opinions, develop leadership skills, participate in democratic and development processes and enhance their skills. They also deal with children-related issues, from child marriage and drug abuse to child labour.

This platform lacks official recognition in urban local bodies in the State and the country. “But the urban local bodies can mirror villages in setting up Bala Sabhas,” says Virgil D Sami, executive director of Arunodhaya Centre for Street and Working Children.

But the Tamil Nadu State Child Policy for Children, released in November 2021 by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, officially formalises the platform in Gram Panchayats.

The policy recommends:

Creating Bala Sabhas in all Gram Panchayats, with membership for all children aged 12–18 years.

Bala Sabhas should meet at least four times yearly to pass resolutions on children-related matters and submit them to the Gram Sabha. The Gram Sabha will then take appropriate action based on the resolutions.

The Union government acknowledges the need to uphold children’s rights in local governance through the Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat Award, an initiative by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj launched in 2019. However, this recognition does not extend to urban areas, offering no incentive for setting up child-friendly Area Sabhas or Bala Sabhas.

NGOs go out of their way to set up Bala Sabhas in Chennai

Voluntary organisations in North Chennai have begun re-engaging children in civic participation. While Bala Sabhas have existed since 2007, they were halted during the pandemic and a decade-long absence of councillors in Chennai. However, several wards have now revived the initiative.

For instance, Arunodhaya Centre conducted child councillor elections in Wards 3, 6, 7, 9, 37, 38, 41, 47, 52, and 53 across Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, and Royapuram. “In Ward 38, children in the community voted for their child councillor at a temple in Parameswaran Nagar, Tondiarpet, overseen by a child election commissioner,” says Tamilarasi, the NGO’s coordinator for the ward.

Like the Area Sabha structure, each ward is divided into 10 parts, each with a child Sangam (committee) led by a child leader. The ward’s child councillor is elected from these 10 leaders. “We even held a swearing-in ceremony for the child councillor,” recalls Tamilarasi.

The child Sangam leaders and child councillor engage with other children and residents, collecting grievances a week or two before the Area Sabha, which is typically held four times a year, according to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act Rules, 2023:

January 25 (National Voters’ Day),

April 14 (Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary),

September 15 (former chief minister CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary) and

December 10 (International Human Rights Day).

The child councillor consolidates these grievances and presents them at the Bala Sabha (Kuzhandhaigal Nagara Sabha), which aligns with the above schedule. These forums provide a platform to raise concerns before ward councillors, local police officials, Anganwadi representatives, urban primary health centre staff, district child protection officials, and social workers who attend the Bala Sabha.

A successful model of participatory democracy

Bala Sabha members of Ward 38 in Tondiarpet have passed a resolution to stick awareness stickers in petty shops that read: “This shop does not sell tobacco and drugs to children below 18 years of age”. Pic: Padmaja Jayaraman

Rakesh*, 14, voted for the first time two years ago in Tondiarpet to elect the child councillor. “I was excited to vote for the first time. Our child councillor spoke to our ward councillor and other officials about the poor water supply in our area. Now, we get more and better water. When I grow up, I will definitely vote,” he says.

“The number of grievances has decreased with each Bala Sabha,” says Selvi. At the first area sabha held last year, the Ward 38 child councillor demanded the replacement of defunct street lights in Parameswaran Nagar, but the grievance went unaddressed during the second Bala Sabha.

Sixteen-year-old L Yuvarani raised the issue again, questioning the local police and ward councillor: “We asked for new street lights because the existing ones aren’t working. When will they be replaced?”

“That’s when the officials realised they could be held accountable by children in Bala Sabhas,” adds Selvi, highlighting the power of this platform.

Demanding action from authorities

In the most recent Bala Sabha, held on January 25, Yuvarani expressed gratitude: “Thank you for replacing the streetlights. This time, we’d like more CCTV cameras and a police booth to address the rising burglaries in our area. We also request a library.”

In Ward 3 (Ennore), the child councillor pressed for traffic police to monitor vehicles near the GCC school in Annai Sivakami Nagar, while in Kasi Kovil Kuppam, children asked for a new park, informs Celine A, another coordinator of Arunodhaya Centre.

Meanwhile, another NGO, Bro. Siga Animation Centre’s Aarvam, based in Vyasarpadi, organised a leadership camp with child Sangam leaders (10–21 age group) on February 2.

The youngsters learnt about the local government structure, including the GCC and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). They took on roles as child councillors, residents, and officials, with residents submitting petitions in a simulated meeting with local government representatives.

Bala Sabhas address drug addiction among youth

Children of Vyasarpadi play the roles of residents, ward councillors and GCC officials to understand local governance. Pic: Padmaja Jayaraman

All India Radio Colony children (Ward 3) asked officials to address drug addiction in the Bala Sabha held on January 26. Many children are aware of drug abuse and its consequences.



Child Sangam leaders from Vyasarpadi recently performed a skit highlighting the connection between peer pressure and drug addiction. “Criminals then exploit these addicts to commit petty crimes, including peddling drugs in our area,” explained Sanjay, 20, the director of the skit.

However, the Bala Sabha serves as a platform to prevent such habits. Yuvarani, 16, from Tondiarpet, actively encourages her peers to attend school and pass their exams. “We also reach out to absentees and motivate them to continue their education,” she said.



Parents are also relieved. “One good apple can turn some bad apples good too. The Bala Sabha children will positively influence other students at risk of drug addiction,” says Parveen Banu, a parent and member of the Patel Nagar GCC school management committee.



This responsibility gives children in Bala Sabhas a sense of accomplishment and belonging within the community. “So, their voices will be heard, addressing underlying mental health issues, which may cause substance abuse,” says Dr SP Sivakami, founder of Madras Mental Health Trust.



“When they are an active member of democracy, they will realise that the world is bigger than their homes,” says Shivkumar Menon, head of civic learning at Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy.

Making Bala Sabha official in Tamil Nadu’s urban areas

Kerala, Karnataka and Haryana conduct Bala Sabhas officially. “The residents must push their governments to have Area sabhas and Bala Sabhas,” says Shivkumar, whose NGO helped facilitate Bala Sabhas in Kurukshetra, Haryana.



It should start from schools. “Instead of Model United Nations, Bala Sabhas can be introduced,” says Aishwarya Ram, an associate with Janaagraha.



Area Sabhas and Bala Sabhas can turn incentives not just for the public but also for political parties — ward councillors can gain credibility by being accountable to residents in the Sabhas. “The government must have the political will to implement Bala Sabhas, which represent the future vote bank,” says Charu.



Ward 38 (Tondiarpet) councillor Netaji U Ganesan commends the Bala Sabha initiative, saying, “Children know the local problems. Thanks to them, my work becomes easier.”



Citizen Matters asked Priya Rajan, Chennai Mayor, about formalising Bala Sabhas. “Children participating in local governance is welcome. I will speak with the Chief Minister about making the Bala Sabha a policy.”

Civic engagement translates to political participation

Engaging in civic and community activities helps children in North Chennai become more politically aware and active. “They know the power of vote,” said Virgil.

“This can be correlated to voter turnouts in north Chennai,” says Shivkumar. In the 2024 parliamentary election, North Chennai constituency had the maximum voter turnout — 60.11%, followed by 54.17% in South Chennai and 53.96% in Central Chennai, making it the constituency with the lowest turnout in the state.

Similarly, in the 2019 parliamentary polls, North Chennai had the highest voter turnout — 64.10%, while South polled 58%, and Central 58.72%.

Area Sabhas and Bala Sabhas will increase voter turnout in the entire city, which is why they should be made into well-implemented policies, adds Charu.

*names changed

