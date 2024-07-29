Flooding and bad roads a perennial problem in Ward 188

A drive on some of the roads in Ward 188 can be quite challenging, as many of them are in a state of disrepair or in various stages of construction. One of the reasons for the bad condition of roads here are the many development projects being executed simultaneously in major localities such as Madipakkam and Ram Nagar. These include work on stormwater drains, underground sewage lines and Metro Water connections.

These projects are being put in place to mitigate flooding, a major concern in this part of the city, and to upgrade the area. Once a small village panchayat, Madipakkam has now transformed into a bustling neighbourhood since its integration into Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). As a result, the ward comprises a blend of both old and new localities.

Roads in a state of disrepair

Ward 188 is a part of Zone 14 of the GCC, towards the south-west of the city. It is largely suburban, and is surrounded by waterbodies, including the Pallikaranai marshland and Madipakkam Lake. The localities that come under Ward 188 include Madipakkam, Ram Nagar South, Perumal Nagar, Sadasiva Nagar and Periyar Nagar. The present councillor is Sameena Selvam from the DMK, in her first public service posting.

The poor road infrastructure is the most visible problem that the people of Ward 188 face. The bumpy path is hard enough to drive through during a dry, sunny day, but it turns into a roller-coaster of rocky puddles and slush during a spell of rain.

“Autos refuse to come inside the locality [Madipakkam],” says Bharathi Selvam, the former vice-president of Madipakkam South East Youth Welfare Association (MSEYWA). “Shopkeepers in the area are losing business because it is becoming more inaccessible.”

It’s not unusual to see construction equipment lying in the middle of the road beside freshly-drilled trenches left by the contracted workers. Due to its incomplete state, the ongoing construction has been responsible for numerous minor accidents during the day. Despite this, there is an understanding among residents that ongoing work will eventually benefit the area long term.

“We understand that this is for our own development,” says Kannan J, a shopkeeper in Madipakkam. “They just need to properly re-lay the roads.”

Challenges in water supply and drainage work

Sewage and drainage works are ongoing in Madipakkam and surrounding areas. Pic courtesy: Sameena Selvam/FB page.

The work on piped water connection was completed in some localities, like Ram Nagar, but the water is yet to reach the households. Other places, like Madipakkam, have faced a different challenge.

“When the drainage work started, the workers installing the drains did not know what those [Metro Water] pipes were,” says Sameena Selvam, Councillor of Ward 188. The lines for the piped water were taken out accidentally, further delaying water supply to Madipakkam from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), she adds. Such delays continue to leave Ward 188’s roads in shambles, and are likely to do so until the work is completed.

Flooding woes during rainy season

Stormwater drains are a highly anticipated addition to the ward, due to its propensity for flooding. Apart from the nearby marshland, there are a few lakes that surround the ward, all of which are prone to spilling over during heavy rains.

“There are two canals, which form a channel that runs to Pallikaranai marshland,” says Sameena Selvam. “Every year, before the rains, the MLA ensures that the canals are cleaned and desilted.” A problem arose during Cyclone Michaung, when water from the marshland overflowed and spilled into the surrounding areas, rather then the other way around.

“The water was waist-deep, and it rose very quickly,” says a member of an RWA in Ram Nagar. “We are hoping that there will not be much flooding during rainy season and that the new drains will make coping with the rains easier.” The construction for the new drains is underway, and their effectiveness will only be determined by the next monsoon.

Ward 188 is in a state of flux, much like the rest of the city, as it navigates SWD construction in preparation for the monsoon. There is anticipation about development projects among residents, but there are significant challenges too with the ongoing drainage, sewage, and water connection projects, especially for commuters. The biggest challenge for the civic authorities is ensuring that all these projects stay on track and progress consistently.

